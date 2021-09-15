Proof of vaccine or PCR test required to enter Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai have announced enhanced entry measures in the fight against Covid, requiring adult visitors to present proof of vaccine or a negative PCR test.

Any vaccine recognized by visitors’ national governments will be approved while a negative PCR test must be taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket holders who have not been tested within this period can test at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site, the expo’s press office said.

“The UAE continues to drive the global tourism recovery, and Expo 2020 Dubai will be the only global gathering of this size and cultural diversity since the start of COVID-19,” Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said.

“By updating our vaccination and testing requirements, we are opening up a world of discovery and education for every visitor from every corner of the planet, enabling the world to experience Expo 2020’s incredible offering in a safe and secure manner,” she added.

The measures align with wider strategies across the UAE, including the strict COVID-19 measures and testing programs operated by the UAE’s world-class airports and ports, the press office said.