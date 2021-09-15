You are here

  • Home
  • UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights
Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces.( AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3q4j

Updated 15 September 2021
AP

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights
  • UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said countries should expressly ban AI applications which don’t comply with international human rights law
  • AI-based technologies can be a force for good but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects”
Updated 15 September 2021
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said Wednesday that countries should expressly ban AI applications which don’t comply with international human rights law.
Applications that should be prohibited include government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behavior and certain AI-based tools that categorize people into clusters such as by ethnicity or gender.
AI-based technologies can be a force for good but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement.
Her comments came along with a new UN report that examines how countries and businesses have rushed into applying AI systems that affect people’s lives and livelihoods without setting up proper safeguards to prevent discrimination and other harms.
“This is not about not having AI,” Peggy Hicks, the rights office’s director of thematic engagement, told journalists as she presented the report in Geneva. “It’s about recognizing that if AI is going to be used in these human rights — very critical — function areas, that it’s got to be done the right way. And we simply haven’t yet put in place a framework that ensures that happens.”
Bachelet didn’t call for an outright ban of facial recognition technology, but said governments should halt the scanning of people’s features in real time until they can show the technology is accurate, won’t discriminate and meets certain privacy and data protection standards.
While countries weren’t mentioned by name in the report, China has been among the countries that have rolled out facial recognition technology — particularly for surveillance in the western region of Xinjiang, where many of its minority Uyghers live. The key authors of the report said naming specific countries wasn’t part of their mandate and doing so could even be counterproductive.
“In the Chinese context, as in other contexts, we are concerned about transparency and discriminatory applications that addresses particular communities,” said Hicks.
She cited several court cases in the United States and Australia where artificial intelligence had been wrongly applied..
The report also voices wariness about tools that try to deduce people’s emotional and mental states by analyzing their facial expressions or body movements, saying such technology is susceptible to bias, misinterpretations and lacks scientific basis.
“The use of emotion recognition systems by public authorities, for instance for singling out individuals for police stops or arrests or to assess the veracity of statements during interrogations, risks undermining human rights, such as the rights to privacy, to liberty and to a fair trial,” the report says.
The report’s recommendations echo the thinking of many political leaders in Western democracies, who hope to tap into AI’s economic and societal potential while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations about who gets access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.
European regulators have already taken steps to rein in the riskiest AI applications. Proposed regulations outlined by European Union officials this year would ban some uses of AI, such as real-time scanning of facial features, and tightly control others that could threaten people’s safety or rights.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has voiced similar concerns, though it hasn’t yet outlined a detailed approach to curtailing them. A newly formed group called the Trade and Technology Council, jointly led by American and European officials, has sought to collaborate on developing shared rules for AI and other tech policy.
Efforts to limit the riskiest uses of AI have been backed by Microsoft and other US tech giants that hope to guide the rules affecting the technology. Microsoft has worked with and provided funding to the UN rights office to help improve its use of technology, but funding for the report came through the rights office’s regular budget, Hicks said.
Western countries have been at the forefront of expressing concerns about the discriminatory use of AI.
“If you think about the ways that AI could be used in a discriminatory fashion, or to further strengthen discriminatory tendencies, it is pretty scary,” said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a virtual conference in June. “We have to make sure we don’t let that happen.”
She was speaking with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice president for the digital age, who suggested some AI uses should be off-limits completely in “democracies like ours.” She cited social scoring, which can close off someone’s privileges in society, and the “broad, blanket use of remote biometric identification in public space.”

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights artificial intelligence (AI) Michelle Bachelet

Related

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
World
EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
Finalists announced in contest that combines artificial intelligence and art
Saudi Arabia
Finalists announced in contest that combines artificial intelligence and art

Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor

Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor

Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor
  • Annissa Essaibi George, who appeared on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, is among four leading candidates to become the city’s next mayor
  • East Boston High School teacher was elected city councilor-at-large in November 2015
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Annissa Essaibi George, the only Tunisian American to hold public office in the US as a member of Boston’s City Council, won enough votes Tuesday night to qualify for a run-off election for mayor on Nov. 2.

