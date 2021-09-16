You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality

REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality

REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality
Yassin Adnan’s novel “Hot Maroc” was longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2017. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4s9x

Updated 38 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality

REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality
Updated 38 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2017, and published in English for the first time in July this year, Yassin Adnan’s novel “Hot Maroc” is a glimpse into Marrakech, Morocco through the eyes Rahhal Laâouina, a university student desperate both for the degree that will allow his life to match the legend he has made of himself in his mind, and to make his father proud. While this contemporary story begins with Rahhal’s journey, it is also a tale of the generations since Morocco’s independence, university life, identity politics, protests, and the Internet. When Rahhal learns that he can control certain aspects of life using the latter, he becomes obsessed.

Rahhal, named after a martyr, sees his counterparts as animals and himself as a squirrel. It helps him make sense of the city around him. From Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, where he is studying for a degree in Arabic language and literature from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Rahhal can put aside his upbringing in the Ain itti neighborhood outside the city walls. He can join the National Union of Students in Morocco and can drown himself in a narrative that he lives in dreams but that plays out quite differently in real life. When he finds himself managing the Atlas Cubs Cyber Café, Rahhal revels in hiding behind his anonymity in the virtual world and pursuing outcomes he could never imagine in real life.

With Morocco’s rich history as a backdrop and set against a modern-day distrust among Marrakech’s residents of secret police, politicians, and each other, Adnan creates a space where a person’s identity and past can mean everything in the real world and nothing on the Internet. Online, every opinion, if it garners enough attention, matters, and Rahhal does not let opportunity pass him by. Adnan’s main character can steer the narrative to fit his liking, as long as he is careful.

Adnan introduces every character with a wit and ease, their eccentricities and most intimate desires laid out on the page. Each personality is carefully crafted to create an extraordinary stage of characters. Translated into English by Alexander E. Elinson, Adnan’s novel highlights the Red City’s modern and ancient stories, its heroes and villains, its takers and givers, creating a seamless line between its inhabitants and their city, paying homage to Marrakech and its bustling streets, resolute residents, and cyber avenues.

Topics: Yassin Adnan Hot Maroc

Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date

Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date

Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Madame Tussauds announced on Thursday that the highly-anticipated opening of its Dubai edition will take place on Oct. 14.

The world-famous wax attraction is the first of its kind in the Gulf region and is the 25th edition of the attraction globally.

The iconic attraction will be home to 60 replicas of celebrities from around the world, with 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East including the recently revealed statues of Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Palestinian music sensation Mohammed Assaf.

The line-up of figures also includes sports heroes such as Irish boxer Connor McGregor, historical figures including the Queen Elizabeth II, models such as British catwalk star Cara Delevingne, actors like Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor and many more.

With seven designed themed rooms and a wax figure library, the star-filled museum will welcome guests seven days a week on Bluewaters Island, close to Dubai’s ferris wheel, Ain Dubai.

Topics: Madame Tussauds Dubai

Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night

Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night

Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: Wearing a yellow t-shirt with “Bebsi” scrawled on it, comedian Abdulla Ali — aka Abz Ali — squints into the spotlight on stage and admits that people have a hard time believing he is Emirati.

“Friends come over and say, ‘What, no second floor in your house? No maid?’ I’m pretty sure my Emirati friends have tried to call the police to report a fake citizen.”

The half-Emirati, half-Omani stand-up has been performing gigs in the region for a decade and is now opening for international acts, including American comedian Wayne Brady in September. Other notable performances include The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Dunedin Fringe Festival in New Zealand, and an opening slot for Lebanese headliner Nemr Abou Nassar in Dubai. Ali is not afraid to broach sensitive topics and tease anyone brave enough to sit in the front row.

“I market myself as an Emirati comedian because I love being part of a progressive narrative, showing the world how much we can achieve in just a few years,” he tells Arab News.

Ali is a dentist by day, and says that his comedy has helped put patients at ease. In truth, the 31 year old compartmentalizes his professional life and his hobby. Most of his clients are Arabic speakers based in Abu Dhabi, while he performs standup mainly in English in Dubai. 

He got his first taste of comedy by accident aged 13. He was in a video-game store in Dubai that was playing a Dave Chappelle special. 

He got his first taste of comedy by accident aged 13. (Supplied)

“I watched it and thought, ‘Wow, someone’s job is to stand up on stage and make people laugh?’” he says. “At that point, I looked like Harry Potter with nerdy glasses. Being the funny guy in my group of friends became my ‘thing,’ a way to stand out and feel good.”

