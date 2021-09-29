US condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan

LONDON: The US administration and Congress completely condemn a failed coup attempt in Sudan last week, which authorities blamed on plotters loyal to ousted president Omar Al-Bashir, US envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said.
Feltman’s comments came during a meeting on Wednesday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum, where he reiterated US support for the civilian-led Sudanese government in stabilizing the transitional period, leading to a civil democratic transformation and elections.
Feltman said that such attempts aimed to stop the development that Sudan was witnessing despite difficulties of the transition, and hinder normalizing relations with the US and its role in international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
He added that this may lead to Congress halting support for Sudan, adding it was important for the two parties to realize their cooperation is important for the smooth transition and for Sudan to remain in its position in the international system, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
Feltman and Hamdok discussed ways in which the US can support processes of civil democratic transformation, beginning with drafting a permanent constitution, census and elections.
They agreed on the need to establish the Transitional Legislative Council and called on the international community to help complete the requirements of the transitional phase.
They also agreed to provide the necessary resources to implement the provisions of the Juba Agreement for the Peace of Sudan.
Hamdok thanked the US for “standing by the Sudanese people” and briefed the US envoy on the situation in the country. He told him the situation had stabilized after the failed coup attempt, and stressed the importance of all the partners of the transitional period uniting for the democratic civil transition to succeed peacefully.
The two sides also discussed Red Sea security issues, developments in the east of the country, and their impact on regional and international peace and security.
