Standard Chartered opens first KSA branch

The inauguration comes after the bank obtained the license to practice in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Standard Chartered has worked with Aramco and ACWA Power, as well as directly with the government for its sukuk transactions
DUBAI: The Saudi central bank has inaugurated the first branch of Standard Chartered in the Kingdom, as the government pursues ambitious economic goals with a focus on foreign investments.

The inauguration comes after the bank obtained the license to practice in the Kingdom, where it has played an integral role in the financing of prominent Saudi projects.

Standard Chartered has worked with Aramco and ACWA Power, as well as directly with the government for its sukuk transactions, the company said in a statement.

“I wish all the best for the bank to succeed and provide the desired value proposition to the sector, by providing banking services and products to micro, small and medium enterprises, and providing innovations,” Saudi central bank governor Fahad Almubarak said.

At the virtual inauguration, Standard Chartered outlined its plans to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which has broad objectives in the banking and financial sectors.

“Our strategy in the Kingdom is centered on engaging with well-established global corporates, subsidiaries and financial institutions, as well as providing services to support strategic transactions that can further contribute to the Kingdom’s market,” Sunil Kaushal, regional chief of Standard Chartered, said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit.
Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has provided home improvement loans to about 4 million customers since being founded in 2006.
Digital businesses that bring in new customers or unique technologies have become more attractive, with the pandemic boosting the importance to online activity, while the role of bank branches diminishes.
The deal implies a price of $12.11 for each GreenSky share, representing a 56 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Tuesday.
Its purchase will further bulk up Goldman’s consumer banking unit Marcus, named after one of the bank’s founders and a key plank of Chief Executive David Solomon’s plan to reduce Goldman’s reliance on volatile trading and investment banking revenues.
“We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal,” Solomon said in a statement.
Solomon has aimed to build businesses with predictable revenues such as consumer banking and mass-market wealth management, which most of Goldman Sach’s main rivals now have.
Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-goldman-eyes-deals-boost-marcus-sources-2021-01-15 earlier this year that Goldman was considering acquisitions to build out Marcus after the Wall Street firm reported slow loan and deposit growth at the business last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GreenSky connects banks with customers seeking financing via an app.
The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies and includes a tax adjustment of $446 million, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter next year.

Rolls-Royce is building an all-electric passenger aircraft ready for takeoff by 2026

Rolls-Royce is building an all-electric passenger aircraft ready for takeoff by 2026
  • The aircraft took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down site, and flew for 15 minutes
  • It is part of a UK-backed program that promotes the “electrification of flight”
DUBAI: An all-electric aircraft by Rolls-Royce has taken off for the first time, signaling the company’s attempt in joining the global trend of decarbonization in the transportation industry.

The plane, powered by a 400kW engine, showcases Rolls-Royce’s advanced battery and propulsion technology, which its CEO, Warren East, said has “exciting applications in urban air mobility.”

“We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero,” he added.

The aircraft took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down site, and flew for 15 minutes.

It is part of a UK-backed program that promotes the “electrification of flight.” The program formed a consortium of stakeholders interested in this goal.

“By backing projects like this one, the Government is helping to drive forward the boundary pushing technologies that will leverage investment and unlock the cleaner, greener aircraft,” Secretary of State for business, energy, and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Rolls Royce plans to use the technology in other products, including the possibility of developing air-taxis.

It is working with airframer Tecnam and airline Wideroe to deliver an all-electric passenger aircraft by 2026.

Aramco, Schlumberger lead a financing round for a hydrogen battery company

Aramco, Schlumberger lead a financing round for a hydrogen battery company
  • EnerVenue has established a framework for a major distribution and manufacturing agreement with Schlumberger
RIYADH: EnerVenue, the first company to offer metallic hydrogen batteries, announced that it has raised $100 million in Series A funding, led by Schlumberger New Energy and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV)- Aramco Ventures' capital programme, the company said in a statement.

EnerVenue has established a framework for a major distribution and manufacturing agreement with Schlumberger, which will contribute to the wider availability of its batteries in global markets.

The company develops robust, flexible, and secure battery energy storage solutions based on technology proven over decades of use under the most extreme flight conditions, including operating the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Enervenue was created in 2020 to bring the proven advantages of the metallic hydrogen battery into the electrical grid and other power applications, after a series of developments to significantly reduce cost and increase the availability of raw materials for the technology created by NASA in this field

Saudi stock market edges up; tech shares take lead

Saudi stock market edges up; tech shares take lead
  • The total turnover in the market reached SR6.9 billion in Tadawul
RIYADH: The Saudi stock index “TASI” closed higher by 0.33 percent with an increase of 37.8 points on Wednesday.

The parallel market “Nomu” dipped by 56.39 points or 0.22 percent, and closed at 25,558.44 points.

The liquidity in Nomu amounted to about SR54.4 million, and 448,000 shares were traded through 1,989 deals.

The total turnover in the market reached SR6.9 billion in Tadawul.

Stocks of applications and technology services led the market and shares of this sector increased by 1.6 percent followed by public utilities (1.4 percent), basic materials (1.3 percent) and media and entertainment (0.7 percent). Rest of the sectors experienced a decline with the insurance sector shares dipping the most by 0.9 percent.

The biggest gainers were: Al Nakoul (12.9 percent), and Gasco (5.1 percent), Chemanol (4.7 percent), SABIC Agri-nutrients (4.5 percent), Arab Sea (3.1 percent), Red Sea and Canadian Medical Center (2.9 percent).

The biggest losers included National Building and Marketing (4.7 percent), Al Akaria (4.2 percent), Metaliyah (2.2 percent), Jabal Omar (2 percent), and Nadec and Buba (1.9 percent each).

Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap

Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap
RIYADH: US crude oil fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 10, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. That was larger than the average decline of 3.5 million barrels expected by the analysts. 

At 417.4 million barrels, US crude oil is about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

US gasoline decreased by 1.9 million barrels last week to its lowest since Nov 2019 and is about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Brent crude rose $2.12, or 2.9 percent, to $75.72 a barrel by 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.28, or 3.3 percent, to $72.75 a barrel.

Earlier in the session, Brent touched $76.13 a barrel, a contract high, and the highest outright price since late July.

Nord Stream 2

A speedy launch of operations at its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany — seen by opponents as a geopolitical tool — would help combat surging gas prices in Europe, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has canceled three contracts with Vitol, the latest fallout from a US bribery case involving the world’s largest independent energy trader, according to Reuters.

Mega refinery

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote is in talks with some of the world’s biggest oil traders to help finance his mega refinery project outside of Nigeria’s commercial center Lagos, sources with knowledge of the matter said to Reuters.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery, once completed, will be the continent’s largest plant and redraw major trade flows of crude and fuel in the Atlantic basin.

Egypt’s oil

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla expects the next period to see growth in oil activities as oil prices improve, paving the way for increased investment, new discoveries, and increased production.

The IEA has adjusted global oil demand since last month’s report to 5.2 million barrels per day for 2021, while 2022 growth is slightly higher at 3.2 million barrels.

