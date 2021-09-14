Ephrem Kossaify takes you through the key issues of the day at the 76th UN General Assembly, in 76 seconds.
76 seconds with Ephrem Kossaify: UN General Assembly gets underway
https://arab.news/vq8hm
https://arab.news/vq8hm
Ephrem Kossaify takes you through the key issues of the day at the 76th UN General Assembly, in 76 seconds.
ANKARA: As part of their tripartite military cooperation, Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan began eight-day joint military drills on Sept. 12.
The “Three Brothers — 2021” exercises are being held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku with the aim of “further strengthening the existing ties” between the three armies and helping them find new ways to fight terrorism in the region, according to an official readout.
Lt. Gen. Hikmat Mirzayev, Azerbaijan’s special forces commander, said during the opening ceremony that cooperation between the three countries was at “the highest level” and that important measures were being taken to further strengthen relations to ensure the security of the region and its people.
Experts say this new format for military cooperation adds a new layer to the political ties that date back to 2017, when Azerbaijan’s then-Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held the first trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts in Baku.
Pakistan and Turkey provided support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day-long Second Karabakh War last September in which Azerbaijan fought against Armenian armed forces until the conclusion of a Russia-brokered truce in November.
Following Turkey, Pakistan was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan as an independent state on Dec. 12, 1991.
“The regional trio is important in the sense that they will add a military component to the political ties,” Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Program at the Washington Institute, told Arab News.
“It is interesting to gather Pakistan as a nuclear power, Turkey as one of the largest and most powerful militaries within NATO, and Azerbaijan as a rising regional military power largely thanks to Turkish and Israeli contributions to the defense industry,” he added.
The joint exercises also aim to increase military experiences and share professional know-how between the military staff of the three countries.
According to Cagaptay, Turkey’s national security experts consider Pakistan as being among Turkey’s closest allies traditionally.
“Turkey is now deepening its defense ties with two of the five countries — US, Korea, Israel, Azerbaijan, Pakistan — that are considered its traditional allies. Pakistan brings strategic depth to this alliance,” he said.
Cagaptay also underlined that this move is part of Ankara’s attempts to seek strategic autonomy and look for allies beyond NATO through comprehensive strategic alliances that can provide flexible and timely reactions vis-à-vis geopolitical and military developments.
The cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey gained more importance amid the ongoing developments in Afghanistan and the potential refugee influx after the Taliban’s takeover.
In July, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani parliament speakers signed the Baku Declaration to boost trilateral cooperation.
In the declaration, the parties supported each other’s territorial integrity and underlined their respective priorities, with overt support to Azerbaijan in its moves on Karabakh, to Pakistan in its conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, and to Turkey in the settlement of Cyprus, Aegean and East Mediterranean disputes.
In August, Turkish Aerospace Industries signed a contract with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission to jointly produce Anka military drones and transfer technology between the two companies.
Erol Bural, head of the Ankara-based Research Center for Defense Against Terrorism and Radicalization, said that joint drilling by the special forces units of three countries is of utmost importance because it is a sign that they may conduct joint operations in the future.
“The choice of the venue for the joint military drills is also significant and can be considered as a message of solidarity between these three countries — that they see each other as brothers — directed at Armenia following the Second Karabakh War,” he told Arab News.
Bural also added that using real weaponry during the joint exercises is also essential.
“It helps the military exercise to generate outcomes that are close to real war conditions and to test the newly developed ammunition on the ground,” he said.
Military analysts underline that the exercises can also lead to cooperation in producing military technology.
The August visit of Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi to Turkey to attend the launching ceremony of the MILGEM project’s first corvette ship built in Turkey for the Pakistan Navy also boosted military cooperation, which would help Pakistan’s defense capabilities increase the country’s role in South Asia.
MILGEM corvettes, fitted with modern weaponry and sensors, can be hidden from radar. They are 99 meters long with a displacement capacity of about 24,00 tons and can move at a speed of 29 nautical miles.
The delivery of the corvettes dates back to a bilateral deal that was signed in 2018. Delivery of all ships that will be among Pakistan’s most modern vessels is due to be completed by 2025.
BERN, Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from another Champions League loss in Switzerland, 2-1 on Tuesday against a sharp and robust Young Boys team.
Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time when the ball broke into space behind the United defense.
Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game. He was substituted in the 72nd.
It was created by Bruno Fernandes’ clever pass with the outside of his right foot into the path of Ronaldo for a low shot that squirmed under goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.
Reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after a red-card foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Premier League co-leader struggled to create any more scoring chances against the unheralded Swiss champion.
United was already under regular pressure before Wan-Bissaka’s rash challenge on Christopher Martins deep in the Young Boys half.
Young Boys deservedly leveled in the 66th when midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu met a low cross into a crowded goalmouth with a shot that beat goalkeeper David de Gea at his near post.
It proved to be another tough Swiss trip for United after losing in the group stage at Basel twice in the past decade.
Ronaldo claimed a share of more Champions League history just by playing his first United game in the competition since the 2009 final. His 177th career appearance in the Champions League tied the record held by Iker Casillas, his longtime teammate at Real Madrid.
The Champions League qualifying rounds seemed to have prepared Young Boys well for facing a star-studded United team playing just its fifth competitive game of the season.
The Swiss team was sharp and physical in its 13th game of a season that started in mid-July with the first of six Champions League qualifiers.
