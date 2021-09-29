You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’

Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’

Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’
Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the rival Social Democrats on his election victory. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3yb9

Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’

Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’
  • Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD won 25.7 percent of the vote in Sunday's hard-fought general election
  • Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU-CSU bloc slumped to a record-low of 24.1 percent
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the rival Social Democrats on his election victory, a government statement said Wednesday, as Merkel’s conservatives remain in disarray after the vote.
Scholz’s SPD won 25.7 percent of the vote in Sunday’s hard-fought general election, while Merkel’s center-right CDU-CSU bloc slumped to a record-low of 24.1 percent.
“The chancellor congratulated Olaf Scholz on Monday on his election success,” the statement said.
Merkel’s would-be conservative successor Armin Laschet has yet to publicly do so.
Despite leading the conservative alliance to its worst result in its seven-decade history, the unpopular Laschet has insisted on trying to form the next German coalition government with him as chancellor.
But key conservative figures have increasingly distanced themselves from Laschet in recent days, raising doubts about his future.
Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, leader of the CSU sister party to the CDU, publicly congratulated Scholz in a press conference on Tuesday, illustrating a growing rift with Laschet.
“Olaf Scholz clearly has the better chance of becoming chancellor at the moment,” Soeder said, insisting the election result “must be accepted, it is a basic rule of democracy.”
Merkel herself is standing down after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s top economy.
But the veteran leader will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the new government is formed, expected to take weeks or even months.
With neither the SPD nor the CDU-CSU keen on teaming up again in a so-called grand coalition, the only way either can achieve a parliamentary majority is by partnering with the Greens and the pro-business FDP party.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Social Democrats

Related

After close vote, Germany on tricky path to form government
World
After close vote, Germany on tricky path to form government
Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead
World
Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
  • Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday about US-Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing there last month, during a hearing where a lawmaker complained of foot-dragging by US diplomats.
“We will get with State (Department officials) right away to see if we can move this forward. I share your concerns,” Austin said in response to Republican Rep. Austin Scott during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.
Reuters exclusively provided first-person accounts from US-trained Afghan personnel being held at a sanatorium in a mountainous, rural area outside of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, waiting and hoping for over a month for transfer by the United States. Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot.

Topics: Afghan pilots Tajikstan Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin US

Related

Update Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source
World
Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
  • Austin and Milley were appearing Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee to review the war
  • The six-hour Senate hearing marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The top US military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure”. He acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the US-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony Tuesday by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.
Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden last spring when Biden was considering whether to comply with an agreement the Trump administration had made with the Taliban to reduce the American troop presence to zero by May 2021, ending a US war that began in October 2001. Testifying alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also refused to reveal his advice to Biden.
Austin and Milley were appearing Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee to review the war.
Milley told the Senate committee, when pressed Tuesday, that it had been his personal opinion that at least 2,500 US troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to Taliban rule.
Defying US intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its US-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the Taliban, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired. That triggered a frantic US effort to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from Kabul airport.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, who as head of Central Command was overseeing US troops in Afghanistan, said he shared Milley’s view that keeping a residual force there could have kept the Kabul government intact.
“I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and I also recommended early in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time, those were my personal views,” McKenzie said. “I also had a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government.”
The six-hour Senate hearing marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the US failures in Afghanistan. The length and depth of the hearing stood in contrast to years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.
“The Republicans’ sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who supported Biden’s decision to end US involvement there.
The hearing at times was contentious, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.
Several Republicans tried unsuccessfully to draw Milley, McKenzie and Austin into commenting on the truthfulness of Biden’s statement to ABC News on Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, that no senior military commander had recommended against a full troop withdrawal when it was under discussion in the first months of Biden’s term.
When asked in that interview whether military advisers had recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, Biden replied, “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” He also said the advice “was split.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden was referring to having received a range of advice.
“Regardless of the advice, it’s his decision, he’s the commander in chief,” she said.
In a blunt assessment of a war that cost 2,461 American lives, Milley said the result was years in the making.
“Outcomes in a war like this, an outcome that is a strategic failure — the enemy is in charge in Kabul, there’s no way else to describe that — that is a cumulative effect of 20 years,” he said, adding that lessons need to be learned, including whether the US military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American army.
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked Milley why he did not choose to resign after his advice was rejected.
Milley, who was appointed to his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President Donald Trump and retained by Biden, said it was his responsibility to provide the commander in chief with his best advice.
“The president doesn’t have to agree with that advice,” Milley said. “He doesn’t have to make those decisions just because we are generals. And it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to resign just because my advice was not taken.”
Austin defended the military’s execution of a frantic airlift from Kabul in August and asserted it will be “difficult but absolutely possible” to contain future threats from Afghanistan without troops on the ground.
Milley cited “a very real possibility” that Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group’s Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months.
It was Al-Qaeda’s use of Afghanistan as a base from which to plan and execute its attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that triggered the US invasion of Afghanistan a month later.
“And we must remember that the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda,” Milley said. “I have no illusions who we are dealing with. It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will further fracture into civil war.”
Austin questioned decisions made over the 20-year course of the US war in Afghanistan. In retrospect, he said, the American government may have put too much faith in its ability to build a viable Afghan government.
“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” he told the Senate committee. “The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise. It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
Asked why the United States did not foresee the rapid collapse of the Afghan army, Milley said that in his judgment the US military lost its ability to see and understand the true condition of the Afghan forces when it ended the practice some years ago of having advisers alongside the Afghans on the battlefield.
“You can’t measure the human heart with a machine, you have to be there,” Milley said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban COngress US military President Joe Biden