Boston has elected only men to the powerful city executive office since 1630, but this year saw a candidate surge of women of color and ethnic diversity in the special election. Former mayor, Marty Walsh, resigned last March after he was appointed to serve as US Secretary of Labor under US President Joe Biden, creating the Boston vacancy.

More than 65 percent of Boston’s population identifies as “people of color,” and the four leading candidates to succeed Walsh are women who are serving as members of the 11-member Boston City Council.

City Council President Kim Janey was named as the interim mayor in March and a special election was held Tuesday. Seven candidates filed including Janey, George, Michelle Wu, and Andrea Campbell, who are all members of the Boston City Council. Robert Cappucci, Jon Santiago, and Richard Spagnuolo were among the other mayoral candidates.

“Bostonians deserve results, real change, and real progress. I will be the teacher and the mother and the mayor to get it done,” George said Tuesday night.

During an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, sponsored by Arab News, George applauded the rise of women candidates in Boston’s political leadership.

“You want the women in office because that is important — representation in office,” said George, who has taught economics, business management, and health and human services to juniors and seniors at East Boston High School for the past two decades.

“But you want the right women in office. You want the women that have the skill-set and experience to lead and I believe that is me. I think the voters of Boston, the residents of Boston see that as well and that is why I have done so well in the polls.”

Wu, who took first place in the non-partisan primary election, thanked her supporters and said she is ready for the Nov. 2 run-off.

“Thank you, Boston,” Wu said on election night.

“Today, you turned out on the doors, on the phones, on the streets, and at the polls to make your voices heard. This is about delivering bold change, realizing just how much our challenges and dreams are intertwined. I could not be more grateful for your support.”

Unofficial vote totals released by the city’s election board showed Wu received 33.6 percent (35,888 votes) while George finished second at 22.48 percent (24,186 votes). Campbell secured 19.72 percent (21,221 votes) and was third after a total of 107,498 votes were cast.

George’s late father, Ezzedine, immigrated to the US from Tunisia in 1972 and her mother, Barbara, was born in a displaced persons’ camp in Germany of Polish parents. Her parents met while studying in Paris. 

George told Arab News during an interview last week this election season marked a critical moment for Boston not just in terms of electing its first woman mayor, but also possibly electing its first Arab American mayor, too.

George was first elected as city councilor-at-large in November 2015. Like Wu, George ran as a citywide delegate-at-large to the Boston City Council giving them both stronger citywide voter recognition.

Topics: US Boston Arab Americans Annissa Essaibi George

Related

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor video
Offbeat
Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor
Lebanon’s political and economic problems worsened after the Beirut port explosion last year that killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more and devastated the country’s fragile economy. (AFP/File Photos)
Middle-East
Arab American group demands protected status for Lebanese nationals in the US

Climate and women’s rights high on agenda for new UN General Assembly chief

Climate and women’s rights high on agenda for new UN General Assembly chief
Updated 15 September 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Climate and women’s rights high on agenda for new UN General Assembly chief

Climate and women’s rights high on agenda for new UN General Assembly chief
  • In his first interview as president of the assembly’s 76th session, Abdulla Shahid tells Arab News about his vision for the 12-month term
  • He also praised the “outstanding” Saudi efforts to tackle climate change and urged other nations to follow the Kingdom’s lead
Updated 15 September 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Maldivian diplomat Abdulla Shahid this week took the oath to become president of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session. In his first interview since taking office, he spoke exclusively with Arab News and shared his vision for what he intends to be a “presidency of hope.”

Arab News was the first media organization to visit his new office, newly vacated by previous occupant Volkan Bozkir at the conclusion of his one-year term as president.

We were greeted warmly not only by Shahid but many members of the team at the Maldivian UN mission. His election had been hailed as a great achievement for his small island nation and another step toward true representation at the UN.

Shahid, his country’s foreign minister, takes on his new UN role at a time when the world is mired in calamity. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage worldwide as wealthy nations hoard vaccines. The planet is sending daily warning signals that we can no longer afford to ignore the dangerous effects of climate change. Protracted conflicts continue to drive millions of people from their homes and into refugee camps.

At this time, one cannot help but wonder where exactly does hope reside and how do we reclaim it?

The Maldives, an island nation in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is the lowest-lying country in the world, with an average elevation of 1.5 meters, The natural high point of its territory is only 5.1 meters. 

