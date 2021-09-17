Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 75 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 18 were recorded in Makkah, 15 in Riyadh, seven in Madinah, seven in the Eastern Province, six in Jazan, five in Tabuk, three in Najran, three in Hail, two in Asir, two in the Northern Borders region, one in Al-Jouf, and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,373 after 64 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,651 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.