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
World
Secretary Blinken faces new round of hard Afghanistan questions in Congress
Special Terror attack on US forces in Kabul criticized by Congresswoman McCollum video
World
Terror attack on US forces in Kabul criticized by Congresswoman McCollum

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told
  • New report calls on member states to take “development-oriented approach” to finding solutions to problems facing more than 55 million people worldwide
  • Given current conflicts, urbanization and climate change ‘the time to act is now … the status quo is not an option,’ said co-chair of panel that carried out the study
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Failure to act is no longer an option for the international community in response to the needs of millions of internally displaced people worldwide, according to a report by a high-level panel formally submitted to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

The study, which was handed over by panel co-chairs Donald Kaberuka and Federica Mogherini, calls for regionally and internationally driven solutions to the issues affecting more than 55 million people displaced within their own countries.

As he received the report, titled Shining a Light on Internal Displacement: A Vision for the Future, Guterres said that the problems faced by internally displaced people differ from those of the world’s 26 million refugees, and so different solutions are required. He highlighted the report’s mandate to make recommendations of achievable ways to better prevent, respond and develop solutions to the internal displacement crisis, and the need for new strategies and policies to do so.

“For several decades, the number of IDPs around the world has been growing, reaching record highs year after year,” he said. “Humanitarian assistance is vital to help them survive but more is needed to restore a sense of normalcy and provide solutions.”

The report urges governments and states to take a “development-oriented approach” to solutions for citizens and residents displaced by violence, conflicts, disasters and the effects of climate change.

Unlike refugees, Guterres said, IDPS remain citizens of their country with the same rights as non-displaced citizens, and that states therefore have a “responsibility” to address their plight.

Panel co-chair Kaberuka said: “It is in the best interest of governments to own this issue because they cannot achieve sustainable development goals without improving the lives of all IDPs, from displaced women and children to older persons.”

Mogherini added: “Given the current state of conflicts and trajectory of urbanization and climate change, the time to act is now. Maintaining the status quo is not an option.”

The panel was formed after 57 UN member states in May 2019 called on Guterres to establish an independent, high-level group to examine the global internal displacement crisis. The countries expressed concern that “international attention to internal displacement has been insufficient in comparison with the rising needs.”

The resultant report confirms and laments this “collective failure” to tackle internal displacement and includes a number of recommendations for action to bring about the shifts in approaches and practices that are required to end unnecessary suffering, one of which is for enhanced leadership from the UN.

The report also recommended the establishment of a Global Fund on Internal Displacement Solutions to help nations overcome key barriers to developing and implementing solutions.