A few years later, he heard of an open call for amateur comedians at the American University of Dubai with the powerhouse group behind Axis of Evil, a global tour of Arab comedians that sold out in the Middle East. Maz Jobrani, Aron Kader and Ahmed Ahmed, together with producer Jamil Abu-Wardeh, inspired Ali to give it a shot.

There was just one problem: the audition was open to AUD students only. Ali had received a scholarship to study dentistry in New Zealand and was not eligible.

Ali says that his comedy has helped put patients at ease. (Supplied)

“I bumped into Maz Jobrani while washing our hands in the bathroom and had a fangirl moment,” he recalls. “I asked him if I could please audition despite not being a student and, miraculously, he said yes.”

Ali was the final person to take the stage. He moved to New Zealand shortly afterwards to begin his dentistry studies, but that audition gave him the courage to perform in Dubai during summer and winter breaks. Despite the distance, he became part of a local community of comedians and was invited to headline for Aron Kader of Axis of Evil a few years after that first audition.

“Being chosen to open for a professional American comedian was so validating,” he says. “The hardest part was having to leave just as everything was kicking off.”

Most of his clients are Arabic speakers based in Abu Dhabi, while he performs standup mainly in English in Dubai. (Supplied)

Travelling back and forth to New Zealand was unsettling, but gave Ali a chance to be part of a local scene in his student town of Dunedin, too — performing gigs in an abandoned cinema and headlining for international comedy acts. 

“Sometimes I had to test the restaurants in New Zealand: ‘Beef is halal?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Chicken is Halal?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Pork is Halal?’ ‘Yes.’” He laughs.

As his star was rising, the thought of committing himself fully to comedy crossed his mind, but he says he loves dentistry too much to quit. So he completed his degree and returned to Dubai in 2017, but then took a four-year hiatus from stand-up, following an emotionally draining divorce.

Travelling back and forth to New Zealand was unsettling, but gave Ali a chance to be part of a local scene in his student town of Dunedin. (Supplied)

Ali went through depression and withdrew from live performance. He talks about it now in the hope that other young Arabs will be more open to discussing their mental health and seeking help.

“Going back to comedy (eventually) after my divorce was pure therapy for me,” he says. “That first set back on stage, I couldn’t look the audience in the eye. But when I heard the laughter wash over me, it revived me.

“Every time I step away, I keep coming back to comedy,” he continues. “It’s my identity. The sound of laughter is my favorite sound in the world.”

Topics: Abz Ali Abdulla Ali

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming George Orwell: Life and Letters, Legend and Legacy

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming George Orwell: Life and Letters, Legend and Legacy
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming George Orwell: Life and Letters, Legend and Legacy

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming George Orwell: Life and Letters, Legend and Legacy
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Author: John Rodden

Is George Orwell the most influential writer who ever lived? Yes, according to John Rodden’s provocative book about the transformation of a man into a myth. Rodden does not argue that Orwell was the most distinguished man of letters of the last century, nor even the leading novelist of his generation, let alone the greatest imaginative writer of English prose fiction. Yet his influence since his death at midcentury is incomparable. No other writer has aroused so much controversy or contributed so many incessantly quoted words and phrases to our cultural lexicon, from “Big Brother” and “doublethink” to “thoughtcrime” and “Newspeak.” Becoming George Orwell is a pathbreaking tour de force that charts the astonishing passage of a litterateur into a legend.
Rodden presents the author of Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four in a new light, exploring how the man and writer Orwell, born Eric Arthur Blair, came to be overshadowed by the spectral figure associated with nightmare visions of our possible futures.
Rodden opens with a discussion of the life and letters, chronicling Orwell’s eccentricities and emotional struggles, followed by an assessment of his chief literary achievements. The second half of the book examines the legend and legacy of Orwell, whom Rodden calls “England’s Prose Laureate,” looking at everything from cyberwarfare to “fake news.” The closing chapters address both Orwell’s enduring relevance to burning contemporary issues and the multiple ironies of his popular reputation, showing how he and his work have become confused with the very dreads and diseases that he fought against throughout his life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society
What We Are Reading Today: New Lefts: The Making of a Radical Tradition
books
What We Are Reading Today: New Lefts: The Making of a Radical Tradition

Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize

Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize

Saudi artist lands prestigious, UK museum-sponsored contemporary art prize
  • Riyadh-based Ajlan Gharem is multidisciplinary artist, mathematics teacher
  • He scooped $34k Jameel Prize for his ‘Paradise Has Many Gates’ work
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi artist Ajlan Gharem on Wednesday won the sixth edition of the prestigious Jameel Prize, a leading award for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic tradition.