“Coming from the Maldives, the climate-change issue is an existential threat for us,” said Shahid. “We live every day, day in and day out, with the possibility of drowning. The sea levels are rising. The scientists are predicting that we have crossed the red line; 2040 is a date beyond the tipping point.

“But in the Maldives what we survive on is hope, because we have to believe in the common good of humanity.”

The common good has perhaps never been more considered and discussed than during the pandemic, which has plunged economies into depression and wreaked havoc on people’s lives through the deaths of loved ones, the loss of jobs, and lockdowns that create mental challenges for many.

“But there was a glimmer of hope in that: The selfless service of health workers, how they sacrificed themselves in spite of clear-cut dangers to themselves,” said Shahid.

“So we should not lose hope in humanity. The goodness of humanity is there — we have to make sure it thrives, we have (to) celebrate it. If we lose hope what is there for us? There’s nothing. The only thing we stand on is hope that the goodness of humanity will survive.”

On all the issues Shahid considers priorities, the writing has been on the wall for some time. Scientists and UN agencies know, for example, what needs to be done to mitigate climate change, slow the spread of COVID-19, and include the most vulnerable people in global rebuilding efforts.

The only thing that is lacking, one keeps hearing in the halls of the UN, is the political will to take action.

Since he was elected president of the General Assembly in June with a sweeping majority, Shahid has held meetings with representatives of every one of the UN’s 193 member states. As a result, he has a slightly different perspective on the question of will.

“I think there is great political will — it needs to be harnessed,” he said. “We are 193 countries. The UN Charter starts with these three words: ‘We the peoples.’ So the 193 countries are not 193 countries by themselves. They also constitute ‘We the peoples.’”

As an example, he said: “I’ve had the privilege of interacting with (UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s) youth group of advisors on climate change. They are thinking outside the box. They are disappointed. They are talking of action. And they represent 1.8 billion youths in the world. And these 1.8 billion youths constitute 193 countries.

“So I can see the will. I can hear them loudly, clearly. All we need to do is for us to start listening.”

As it is in the Maldives, climate change is also an existential threat to many people in the oil-producing Gulf States. The region has for years been caught in a vicious cycle of rising temperatures that lead to increased use of air conditioners, which requires the burning of more fossil fuels to power them, causing temperatures to rise further still.

Shahid believes that the Kingdom’s plans for a Saudi Green Initiative and a Middle East Green Initiative, which were announced this year and will be officially launched in October, could completely reverse this course and set the region on the road to transformation.

“I salute the leadership of Saudi Arabia for the initiatives they have taken, the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” he said. “The planting of (billions of trees) is going to totally transform the landscape in the Middle East.

“The Saudi leadership is becoming an international champion in the field of addressing climate change, (like) so many other countries in the Gulf (such as) the UAE (and) Qatar.

“Being oil producing countries, the target they have set is outstanding. The leadership they are showing is outstanding. And I wish many many other countries in many other parts of the world would follow the Saudi leadership on this aspect of climate change.”

Shahid was only 26 years old when, as a young diplomat, he attended his first General Assembly session. It immediately convinced him that the way forward in finding solutions to the world’s problems lies in the multilateral system.

“Things are very interconnected,” he said. “What happens in one country has a ripple effect on many others. No country can survive on its own.” 

The biggest threat to this multilateralist approach is “the tunnel vision of ultra-nationalism” which he described as “completely outdated.”

“Unity is the only solution,” said Shahid. “Look at COVID-19. The one thing that it has taught us, and we shouldn’t be blind to that, (is that) no one is safe until everyone is safe. It is the job of leaders here at the UN, (of) respected countries, to continue to give that message that unity is strength.”

As anyone who follows the work of the General Assembly and the Security Council knows, however, unity is a rare commodity. A web of tensions permeates the work of UN bodies.

Shahid said that the role of the General Assembly has evolved in the 75 years since the UN was founded, but a closer look at that evolution raises questions about whether it was all in the right direction. For example, it has oscillated between strongly advocating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was first promulgated in the Assembly Hall, and being frozen by inertia on the issue.

Meanwhile one source of tension between member states concerns the relationship between smaller, developing countries who want more of a say in UN deliberations, and the rich nations who are the organization’s main donors.

