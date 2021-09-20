Egyptian foreign minister highlights need to revive Palestine negotiation process

You are here

Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations in the Palestinian peace process. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuild Palestinian territories
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need to revive negotiations over Palestine and create a political climate that avoids escalation of tensions, during a telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. 

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations.

Hafez said that the phone call also discussed moves for reconstruction in Palestine and the provision of aid and development support to the occupied Palestinian territories, in coordination with the Palestinian National Authority.

During his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s support for efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East and to work in compliance with international legitimacy resolutions. 

El-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuild Palestinian territories, in addition to the need to maintain calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, especially in easing tension in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

  • A power outage and a broken generator briefly delayed the start of the parliament session for some 40 minutes before electricity came back on
  • The vote paves the way for his Cabinet to try and tackle the country’s devastating economic and financial crisis
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s new government won a vote of confidence on Monday for a policy program that aims to remedy a devastating economic crisis, despite the parliamentary session being delayed when the lights went off due to power shortages.
The program drawn up by Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government promises to revive talks with the International Monetary Fund and initiate reforms that donors want to see before they will unlock badly needed foreign assistance.
When the session finally began, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged Mikati to keep his remarks short because of the power cuts, part of a nation-wide energy crisis which has crippled normal life as hard currency reserves have run out.
“From the heart of the suffering of Beirut ... our cabinet was born to light a candle in this hopeless darkness,” Mikati said, as he read out the program.
“Let’s not bother you and read it all out, let’s save time because of the electricity issue,” Berri, head of the Shiite Amal movement, told the Sunni Muslim prime minister.
The start of Monday’s parliamentary session at the UNESCO Palace was delayed by around an hour because of a power cut, parliament’s secretary general Adnan Daher told AFP.
Videos circulating on social media showed lawmakers gathering in a courtyard outside the building before electricity was restored.
“This is embarrassing,” lawmaker Teymour Jumblatt told a reporter. “This is not a country.”
Lebanon is stuck in a deep depression, with fuel shortages leading to few if any hours of state-generated power and leaving people largely dependent on privately-run generators.
After a marathon eight-hour session to examine the government’s action plan, 85 lawmakers voted for the new ministerial line-up while 15 voted against, according to a tally announced by Berri.
Mikati, a billionaire tycoon, faces a tricky path to solid economic ground.
“We will start with the IMF this is not a choice it is something we have to go through,” he said in a speech, before votes were taken.
To unlock aid and turn around the economy, his government must succeed where numerous forerunners have failed in delivering politically difficult reforms, including measures to address corruption and waste.
While some doubt whether Mikati can achieve much, with parliamentary elections scheduled for next Spring to be followed by a change of government, others think the gravity of the crisis may lead to some reforms.
Mikati’s government was finally agreed after a year of political conflict over cabinet seats that worsened the crisis.
Its draft policy program said it would renew and develop a financial recovery plan drawn up by the previous government, which set out a shortfall in the financial system of some $90 billion — a figure endorsed by the IMF.
The plan was shot down by Lebanon’s political elite and the banking system, helping to kill off IMF talks last year.
Lebanon’s financial system unraveled in late 2019. The root cause was decades of profligate state spending and the unsustainable way in which it was financed.
Mikati has pledged to bring Lebanon back into the Arab fold but he faces a delicate balancing act, with Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah last week successfully bringing in a first shipment of Iranian fuel oil to alleviate the power shortages.
On Friday, Mikati, whose government includes Hezbollah-backed ministers, said the Iranian fuel was a breach of his country’s sovereignty.
(With Reuters and AFP)

  • Health minister said total number of registered infected people in Egypt is 296,929, with 16,970 deaths
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced that 546,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been received from the French government.

The minister explained that the doses are part of the COVAX agreement, in cooperation with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF, within the framework of the state’s plan to diversify and expand the provision of vaccines to citizens.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, assistant minister of health and population and the official spokesman for the ministry, said that this shipment was received in two batches, one of which arrived last Friday and the other yesterday at Cairo International Airport. He stressed that the Egyptian state was sparing no effort in providing free vaccines to citizens.

Mujahid explained that the shipment would be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority and that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be distributed to the 781 vaccination centers throughout the governorates of the country.

He said that the AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be effective in preventing infection with coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19) and explained that it is to be taken in two doses 28 days apart.

Mujahid said that centers designated to vaccinate people who wish to travel are equipped with all the requirements for data registration and the issuance of documented vaccine certificates with QR codes.

In recent days, Egypt has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of people infected with the virus, as part of what officials consider the fourth wave. The Ministry of Health recorded on Monday 653 new cases and 19 deaths. 

