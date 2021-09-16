You are here

  • Home
  • Deraya launches first robo advisory service in Saudi Arabia

Deraya launches first robo advisory service in Saudi Arabia

Deraya launches first robo advisory service in Saudi Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fvt2

Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Deraya launches first robo advisory service in Saudi Arabia

Deraya launches first robo advisory service in Saudi Arabia
  • Derayah Financial, an investment and business technology provider. announced the launch of "Derayah Smart", the first Robo Advisor for individuals
  • Robo-advisors are a class of financial adviser that provides digital financial advice based on mathematical rules or algorithms
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Derayah Financial, an investment and business technology provider. announced the launch of "Derayah Smart", the first Robo Advisor for individuals launched by a financial institution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Robo-advisors are a class of financial adviser that provides digital financial advice based on mathematical rules or algorithms.

The investment advisory platform provides integrated investment solutions for individual investors covering investment and savings needs.

It also defines their investment objectives by analyzing their answers through the digital platform to a set of questions.

The investments are managed by an advisory team that aims at the good distribution of investments and the continuity of the quality of the investments, which reduces the associated risks, as all the investment solutions in the platform are from multiple and global assets.

Mr. Mohamed Al Shamasi, CEO of Derayah, said the idea of launching Derayah Smart came from the interest of the Financial Sector Development Program and Vision 2030 in savings and investment, which encouraged Derayah to open channels concerned with saving and investment, including Derayah Smart platform, which provides smart savings and investment solutions that benefit individual.

 

Topics: economy financial advice #banks #investment savings E-mortgage Consumer Banking consumer finance

Related

Bilingual robots join Jordan’s Capital Bank retail workforce
Business & Economy
Bilingual robots join Jordan’s Capital Bank retail workforce
The Saudi Arabian team preparing for the WRS2020. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi team to participate at World Robot Summit in Japan

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic
Updated 20 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed 

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic
Updated 20 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed 

The Central Bank of Egypt announced that remittances from Egyptians abroad rose to their highest ever annual level last year even as the pandemic weighed on economic activities worldwide.

The bank’s data revealed that money from Egyptians working abroad during the fiscal year 2020-2021 saw a 13.2 percent rise — or about $3.7 billion — compared to the 2019-2020.

The Central Bank of Egypt added that the payments amounted to about $31.4 billion, compared to about $27.8 billion dollars in the previous 12 months.

During June, money from Egyptians abroad also witnessed an annual increase of 15.5 percent, about $2.9 billion, compared to about $2.6 billion in June 2020.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said one of the objectives of his government's economic development plan include increasing money from Egyptians working abroad to about $30 billion, compared to $25.2 billion in 2018-2019, according to data issued by the Ministry of Planning.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special July remittances drop 7% in Saudi Arabia, but industry optimism remains intact
Business & Economy
July remittances drop 7% in Saudi Arabia, but industry optimism remains intact

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up
Updated 8 min 7 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up
  • Chaired by the investment minister, the new committee will also set the limit for foreign ownership in local companies
Updated 8 min 7 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has formed a new committee to regulate foreign investments and protect the Kingdom's critical sectors such as utilities.

The committee is tasked to create and implement a criterion for foreign investors, identifying a list of companies, individuals, and activities excluded from foreign investment, Argaam reported, citing a cabinet's decision.

Chaired by the investment minister, the new committee will also set the limit for foreign ownership in local companies.

“The setup of this committee is a sagacious decision which reflects the fast pace of change in the economic structure with the participation from foreign investors,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, chief of Razeen Capital, said.

The committee comes as more foreign entities take an interest in entering the Saudi market as part of the government’s push to modernize its economy.

Saudi analyst Al-Suwayed said: “The committee is made to deal with the implications of national security and national resources including natural and critical types of resources.”

He said the decision to create the committee will protect the Kingdom from “broader political risk” if critical services such as utilities are controlled by foreign businessmen.

“Businessmen in Saudi have more access to public policymaking than any other stakeholders, and after allowing foreign businessmen to join the boards of Commercial Chambers, they're expecting to enjoy the same access and influence policymaking as well,” he explained.

Ministers of commerce, economy, planning, communications and information technology, heads of the Local Content Authority and the Capital Market Authority will also be part of the committee. 

Topics: foreign investment Saudi Arabia Investment FDI

Related

Saudi-backed Lucid breaks Tesla's rating on electric car range
Business & Economy
Saudi-backed Lucid breaks Tesla's rating on electric car range
Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says
  • he project was announced last February, with an investment of around SR300 million, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

The new wind energy systems project of Al Yamamah Steel is expected to generate 15 percent of its total revenue, the company’s president Youssef Bazaid said.

The project was announced last February, with an investment of around SR300 million, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.

It is part of the company’s renewable energy transition, following the creation of a solar energy system in 2019, Bazaid told Al-Arabiya in an interview.

The new project will have a capacity of 520 megawatts (MW) per year, which only covers 35 percent of its 1600 (MW) target in the coming years.

It will only initially serve domestic demand, Bazaid said.

Topics: renewables Wind Power Power energy

Related

Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Business & Economy
Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Retail giant Lulu Group to install solar carport, EV charging docks in Dubai site
Business & Economy
Retail giant Lulu Group to install solar carport, EV charging docks in Dubai site

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes
Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes
  • Less than 10 minutes into the offering, which will end on Sept. 27, requests from private institutions exceeded some 81.2 million shares
Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

The public offering of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power drew strong demand from local and international institutional investors  just minutes after the bidding started, CNBC reported, citing banking sources.

Less than 10 minutes into the offering, which will end on Sept. 27, requests from private institutions exceeded some 81.2 million shares, the source added

The Saudi utility company earlier announced the price range for the offering, as it aims to raise $1.2 billion.

Half-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the company is selling 81.2 million shares in a range of SR51-SR56 per share or an 11.1 percent stake.

The listing will value ACWA at up to $11 billion – making it the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing.

Its chairman, Mohammed Abunayyan, earlier said investors, including Americans and Europeans, expressed strong interest in investing ACWA Power.

Topics: ACWA Power IPO energy renewables

Related

ACWA Power sets IPO price range as it aims to raise up to $1.2bn graphic
Business & Economy
ACWA Power sets IPO price range as it aims to raise up to $1.2bn
Keen interest in ACWA Power from foreign investors: Chairman
Business & Economy
Keen interest in ACWA Power from foreign investors: Chairman

IPO will cement ‘solutions by stc’ position as region’s top digital enabler: CEO

IPO will cement ‘solutions by stc’ position as region’s top digital enabler: CEO
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

IPO will cement ‘solutions by stc’ position as region’s top digital enabler: CEO

IPO will cement ‘solutions by stc’ position as region’s top digital enabler: CEO
  • Solutions by STC recently announced it will go public, offering 20 percent of the company’s shares
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The planned initial public offering of Saudi Arabia’s Solutions by STC will cement the company’s position as a top digital enabler in the region, its Chief Executive Officer Omar Al-Noamani said.

A unit of the Saudi Telecom Company, Solutions by STC recently announced it will go public, offering 20 percent of the company’s shares.

The move is expected to increase the company’s capital, Al-Noamani said in an interview with CNBC Arabia, and to explore expansion opportunities in other markets.

“We are in a very good financial standing,” the CEO said, noting the 31 percent increase of the company’s cumulative average of net revenue in the last three years.

Net profit also increased by 13 percent in the same period, he added.

He said this strong financial solvency will allow the company to distribute IPO proceeds directly as divided to shareholders.

The dividend policy, which is yet to be announced, will depend on performance evaluation and growth rates, Al-Noamani said.

Topics: IPO telecoms technology Digital STC Solutions by STC

Related

Solutions by stc completes initial tranche, sets final offer price
Business & Economy
Solutions by stc completes initial tranche, sets final offer price
Comms company ‘solutions by stc’ offering priced at the maximum range graphic
Business & Economy
Comms company ‘solutions by stc’ offering priced at the maximum range

Latest updates

Facebook should be fined if it withholds evidence of harm to platform users: UK MPs
The fine could cost Facebook around £6 billion. (File/AFP)
Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022
Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads
GCC affirms support for Iraq during ministerial meeting
GCC affirms support for Iraq during ministerial meeting
Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic
Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.