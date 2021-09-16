Amazon brings free cloud skills training program to unemployed in MENA

DUBAI: Technology giant Amazon is launching its free cloud computing training program in the Middle East and North Africa, as the region puts more premium on tech-based skills.

The program will help unemployed and underemployed people in the region, Amazon Web Services said in a statement, and connect them with local employers.

The first cohorts are taking place in Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia, and will later expand to additional countries in the Gulf.

Participants of the 12-week program, called “AWS re/Start,” will learn entry-level cloud computing functions, and will also include career coaching – all delivered by accredited instructors, Amazon said.

“As cloud adoption continues to grow in MENA, we look forward to expanding the program to more countries and helping to bridge the gap for in-demand cloud skill,” said Tejas Vashi, Amazon's global team lead of the program.

The company has partnered with local firms in the countries they are launching the program.

It comes as the region pursues aggressive efforts to boost digital industries, with governments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE launching key policy initiatives centered on technology.