Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus
Chelsea’s French midfielder N’Golo Kante to miss Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday due to 10-day isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus
  • France’s World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating for 10 days.
The France World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus on Wednesday and the English Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not know the percentage of his squad that has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuchel has been vaccinated.

Topics: Chelsea N'Golo Kanté France champions league #coronavirus

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
AFP

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
  • Liverpool's record league goalscorer Roger Hunt scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds
  • "We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt," the club posted on their official Twitter account
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: England World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Hunt, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, which England won 4-2, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.
“We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt,” the club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.
“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 — 2021.”
Hunt joined Liverpool, then a tier-two team, as a 20-year-old in 1958 and played his last game for the club in 1969.
The forward’s overall Reds record of 285 goals was broken by Ian Rush in 1992 but nobody has scored more league goals for the club.
Hunt won two English top-flight titles and the FA Cup under manager Bill Shankly.
He scored three goals in six appearances for Alf Ramsey’s England team during the 1966 World Cup on home soil and 18 goals in 34 caps overall for his country.
Current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family.
“Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.
“Roger Hunt comes second to no one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.”
Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge paid tribute to Hunt, writing on Twitter: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear of the passing away of one, if not THE BEST Lfc strikers SIR ROGER HUNT.
“What a striker and a true Gentlemen, I had the great pleasure of being with him on many occasions. RIP My Nu 1 Legend and Hero.”
Robbie Fowler, sixth in Liverpool’s all-time record goal-scorers list, tweeted: “Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt.”

Topics: Roger Hunt England World Cup Liverpool

Hyderabad beats Rajasthan by 7 wickets for 2nd win in IPL

Hyderabad beats Rajasthan by 7 wickets for 2nd win in IPL
Updated 28 September 2021
AP

Hyderabad beats Rajasthan by 7 wickets for 2nd win in IPL

Hyderabad beats Rajasthan by 7 wickets for 2nd win in IPL
Updated 28 September 2021
AP

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad notched only its second win in 10 Indian Premier League games after beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday.
Hyderabad, already out of playoff reckoning, cruised to 167-3 in 18.3 overs on the back of Jason Roy’s impressive 60 and skipper Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 51.
Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson, who won the toss and opted to bat, was the cornerstone of his team’s total of 164-5 by scoring a splendid 82 off 57 balls.
“Good to be on the right side,” Williamson said after finishing the match with a boundary off Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. “We want to build on this, want to see the younger players take their opportunity and enjoy the cricket.”
Roy, playing his first match this season, replaced the struggling David Warner and gave Hyderabad a whirlwind start. The Englishman dominated the two half-century stands with Wriddhiman Saha (18) and Williamson as he smashed eight fours and a six.
Roy dominated the bowlers and hit left-arm spinner Rahul Tewatia for three fours and a six in one over which also saw him getting dropped at extra cover soon after completing his half-century.
Roy was finally dismissed in the 12th over when he attempted a ramp shot down the leg side off Chetan Sakariya and was well caught by Samson behind the wickets.
Earlier, Samson anchored his team’s batting after Liam Livingstone (4) failed to impress for the third consecutive game and West Indian opener Evin Lewis (6) was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off his first delivery.
Samson wasn’t dismissed until the last over when he lobbed seamer Siddarth Kaul to long on.
“We could have got 10 or 20 more actually,” Samson said. “The last overs was the difference … I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets.”
Rajasthan was still in contention for the four-team playoffs at sixth place.

Topics: India IPL SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels

UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels
Updated 28 September 2021
AFP

UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels

UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels
Updated 28 September 2021
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA says that it is dropping its disciplinary case against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their involvement in the controversial European Super League, to comply with a ruling from a Madrid court.
European football’s governing body said late Monday that “the proceedings (are) null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened.”
It is the latest chapter in an affair that sent shockwaves through football.
The three heavyweight clubs were among 12 “founders” who caused uproar in April with their proposal for the elite breakaway league.
The nine others quickly backed down when fans and other clubs reacted with fury to the initiative, but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have refused to buckle.
UEFA, which had been pursuing the three clubs over what it called a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework, also said that it “will not request payment” from the other nine clubs including English sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Premier League clubs had agreed to pay a combined £22 million as a gesture of “goodwill” over the affair. The other three clubs among the 12 were Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Experts say that the notion of a Super League is by no means dead in the water and Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently warned that the Super League was “still alive.”
He said that the Super League would mean “financial sustainability for the clubs and make for a more attractive competition.”
UEFA on Monday signalled its intention to continue fighting its corner.
“UEFA will continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend the interests of UEFA and of all football stakeholders,” it said.

Topics: UEFA real madrid Juventus Barcelona

Boost for injury-hit Al-Hilal as Salman Al-Faraj returns to training ahead of Al-Hazem clash

Boost for injury-hit Al-Hilal as Salman Al-Faraj returns to training ahead of Al-Hazem clash
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Boost for injury-hit Al-Hilal as Salman Al-Faraj returns to training ahead of Al-Hazem clash

Boost for injury-hit Al-Hilal as Salman Al-Faraj returns to training ahead of Al-Hazem clash
  • Club captain had been sidelined since suffering knock against Esteghlal in AFC Champions League
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Midfield maestro Salman Al-Faraj has given Al-Hilal a major boost ahead of Thursday’s Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazem with a return to training.

The reigning champions’ captain had been sidelined due to a recent injury picked up in the club’s last AFC Champions League match against Iran’s Esteghlal, but after a period of rehabilitation he was on Monday given the all-clear to resume full training with the rest of the squad.

He will now undergo another fitness test ahead of the seventh-round fixture at Al-Hazem Stadium.

Al-Faraj’s injury on Sept. 13 forced him to miss SPL matches against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Shabab in the fifth and sixth rounds of the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi was continuing his recovery program after taking a knock against Al-Shabab last week.

Injury-hit Al-Hilal are still without the services of the sidelined Mohammed Al-Breik, Abdullah Otayf, Andre Carrillo, and Salem Al-Dossari.

Topics: football Al-Hilal

Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale

Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale

Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale
  • Fan card system will require ticket holders to register for smart ID that will also allow free transport on match days
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 taking place in Qatar from Nov. 30 will go on sale on Tuesday (12 p.m. KSA) and will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis.

The tournament will see the unveiling of two new stadiums to be used at the 2022 World Cup. Al Bayt Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000, will host the opening and final matches, while the 40,000-seat Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be dismantled at the end of Qatar 2022.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar also announced the implementation of a fan card system during the Arab Cup, which ticket holders will need to gain access to stadiums.

The smart ID card will allow fans to use public transport for free on match days.

“The activation of the fan card is an important step in our efforts to provide an unique and memorable experience for all fans and visitors expected to come to Qatar,” said Mariam Al-Muftah, director of information technology at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“The FIFA Arab Cup will represent a golden opportunity to improve preparations to host the 2022 World Cup, including the fan card services, which we will evaluate at the end of the Arab Cup.”

Fans wishing to attend the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 must apply for a fan card once they have paid for their tickets and received the purchase order number via email.

Match tickets are available exclusively on FIFA’s official website, while fans will be able to submit their requests for a fan card via FAC21.qa  from Tuesday.

The Arab Cup 2021 will be the 10th edition of the tournament traditionally organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations, and will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

The 16 teams taking part are hosts Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, Tunisia, UAE, Syria, Mauritania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan.

Topics: football FIFA Arab Cup

