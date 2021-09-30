Tough decisions are ‘surgery’ Sudan needs to prosper: PM

You are here

Hamdok pointed to the severe economic and internal issues still faced by Khartoum as reasons for caution. (Reuters)
Benedict Spence

  • ‘There will be no reversal’ in aftermath of failed coup attempt, Abdalla Hamdok tells UN
  • Saudi FM: ‘Kingdom continues to be at forefront of global efforts to facilitate peaceful transition in Sudan’
Benedict Spence

LONDON: Sudan is passing through “multiple transitions” in its efforts to move on from the 2019 ouster of Omar Bashir, but progress is fragile, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Thursday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly High-Level Side Event on Sudan, he highlighted the great strides made by the country in putting a peace plan in place, rebuilding the economy, reforming public sector institutions, balancing foreign policy, establishing a legislative council and moving toward full democracy.

But Hamdok pointed to the severe economic and internal issues still faced by Khartoum as reasons for caution.

“Sudan is … transitioning from war and conflict to peace, economic collapse and hardships to prosperity, from dictatorship to democracy and good governance, and from isolation, relinking to the world,” he said.

Last week’s failed coup attempt is a reminder of Sudan’s fragility, with Hamdok saying: “I’d like to convey our profound thanks and appreciation to … all our international and regional partners for their utmost solidarity for the transitional government in condemning and denouncing the aborted military coup attempt … With your support, and the resolve of our people, there will be no reversal.”

He added: “The No. 1 challenge is to get it right in the peace process. There are a number of issues here. Many armed groups, negotiations, regional and international actors and all that, complicate things.

“On the economic front, we’ve inherited a collapsing economy, serious macroeconomic imbalances. If I may just flag one indicator, today we collect less than 6 percent tax to GDP (gross domestic product) … You can’t run a decent government on that level of taxation.”

He said further serious public sector reform is needed but strides have been made elsewhere, with Sudan recently taken off the list of global state sponsors of terrorism, and reforming swathes of its legal codes to bring up to date laws on apostasy, taxation, debt consolation, and recovery of stolen assets from abroad. “We knew these are very important decisions. It’s a surgery, but we had to go through it,” he added.

The talk was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and dignitaries from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, the US, the EU and France, among others.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated the people of Sudan on the reforms that the country has undertaken since 2019, saying the Kingdom remains keen to work closely with Khartoum as a provider of crucial aid, and as a mediating partner in the peace process.

“In April 2019, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declared its unwavering solidarity with the people of Sudan and the choices they made for their future. We accorded the highest importance to Sudan’s peace and stability in the face of the many challenges it faced,” he said.

“The Kingdom continues to be at the forefront of global efforts to facilitate peaceful transition in Sudan. We’re proud of our work as part of the Friends of Sudan group.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry echoed the prince’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of establishing strong institutions to secure Sudan’s long-term prosperity and security.

“Egypt commends the steps taken by the government of Sudan to enact various macroeconomic reforms, and calls on all international partners to foster Sudan’s economic development,” he added.

Economic prosperity was a theme also picked up on by other speakers, with Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, urging the international community to use investment to “shepherd” Sudan through its transition.

Bankole Adeoye, the African Union’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, raised the specter of violence potentially derailing the peace process, highlighting increasing conflict in Darfur.

He said Sudan’s economic recovery is crucial to ensuring such an outcome is avoided. This was echoed by Mansur Muhtar, vice president of the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Bank’s Ousmane Dione, who called the current moment a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to put Sudan on the path toward “sustained prosperity.”

Maged Abdelaziz, permanent observer of the League of Arab States, said its members stand alongside Sudan to defend its sovereignty over its borders and its water rights, in reference to the dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam.

Topics: Sudan

Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib

Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib
Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib

Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib
  • Iran-backed militia fire missiles and explode drones in residential areas
Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday rejected the latest regional calls to cease fighting in Yemen and intensified their ground and missile attacks on government-controlled areas in the central province of Marib.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam demanded the Arab coalition stop military operations and lift what he described as a blockade on their territory as preconditions for accepting the Saudi initiative and the UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war.

“Steps for peace include stopping the aggression, lifting the blockade, (the) withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, addressing the effects of the aggression and paying compensation,” Abdul-Salam said on Twitter.

The latest calls for peace follow an initiative that was announced in March last year, which proposed a nationwide ceasefire under UN supervision. This demand for a cessation in hostilities included halting the Houthi offensive on Marib, easing restrictions on Hodeidah seaport and a partial reopening of Sanaa airport before direct talks between warring factions in Yemen.

The Houthis immediately rejected the initiative and demanded unlimited and unchecked flights into and from Sanaa airport and a halt to the coalition’s airstrikes on their forces.

The Houthi rejection came as they intensified ground attacks and missile and drone strikes on government-controlled areas in Marib province.

Residents and local officials on Thursday said that Houthis had intensified the shelling of villages and towns in Marib province with ballistic missiles and drones packed with explosives, triggering a new wave of displacement among terrified residents.

