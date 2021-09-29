You are here

Group Five Pipe to offering 10% shares on Nomu
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Wednesday approved Group Five Pipe Saudi Ltd. request to offer 2.8 million shares, or 10 percent of its share capital on Nomu, the authority said in a statement.

The offering on the parallel stock market will be restricted to qualified investors, who should conduct their due diligence on the information shared in the company’s prospectus, it added.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) signed a new joint agreement with oil company Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) on Wednesday.

Under the deal, SABIC will promote Saudi Aramco's stake in Petro Rabigh's petrochemical products from October 1.

This agreement aims to improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the company's competitiveness among its peers in the petrochemical industry.

SAMA extends MSMEs deferred payment program for 3 more months
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank on Wednesday extended the deferred payment program for micro, small and medium enterprises until Dec. 31, 2021, SAMA said in a statement posted on its website.

The program was to expire on Oct.1 but the central bank announced the extension to help MSMEs still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

However, during this period the central bank will assess the MSMEs for their eligibility to benefit from the program.

Since its launch on March 14, 2020, the program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of deferred payments worth SR174 billion ($46 billion).

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
BERLIN: Rolls-Royce will produce only electric cars by 2030, the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday, joining other premium brands making the switch such as Volkswagen’s Bentley and Jaguar’s Land Rover.

The BMW-owned brand said in a statement that its first fully electric powered car, named “Spectre,” will be on the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, with testing to begin soon.

“With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030,” said Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce, which is based in the south of England.

“By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products,” Muller-Otvos added.

BMW has not set an end date for producing fossil fuel burning cars, instead setting a goal of 50 percent electric vehicle production by 2030, but its subsidiary Mini said in March it would go all-electric by the end of the decade.

OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022
LONDON/MOSCOW: The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee sees the oil market in a 1.4 million barrel per day surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.
The JTC sees the oil market in a 1.1 million bpd deficit this year, assuming demand growth of about 6 million bpd. It assumes demand growth of 4.2 million bpd next year.

Competition Authority to investigate possible law breach in advertising sector
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's competition authority has launched an investigation into whether two institutions colluded to break rules around bidding for government contracts.

The General Authority for Competition will look into whether two businesses in the advertising sector violated competition law.

In a separate development, the body is set to investigate competition problems in the poultry sector. 