Mujahid stated that the total number of registered infected people in Egypt is 296,929, with 16,970 deaths.

Zayed announced in previous statements that Egypt has manufactured 5 million vaccine doses within the country and has so far vaccinated 13 million people. 

She added that the ministry aims to vaccinate from 7 to 8 million citizens per month and hopes to have 40 million people vaccinated by December. 

An additional production line is being prepared at a factory in Giza with production starting Nov. 1. The production capacity will be 300,000 doses per day. 

Egypt owns two vaccine manufacturing factories, with one focusing on national needs and the other on production and distribution to Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

  • Last year, several rebel groups signed a landmark accord with the transitional government
  • Beja tribes people in eastern Sudan have criticised the fragile peace deal saying it does not represent them
KHARTOUM: Dozens of demonstrators in Sudan have blocked key roads and a crucial port in the country’s east in protest at parts of a peace deal with rebel groups, a protest leader said Monday.
Last year, several rebel groups signed a landmark accord with the transitional government which came to power shortly after the April 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
“We’ve blocked the (main) road connecting Port Sudan with the rest of the country since Friday as well as the main container and oil export terminals,” protest leader Sayed Abuamnah told AFP.
Beja tribes people in eastern Sudan have criticized the fragile peace deal saying it does not represent them.
Port Sudan in the Red Sea state is the country’s main seaport and a vital trade hub for its crippled economy dependent on exports.
The protests come as Sudan grapples with deep economic woes left in the wake of Bashir’s ouster, whose three-decade iron-fisted rule was marked by prolonged US sanctions.
“The closure will not be lifted until our demands to nullify the parts about east Sudan in the peace deal are met,” Abuamnah added.
Aboud Sherbini, a port worker, confirmed the “port has completely shut down and the flow of imports and exports has stopped.”
Other witnesses from the restive eastern Qedaref state also told AFP that roads were blocked.
Abuamnah said protesters have called for the government’s dissolution and the formation of a non-partisan administration to lead the transition.
Similar protests in and around the port broke out last year over the October 2020 peace deal.
The government has yet to make a comment on the latest closure.

  • The vaccine would be administered at a lower dosage than for people 12 and over
FRANKFURT: Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said clinical trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine was “safe, well tolerated” and produced a “robust” immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly.
The vaccine would be administered at a lower dosage than for people 12 and over, the companies said in a statement. They said they would submit their data to regulatory bodies in the European Union, the United States and around the world “as soon as possible.”

  • Lebanon’s worsening fuel shortages translating into few or any hours of state-backed power a day
BEIRUT: Lebanese lawmakers convened Monday to confirm the country’s new government following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session.
It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. The incident, which underscored the deep crisis roiling the small Mediterranean country amid an unprecedented economic meltdown, was derided on social media.
Lebanese have been suffering electricity blackouts and severe shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine for months, threatening to shut down hospitals, bakeries and schools. Lines stretching several kilometers (miles) of people waiting to fill up their tanks are a daily occurrence at gas stations across the country.
The economic crisis, unfolding since 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in the last 150 years. Within months, it had impoverished more than half of the population and left the national currency in freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to previously unseen levels.
A new government headed by billionaire businessman Najib Mikati was finally formed earlier this month after a 13-month delay, as politicians bickered about government portfolios at a time when the country was sliding deeper into financial chaos and poverty.
The new government is expected to undertake critically needed reforms, as well as manage public anger and tensions resulting from the planned lifting of fuel subsidies by the end of the month. Lebanon’s foreign reserves have been running dangerously low, and the central bank in the import-dependent country has said it was no longer able to support its $6 billion subsidy program.
The government is also expected to oversee a financial audit of the Central Bank and resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.
Few believe that can be done with a government that leaves power in the hands of the same political parties that the public blames for corruption and mismanagement of Lebanon’s resources.
Lawmakers are to debate the new government’s policy statement before a vote of confidence is held on Monday evening — a vote which Mikati's proposed Cabinet expects to win with the support from majority legislators.
Mikati, one of Lebanon’s richest businessmen who is returning to the post of prime minister for the third time, pledged to get to work immediately to ease the day-to-day suffering of the Lebanese.
“What happened here today with the electricity outage pales in comparison to what the Lebanese people have been suffering for months,” Mikati told lawmakers after power returned and the session got underway.
The session is being held at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace so that parliament members could observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.
“What can I say, it’s a farce,” lawmaker Taymour Jumblatt, the son of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, said when asked about the electricity outage.
“It is not a good sign,” said lawmaker Faisal Sayegh. “We need to light up this hall, to say to people that we can light up the country.”

