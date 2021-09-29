You are here

  • Home
  • US condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan

US condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) receives US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP)
1 / 2
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) receives US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) meets with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP)
2 / 2
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) meets with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2v4q3

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

US condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) meets with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US administration and Congress completely condemn a failed coup attempt in Sudan last week, which authorities blamed on plotters loyal to ousted president Omar Al-Bashir, US envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said.
Feltman’s comments came during a meeting on Wednesday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum, where he reiterated US support for the civilian-led Sudanese government in stabilizing the transitional period, leading to a civil democratic transformation and elections.
Feltman said that such attempts aimed to stop the development that Sudan was witnessing despite difficulties of the transition, and hinder normalizing relations with the US and its role in international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
He added that this may lead to Congress halting support for Sudan, adding it was important for the two parties to realize their cooperation is important for the smooth transition and for Sudan to remain in its position in the international system, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
Feltman and Hamdok discussed ways in which the US can support processes of civil democratic transformation, beginning with drafting a permanent constitution, census and elections.
They agreed on the need to establish the Transitional Legislative Council and called on the international community to help complete the requirements of the transitional phase.
They also agreed to provide the necessary resources to implement the provisions of the Juba Agreement for the Peace of Sudan.
Hamdok thanked the US for “standing by the Sudanese people” and briefed the US envoy on the situation in the country. He told him the situation had stabilized after the failed coup attempt, and stressed the importance of all the partners of the transitional period uniting for the democratic civil transition to succeed peacefully.
The two sides also discussed Red Sea security issues, developments in the east of the country, and their impact on regional and international peace and security.

Topics: abdalla hamdok Jeffrey Feltman Sudan United States

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village
  • The government is locked in a legal battle with a right-wing Israeli NGO over the proposed demolition of Khan al-Ahmar
  • Khan al-Ahmar's fate drew international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s top court on Wednesday approved another delay to the demolition of a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that drew international concern.
The government is locked in a legal battle with a right-wing Israeli NGO over the proposed demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar, situated east of Jerusalem along a road leading to the Dead Sea.
The hamlet was set to be evacuated and demolished three years ago after it was ruled to have been built illegally, and attempts to agree on an alternative site for relocation failed.
Khan Al-Ahmar’s fate drew international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it, and in October 2018, the office of then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu froze the demolition plans.
Regavim, a right-wing Israeli organization that supports Jewish settlements, in 2019 filed a petition to the supreme court demanding the state uphold its previous commitment to remove Khan Al-Ahmar.
The state repeatedly requested more time to submit its response, with the court setting September 5 as a deadline.
On that day, the state asked the court for six more months, citing “progress” on the issue, and on Wednesday, a three-judge panel approved the decision.
Justice Noam Sohlberg said the court had accepted “the state’s claim on significant progress,” and requested an update in March.
Foreign states have told Israel that demolishing the village, home to around 200 residents, would mark a violation of international law.

Topics: Israel Bedouin Palestinian Khan Al-Ahmar

Related

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Middle-East
Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
Israel razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks
Updated 29 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks
  • Egypt’s minister of military production said both sides can cooperate on manufacturing, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities
Updated 29 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Egypt’s minister of military production, met with Anas Nasser Saeed Al-Otaiba, director general of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Morsi said his ministry seeks to cooperate with companies, exchange experiences and localize modern manufacturing technologies.

He added that both sides have manufacturing, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities that can be used to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of defense industries.

Al-Otaiba praised the development of the relationship between the two countries in recent years in several major sectors, citing a rise in bilateral trade and Emirati investments in various Egyptian sectors.

