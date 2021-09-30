US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day

You are here

  • Biden praised the permanent relations between the two countries that spanned over eight decades
  • Saudi Arabia marked its 91st National Day on Sept. 23 with nationwide celebrations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a letter from US President Joe Biden to congratulate the Kingdom on its National Day, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Biden extended his best wishes to the king and praised the permanent relations between the two countries that spanned over eight decades, which remains a cornerstone of stability, security and economic prosperity in the Middle East.
The US president said he looked forward to continuing joint work in many fields.
Saudi Arabia marked its 91st National Day on Sept. 23 with nationwide celebrations.

Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the official partner country of TTG Travel Experience 2021, Italy’s top tourism industry event. (TTG/Facebook)
  • The event will be held at Rimini Expo Centre from Oct. 13 to 15
  • STA is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination
ROME: Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the official partner country of TTG Travel Experience 2021, Italy’s top tourism industry event.

The event will be held at Rimini Expo Centre from Oct. 13 to 15.

Organized by the Italian Exhibition Group, it will gather more than 20 countries in Rimini, the seaside city in northern Italy famous worldwide for its beach tourism.

The World section will feature Saudi Arabia, defined by the organizers as “the authentic home of Arabia,” along with Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Cuba, Colombia, Jordan, Maldives and Seychelles. Europe will be represented by  Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Malta, Ireland and Cyprus.

“As the world continues to reopen and travel safely resumes, our participation in TTG Travel Experience is in line with our international strategy to inspire, engage and convert, bringing to life Saudi’s diverse offering of cultural adventures, world class heritage sites and authentic Arabian hospitality,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The STA is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination. The organization is focused on developing partnerships with travel trade partners around the world, to expand the reach of the Kingdom’s tourism offer and to drive conversion in key source markets.

“Saudi has a wealth of iconic sites for travellers to experience, the pristine Red Sea, the awe-inspiring Arabian dunes, the rich cultural and heritage sites and the exciting line up of entertainment offers. Now that our borders are open, we look forward to welcoming international visitors with open hearts and open minds”, Hamidaddin added.

Corrado Peraboni, the CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, told Arab News that he feels “honoured by Saudi’s participation as TTG Partner Country, as the Kingdom has so much to offer to those who will want to visit.”

He stressed that the fair in Rimini, the first of its kind in Italy since the global shutdown last year, “signifies a major confidence boost for the relaunch of a key sector as tourism.”

He added: “The involvement of 23 countries in this event confirms the international market value that our event has for Italian organized tourism companies and the matching potential for foreign buyers. On the four cardinal points of the globe, from Ireland to the Seychelles, from Cuba to Japan, for the 2021 edition of IEG’s event, confidence is the fundamental driver of the international tourism industry.”

100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand Mosque increases capacity

100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand Mosque increases capacity
  • Permits are issued through the Tawakkalna application
RIYADH: The number of pilgrims and worshippers allowed to perform Umrah and pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah will increase as of Friday.

100,000 pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah daily, an increase of 30,000 to the current capacity, and 60,000 worshippers will be able to pray at the mosque.

Permits are issued through the Tawakkalna application.

The resumption of Umrah for pilgrims from other countries started on Aug. 10.

Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Take an exclusive walk through the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The Saudi Pavilion scooped several awards before it was even opened to the public
  • At 13,000 square meters, it is second largest after UAE Pavilion
DUBAI:  Saudi Arabia’s heritage and culture are celebrated in a breathtaking pavilion featured at the Expo 2020 Dubai site that opens to the public on Friday following a star-studded opening ceremony the night before.

The unfolding rectangular façade of the sloping pavilion reaches to sky as if it is ready to take flight.

Rising six stories above the ground and featuring a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen, the Kingdom’s pavilion, was designed to showcase Saudi Arabia’s ancient culture, heritage; the wonders of its natural landscape - as well as the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.

“The pavilion will be our country’s ‘window to the world,’ showcasing Saudi Arabia as it really is,” Hussain Hanbazazah, the Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai told Arab News.

Designed by UK-based Boris Micka Associates, it spans an impressive 13,069 square meters — the size of two football pitches — and is the second largest pavilion in size only to the UAE Pavilion.

“The structure opens like a large window into the future, with immersive experiences showing the nation’s welcoming character, rich history and heritage, ancient culture,” further explained Hanbazazah. 

“It also showcases the towering ambition of the Saudi people and unlimited drive of our nation as well as the myriad opportunities under our national transformation plan, Vision 2030.”

Visitors descend via a staircase, onto an outside terrace area, that includes an award-wining circular water feature.

