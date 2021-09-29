Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green zone, and for the fourth consecutive session the point gains came marginally after the general index rose by 1 point, with liquidity falling 31 percent compared to the previous session.

The general index closed at the level of 11,383 points, and the traded liquidity amounted to SR6.11 billion ($1.6 billion), compared to SR8.9 billion for the previous session. The liquidity came on Aramco and SABIC shares, as well as Asir, with a circulation of 181.25 million shares, in 272.7 thousand deals.

The reason for the market's rise today is due to the rise in shares of Ma'aden by 3.2 percent, recording the highest closing since listing at SR82.5 per share, while the shares of SABB Bank and Almarai rose by 2.2 and 1.4 percent.

Conversely, SABIC's stock fell 1.4 percent after three sessions of gains, and "Saudi Aramco" shares also fell 1 percent, after wide gains recorded by the stock in the previous session.

Corporate news:

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Ma'aden, announced the completion of maintenance work for the ammonia plant in its subsidiary Ma’aden Phosphate Co.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. announced the official opening of its subsidiary's factory in Sudair City for Industry and Business, as well as the inauguration of the Saudi engineering cadres training center on Wednesday.

Petro Rabigh also announced the conclusion of a joint agreement on September 29, 2021, between it, Saudi Aramco and SABIC, according to which SABIC will market Saudi Aramco's share of specific petrochemical materials produced by Petro Rabigh, as of Oct. 1, 2021.

The parallel market index “Nomu” ended today’s session with a slight decrease of 8.44 points, or 0.04 percent, compared to the previous session, and closed at 23,909.68 points. The liquidity in “Nomu” today amounted to about 42.1 million riyals, 467.4 thousand shares were traded, through the execution of 1920 deals.

11 of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 2.7 percent, long-term commodities 1.5 percent, and food production 1.1 percent, while the remaining 10 sectors declined, led by commercial and professional services 1percent, energy 0.9percent, and insurance 0.6 percent.

The largest gainers today are: Asir 10 percent, Smou 4.4 percent, Al-Abdul Latif 4.3 percent, Food Development 3.4 percent, Gebsco and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, Fish Fash and the Saudi Group 3.1 percent.

The biggest decliners today are: Al Naqool and Al Rajhi Takaful 3.1 per cent, MEPCO 2.8 percent, Al Drees 2.6 percent, Emaar 2.4 percent, and United 2.1 percent.