Saudi foreign minister calls on world powers to act over Iran's nuclear violations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York.
Saudi ambassador to the the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi attends a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York.
Saudi ambassador to the the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi attends a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York.
Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister calls on world powers to act over Iran's nuclear violations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York.
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for pressing Tehran over the escalation of its nuclear activities
  • Kingdom calls for the abolition of all nuclear weapons
Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on the international community to assume its responsibilities toward Iran’s continued violations of international agreements related to its nuclear agreement.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for pressing Tehran over the escalation of its nuclear activities, including in research and development, which contradict the regime’s claim that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Speaking during a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, he told delegates in New York that the Kingdom supports international efforts to ensure Iran does not possess nuclear weapons in the short and long term, and prevent it from diverting the peaceful use of nuclear energy for military purposes.
“Establishing international peace and security is not achieved by possessing weapons of mass destruction, but through cooperation between countries to achieve development and progress,” Prince Faisal said.
He said Saudi Arabia called for the abolition of all nuclear weapons.
Prince Faisal added that despite international consensus and a regional desire to establish a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, “unfortunately Israel still refuses to accede to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and to subject its nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which contradicts the international resolutions.
Prince Faisal said the Kingdom was working closely with the international community and Kuwait, which will host the 10th conference to review the proposed NPT in January 2022.

RIYADH: A dialogue session was held in Riyadh on the details, objectives and initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, titled “Global Competitive Citizen.”
The program is considered one of the most important under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The session was held with the participation of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti.
During the event, Al-Rajhi addressed the program’s contribution to bridging the gap between education and training institutions based on labor market requirements. 
Al-Sheikh said that the program will serve as a comprehensive strategy for the development of human capabilities, starting from kindergarten and passing through general and university education, technical and vocational training, and entry into the labor market until the post-retirement stage.

RIYADH: The EU welcomed reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia, and noted that “significant steps” have been made to advance women’s rights in the Kingdom.
The appreciation came in a press release by the EU External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic service, on Tuesday, following dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU in Brussels on Monday on a wide range of topics.
EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore led the EU delegation, while the Saudi delegation was led by the Saudi Human Rights Commission president, Awwad Saleh Al-Awwad. Representatives from EU member states also attended as observers.
Gilmore tweeted: “I co-chaired, with Al-Awwad, the first ever Human Rights Dialogue between the EU and Saudi Arabia. A very big agenda. Engagement matters.”
A spokesman for the Saudi Human Rights Commission told Arab News: “Al-Awwad highlighted the most prominent reforms achieved in the Kingdom in human rights, pointing to the short period during which they were achieved, and stated that the most important factor that contributed to achieving these reforms is the presence of a political will represented in the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
The EAS press release added: “The EU welcomed the reforms that are taking place in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the socio-economic domain, and significant steps have been taken to advance women’s rights in Saudi Arabia.”

FASTFACT

The appreciation came in a press release by the EU External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic service, on Tuesday, following dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU in Brussels on a wide range of topics.

The EU encouraged Saudi authorities to work towards achieving women’s full enjoyment of all human rights.
The dialogue included planned judicial reforms and acknowledged the changes recently introduced in the kafala (sponsorship) system, including the reforms of labor laws that came into effect in March 2020. The EU’s ambassador in Riyadh, Patrick Simonnet, told Arab News: “We were very pleased to host the first EU-KSA Human Rights Dialogue. We had been preparing this dialogue, which is unique for our bilateral relations, for some time and we were satisfied to see that the meeting was successful.”
The envoy added: “This is the first human rights dialogue that the Kingdom (held) with an international partner and we are excited that it was held with the EU. We have discussed a series of issues related to human rights, including the recent reforms for women’s empowerment, labor rights as well as the upcoming reforms in the penal code. We also explained the work of the EU in the field of human rights and we hope that we will be able to coordinate actions with Saudi Arabia in international fora.
“This dialogue has built upon the excellent relations we have established locally with the human rights commission, especially under the leadership of Dr. Al-Awwad. We are looking forward to more fruitful and comprehensive cooperation with the Kingdom on human rights,” Simonnet said.
Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, the head of the Saudi mission to the EU, welcomed the discussions, pointing to the efforts made by the two sides in this context, adding he hoped this dialogue would support solid relations between the Kingdom and the EU.
The rights commission outlined that the two sides also reviewed reforms achieved in freedom of expression and association, the rule of law, religious freedom, the right to work, and means of cooperation between the two sides within the framework of the UN.
The co-chairs agreed to convene the following Human Rights Dialogue in 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH: A new professional literature association is to be established in Saudi Arabia to encourage writing talents and raise standards.
Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Saudi human resources and social development minister and chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, gave his approval for the setting up of the organization, the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
The association will aim to improve the standards and skills of the country’s writers while encouraging the formation of literary societies throughout the Kingdom operating under one umbrella.
The initiative is part of the Ministry of Culture’s recently announced plans to build a diverse system of non-profit regional organizations including the formation of 16 professional associations in 13 cultural sectors.
Chairman of the new association, Dr. Saleh Al-Ghamdi, said: “The association welcomes all writers and those interested in literature in the Kingdom, and it will be a supportive umbrella for the sector’s employees.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday renewed its condemnation of a failed coup attempt in Sudan last week which authorities blamed on plotters loyal to ousted president Omar Al-Bashir.

The Cabinet said the Kingdom also renewed its solidarity with the north African country in all aspects that support the security, stability, and prosperity of its government and people.

The statement came following a weekly council of ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM.

At the meeting, the cabinet stressed Saudi Arabia’s visions contained in a speech delivered by the king at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. His speech earlier this month in New York City was on the current international issues and challenges the Kingdom faced along with the leading humanitarian, development, and economic role it plays.

The king also told member states that his country’s foreign policy attaches the utmost importance to consolidating security and stability, supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions, and providing conditions that support development in the Middle East and the world.

Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, Saudi Arabia’s acting minister of media, said the ministers agreed that the Kingdom preserves its legitimate right to defend itself against attacks by ballistic missiles, drones, and booby-trapped boats. These attacks, carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on a daily basis, target civilians, compromise international navigation, and threaten global energy supplies.

At the beginning of the session, King Salman expressed his thanks to the leaders of friendly countries for their sentiments and good wishes toward Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its 91st National Day on Thursday.

After that, the Cabinet was briefed on the overall talks and meetings that took place with a number of countries during the past week.

Bin Saeed said the cabinet also discussed the Kingdom’s support for international and joint efforts to facilitate access to coronavirus vaccines around the globe despite intellectual property rights and relevant international treaties.

The ministers also approved a license for the National Bank of Egypt to open a branch in Saudi Arabia. They also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the country.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region, state TV reported on Tuesday.
The Arab coalition said the drone was targeting the city of Khamis Mushait.
The Iran backed Houthis have been targeting civilian and civilian objects in the Kingdom almost on a daily basis since the beginning of the year, sparking widespread condemnation.