From there guests can go inside to marvel at startling images of Saudi Arabia’s diverse natural landscape on 68 square-meter screens.

It’s the first stop on a technology-enabled journey through five ecosystems presented on different levels of the pavilion, guiding the visitor through the Kingdom’s natural wonders—its unspoiled coastline, vast deserts, mountainous terrains, and biodiversity.

As guests make their way to the top floor of the building, they are transported up an escalator where around them are built and projected scenes of the flora of Al Bardani Valley Rijal al-Mal and its traditional flower festival in the Asir Region.

In their virtual journey they then pass the Great Tabuk Mountains, known for its towering peaks and expansive valleys and then to the endless sand dunes of the Empty Quarter in southeastern Saudi Arabia and finally into the clear waters of the Red Sea.

“The Saudi Pavilion’s design and architecture is as fascinating and dynamic as the content it displays; it encapsulates the wonders of the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has developed an outstanding architectural landmark, embodying a bold ambition to shape the world for the better,” Hanbazazah told Arab News.

“The Saudi Pavilion’s design reflects both the country’s past and aspiring future, inviting guests to explore our beautiful natural landscapes while learning about the rich history that has shaped the Saudi Arabia we celebrate today.”

The highest floor reveals additional large floor-to-ceiling screens in addition to one on a long circular-like table.

Playing across both are a series of short films immersing visitors into Saudi Arabia’s 14 cultural landscapes, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah, Hegra Archaeological Site in AlUla, Historic Jeddah, Rock Art in the Hail Region, and Al-Ahsa Oasis.

It’s a breathtaking and eloquent invitation to visit the Kingdom’s dazzling cultural sites — many of which have only recently been opened to the international community.

Nearby is an audiovisual guide that prompts visitors to explore 23 additional destinations in the Kingdom, including its new world-leading giga-projects showcasing the country’s heritage and strive for sustainable development, Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, and King Salman Park.

Among its numerous accolades, the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certificate by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), designating it among the most sustainable designs in the world.

It also holds three Guinness World Records for longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display, and largest interactive lighting floor

“Through rich and varied content, the Saudi pavilion seeks to offer visitors a unique experience that reflects the true image of the Kingdom as it is today under Saudi Vision 2030, our roadmap for the future, while emphasizing the importance of pride in identity, history, and heritage,” added Hanbazazah.  

“The journey through the Saudi Pavilion showcases a future-forward Saudi Arabia: welcoming, young, diverse, and vibrant.”

The Saudi Pavilion goes beyond the sheer structure of a building and takes visitors on a journey to the Kingdom itself.

Once visitors have culminated the heritage and natural tour of the pavilion, they can view “Vision,” an interactive art exhibition revealing a 30-meter sphere that appears to float in the room above a custom-built interactive floor that transforms into various patterns, colors, and light displays.

Lastly, located just outside the main edifice is the ‘Discovery Center’, an explanatory section where guests can view the history and build of the pavilion as well as connect leaders from around the world to forge potential partnerships and discuss investment opportunities, visualized through an interactive digital map of Saudi Arabia.

Hanbazazah added: “Our message to all is, ‘We would be honored to welcome you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the window to the real and authentic Saudi Arabia.’”

Finally, the journey ends with a gift shop and the pavilion’s very own café Sard, where customers are met with a tantalizing display of coffees from across the Kingdom – the aromas filling the air – the ice cream a welcome respite from Dubai’s heat.

Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement

Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement
Waleed bin Huzaim has been the National Center for Performance Measurement’s public relations and media manager since June.

As acting manager of the center’s PR and media department from July to December 2019, and its media and PR lead from January 2020, his responsibilities included the management of conferences and events.

And this year he became a certified trainer in international protocol at the Salam for Cultural Communication project.

From July 2014 to January 2018, he worked as a media, PR, and events specialist at Alfaisal University in Riyadh, and has freelanced as an adviser covering the same areas.

He also held the role of a VIP and PR manager with Italian company Balich Worldwide Shows, managing the Noor Riyadh light and art project, and has provided several consultancies in international conferencing.

His 17 years’ experience in the communications, PR, media, event management, and protocol sector has seen him work with a range of regional and international companies and governmental organizations, manage specialized projects on conference management — including reception and ceremony planning for high-profile delegations and VIPs — and write articles for a Saudi newspaper.

Bin Huzaim this year gained a master’s degree in events management from King Abdulaziz University, and he has a bachelor’s degree in English language from King Faisal University, Al-Ahsa.

He also obtained a certificate as an international protocol manager from The Protocol School of Washington and recently joined the Chartered Institute of Public Relations to gain a PR diploma.