Other key recommendations include:

- Make solutions a nationally owned, whole-of-government priority

- Political will is key and should be catalyzed

- Ensure the whole of society is invested in the issue

- Make better use of the capacities of the private sector when developing solutions

- Make the UN fit for purpose and accountable for solutions

- Harness international financing for solutions

- Enhance the effective use of internal displacement data

- Address the drivers of displacement and reduce displacement risks

- Strengthen the quality of protection and assistance provided to IDPs and their host communities

- Sustain momentum and ensure robust follow-up procedures

Topics: UNGA 2021 UNGA Antonio Guterres

Related

Special Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
World
Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
After Syria, the countries with the most internally displaced persons (IDPs) through conflict were the DRC (5.3 million) and Colombia (4.9 million). (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Syria tops countries with most internally displaced people

Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants

Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants

Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants
  • Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta
  • There were 60 African migrants, including six women and a seven-week-old child, on board
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

ABOARD GEO BARENTS: A humanitarian vessel on Wednesday disembarked dozens of African migrants in an Italian coastal town a week after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off conflict-stricken Libya, a charity operating the vessel said.
The Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta late Tuesday after Italian authorities gave it permission to offload passengers, the charity, known by its French acronym MSF, said.
There were 60 African migrants, including six women and a seven-week-old child, on board.
Migrants said they were relieved when Barbara Deck, MSF’s project coordinator, announced that Italy had granted the vessel a port of safety. Many cheered and danced while others broke into tears when they saw the shore.
Some still have concerns however.
“We will be fully relieved after we are free,” said Kamal Mezali, a Tunisian migrant. Mezali, who lived and worked in Libya for years, said he plans to bring his two children and wife to establish a “peaceful life” in Italy.
Dr. Andolina Antonio from the Italian health ministry boarded the Geo Barents early Wednesday to oversee rapid COVID-19 testing for the migrants and the vessel’s crew. All tested negative for the coronavirus.
The migrants disembarked at the port where Italian police, representatives of the UN’s humanitarian agency, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, were present.
The youngest migrants and women have been taken for a 10-day quarantine in centers at the port, while the rest would spend their quarantine period aboard a vessel operated by the ICRC.
The migrants were picked up from two separate boats on Sep. 20, a day after they embarked on the risky voyage from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya.
It was the third rescue mission for the MSF-run Geo Barents this year. The vessel has brought 792 migrants including 43 women to Augusta since June.
The migrants disembarked in Augusta two days after an overcrowded fishing boat with around 700 people on board docked at the island of Lampedusa in what was the single biggest migrant arrival in Italy in years.

Topics: Italy migrants Libya

Related

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya
Middle-East
Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya
Greece begins moving migrants to new ‘closed’ camp
World
Greece begins moving migrants to new ‘closed’ camp

London’s Muslim mayor details stress of threats, police protection

London’s Muslim mayor details stress of threats, police protection
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

London’s Muslim mayor details stress of threats, police protection

London’s Muslim mayor details stress of threats, police protection
  • Sadiq Khan outlines stringent security needs ‘because of the color of his skin and the God he worships’
  • Being told by police that his family was at risk was a ‘game-changer’
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has described his “horrible” life of constant security after enduring years of threats over his race and Muslim faith.

“The mayor of the greatest city in the world needs protection 24 hours a day, seven days a week because of the color of his skin and the God he worships,” he said.

Khan told a gathering at the Labour Party conference in Brighton that being told by police that his family was at risk was a “game-changer,” and that adjusting to needing protection from 15 police officers was “tough.”

He added: “You can’t do anything spontaneously. Riding a bike to work, which I do often, is different for me than for you. Using the Tube, which I do, is different for me than for you. Going for a jog … it’s hard. Having sniffer dogs in your house is not fun. Not being able to answer your door is hard. To have to give your staff counseling because of the vitriol directed at me from letters, emails. It’s horrible.”

Khan said he had been reluctant to discuss the abuse and security risk he endures because he does not want to make others from minority backgrounds feel nervous about standing for political office. “It’s probably the first time I’ve talked about it. I might get emotional,” he told the audience.

Topics: London UK Sadiq Khan

Related

London mayor Sadiq Khan takes pay cut over coronavirus funding cut fears
World
London mayor Sadiq Khan takes pay cut over coronavirus funding cut fears
London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’
World
London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’

Latest updates

Families of Beirut blast victims protest against suspension of probe
Families of Beirut blast victims protest against suspension of probe
Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
Historic court ruling on FGM case in Egypt
2018 figures showed the prevalence of FGM among teenage girls in Egypt between the ages of 15-17 dropped from 74 percent to 61 percent. (Reuters/Illustrative)
US and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri (R) meets with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (L), in the capital Cairo, on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP/Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.