It has not always been like this, however. The Uniting for Peace resolution in 1950, initiated by the US, states that if the Security Council “fails to exercise its primary responsibility for maintaining peace and security, the General Assembly should take up the matter itself and urge collective action.”

This resolution was acted upon during the Suez crisis of 1956, when UN intervention led to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops, and the establishment of the first peacekeeping force.

Almost half a century later, however, when the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 provoked calls from many organizations for the General Assembly to take on the issue and override a Security Council impasse, it declined to do so. 

More recently, efforts to revitalize the work of the General Assembly have focused on increasing its power in relation to the Security Council, promoting greater transparency, and improving the quality of debates. Some say it is an important institution that has never quite sorted out its role as a truly deliberative and functional body.

The General Assembly has the power to censure states for violating the principles of the UN charter. In the 1960s, for example, it suspended the South African delegation from the UN because of the continued practice of apartheid, which was in violation of Security Council resolutions and international law. The country was only readmitted in 1994 following its democratic transition.

In August 2012, the General Assembly voted 133 to 12 to denounce the Syrian government for atrocities during the Syrian uprising. And in December 2019, it passed a nonbinding resolution condemning human rights abuses against the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar. 

According to Shahid: “The consensus of the General Assembly reflects the world’s conscience. That is the power of the General Assembly.”

One way to enhance this power and render debates more deliberative, he said, is by inviting “other voices” to speak, including representatives of civil society, academics, scientists, gender experts and youth.

With the participation of such voices “the General Assembly will thrive,” Shahid added.

The Security Council, meanwhile, should “reflect the current realities of the world,” he said, and reforms of the council should be expedited because its very credibility is at stake.

An element at the heart of Shahid’s agenda, and vital for any reforms to even begin, is the inclusion of women.

“Women have been exploited, trampled upon, suppressed for far too long; we shouldn’t be accepting it,” he said as he called on all who have not yet become “gender champions” to join the fight.

In what is perhaps one of his most radical positions, he vowed in his new role not to take part in any panel that is not gender balanced.

“My staffers have told me that it will be a difficult one to keep but I told them that it is their job to make sure panels are gender balanced,” Shahid said.

“And for me as the president, it is very simple: I will say, ‘No, if there is no gender balance I will not attend.’ And that statement itself, coming from the president of the General Assembly, is a strong message and it will be respected. And I hope that if they want me to be on these panels they will make them gender balanced.

“The next time, such organization or associations (organize) panels they will always recall that President Shahid insisted that panels need to be gender balanced.”

To those who continue doubt the necessity or suitability of women in leadership positions and decision-making roles, Shahid’s message could not be simpler.

“If the person who is doubting the role of women is a man, I would ask the person to just sit down and think: Where did they come from? Who carried the person for nine months? The mother,” he said. “It’s very simple: Respect your mother. Give your mother the respect that she deserves.

“And when you have a daughter, look at her, see whether you would want your daughter to suffer. Give respect to your daughter — it’s very personal.”

Failure to recognize the importance and value of women means that the world is wasting one of its great human resources, Shahid said.

“The world is made up of men and women. If we want to lock (away) half of the world population and not benefit from them, we are utilizing (only) 50 percent of the population,” he said. “Does that make sense at an economic level? At a humanitarian level? At a social level?

“It does not take a genius to say simply that the only way humanity will progress is (if we) respect women.”

Topics: UNGA 2021 Abdulla Shahid

Related

76 seconds with Ephrem Kossaify: UN General Assembly gets underway video
76 seconds with Ephrem Kossaify: UN General Assembly gets underway
Special Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
World
Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead

French writer calls for ban on Muslim names

French writer calls for ban on Muslim names
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

French writer calls for ban on Muslim names

French writer calls for ban on Muslim names
  • Eric Zemmour rumored to be preparing presidential campaign
  • “What upsets me is that after three generations, people are still calling their children Muhammad”: Zemmour 
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A far-right polemicist and writer expected to run for the French presidency has sparked fresh controversy by calling for a ban on traditional Muslim names such as Muhammad.

Famed for his strident TV appearances and essays, Eric Zemmour has created a cult of personality through calls to drastically cut immigration and enforce integration in France. He often calls for Muslims to adopt traditional French customs and culture.

