Ephrem Kossaify explains how the UN is tackling the thorny request from the new Taliban government in Afghanistan to address the UN General Assembly.
76 seconds with Ephrem Kossaify: The Taliban and the UN
The LuLu Group in Saudi Arabia has become the first retailer to support the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s efforts to preserve, promote and celebrate the history and aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy in the Year of Arabic Calligraphy 2021 — a campaign run by the ministry.
The 22 LuLu Hypermarkets across the Kingdom will soon start using distinctive Arabic calligraphic artwork on all point-of-sale materials, such as paper bags, shopping bags and reusable bags.
Launching the Year of Arabic Calligraphy in 2020 and extending it to 2021, the Saudi ministry aims at turning the spotlight on the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, which reflects the historic heritage and richness of the Arabic culture, as well as positioning the Kingdom as its incubator, sponsor and supporter, unifying efforts that seek to preserve and protect it from its extinction. LuLu’s use of the calligraphic art in its packaging material will lend a contemporary touch to the art form and show its adaptability and practical utilitarian beauty.
LuLu’s initiative to support the ministry comes as part of the group’s commitment to promoting local culture and community initiatives.
“LuLu is honored to support such a cause that promotes the beauty and inspiring cultural heritage of the Arab world,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. “During the year of Arabic Calligraphy 2021, we pledge to work closely with the Saudi Ministry of Culture and bring alive the wonder of Arabic calligraphy, especially in a modern context for the younger generation.”
Intigral, a provider of digital entertainment and sports in the Middle East and North Africa region, is celebrating this year’s Saudi National Day with exciting offers from Jawwy TV, available to its viewers throughout the Kingdom between Sept. 22-27.
The first offer will allow all Jawwy TV app subscribers to enjoy three months access to the platform at a discount of 50 percent. New subscribers will be able to avail the same price for the same period following a seven-day trial. The campaign excludes STC Mowaftar Basic, 2, 3, and 3+ subscribers, who are granted three free months of Jawwy TV upon joining the platform at any time.
Jawwy TV Home users will also be able to watch TVOD titles for 91 halalas ($0.24) each, by choosing from a variety of shows and movies offered by Jawwy TV’s extensive library.
“These offers reiterate Intigral’s commitment to providing the best entertainment experiences to its subscribers and augment the Kingdom’s digital entertainment scene by offering unmatched digital entertainment products and services,” a statement said.
“As Saudi Arabia’s premiere entertainment curator and the region’s favored digital entertainment platform, Jawwy TV offers a one-stop destination for viewers seeking a unique, personalized, and all-in-one viewing experience encompassing rich content from a multitude of genres, with world-class accessibility and customization controls that bring them the best digital experience possible.”
The Jawwy TV app is available through smart handheld devices and across all major smart TV brands.
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia, the US, the EU and other nations announced hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of additional humanitarian and development aid for Yemen at a high-level meeting at the UN on Wednesday.
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, announced that Saudi Arabia will provide an additional $90 million in humanitarian aid for war-torn Yemen.
“Over the last six years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided more than $18 billion to support Yemen,” he said. “This year alone, Saudi Arabia has supported Yemen with more than $848 million.”
The latest pledge means Saudi Arabia is once again the largest donor of aid to Yemen. But “monetary donations alone won’t alleviate the crisis in Yemen,” Al-Rabeeah warned.
“Unless we work together to end the conflict and minimize the obstructions of aid delivery, the situation will continue to worsen,” he added.
“Ongoing aggression by the Houthi militias against the UN and international NGOs only adds more misery to the Yemeni people.”
Al-Rabeeah expressed the Kingdom’s desire that the international community support its political plan “to put an end to the conflict and bring long-lasting peace to all Yemenis.”
The US promised an additional $290 million in donations for 2021, while the EU announced that it will donate a further €119 million ($139.65 million), which the bloc’s Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said is a “joint humanitarian and development aid pledge.”
She added that “in the immediate term, our support will help families access food and basic commodities,” and that “in the long term, the EU seeks to help Yemen build a bridge from crisis to recover.” In this, she said, “investing in youth and women will play a critical role.”
Canada, Qatar, Sweden and Brazil together pledged additional donations worth over $120 million, some of which will be provided to UN bodies such as the World Food Programme to assist their operations in Yemen.
In total, around $600 million in additional humanitarian funding was announced at the UN meeting.
That money will be used to ensure that food security, sanitation, healthcare and education continues to be delivered to as many Yemenis as possible.
But while the aid provided by the international community will alleviate some of the hardship facing the country’s 29 million people, world leaders repeatedly made clear that a political solution to the conflict is the only way to truly end the humanitarian crisis.
Yemen is the poorest country in the Middle East, and it was plunged into civil war when the Iran-backed Houthis overthrew the UN-recognized government in 2015. Since then, famine and conflict have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.
Yemen’s Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak warned on Wednesday that “despite the generous contributions of the international community, including the UN-led Humanitarian Response Plan, the humanitarian crisis witnessed by Yemen is still the largest and most urgent in the world.”
He blamed the Houthis for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, citing their assault on the city of Marib as an example of how they perpetuate the suffering of Yemenis — in this case by preventing the supply of household fuel to people across the country.
“Marib is the main source of household gas in Yemen … The continued brutal attacks by the Houthi militias on Marib exacerbate human suffering,” Bin Mubarak said.
He warned that a continuation of the Marib offensive could force thousands of internally displaced Yemenis who had sought safety in the city to seek refuge overseas.
“All humanitarian efforts provided by the different (UN) agencies won’t end the suffering of the Yemenis unless this war stops,” he said.
“Therefore, I’d like to call upon the international community to exert more effort on the Houthi militias and their supporters to give up the option of war and engage in a peace process that’s led by the UN.”
ROME: Critics had been demanding that Juventus use its younger players more during a horrendous start to Serie A.
They had to be appeased after Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt each scored in a 3-2 win at Spezia for the Bianconeri’s first Italian league win of the season on Wednesday.
De Ligt scored the winner in the 72nd minute to complete a comeback after Juventus fell behind four minutes after the break.
Playing in place of Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, the 22-year-old De Ligt coolly redirected in a loose ball that was being knocked around following a corner.
The 23-year-old Chiesa had equalized six minutes earlier with a typical goal for the Italy winger: he darted straight to the goal by dribbling through the legs of a defender then just barely got his shot off as he was sliding toward the ball.
The 21-year-old Kean — like coach Massimiliano Allegri in his second stint at Juventus — had given the visitors an early lead with a long shot after Adrien Rabiot knocked down a ball over the top from Leonardo Bonucci.
Spezia had struck back with goals both sides of halftime, the first coming with a solo effort from Emmanuel Gyasi, who dribbled by Danilo on the left flank and looped a long shot into the far corner.
Gyasi celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol and the recently departed Juventus player, by leaping into the air and pumping his arms down toward his body.
Janis Antiste, a 19-year-old French forward, put Spezia ahead by beating De Ligt on a counterattack with the help of his shot being deflected by Bonucci.
Spezia nearly made it 3-1 but another effort minutes later was cleared off the line by Manuel Locatelli.
Juventus moved up to 12th place, eight points behind leader Inter Milan.
Hellas Verona has four points from two matches since hiring Igor Tudor to replace Eusebio Di Francesco as coach after three straight losses to open the season.
Nikola Kalinic scored twice in a 2-2 draw at promoted Salernitana three days after Verona handed Jose Mourinho his first defeat as Roma coach.
Mamadou Coulibaly equalized midway through the second half for Salernitana.