UAE small businesses lead the world in trading optimism: Visa

Small businesses in the UAE are more confident about future trading than those in the US, Hong Kong, and Germany, according to a survey by Visa.

The financial services company’s 'Back to Business Study' states 64 percent of small and medium firms in the country are very optimistic about their long-term success — the highest proportion of all markets surveyed.

This figure rises to 88 percent when it includes firms who are generally optimistic about trading.

The survey also claimed that in the UAE the shift to contactless payments is becoming more permanent.

Nearly all consumers in the UAE — 92 percent  — say COVID-19 has permanently changed their payment habits, compared to 68 percent globally. 

About 73 percent  of UAE consumers would not shop at a store that does not accept contactless payments, compared to 44 percent across the globe. 

A third of UAE consumers have not used cash in the past week, the second highest among all markets.

Digital commerce has also particularly supported small business amid the pandemic, Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s general manager for the UAE, said.

He added: “Seemingly small pivots toward digital commerce can continue to make the difference between a small business surviving and thriving." 

Image: Shutterstock
  • The companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040
  • Scientists say the world needs to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 if it wants to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century
Computer-maker HP, consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and coffee capsule company Nespresso have joined a corporate pledge to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions over nearly two decades.


The Climate Pledge, a grouping of companies and organizations spearheaded by Amazon, said on Monday it has signed up 86 new members for its voluntary measures. The group has 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8 trillion, it said.


Other new members include telecoms company BT, truck-maker Scania and the Selfridges department store chain.


Together, the companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040 — more than 5 percent of the current global total.


While the group's members are encouraged to eliminate as many emissions as possible, those that can't be avoided need to be completely offset in the next two decades. That means paying for measures to ensure as many emissions are absorbed by then as the companies continue to emit.


Scientists say the world needs to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 if it wants to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

  • 83 percent of 13,000 surveyed consumers said they will “maintain or even increase their current level of e-commerce spending into the next year”
  • The unprecedented growth in both e-commerce and digital payments are also reflective of a developing regulatory regime
DUBAI: When countries implemented lockdowns to control the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers all over the world took to the internet to satisfy their shopping needs – accelerating the growth of e-commerce.

The region was no exception, and the trend is likely to continue post-pandemic.

Based on a new report by global payments company Checkout.com, 83 percent of 13,000 surveyed consumers said they will “maintain or even increase their current level of e-commerce spending into the next year.”

The shift in consumer behavior was remarkable in Saudi Arabia, the report noted, with 53 percent of Saudi respondents saying they shop online at least once a month – above the regional average of 45 percent.

It’s even highlighted during peak shopping seasons, such as in Ramadan, where 76 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE say they were likely to buy products and services online more frequently during the holy month.

The report estimated that 209 million more customers in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Pakistan, — a region known as MENAP — have begun shopping online since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The growth in e-commerce owes to a “greater sophistication” in the region’s digital payments ecosystem.

“A flourishing digital payments and e-commerce ecosystem is leading consumers to feel more empowered, with star-ups thriving in the fintech arena, and commercial markets opening up,” said Mo Ali Yusuf, regional manager for MENAP at Checkout.com.

The report said 60 percent of consumers in the region now prefer to use a digital payment method when purchasing online – up by 20 percent since the company’s 2020 report.

Not only is cash being used less, but consumers are also using newer ways of paying, including digital wallets and “buy now, pay later” apps.

Outperforming Europe

Yusuf said MENAP has begun “to outperform European markets in the adoption of emerging payment methods.”

Around 24 percent of surveyed consumers have used a “buy now, pay later” option this year – higher than the 23 percent across the UK and Europe.

“This presents a phenomenal opportunity for global and domestic merchants to expand their businesses across MENA,” he added.

An official at the World Bank earlier highlighted the role of digital payments in economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation, public service delivery and financial inclusion in the region.

The use of financial technology (fintech) applications in the region has been promising – with 76 percent reporting to use some form of it in the past year, only 4 percent short of the consumers in the Asia Pacific region.

This presents an opportunity to address financial inclusion in the region, the Checkout.com regional manager said, particularly empowering the unbanked and underbanked population.

Government backing and a modernized regulatory regime

The unprecedented growth in both e-commerce and digital payments are also reflective of a developing regulatory regime, with many countries including Saudi Arabia showing keenness in adapting to trends in banking and finance.

Core policies in several Gulf countries are built around promoting a “digital economy,” even accelerated by the impact of COVID-19.

“As countries recover from this crisis, robust inclusive digital financial systems will be vital to creating a foundation for critical gains for sectors,” a statement from the Arab Monetary Fund said.

