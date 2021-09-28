You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Short Url

https://arab.news/59vfs

Updated 27 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Updated 27 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 0.1 percent in August, according to newly-released figures.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed the assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar-pegged assets, falling to 1.64 trillion riyals in August from the month before.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: #sama

Related

Saudi mortgage lending surges 27 percent in first half of 2021 — SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi mortgage lending surges 27 percent in first half of 2021 — SAMA
Update Saudi private sector credit boost spurs recovery from pandemic: SAMA governor
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector credit boost spurs recovery from pandemic: SAMA governor

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved license for the National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom.

Topics: business banking

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to counter monopolistic practices and ensure transparency and promote healthy competition in the Kingdom’s business sector. 

The General Authority for Competition and the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects on Tuesday signed a memorandum to enhance coordination among all government bodies to help build the Saudi economy in line with the Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Alzoom, governor of the competition authority, said the step aims to boost coordination between the two bodies to work together to curb monopolistic practices in the business sector.

Abdul Razzag Al-Aujan, chief of the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects, said under the agreement the two entities will exchange information to ensure healthy business practices in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

Topics: Vision 2030 Competition Monopoly

Global oil inventories are ‘well below five-year average,’ Vitol says

Global oil inventories are ‘well below five-year average,’ Vitol says
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Global oil inventories are ‘well below five-year average,’ Vitol says

Global oil inventories are ‘well below five-year average,’ Vitol says
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The global oil inventories are now below the five-year average, a measure that shows the tightness in the market, according to a Vitol executive.

“An impressive 500-plus million barrels in inventory, we’re well below the five-year average,” Chris Bake, a member of the executive committee at Vitol, said in a virtual oil conference.

 

Topics: Oil

Related

Oil hits top price in 3 years as global recovery gathers pace
Business & Economy
Oil hits top price in 3 years as global recovery gathers pace

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020
  • French companies among the most popular in the Kingdom: Report
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU’s imports of European cheese to Saudi Arabia increase by 15 percent to 42,476 tons in 2020 as compared to 36,888 tons in 2019, according to a research report.
According to the report by CNIEL, the French Dairy Board, French products remain the most popular in the Kingdom.
France is the second-largest dairy producer in the EU with 23.8 billion liters produced in 53,800 dairy farms in 2019 and continues to command the attention of Saudi Arabia’s cheese aficionados.
Marie-Laure Martin, international project manager at CNIEL, said: “Both hotels and consumers in Saudi Arabia are continuing to choose French cheese for their cooking and baking.”
French cheese is also gaining popularity in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Kuwait has seen imports up 9 percent from 5,328 tons in 2019 to 5,788 tons in 2020. Despite restrictions on the tourism and hospitality market, the UAE imported 15,710 tons in 2020, further underscoring the demand for French cheese in the UAE.
“In recent years, we’ve become acutely aware of the evolving tastes of Middle East residents and tourists as they gravitate toward high quality and flavorful French dairy products,” added Martin.

Topics: Saudi Arabia imports cheese Europe France

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Abiliti signed agreements to work on projects worth SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the Kingdom’s mining sector, Asharq reported on Tuesday.

The two entities will work on the projects in cooperation with Australian firms, the report added.

The projects will be implemented through an investment partnership agreement with Advanced Metal Industries Cluster to develop a manufacturing chain for titanium metal.

The deal has also been signed with the Australian Exchange Co., specialized in underwriting mining companies and natural resources to develop a stock market for mining firms, and build a metal trading platform.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a mining services company with a consortium of Australian companies led by Resolve Mining Solutions Co.

Topics: Saudi mining National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Related

Saudi mining portal received 4,073 license applications since launch
Business & Economy
Saudi mining portal received 4,073 license applications since launch

Latest updates

Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’
Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’
UK financial watchdog warns social media over "dodgy" ads that fuel fraud
The tech firms have said they are investing in fraud prevention and collaborating with the government and regulators. (File/Reuters)
Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector
KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.