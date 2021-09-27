Afghan saffron boss says Taliban will not silence her

You are here

Afghan business leader Shafiqeh Attai employs hundreds of women on her saffron fields. (AFP)
AFP

  • The hard-liners have increasingly excluded women from public life since sweeping to power in mid-August
  • More than 1,000 women pick the brightly colored crocuses across the company’s 25 hectares of land
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: An Afghan business leader who employs hundreds of women on her saffron fields has vowed to speak up for the rights of her workers, and “not remain silent” under Taliban rule.
The hard-liners have increasingly excluded women from public life since sweeping to power in mid-August, pushing many female entrepreneurs to flee the country or go into hiding.
Many fear a return to their brutally oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001 when women were effectively banned from going to school or work, and only allowed to leave the house with a male relative.
“We will raise our voice so that it reaches their ears,” said Shafiqeh Attai, who started her saffron company in the western city of Herat in 2007.
“No matter what happens we won’t just sit at home, because we have worked very hard.”
Attai’s business, the Pashton Zarghon Saffron Women’s Company, produces, processes, packages and exports the world’s most expensive spice with an almost exclusively female workforce.
More than 1,000 women pick the brightly colored crocuses across the company’s 25 hectares (60 acres) of land in the Pashton Zarghon district of Herat Province, which borders Iran.
Another 55 hectares are independently owned and operate under the collective that Attai set up for women saffron pickers, who are represented by union leaders.
Employing women allows them to be breadwinners for their families, Attai said, enabling them to send their children to school, and to buy them clothing and other essentials.
“I worked hard to establish my business,” the 40-year-old said. “We don’t want to sit quietly and be ignored. Even if they ignore us, we will not remain silent.”
The ousted, Western-backed government encouraged farmers to grow the spice — used in dishes from biryani to paella — in a bid to wean them away from Afghanistan’s huge and problematic poppy industry.
Still, the country remains by far the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin, supplying between 80 and 90 percent of global output.
During their previous stint in power, the Taliban — who used the sale of opium to fund their insurgency — destroyed much of the crop ostensibly to eradicate it, though critics said it was to drive up the value of their huge stockpiles.
The cultivation of poppies has again surged in recent years, as poverty and instability increased. Afghanistan’s production area is now roughly four times larger now than in 2002, according to the United Nations.
Herat Province produces the vast majority of Afghanistan’s saffron.
At more than $5,000 per kilogram, saffron is the world’s most expensive spice, and Attai’s company produces between 200 and 500 kilos each year.
The pistil of the flower has for centuries been used around the world in cooking, perfumes, medicines, tea and even as an aphrodisiac — and because of its high price has been dubbed “red gold” by those who rely on its cultivation.
Best grown in the baking hot sun, the bright purple saffron flowers are harvested in October and November by armies of workers, many of them women in their fifties and sixties, who start picking at dawn before the plants wilt later in the day.
Laborers then prise apart the delicate lilac leaves, vivid red stigmas and pale yellow stamens — painstaking work that demands concentration and skill.
Attai is concerned not just about the future of her business, but also for women across Afghanistan who are living in limbo, uncertain about jobs, education and representation in government.
“Now that the government of the Islamic Emirate is here we are very worried that they will block our work,” she said.
“They haven’t given girls the permission to go back to school and university, and they haven’t given any women posts in the government — I am worried about what will happen,” she added.
“I’m not just thinking about myself, I’m thinking about all those that this business supports to run their homes,” she said, noting that some of her employees are the sole breadwinners in their families.
“I am worried that 20 years of hard work by these women will go to waste.”
In the 20 years between the US-led ouster of the Taliban in 2001 and the Islamists’ return, many women became business leaders, particularly in cities like Herat.
Long a key commercial hub near Iran and Turkmenistan’s borders, the city has in recent months suffered from the flight of many businesswomen.
Younes Qazizadeh, head of the city’s chamber of commerce, said that he hoped the Taliban would make an official announcement to indicate that “women could come back and do business under this government as well.”
For now, the fate of businesses like Attai’s hangs on a thread.
“It is our hope to start women’s businesses again in our country,” Qazizadeh added.
Attai said that for now, she is staying in her homeland because she has “some hope” that her business can survive.
Ahead of the US pullout, a mammoth airlift saw 124,000 people evacuated from Kabul airport.
“I could have left as well. But I didn’t leave because all the hard work and effort that we put in should not be ignored,” Attai said.
“I don’t think they will block our work,” she added, referring to the Taliban.
“We are a company which is completely run by women and employs women — not a single man is brave enough to stop that. A woman who has shoveled her fields day and night cannot be ignored.”

New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers
AP

  • Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad
  • New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus
AP
WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels.
Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday a pilot program that will allow New Zealanders to quarantine at home will include 150 business travelers who arrive between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8. The program will involve monitoring and testing.
“The only reason that we are running this self-isolation pilot now is in preparation for a highly vaccinated population,” Ardern said.
“The intention is that in the first quarter of 2022 when more New Zealanders are vaccinated, it will be safer to run self-isolation at home,” she added.
Of the eligible population in New Zealand aged 12 and older, 43 percent had been fully vaccinated, Ardern said.
In Auckland, the nation’s most populous city which has been locked down since Aug. 17 after the highly-contagious delta variant leaked from hotel quarantine, 82 percent of the eligible population had at least a single dose of the double-shot Pfizer vaccine, she said.
New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus and has been trying to completely eliminate the Delta variant.

COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney

COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney
Reuters

  • Movement restrictions across New South Wales will be lifted gradually between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1
  • Victoria is expected to relax some curbs from Wednesday
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian authorities announced plans on Monday to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbors for several weeks.
Movement restrictions across New South Wales, the country’s most populous state and home to Sydney, will be lifted gradually between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent.
However, people who are not fully inoculated will not be allowed to join in renewed activities, like community sports, dining out and shopping, until the final date.
“It is very important to note that in unlike most cases in the world if you are not vaccinated you will have to wait at least four or five weeks ... in order to participate in things that the rest of us can participate in,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a televised briefing.
“The message is if you want to be able to have a meal with friends and welcome people in your home, you have to get vaccinated.”
Berejiklian did not detail how the block on activity by the unvaccinated would be enforced.
Sydney, along with Melbourne and Canberra, has been in lockdown for several weeks, with the three cities bearing the brunt of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has taken national case numbers to almost 100,000 — 68 percent recorded since mid-June.
At 1,245 deaths, the national fatality rate, however, has slowed due to higher vaccination levels among the most vulnerable.
The Delta-fueled outbreak has divided state and territory leaders, with some presiding over virus-free parts of the country indicating they will defy a federal government plan to reopen internal borders once the adult population reaches a 70-80 percent vaccination rate, expected toward the end of October.
In New South Wales, where around 60 percent of people aged 16 and over are fully inoculated, restaurants, pubs, retail stores, gyms and indoor recreation facilities will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 11 — days after the state is expected to reach 70 percent vaccination — with capacity limits.
Once 80 percent vaccination is achieved, expected a couple of weeks later, state-wide travel will be allowed. Limits on people attending funerals and weddings lifted, while retaining social distancing, and the number of vaccinated people allowed to gather in a home will double to 10.
From Dec. 1, there will be no limits on home gatherings and informal outdoor gatherings. Capacity limits will continue at indoor venues, but masks will no longer be required. Businesses will be allowed to impose their own rules requiring patrons be vaccinated after this date.
In neighboring Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews refused to commit to a date that would ensure all citizens in his state, including the unvaccinated, would have significant freedoms before Christmas.
“I will say to people, just wait five weeks and you will have all the freedoms,” he said. “No, that is not a guarantee at all here. We have not made that decision.”
New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, home to Canberra, reported a total of just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — the vast bulk almost evenly split between Sydney and Melbourne.
The daily numbers have been tracking lower in recent weeks.
Victoria is expected to relax some curbs from Wednesday when the state’s first-dose vaccination rate is forecast to tick over 80 percent, while New South Wales on Monday allowed construction sites to return to full capacity and outdoor swimming pools to reopen with social distancing rules.

British frigate sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait

British frigate sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait
Reuters

  • Britain’s HMS Richmond had been deployed in the East China Sea taking part in United Nations sanctions enforcement operations against North Korea
Reuters

BEIJING: A British frigate was sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday en route to Vietnam, according to an official tweet from the vessel, in a move likely to anger Beijing amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty.
While US warships pass through the strait on an almost monthly basis, despite Chinese opposition, US allies have generally been reluctant to follow suit.
Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng did not comment directly when asked about the British warship, saying he did not know what missions foreign ships in the Taiwan Strait were carrying out.
“When they pass through the Taiwan Strait our nation’s military will have a grasp of the situation, but will not interfere,” he told reporters in Taipei, adding they keep a close watch on all movements near Taiwan.
Britain’s HMS Richmond had been deployed in the East China Sea taking part in United Nations sanctions enforcement operations against North Korea.
China has been ramping up its exercises around Taiwan and flies air force aircraft almost daily into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands

Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands
Updated 27 September 2021

Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands

Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands
  • Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed’s proposal was for Sushma and Sultana to donate their kidneys to Ashraf and Vikas, but for that to work he needed to address an area of concern first
Updated 27 September 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Until nine months ago, Sushma Uniyal and Sultana Ali were perfect strangers, going about their lives in Dehradun, the capital of the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, as homemakers of middle-class Hindu and Muslim families.

The two women had little in common except for one pressing issue – to find an urgent donor for their husbands, Vikas Uniyal, 51, and Ashraf Ali, 52, who had been suffering with kidney failure since 2019.

While the two families had filed separate applications for a donor, none had turned out to be the perfect match. Sushma and Sultana could not donate kidneys to their husbands either due to incompatibility issues.

That was until one extraordinary day in January this year, when they received a call from Vikas and Ashraf’s nephrologist, Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed.

“I was going through their files and realised that Sultana’s blood group, A, matched Vikas’ and Sushma’s matched Ashraf’s, a B. I immediately contacted the families,” Ahmed, a renowned kidney specialist at the Himalayan hospital in Dehradun, told Arab News.

His proposal was for Sushma and Sultana to donate their kidneys to Ashraf and Vikas, but for that to work he needed to address an area of concern first. Would the two families be willing to set aside their interfaith differences for a kidney transplant?

Hindu-majority India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, has long had a history of religious tension with Muslims, its biggest minority group constituting more than 200 million of its 1.36 billion population.

Modi has often been accused of presiding over a spike in polarization across the country by introducing laws considered discriminatory for non-Hindus, mainly Muslims, since assuming power in 2014.

The past few years have also seen an increase in anti-Muslim sentiment, prompting changes in the Islamic names of cities, with several cases of mob lynching reported.

Ahmed was aware of the interfaith quotient involved with the transplant surgery but decided to ask the question anyway.

“I introduced the families to each other in January, and they agreed to the plan. After conducting several tests, I found that their organs could be swapped ... and would be a good transplant. That’s how it started,” he said.

A few months later, he set a date for the organ swap, but the process got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had wreaked havoc on the country’s overwhelmed healthcare system due to the lack of medical oxygen and bed space at hospitals.

Finally, on Sept. 4, in an overnight surgery that took 10 hours to complete, the two families forged a bond through the kidney swap which, Ahmed said, was legally possible for others to do too.

Under India’s Transplantation of Human Organs Act 2011, an organ swap is permissible if the immediate relative is medically incompatible with the recipient. The law, in this case, allows people other than a blood relative to donate their organs to a medically compatible recipient.

“It was good that this kind of swapping was possible under the law. Otherwise, it would have been difficult to explain and prove,” said Ahmed, who performs two to three kidney transplants a month. “This is the best therapy for kidney patients.”

With 2 million people on the waiting list for kidney transplants, India is struggling to meet demand and legal donations only fulfil 3 to 5 percent of the total requirement.

A transplant process costs over $8,000 per person and usually takes about 10 to 15 days to complete. It includes matching blood groups and other screening processes between the donor and the recipient, in addition to compatibility tests.

Vikas and Ashraf remained in hospital for three days after the surgery and are recuperating at home, in time for their monthly checkup with Ahmed.

A few weeks after the surgery, the two families continue to stay in touch and “share feelings and thoughts” on how the organ swaps have offered them a lifeline.

“I’m so happy that this surgery has given Vikas a new lease of life. The last three years were so painful, and we worried about our future if something happened to Vikas,” Sushma told Arab News.

Since being diagnosed with kidney failure three years ago, teacher Vikas said he had fought fear, pain, and financial losses to extend his life with regular hemodialysis, a process where an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, filters the blood from the body.

On the other side of the picturesque and hilly town of Dehradun, Ashraf was also dealing with a similar trauma but said he was a lot more “confident now to start a new life.”

“It was an unbearable pain for my family and me. My health was deteriorating with each dialysis but thanks to god for this opportunity,” Ashraf, who owns a flour mill in Dehradun and had to stop work for dialysis treatment, told Arab News.

While there have been other instances of interfaith transplants in India – a kidney swap took place in the northern city of Chandigarh in May 2019, and another one in Jaipur in 2016 – the Uniyal and Ali families have become the talk of the town since the surgeries, mostly for transcending religious boundaries with their decision.

“At a time when religious polarization has become a norm, such examples give a positive hope for the society,” Anoop Nautiyal, a Dehradun-based social activist and founder of the Social Development for Communities NGO, told Arab News.

Ahmed agreed, saying he felt “happy” that it sent “a good message” to society.

But Sushma believed the Hindu-Muslim divide was “a matter of mindsets.”

“In reality, we are all the same,” she said. “We all need each other to serve society. Humanity is the same. Those who practice and promote religious hatred are not doing service for humanity. We never thought our case would become an example for society, and people will talk about it, but we feel happy that we came together to save the lives of two individuals. We never thought like Muslims and Hindus.”

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead
AP

BERLIN: Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany.
Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with the Union bloc in the country’s general election, according to exit polls. Both appeared to have around 25 percent voter support.
Laschet said Sunday that “we can’t be satisfied with the result” predicted by exit polls. He said “the result puts Germany, the Union, all democratic parties before big challenges.”
Laschet said Germany will likely have its first national government made up of three parties. He said that “we will do everything we can to form a government under the Union’s leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernizes our country.”
Laschet was surrounded by his party’s top brass, including Merkel, as he spoke at its headquarters in Berlin.