RIYADH: Egypt's Banque Misr is in the process of obtaining the largest syndicated loan in its history — about $1 billion — to pay off financing obtained in 2018, banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The second-largest governmental bank in the country in terms of assets is getting a record turnout by banks to provide financing, and will use the loan to pay off a $550 million financing obtained in December 2018, the sources said.

The bank's initial plan was to obtain the same amount of financing that it would have to pay back, but later raised the size of the loan amid a rush from banks to provide the joint sum.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered are among the banks working as arrangers, private sources said.

Banque Misr deputy, Akef El Maghraby, has previously said the bank will launch a number of funds by the end of this year in the real estate, health and FinTech sectors.

Going digital

Meanwhile, Banque Misr plans to launch Egypt’s first digital bank by the first quarter of 2022, El Maghraby told Masrawy on Sunday.

The Central Bank of Egypt is still working on a regulatory framework governing digital banks, he said.

Misr Digital Innovation, a subsidiary of Banque Misr set up last year to launch the bank, has signed a seven-year partnership agreement with Visa that will see it issue the iconic branded cards, use its APIs, and work with it on marketing and design, the company said in a separate statement.

Coal barges at Mahakam river, Samarinda, Indonesia. Image: Shutterstock
  • Indonesia, the eighth-biggest carbon emitter, recently brought forward its goal for net zero emissions from 2070 to 2060 or sooner
  • With nearly 39 billion tonnes of reserves, coal remains the economic backbone of parts of Indonesia and miners are among the biggest taxpayers
As Indonesia wins cautious praise from some green groups for ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions, the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal is grappling with its commitment to a greener future.


Indonesia, the eighth-biggest carbon emitter, recently brought forward its goal for net zero emissions from 2070 to 2060 or sooner, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, and joined a U.S.-led Global Methane Pledge.

Indonesia is wrestling with how to balance its environmental targets with the cost of pulling the plug on an industry that contributed $38 billion in export earnings in the first seven months of 2021.


It also plans to stop commissioning new coal-fired power plants and phase out coal for electricity by 2056 under a new, greener, long-term economic vision.


"We are phasing out coal power plants. But if you ask whether we're closing down mines, we have the coal and there are other utilisation options," Dadan Kusdiana, the energy ministry's head of renewable energy, told Reuters.

Indonesia is exploring ways to keep consuming and extracting value from coal by using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, although environmentalists say CCS is unproven and expensive.

COAL GASIFICATION


With nearly 39 billion tonnes of reserves, coal remains the economic backbone of parts of Indonesia and miners are among the biggest taxpayers.


The government has been encouraging miners to invest in production of dimethyl ether (DME) from coal. Under new laws passed in 2020, it no longer requires them to pay royalties to the government on such processes, and their mine permits can be extended.


It has touted DME as a replacement for imported liquefied petroleum gas and a feed stock for chemicals and fertilizer.


Making DME requires burning coal, so it needs to be paired with CCS to be environmentally friendly, Dadan said.


However, if Indonesia can adopt CCS more widely and cheaply, the technology could also be applied to coal power plants, extending their usage, he said.


He said that although using CCS technology is feasible, there is risk of leakage in trying to capture emissions from burning and mining coal.

RECORD PRICE 


Coal power generation is Indonesia's second-biggest emissions source after deforestation, contributing 35 percent of its 1,262 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, government data showed.


Indonesia consumes about 130 million tonnes of coal annually to fuel 60% of its 73 gigawatt (GW) electricity capacity, and exports about three times that amount.


Renewable sources like solar, hydro and geothermal make up just 11 percent of its energy mix, even though experts say Indonesia has 400 GW of renewable potential.


The government has pledged to increase the renewable share to 23 percent by 2025. 


Coal power remains the cheapest option.  Coal prices hit all-time highs this year, helping Indonesia book record exports and a trade surplus in August. The government raised its 2021 coal output target by 14 percent to 625 million tonnes to cash in.


Cerah and other green groups have campaigned to retire coal plants early, but officials have said this could trigger fines for breaching contracts with independent power producers.

On the flip side, parliament is reviewing a government-proposed carbon tax, and Indonesia has ambitious plans to use its nickel reserves to become a production hub for batteries and electric vehicles.

 

Saudi Arabia's blockchain market is expected to grow by 41 percent between 2021 and 2025, according to estimates of the Kingdom's communications sector regulator.

The blockchain market surge is part of wider expected growth in the IT and emerging technology sector that will hit SR100 billion by 2025, with an annual compound growth rate of 10 percent, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Raed Alfayez, vice-governor of emerging technologies at the Commission of Information Technology and Communication.

The market today has a size of SR65 billion, he added.

 

