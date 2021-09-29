CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

Italian-language Arab magazine launched

ROME: Arabpop, a new Arab contemporary art and literature magazine in Italian, debuts on Wednesday in Italian bookshops.

With over 140 color pages of original literature, articles, reviews, illustrations, photographs, music playlists and graphic fiction, the first issue of the magazine by Naples-based publishing house Tamu includes a special report dedicated to the city of Beirut, with photos and text on the cultural and social life of the capital of Lebanon.

Contributors to the first issue include Iraqi author Sinan Antoon, Egyptian writer Youssef Rakha, Palestinian poet Carol Sansour and Moroccan novelist Mohammed S. Hjiouij, whose work will be published in Italian for the first time in Arabpop.

The magazine will also host the works of Lebanese comic artists Lena Merhej and JAD and illustrators Adra Kandil and Lilia Benbelaïd. Kandil designed the first issue’s cover page.

“Arabpop gives space to the original work of Arab artists and writers as well as long-form journalism, interviews and translations. We will also have regular sections including a themed playlist, comics, reviews and book, film and music recommendations chosen by the editorial staff. We will also publish translations of relevant cultural articles we will select from Arabic-language magazines,” Editor Christian Elia said in a launch event attended by Arab News.

The editor believes that Italy “needs a new collective imagination around the Arab world, which so far has been often associated with wars and terrorism or vaguely talked about using old stereotypes. Arabpop comes with the aim of presenting an idea of Arab societies that is closer to reality, hence less affected by exoticisms and orientalist projections.”

He added: “We strongly believe that culture is the most suitable vehicle for producing a radical change in thought.” This is why, the editor stressed, Arabpop hopes that the voices of contemporary Arab artists and intellectuals will “be heard and put forward in the Italian public debate.”

“Besides offering our readers vibrant, stimulating and quality cultural products, Arabpop intends to help develop a less superficial view of the Arab world in Italy.”