He said defense companies in the UAE would welcome participation in the EDEX 2021 arms exhibition, which will be held in Egypt from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Morsi’s media advisor Mohamed Eid Bakr said the two sides agreed on the importance of exchanging visits of technical delegations in order to get to know their respective capabilities and to identify opportunities for cooperation.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UAE Defense

Related

UAE, Egypt plan $20 bln spending on social, economic projects
Middle-East
UAE, Egypt plan $20 bln spending on social, economic projects
UAE, Egypt logistics startups among the most funded in H1 2021 — MAGNiTT
Business & Economy
UAE, Egypt logistics startups among the most funded in H1 2021 — MAGNiTT

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
  • The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan
  • Yair Lapid has visited UAE and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Bahrain on Thursday, in the first official trip by an Israeli cabinet minister to the Gulf state, following a US-brokered normalization accord agreed a year ago.
A foreign ministry statement said Lapid, who had been invited by his Bahraini counter-part, will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and is “expected to sign a list of bilateral agreements.”
“This will be the first official visit by an Israeli minister to (Bahrain),” the statement said.
Following negotiations spearheaded by former US president Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates, followed quickly by Bahrain and Morocco, last year became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel.
The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.
Since the normalization agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, were signed, ties have expanded between Israel and its new Gulf partners, notably including direct flights and economic deals.
Lapid is the main architect of the Israeli coalition government that ousted ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abraham Accords.
Lapid has visited UAE and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June.

Topics: Bahrain Israel Abraham Accords Yair Lapid

Related

Special Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords
Middle-East
Arab, Israeli signatories celebrate first anniversary of Abraham Accords
Special Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Middle-East
Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
  • El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • On Libya, the two sides agreed to reinforce coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's president and visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan agreed to intensify international efforts over upcoming elections in Libya at talks in Cairo on Wednesday, an Egyptian presidency statement said.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), bilateral relations and the situations in Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, the statement said.
Sullivan arrived in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and was accompanied by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.
On Libya, the two sides agreed to reinforce coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions, the statement said. El-Sisi stressed the importance of sticking to a plan to hold elections in December, it added.
The planned poll is part of a United Nations-led effort to reunify Libya after years of conflict and division, but faces deep challenges.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi US US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Related

Egypt, South Korea hold pharma talks
Middle-East
Egypt, South Korea hold pharma talks
YouTube launches music charts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE
Media
YouTube launches music charts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities
  • Naftali Bennett says ‘the 40 ‘reddest’ communities in Israel are from the Arab sector’
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Wednesday for new efforts to promote coronavirus vaccination within Arab communities, which are now the leading hotspots of COVID-19 transmission.
Before leaving New York where he addressed the UN General Assembly, partly on Israel’s pandemic response, Bennett said “the 40 ‘reddest’ communities in Israel are from the Arab sector,” referring to transmission rates.
Bennett has faced criticism from some health experts over his refusal to reimpose lockdown restrictions despite persistently highly daily case counts.
But Bennett said his government’s policy was to keep Israel “as open as possible alongside focused work on the non-vaccinated and the centers of morbidity.”
“What will help is... going to the Arab sector, and persuading them,” he told reporters.
Israel’s Arab citizens, Palestinians who remained on their land after Israel’s founding in 1948, make up roughly 20 percent of the country’s 9.3 million population.
Zahi Said, a spokesman for the health ministry, said that 40 percent of all new infections in Israel — and a similar rate of hospitalizations and deaths — were within the Arab community.
Said attributed the high rates to a “lack of vaccination and non-compliance with health ministry instructions, such as distancing and wearing masks.”
He said the ministry was promoting vaccine awareness in Arab cities and towns, but that vaccine resistance has persisted.
Israel was in December among the first countries to launch a national vaccination campaign that brought infections down to a trickle and allowed the lifting in June of nearly all pandemic restrictions.
The emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant caused infections to surge, but Bennett’s government has opted to rollout a third, or booster, jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead of a new lockdown.
Israeli data shows that those who have received a third shot are less likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19 than those who have received the required two shots.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus

Related

Israel tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases leap
Middle-East
Israel tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases leap
Israel registers record daily coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Israel registers record daily coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Saudi crown prince and US national adviser Sullivan discuss Yemen
Saudi crown prince and US national adviser Sullivan discuss Yemen
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.