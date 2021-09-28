OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

RIYADH: OPEC's secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo is bullish on oil recovery and sees demand to pick up over the next few years.

"Energy and oil demand have picked up significantly in 2021, after the massive drop in 2020, and continued expansion is forecast for the longer-term," Barkindo wrote today in the group's World Oil Outllok (WOO).

"Non- OPEC liquids supply is projected to rise from 62.9 mb/d in 2020 to 70.4 mb/d in 2026, the key contributors to growth are the US, Brazil, Russia, Guyana, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway and Qatar," OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a virtual press conference.