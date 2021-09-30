You are here

Saudi Arabia revises down its budget deficit for 2021 to $22.7bn amid rising spending

Saudi Arabia revises down its budget deficit for 2021 to $22.7bn amid rising spending
SARA ALFAIZ
Rinat Gainullin
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi Arabia revises down its budget deficit for 2021 to $22.7bn amid rising spending

Saudi Arabia revises down its budget deficit for 2021 to $22.7bn amid rising spending
Updated 15 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ Rinat Gainullin SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revises down its epxectation for its budget deficit in 2021 to SR85 billion ($22.7 billion) from an earlier forecast of SR141 billion, according to the ministry of finance.

State spending this year is estimated at a little over SR1 trillion, compared to SR990 billion in the previous estimate, the ministry said.

Total revenues this year are expected to reach SR930 billion, up from the earlier forecast of SR849 billion.

"The economic growth in 2021 is still below the levels needed to recover from the contraction in 2020 which requires policymakers to reduce the tightening and the fiscal policy by reviewing down the VAT tax in 2021," Mohammed Al Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital told Arab News.

Total expenditure reached SR465 billion ($123 billion) during the first half of 2021, a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the last year, 

This represents 47 percent of the total approved budget, the ministry added.

Real non-oil GDP saw growth of 5.4 percent in the six months to July, as private sector performance exceeded pre-pandemic levels with registered growth of 7.5 percent.

This reflects a general improvement in various economic activities, the ministry said.

Private investment indicators have increased by 12.3 percent in H1 of 2021 — evidence of the improved performance of the private sector, the ministry claimed.

The consumer price index increased by 5.5 percent over the same period, compared to 1 percent in the previous estimate.

The purchasing managers’ index witnessed growth, posting an average for H1 of the current year of 55.4 points compared to 48.3 points for the same period last year, peaking in January 2021, at 57.1 points, the ministry said.

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022

Saudi public debt to increase to 31.3% of GDP in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national debt is expected to be at SR989 billion ($264 billion), or 31.3 percent of its GDP in the next fiscal year, according to the ministry of finance forecast in its budget statement today.

The debt will jump from 30.2 percent of GDP that is forecasted this year, according to the statement. 

Next year the principal repayments on debt will reach SR76 billion, the ministry said, adding that in “the medium-term, public debt levels are projected to remain constant.”

“Through coordination between the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) the annual borrowing plan is being prepared within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy,” the statement said.

The ministry expected Saudi GDP to grow at 7.5 percent in 2022, assuming recovery in economic activities and an improvement in the Kingdom’s balance of trade “in light of positive performance in the first half of 2021.” 

“The private sector is projected to grow in 2022 to lead economic growth and job creation,” it added.

The government strives to control budget deficit which is projected to be approximately 1.6 percent of the GDP in 2022. 
 

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia

Iraq opens its second border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Riyadh: Iraq announced today the opening of Jamima border-crossing port with Saudi Arabia for the first time since 1991, according to Alarabiya net.

The move follows the reopening of the Ar’ar border crossing in November 2020 ,which had been closed for 30 years.

Saudi Arabia is linked with Iraq by a border strip of more than 830 km.

OPEC's oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall

OPEC's oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall
Updated 30 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Ziad Sabbah

OPEC's oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall

OPEC's oil reserves up in 2020 even as drilling rigs fall
Updated 30 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: OPEC reported a rise in its oil reserves last year despite seeing a decline in drilling activities and the number of rigs.

Crude oil reserves in OPEC Member Countries increased by 0.3 percent to 1.24 trillion barrels at the end of 2020, compared to 1.23 trillion barrels in 2019, according to OPEC’s 2021 annual statistical bulletin.

World crude oil reserves stood at 1.55 trillion barrels at the end of 2020, increasing by 0.2 percent from the last year.

As for the number of rigs, Saudi Arabia experienced a similar trend to other OPEC countries as its number of active rigs dropped noticeably from 115 in 2019 to 59 in 2020 — a decrease of 56 rigs. 

Outside of OPEC, the US’s rig count fell significantly in 2020 — down 58% to 341 in 2020, compared with 804 the previous year. 

"OPEC’s commitment to high-quality, transparent oil and gas data supports our goal of fostering sustainable oil market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers and the global economy," Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General wrote in the report issued today.

OPEC daily crude oil production declined sharply year-on-year by 3.72 million barrels, or 12.7 percent in 2020, while crude production by non-OPEC countries fell by 5.3 percent. 

The total world crude oil production declined by 8.2 percent, to average 69.09 million barrels a day, compared to 2019, the report showed.

Kuwait wants 100,000 more private sector jobs to reduce state wage bill

Kuwait wants 100,000 more private sector jobs to reduce state wage bill
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait wants 100,000 more private sector jobs to reduce state wage bill

Kuwait wants 100,000 more private sector jobs to reduce state wage bill
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwaiti cabinet has tasked its Manpower Authority with getting another 100,000 citizens working in the private sector within four years, Al Qabas reported.

The move comes as the Middle Eastern country seeks to reduce its public sector wage bill, which accounts for approximately 60 percent of the government’s budget.  

Among the measures set to be rolled out include a mechanism to write off the fictitious employment registered in the employment support, and action to address the salary gap between expatriate and national workers.

A large proportion of the wages of expatriates in the private sector is higher than that of the Kuwaitis, sources told the paper.

A study will also be conducted to identify high-priority jobs to attract national labor early next year, with an evaluation of the impact of possible incentive plans in the medium and long term.

The Cabinet set a timetable to eliminate Kuwaiti fake labor in the sector by launching new standards to control fictitious employment during 2022. 

The country will analyze data of workers receiving support, and will also monitor companies, impose effective penalties on violators, and address the unofficial parallel labor market's issuance of work permits for expatriate workers.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans stake sale in telecom giant 'stc'

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans stake sale in telecom giant 'stc'
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans stake sale in telecom giant 'stc'

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans stake sale in telecom giant 'stc'
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is exploring a sale of part of its stake in Saudi telecom giant “stc” to international and local investors, while maintaining majority stake of more than 50 percent in the company, the PIF said today in a statement.

PIF has appointed Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and Saudi National Bank Capital to evaluate the potential transaction options.

"The potential transaction is in line with the PIF’s strategy to recycle its capital to new investments," it added. The deal also expected "to contribute to the medium and long-term value for all of stc’s investors by diversifying the company’s investor base and increasing its free float and weight in relevant international indices."

"The final decision regarding the potential transaction will have full regard to the prevailing market conditions and the interests of the Company’s existing shareholders," the PIF said in the statement.

 

