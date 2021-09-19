Abu Dhabi Police lead convoy of vehicles after COVID-19 Dubai border checks lifted

DUBAI: A fleet of cars entered Abu Dhabi Sunday shortly after midnight as the emirate’s new decision to ease entry COVID-19 testing requirements came into effect.
Jubilant drivers could be heard honking and cheering as they drove behind police cars to cross the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border.
لحظة دخول المركبات إلى #أبوظبي بعد إلغاء شرط فحص #كورونا المسبق قبل دخول الإمارة من داخل الدولة#قناة_أبوظبي pic.twitter.com/MCyOyPOshM
— قناة أبوظبي (@abudhabitv) September 18, 2021
Over the past year, people have reduced their visits to Abu Dhabi due to stringent border testing requirements, which restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test.
But on Saturday Abu Dhabi canceled COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travelers from within the UAE, for all citizens, residents and tourists.
Earlier, the emirate removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations.