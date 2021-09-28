You are here

Man charged with London teacher’s murder to plead not guilty
Jebina Nessa pays tribute to her sister during a vigil for 28 year-old teacher Sabina Nessa at Pegler Square, Kidbrooke in south east London on Sept. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Man charged with London teacher’s murder to plead not guilty
  • Delivery driver Koci Selamaj is accused of killing Sabina Nessa, who disappeared while walking to meet a friend
LONDON: A man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in London plans to plead not guilty, a defense lawyer said Tuesday.
Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of killing Sabina Nessa, who disappeared while walking to meet a friend at a pub a few minutes from her home in southeast London on Sept. 17. Nessa’s body was found in a local park the next day.
Her killing has renewed concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital. Selamaj, from Eastbourne in southern England, was arrested in the seaside town on Sunday.
Selamaj made his first court appearance Tuesday at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London. His lawyer, Aiden Harvey, told the court his client intended to plead not guilty. The court remanded Selamaj into custody. He is scheduled to appear again Thursday for a bail hearing at the Central Criminal Court.
Nessa’s death came six months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. The Everard case sparked large protests to denounce violence against women and girls.
On Friday, hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in Nessa’s memory, demanding an end to violence against women.

Muslim electoral candidate hopes to rejuvenate ‘majestic’ Rome

Muslim electoral candidate hopes to rejuvenate ‘majestic’ Rome
Updated 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Muslim electoral candidate hopes to rejuvenate ‘majestic’ Rome

Muslim electoral candidate hopes to rejuvenate ‘majestic’ Rome
Updated 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A 20-year-old Muslim law student is running as the youngest candidate for Rome’s City Council.

Though Mariam Ali’s family originally comes from Egypt, she was born and bred in the capital and promises “to give voice to the young, the elderly and the needy in this majestic city which needs a hand.”

The elections for the new Rome mayor and City Council will be held on Oct. 3 and 4. The city is covered with posters of candidates from every party running to govern the Italian capital.

Ali has “gone digital” in her campaign where she employs social media to spread her message and campaign for votes. She has some 200,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 40,000 on TikTok.

However, she told Arab News that she has been meeting “so many people in person during this campaign to hear about their needs,” and that she “has been learning so much about this marvellous city.”

She has been leafleting in the streets, giving Romans her flyers which depicts her wearing a hijab, as she normally, and proudly, does.

“I am on a journey to learn more and more: My father told me that I have been maturing so much more in terms of knowledge since I started my campaign.”

She is a candidate for the center-left coalition with the “Demos — Solidarity and Democracy” party, supporting Roberto Gualtieri, the former Italian finance minister, in his campaign for the mayoralty.

Ali flaunts the Islamic veil on her social media profiles as she is proud of her customs as a “woman with a hijab in a mostly Chrstian country.” 

But she told Arab news: “I am not running to represent Muslims in Italy. I am running as an Italian and Roman citizen, and I want to give a voice to the young, the elderly and the needy people who live in my city.”

Ali was born in Italy to Egyptian parents. Her father, Sami Salem, is the imam at the mosque in Magliana, a borough in the south of Rome, and runs a travel agency which organizes pilgrimages to Makkah for Hajj and Umrah.

One of her three sisters is Tasnim Ali, an influencer who explains the fundamentals of Islam and the customs of Islamic culture to her young audience on TikTok and Instagram.  

“Having always been active on social media, I wish to give my contribution in the best way I can on the basis of the experience I have in intercultural, inter-religious dialogue and humanitarian aid. As a young woman, I want to encourage other young people to give more.”

She believes that being a second-generation Italian “does not mean second-generation importance, nor second-class Italian. I am Italian, born and raised here and I have to set the right example, that no labels are put on people because we are all the same in all parts of the world.”

She added: "Even before, if God wills it, being elected as a city councilor, I want to send the message through my candidacy that women can, that Muslim women are not submissive as some non-Muslims want to make us think. We can and must make our contribution in every form and with all our strength.”

Ali has pledged to improve “the social life of many boys and girls in this city in their daily life. I want everyone to have their own rights, just like I want every young person here, not only those who study law as I do, to be aware of their rights.”

And she sees being a Muslim as an asset: “Islam gives me the push to be able to give more without receiving. The only thing I would like to receive and that I am receiving is the support of people. There is nothing more beautiful than to hear a good word. Surely it also gives me an extra sphere on which I can work and help know more about a community by being a part of it.”

Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece

Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece

Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
  • France was plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States, Australia and Britain earlier this month
  • Macron urged for more European autonomy as Washington increasingly reorientates its interests toward China and the Indo-Pacific
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Europe needs to stop being naive when it comes to defending its interests and build its own military capacity, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after Greece sealed a deal for French frigates worth about 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion).
France was plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States, Australia and Britain earlier this month over a trilateral nuclear security deal which sank a multi-billion dollar French-designed submarine contract with Canberra.
That has caused much soul searching in Paris over its traditional alliances. Speaking for the first time on the issue, Macron on Tuesday seized the opportunity to urge for more European autonomy as Washington increasingly reorientates its interests toward China and the Indo-Pacific.
“The Europeans must stop being naive. When we are under pressure from powers, which at times harden (their stance) , we need to react and show that we have the power and capacity to defend ourselves. Not escalating things, but protecting ourselves,” Macron told a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
“This isn’t an alternative to the United States alliance. It’s not a substitution, but to take responsibility of the European pillar within NATO and draw the conclusions that we are asked to take care of our own protection.”
Under Tuesday’s agreement Athens agreed to buy three frigates with an option to buy a fourth for about 3 billion euros, a Greek government source told Reuters.
The accord, part of a broader strategic military and defense cooperation pact, comes after Athens had already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year, making it the first European Union country to buy the fighter jet.
“This will tie us for decades,” Mitsotakis said. “This opens the door to the Europe of tomorrow that is strong and autonomous, capable of defending its interests.”
When asked whether this deal risked raising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Macron said the accord did not target a country specifically, but Greece, as the outer border of the European Union needed to be protected.
“I don’t get the feeling that in the summer of 2020 it was Greece that was bellicose in the eastern Mediterranean,” Macron said, alluding to Turkish actions in the region.
“As Europeans it is our duty to show solidarity with members states. It is legitimate that we commit to equipping it so it can ensure its territorial integrity is respected and that we commit to cooperating to protect it in case of intrusions, attacks or aggressions,” he said.
($1 = 0.8537 euros)

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry
  • Queues of drivers snaked back from those petrol stations that were still serving in major cities
  • An air of chaos has gripped the world’s fifth largest economy in recent weeks
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain put the army on standby to deliver fuel from Tuesday after an acute shortage of truckers triggered panic buying that left fuel pumps dry across the land and raised fears that hospitals would be left without doctors and nurses.
Queues of drivers snaked back from those petrol stations that were still serving in major cities, though dozens of forecourts were closed with signs saying that their petrol and diesel had run dry, Reuters reporters said.
A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers, exacerbated by a debilitating halt to truck-driving-license testing during COVID-19 lockdowns, has sown chaos through British supply chains, raising the spectre of shortages and price rises in the run up to Christmas.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said a limited number of military tanker drivers had been put on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.
“While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step,” Kwarteng said in a statement late on Monday.
“If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localized demand for fuel.”
Fights broke out at some petrol stations as drivers jostled for fuel.
An air of chaos has gripped the world’s fifth largest economy in recent weeks as the shortage of truckers strained supply chains and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.
Retailers, truckers and logistics companies have warned that prices for everything from energy to Christmas gifts will have to rise.
Government ministers, fuel companies and petrol stations say there are sufficient supplies of fuel but that the lack of truckers combined with panic buying has drained the system.
Such is the gravity of the situation that the British Medical Association has called for health workers to get priority access to fuel to ensure the health service can operate.
The demand for fuel has meant that 50 percent to 90 percent of pumps were dry in some areas of Britain, according the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers who account for 65 percent of all the 8,380 UK forecourts.
“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would,” fuel firms said in a joint statement.
However, hauliers, petrol stations and retailers say there are no quick fixes as the shortfall of truck drivers — estimated at about 100,000 — was so acute, and because transporting fuel demands additional training and licensing.
The government said it was also extending specific HGV (heavy good vehicle) licenses, which allow drivers to transport fuel, for those whose permits were due to expire in the next three months to allow them to keep working without having to take refresher courses.

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends
  • Unvaccinated people are already subject to delays in freedoms that will be gradually granted to inoculated residents between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1.
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejkilian warned on Tuesday.
Under a roadmap to exit lockdown in Australia’s biggest city, unvaccinated people are already subject to delays in freedoms that will be gradually granted to inoculated residents between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1.
Berejkilian said people who choose not to be vaccinated could be barred entry to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues even after the state lifts all restrictions against them on Dec. 1.
“A lot of businesses have said they will not accept anyone who is unvaccinated,” Berejiklian told Seven News on Tuesday. “Life for the unvaccinated will be very difficult indefinitely.”
The two-tier system, designed to encourage more people to get vaccinated, has been criticized for both penalizing vulnerable groups who have not had access to inoculations and for falling short of providing a real incentive for the vaccine hesitant.
Pubs, cafes, gyms and hairdressers will reopen to fully vaccinated people on Oct. 11 in New South Wales, home to Sydney, and more curbs will be eased once 80 percent of its adult population becomes fully vaccinated, expected by the end of October.
Australia is pursuing a faster reopening through higher vaccination rates despite persistent infections, largely in its two biggest cities of Sydney and Melbourne. Along with the capital Canberra, both cities are in a weeks-long lockdown.
The Delta-fueled outbreak has divided state and territory leaders, with some presiding over virus-free parts of the country indicating they will defy a federal plan to reopen internal borders once the adult population reaches 80 percent vaccination, expected in November. The national vaccine rate is currently around 52 percent.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt welcomed the New South Wales roadmap and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The strongest possible reason to be vaccinated is to save your life,” Hunt said.
The number of COVID-19 cases recorded by Australia since the beginning of the pandemic topped 100,000 on Tuesday, with around 70 percent of those detected since a Delta-variant fueled wave hit the country in mid-June.
New South Wales reported 863 new cases on Tuesday, up from 787 a day earlier, and seven new deaths. Neighbouring Victoria reported 867 new cases, its biggest daily rise ever, and four deaths.
The northeast state of Queensland reported four cases, including its first mystery case in almost two months. Officials are racing to trace the source after an aviation worker, who has not traveled interstate or overseas recently, contracted the virus.
While the state is on high alert, officials stopped short of enforcing a lockdown.
Australia had been faring relatively well until the latest wave, but a sluggish vaccine rollout left it vulnerable to the more virulent Delta strain. Deaths stand at 1,256 but the mortality rate from Delta is lower than last year due to higher vaccination rates among the vulnerable population.
In New South Wales, the number of people hospitalized dipped to 1,155 from 1,266 a week ago as dual-dose vaccination levels in people aged over 16 topped 60 percent in the state.

North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’

North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters

North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’

North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’
  • The missile was launched from the central north province of Jagang at around 6:40a.m.
  • The latest test underscored the steady development of North Korea’s weapons systems
Updated 28 September 2021
Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea fired a missile toward the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their “double standards” on weapons programs to restart talks.
The missile was launched from the central north province of Jagang at around 6:40a.m., the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan’s defense ministry said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, without elaborating.
The latest test underscored the steady development of North Korea’s weapons systems, raising the stakes for stalled talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for US sanctions relief.
The launch came just before North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations urged the United States to give up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang and said no one could deny his country’s right to self-defense and to test weapons.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in ordered aides to conduct a detailed analysis of the North’s recent moves.
“We regret that the missile was fired at a time when it was very important to stabilize the situation of the Korean peninsula,” defense ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan told a briefing.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch highlighted “the destabilizing impact” of the North’s illicit weapons programs, while the US State Department also condemned the test.
At the UN General Assembly, North Korea’s UN envoy, Kim Song, said the country was shoring up its self-defense and if the United States dropped its hostile policy and “double standards,” it would respond “willingly at any time” to offers to talks.
“But it is our judgment that there is no prospect at the present stage for the US to really withdraw its hostile policy,” Kim said.
Referring to a call by Moon last week for a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Kim said Washington needed to permanently stop joint military exercises with South Korea and remove “all kinds of strategic weapons” on and around the peninsula.
The United States stations various cutting edge military assets including nuclear bombers and fighter jets in South Korea, Guam and Japan as part of efforts to keep not only North Korea but also an increasingly assertive China in check.
Kim’s speech was in line with Pyongyang’s recent criticism that Seoul and Washington denounce its weapons development while continuing their own military activities.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has said the North is willing to improve inter-Korean ties and consider another summit if Seoul abandons its double standards and hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
“The conditions she suggested were essentially to demand that the North be accepted as a nuclear weapons state,” said Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul.
“Their goal is to achieve that prestige and drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington, taking advantage of Moon’s craving for diplomatic legacy as his term is running out.”
Moon, a liberal who has prioritized inter-Korean ties, sees declaring an end to the Korean War, even without a peace treaty to replace an armistice, as a way to revive denuclearization negotiations between the North and the United States.
However, Moon, who has been in office for a single term, faces sagging popularity ahead of a presidential election in March.
Hopes for ending the war were raised after a historic summit between Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018. But that possibility, and the momentum for talks came to nothing, with talks stalled since 2019.