Ahead of the launch of his latest book “La France N’a Pas Dit Son Dernier Mot” (France has not yet said its last word), Zemmour said if he was elected president, he would restore a law — introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte and abolished by socialist President Francois Mitterrand in 1993 — that only permitted names from the Christian calendar of saints and those from “ancient history.”

Zemmour added: “I will re-establish the 1803 law. A French man will no longer have the right to call his son Muhammad.”

He said: “I think that we have to make French people again. Previous generations of immigrants changed their names (to adopt French ones). There is no reason why the new ones should not do the same. What upsets me is that after three generations, people are still calling their children Muhammad.”

Abdoulaye Kanté, a Mali-born French police officer, phoned a radio station to react to Zemmour’s comments.

“Would Eric Zemmour be capable of saying that to Ahmed Merbet (a police officer killed by Islamist terrorists in 2015 in Paris) or to Imad ibn Ziaten (a soldier shot dead by an Islamist terrorist in Toulouse in 2012)?” said Kanté.

Topics: Éric Zemmour France Muslim names

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince and France’s Macron meet in Paris
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince and France’s Macron meet in Paris
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo speaks as she takes part in the news broadcast of France 2 TV channel in Paris, after she announced her candidacy for the 2022 French presidential election, on September 12 2021. (AFP)
World
2 politicians launch bids to be France’s 1st female president

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal
  • The Malian government is reported to be nearing a deal with Wagner to hire nearly 1,000 mercenaries, an agreement that would underscore Moscow’s growing influence in the region
  • French Defense Minister Florence Parly warned Mali against signing a contract with Wagner, saying it would be ‘incoherent with everything we have done’ in the Sahel region
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany warned Mali on Wednesday that a deal with Russian private security group Wagner would “call into question” its deployment in the West African country as part of United Nations and European Union missions.
“If Mali’s government makes such a deal with Russia, then it goes against everything that Germany, France, the EU and the UN have been doing in Mali over the last eight years,” wrote Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Twitter.
French sources told AFP this week that the Malian government was nearing a deal with Wagner to hire nearly 1,000 mercenaries, an agreement that would underscore Moscow’s growing influence in the region.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Tuesday warned Mali against signing a contract with Wagner, saying it would be “incoherent with everything we have done” in the Sahel region.
A spokesperson for the Malian defense ministry has not denied the discussions, which were first reported by Reuters news agency on Monday.
“Mali intends to diversify its relationships in the medium term to ensure the security of the country,” the spokesperson told AFP.
“We haven’t signed anything with Wagner, but we are talking with everyone.”
A German foreign ministry spokeswoman called the prospect of Mali partnering with Russian mercenaries “extremely worrying” and said it was in close contact with French counterparts over the issue.
Germany has around 1,500 soldiers in Mali as part of the UN’s Minusma peacekeeping mission and the EU’s mission to train Malian soldiers. It is currently Germany’s most dangerous foreign deployment.
France first sent troops to Mali in 2013 after extremists overran the north of the country.
Since then, Paris has deployed thousands of troops to the wider Sahel region where they carry out operations alongside local forces against extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
In recent years, Russian paramilitaries, security instructors, companies and advisers have grown increasingly influential in Africa, particularly in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR).
The Kremlin said Wednesday there were no formal discussions on military cooperation with Mali.

Topics: mali Russia Assimi Goita Wagner group

Related

NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters
Middle-East
NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters
Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections
World
Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
  • In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses
  • In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former top government officials on Wednesday, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.
In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose.
Saleh's whereabouts are unknown. He has vowed to resist the Taliban, who stormed to power a month ago, and last week a family member said the Taliban had executed his brother Rohullah Azizi.
In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency. It comes amid growing worries that the country's banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.
In a sign that the Taliban are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government, two commercial bankers said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghan officials

Related

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
Middle-East
Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
World
Secretary Blinken faces new round of hard Afghanistan questions in Congress

Latest updates

Arab media industry mourns loss of its ‘gentle giant,’ Youssef Khazem
Khazem’s media expertise was highly sought after globally as a trainer for organizations such as the BBC World Service Trust. (Supplied)
Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor
Arab American George wins run-off spot for Boston mayor
Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener
Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap
Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.