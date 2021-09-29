You are here

  • Home
  • APICORP plans to issue $750 million in 5-year green bonds

APICORP plans to issue $750 million in 5-year green bonds

APICORP plans to issue $750 million in 5-year green bonds
Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole , HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW, Nomura and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88mjj

Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

APICORP plans to issue $750 million in 5-year green bonds

APICORP plans to issue $750 million in 5-year green bonds
  • The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) is expected to raise $750 million in five-year green bonds on Tuesday, for which initial price guidance was around 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole , HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW, Nomura and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, with Credit Agricole as structuring advisor, the document from one of the banks showed.

The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework, which include projects in green buildings, renewable energy, and pollution prevention and control, the document showed. 

Topics: Apicorp green bonds

Related

Saudi Arabia to borrow extra $6bn; plans green bonds: Head of KSA’s debt office
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to borrow extra $6bn; plans green bonds: Head of KSA’s debt office
APICORP sukuk program given expected AA rating by Fitch
Business & Economy
APICORP sukuk program given expected AA rating by Fitch

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Commercial banks’ claims on the private sector grew by SR10.96 billion ($2.9 billion) to reach SR1,956.29 billion ($521.54 billion) in August, according to data released by SAMA.

This rise represents a month-on-month increase of 0.56 percent, the figures revealed, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.33 percent. 

Saudi central bank data also showed a  SR2.10billion drop in commercial banks’ assets by — a 0.1 percent decline from July.

The assets were valued at SR3,116.64 billion in August, down from SR3,118.75 billion in July.

The quarterly growth rate was 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Topics: Banks

Related

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Saudi inflation to ease in Q3 2021, says SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation to ease in Q3 2021, says SAMA

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
  • Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: More Saudis have taken out new mortgages in August after a slight pick up in lending witnessed in July, official data showed.

Saudi new residential real estate financing contracts reached over 27,000 worth SR13.3 billion ($3.5 billion) for individuals in August, up from a month ago and also from the same month last year, according to the Saudi Central Bank data.

Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020.

Saudi banks lent SR98.4 billion for residential mortgages in the first eight months of 2021 while financial institutions lent SR2.6 billion.

Saudi financial institutions and banks lent SR79.9 billion in the first eight months of the year for villas, while SR16.6 billion were lent for apartments.

Financing for residential villas amounted to 78 percent of the total financing at a value of SR10.34 billion during August compared to SR6.7 billion in July.

Residential apartments amounted to18 percent at about SR2.46 billion during August compared to SR1.5 billion in July.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy mortgage SAMA

Related

Foreign labourers work on the construction of new luxury houses in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
More than 45k Saudi families benefit from subsidized housing loans in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content
  • Digital Content Council to receive funding for 36 initiatives to promote the sector
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allocate SR4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop local digital content industry.

The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of establishment of the Digital Content Council on Tuesday.

The new entity will be responsible for taking initiatives to promote the fast-growing digital content industry of the Kingdom.

The council will receive funding for 36 initiatives aimed at developing skills and creating more jobs in areas such as video gaming, video production and digital advertising, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Content Council Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Digital Government Authority launches new policy to boost digital transformation 
Business & Economy
Saudi Digital Government Authority launches new policy to boost digital transformation 

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round

UAE-based Nomad Homes raises $20m in Series A funding round
Updated 38 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based PropTech and peer-to-peer home booking platform Nomad Homes, has successfully raised $20 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

The Series A round was co-led by 01 Advisors and the Spruce House Partnership, a New York-based investment partnership.

Goodwater Capital, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Class 5 Global, Precursor Ventures, Alta Park Capital, and an undisclosed multibillion-dollar crossover fund, among new, existing and key angel investors also participated in the round.

Nomad Homes operates in Paris and Dubai and will use the new funding to accelerate its expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, specifically in southern Europe.

The company will continue to invest heavily in its technology and offer additional products and services to offer a “one-stop” shop for everything related to the home.

Nomad Homes was launched in 2020 by Helen Chen, Dan Piehler, and Damien Drap to enable buyers through their seamless and multi-integrated platform, to find and buy their ideal home, with the support of localized customer service experts.

Topics: funding UAE Investment expansion

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A scheme that pays transport costs for Saudi women traveling to work has helped 100,000 females since its inception in 2017, Okaz reported.

Under the Wusool program, women can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip to work, up to SR1,100 ($293) a month for those with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000, and SR800 for workers earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000.

The scheme is run by the government’s Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), and it provides women in the private sector subsidized high-quality, safe, and secure travel-to-work services, in partnership with taxi companies, through licensed smart apps.

The duration of benefiting from the scheme has been extended to 24 months instead of 12 months.

Topics: Wusool program Human Resources Development Fund

Related

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 106 professional, technical diplomas
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 106 professional, technical diplomas
20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program
Saudi Arabia
20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program

Latest updates

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content
Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.