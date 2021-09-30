Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget deficit to narrow to $13.9bn: ministry of finance

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit narrowed sharply in the first six months of this year due to more fiscal discipline and increasing non-oil revenue. (Illustration)
SARA ALFAIZ
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

  • Saudi Arabia is expected to report a narrower budget deficit this year
SARA ALFAIZ SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expecting to see a budget deficit of SR52 billion in 2022, according to a budget forecast from the ministry of finance.

The Kingdom's revenues are expected to reach SR903 billion, while spending SR955 billion.

Saudi Arabia is expected to report a narrower budget deficit this year, amid rising oil prices and a more positive post-pandemic outlook.

The Kingdom’s budget deficit narrowed sharply in the first six months of this year due to more fiscal discipline and increasing non-oil revenue. It dropped 92 percent to SR12 billion.

The growth in non-oil GDP and the performance of the private sector supported the Kingdom’s expected financial standing, Talat Hafiz, an independent financial analyst told Arab News.

“Efficient spending also helped a lot in achieving such good results, and finally the focus of the Kingdom on privatization will support in enhancing government's revenues and reduces expenditures,” he added.

Hafiz said the financial indicators for the 2022 budget “targets economic and fiscal growth driven by rational public spending.”

 

 

