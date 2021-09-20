Egyptian foreign minister highlights need to revive Palestine negotiation process

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need to revive negotiations over Palestine and create a political climate that avoids escalation of tensions, during a telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations.
Hafez said that the phone call also discussed moves for reconstruction in Palestine and the provision of aid and development support to the occupied Palestinian territories, in coordination with the Palestinian National Authority.
During his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s support for efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East and to work in compliance with international legitimacy resolutions.
El-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuild Palestinian territories, in addition to the need to maintain calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, especially in easing tension in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.