Gharem, who was recognized for his architectural installation “Paradise Has Many Gates,” was awarded the £25,000 ($34,580) prize by Fady Jameel, chairman and founder of Art Jameel.

The Riyadh-based multidisciplinary artist and mathematics teacher explores in his work how Saudi communities understand and articulate their culture and heritage amid ever-growing globalization.

“Paradise Has Many Gates” resembles the design and function of a traditional mosque but is made of the cage-like chicken wire used for border walls and refugee detention centers.

Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria and Albert Museum and chair of the jury, said: “We were incredibly impressed with the work of all finalists, selected for their innovative and imaginative projects with strong links between Islamic traditions and contemporary design.

“As this year’s Jameel Prize winner, Gharem’s work speaks to global conditions and the experience of migrants, as well as being particularly resonant in its local context.

“This edition of the Jameel Prize celebrates contemporary design and Gharem’s work is notable for its innovative use of material and ambitious scale, the transparent wire frame references border fencing but has the effect of demystifying the mosque for non-Muslim viewers.

“We also commend the use of the installation as a space for cross-cultural connection and community gathering,” he added.

The Jameel Prize, founded in partnership with Art Jameel, was conceived after the renovation of the London museum’s Jameel Gallery of Islamic Art. Its sixth edition marked a new era by introducing a thematic focus dedicated to contemporary design.

Its eight finalists, who included artists from the UAE and Lebanon, were shortlisted for the prize from more than 400 applications, and their work will be on display in the exhibition “Jameel Prize: Poetry to Politics” at the Victoria and Albert Museum from Sept. 18 to Nov. 21 before touring internationally.

Gharem’s “Paradise Has Many Gates” will be represented in the exhibition through largescale photographic prints, video, and a recreation of the mosque’s dome.

Art Jameel director, Antonia Carver, said: “This year’s finalists have presented works that engage with this theme critically and deeply, all while paying great attention to aesthetic consideration.

“Our partnership with the V and A is an extension of the work Art Jameel does in the region and the world to bring forth critical conversations on the relationship between contemporary practices and historical movements.

“We are incredibly proud of all the finalists’ contributions and thank Jameel curator, Rachel Dedman, for her work daily on a broad, dynamic program across the museum. Lastly, huge congratulations to Ajlan whose work continues to spark conversation and inspiration,” she added.

Topics: art V&A Museum London Saudi Arabia

Related

Twitter: (@Biennale_Sa)
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale to open in Riyadh in December
2021 Ad-Diriyah Biennale will be the Kingdom’s largest and most significant international exhibition of contemporary art. (Twitter: @DGDA_SA)
Saudi Arabia
Curator announced for largest contemporary art exhibition in Saudi Arabia

Camel carvings in Saudi Arabia thought to be world’s oldest large-scale animal reliefs

Camel carvings in Saudi Arabia thought to be world’s oldest large-scale animal reliefs
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Camel carvings in Saudi Arabia thought to be world’s oldest large-scale animal reliefs

Camel carvings in Saudi Arabia thought to be world’s oldest large-scale animal reliefs
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A recent study has revealed that a series of camel sculptures in Saudi Arabia that were first discovered in 2018 are likely to be the oldest surviving large-scale animal reliefs in the world. 

The researchers behind the new study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, believe that the life-size carvings of the camels are between 7,000-8,000 years old. 

The figures were found in the northern province of Al-Jouf. (AFP)

This means that the sculptures are older than ancient landmarks like Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, which are 4,500 years old, and England’s Stonehenge, which is 5,000 years old. 

The figures, which include other animals such as a donkey, were found in the northern province of Al-Jouf. 

The new study shows that the sculptures are older than ancient landmarks like Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, which are 4,500 years old. (AFP)

According to the researchers, “Neolithic arrowheads and radiocarbon dates attest occupation between 5200 and 5600 BCE.

“This is consistent with measurements of the areal density of manganese and iron in the rock varnish. The site was likely in use over a longer period and reliefs were re-worked when erosion began to obscure detailed features. By 1000 BCE, erosion was advanced enough to cause first panels to fall, in a process that continues until today,” the text says, according to a report by the BBC.  

The research was done by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, French National Centre for Scientific Research and King Saud University.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Camel carvings

Latest updates

REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality
REVIEW: Yassin Adnan’s ‘Hot Maroc’ explores Marrakech, and the influence of the digital world on reality
Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date
Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date
Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night
Meet Emirati Abz Ali: Dentist by day, comedian by night
French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US
French forces kill Daesh Sahel militant leader wanted by US
As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline
As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.