Also in Group F on Tuesday, Villarreal was hosting Atalanta in a later kickoff.
United hosts Villarreal on Sept. 29 — a rematch of last season’s Europa League final the Spanish club won. Atalanta hosts Young Boys on the same date.
RIYADH: Global oil demand declined for third consecutive month due to a resurgence of COVID- 19 cases in Asia.
Adjusted estimates of the global oil demand in the third quarter of 2021 by a reduction of about 200 kb/d since last month, the monthly report of IEA issued on Tuesday showed.
The IEA sees a demand rebound of 1.6 million barrels per day in October and continued growth until the end of the year.
Overall, the agency lowered its 2021 global oil demand growth forecast by 105,000 bpd to 5.2 million bpd but raised its 2022 figure by 85,000 bpd to 3.2 million bpd.
These forecasts are below those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which expects demand to grow by about 5.96 million bpd this year and 4.15 million bpd next year.
Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after new data from the US Labor Department showed inflation cooling and the impact of tropical storm Nicholas on the energy sector began to improve.
Brent crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.13 a barrel by 1:10 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) after hitting a session high of $74.28. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $70.04 after touching a high of $71.22.
The US consumer price index edged up 0.5 percent from last year and 0.3 percent from July, indicating slower growth than in prior months.
While Nicholas is the second major storm to threaten the US Gulf region in recent weeks, bringing heavy rains to the Deep South and causing power outages, most Texas refineries are operating normally and the number of people in Texas without electricity is falling.
The Colonial pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, partially resumed operations after shutting earlier on Tuesday due to a power outage.
Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday shut production at an offshore oil platform due to heavy winds from Nicholas. Vessel traffic at some energy hubs was halted due to difficult weather conditions.
Iraq set on Tuesday the October price of its Basrah Light crude to Asian customers at $0.85 a barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmark crudes, down $1.40 from the previous month, according to a pricing document from the state-oil marketer.
Protesters blocked an oil tanker from loading at the Libyan terminal of Es Sider on Tuesday, and authorities are working with the Petroleum Facilities Guards to end the blockage, the National Oil Corp. media office and an engineer at the port said.
Details on China’s plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves dampened price gains. China’s state reserves administration said it would auction about 7.4 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the first batch of sales in a rare release of strategic inventories.
GAZA: A seaside cafe lounge built entirely from recycled materials has become the first of its kind in Gaza.
Hana Al-Ghoul, a Palestinian woman in her 30s, and a team of young entrepreneurs are the inspiration behind the eco-friendly Al-Bahar Elna (The Sea is For Us) venture.
Through the cafeteria, Al-Ghoul and her volunteer helpers urge visitors to Sheikh Ajleen beach, southwest of Gaza City, not to pollute the area.
Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes, ornamental plants are potted in old plastic fuel boxes, and the walls are constructed from recycled waste containers and adorned with artworks produced using pieces of cloth.
Al-Ghoul, born in the coastal Egyptian city of Alexandria, told Arab News that the idea to set up the cafeteria was aimed at urging people, indirectly and in a fun way, to preserve the seashore and was part of an integrated environment-friendly project to keep the beach clean.
She said her team also used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message.
“We are waiting for a large number of people to gather on the seashore to enjoy our theatrical performances that carry the message of preserving the beach and the environment,” she added.
The cafeteria was damaged during the Israeli Gaza conflict in May and a library featuring several plants and a children’s books section was hit.
Cafe manager Ali Muhanna, 33, one of Al-Ghoul’s friends, said they started the initiative in 2019 after Gaza’s municipality granted them a plot to launch the project.
They also gained funding from the Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan Foundation and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.
“We started at that time by training a group of young people on the methodology of community organization, which allows using the available resources to make necessary changes and finding alternatives. The training covered areas such as stand-up comedy, theater skits, singing, drawing, music, and recycling,” Muhanna added.
The number of participants in the initiative has fallen from 45 to seven due to deteriorating economic conditions in the area.
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.28 percent to $46,868.50 at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $3,372.72, up 5.72 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.
Energy usage
As bitcoin prices rise, more miners with less energy-efficient machines are joining the grid, leading to an increased energy usage worldwide.
New estimates suggest that the bitcoin network in 2021 will exceed its energy consumption compared to the last year, consuming 91 TWh of energy. In 2020, it consumed about 67 TWh of electricity.
Wall Street
A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm said on Tuesday that it has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, as big names from the traditional financial world continue to embrace the industry surrounding crypto.
Cohen, a hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, has agreed in principle to invest in Radkl, a crypto trading firm, though the deal is not final. The company is being launched by partners of GTS, a firm that trades as much as a billion shares of US stocks on a given day.
Radkl, which is pronounced like “radical,” plans to trade across cryptocurrency coins and exchanges, said Ryan Sheftel, the company’s CEO and a partner at GTS. As the crypto industry expands, Radkl plans to grow quickly with it.
Digital pound
Britain will be piloting a digital version of the pound within a few years to cut the cost of money transfers, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said.
Central banks across the world as studying whether to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital version of their currency, to stay abreast of rapid technological developments in payments systems.
The Bank of England has yet to decide on whether to push ahead with a sterling CBDC.
“I suspect that within three to five years we will see that operating in the UK on a sort of pilot basis to start with,” Davies told a Bloomberg event.
A CBDC is a logical development, though problematic from a banking point of view, as cash gradually finds its way out of the economy, Davies said.