Large explosions rocked the Juba district, in the south of Marib, after missiles fired by the Houthis ripped through residential areas.

Elsewhere, the Houthis have continued their siege on hundreds of families in the Al-Abedia district into the second week, preventing people from leaving or entering amid severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

Local aid workers say the Houthis blocked the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people and prevented the wounded from traveling to other areas for medication.

“Two aging people died from strokes because of the siege. Seven out of nine groceries have been closed due to shortages of goods and food. The situation is very grave there,” Khaled Al-Shajani, deputy head of the Marib office of the Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News by telephone.

Heavy fighting between the Houthis and government forces on Thursday broke out west and south of Marib, as the militia attacked new areas in Juba, Al-Mashjah, Al-Kasara, Serwah and Jabal Murad.

The escalation in fighting around Marib started in February when the Houthis restarted an offensive to capture the city, the government’s last stronghold in the north.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis

World Bank head sees situation in Sudan improving, urges patience

World Bank head sees situation in Sudan improving, urges patience
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AFP

World Bank head sees situation in Sudan improving, urges patience

World Bank head sees situation in Sudan improving, urges patience
  • ‘It takes time to go through this process and it will be important for people to approach it with patience and with tolerance,’ David Malpass says
  • Sudan’s economy has been mired in a crisis that led to the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan is making progress as it reconnects with the global economy but patience is needed as the country seeks to tackle shortages and attract investment, the head of the World Bank said on Thursday during a visit to Khartoum.
Sudan’s economy has been mired in a crisis that led to the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir in 2019 and has continued since.
Inflation slowed slightly last month to 388 percent and a sharply devalued currency has shown signs of stabilizing. The trade deficit declined 43 percent year-on-year to $1.2 billion in the first half of 2021 while remittances rose to $717 million from $136 million over the same period, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Thursday.
However, many Sudanese are struggling with poverty, shortages of medicines, and power cuts.
Last week authorities said they had thwarted an attempted coup, and on Thursday thousands staged pro-democracy protests in Khartoum and other cities.
“Sudan is making a transition from a violent situation, from a situation of shortages to the situation that is gradually improving,” World Bank President David Malpass said after meeting Hamdok.
“It takes time to go through this process and it will be important for people to approach it with patience and with tolerance for each other knowing that the whole that Sudan’s building — a nation — is going to be stronger than the individual parts.”
Earlier this year Sudan paved the way for extensive relief on more than $50 billion in foreign debt by enacting rapid economic reforms, unlocking access to international financing.
Hamdok said Sudan hoped to reach the point where reforms are felt on the ground “very soon.”
“The Sudanese people have borne a very high cost of the reforms and we cannot take their patience for granted,” he said.
Over the next year the World Bank says it will commit about $2 billion in grants to help tackle poverty and inequality, and boost growth.
In the next two months, Sudan would receive $500 million in budget support, plus $300 million for electricity improvements and $300 million for irrigation projects, regional World Bank official Hafez Ghanem said.
Malpass is the bank’s first president in decades to visit Sudan, which faced extensive sanctions under Bashir. The World Bank has also helped plan and finance a temporary basic income scheme that is being gradually rolled out in some parts of the country.
That scheme, known as Thamarat, is suffering from delays due to issues with registration and payment systems, Malpass said late on Thursday. Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim said more than 8 million people had registered for the program but not all had received any money.
Malpass also noted that although bread and fuel supplies had stabilized following price hikes, Sudan continues to suffer from shortages of heavily-subsidised electricity, which he said could be alleviated if it became more expensive.
“When we can provide consistent production then we can think about the prices,” Ibrahim said in response.

Topics: Sudan World Bnk abdalla hamdok David Malpass

Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit

Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s king receives Israeli FM in landmark visit

Bahraini King Hamid receives Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
  • It is the first high-level visit by a senior Israeli official since the signing of a historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties last year
  • Lapid will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed increasing cooperation on Thursday during the highest level Israeli visit since the two countries established relations last year.
Bahrain and Israel signed a US-brokered agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, last year, along with the UAE, Sudan and Morocco, formally normalizing relations with the Jewish state.
King Hamad welcomed the opening of the Israeli embassy in Manama and said the signing of the agreements “is an important historical achievement on the road to achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and meeting the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability and prosperity,” Bahrain News Agency reported.

He also said peace is a strategic option for Bahrain, and that the kingdom’s vision and approach are based on strengthening the values of understanding, dialogue, cooperation, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and rapprochement among peoples.
King Hamad said his country is keen to support all efforts to achieve peace, stability and development in the interest of all.
During the meeting at Sakhir Palace, the king thanked the US for its role in reaching peace agreements and its efforts to advance peace efforts in the region for a more prosperous and stable future.
Lapid, who landed at Bahrain’s international airport in an Israir plane with an olive branch painted on its nose, also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad, held talks with his Bahraini counterpart and will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama.

“His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship,” Lapid said on Twitter after meeting the king.
An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “We see Bahrain as an important partner, on the bilateral level but also as a bridge to cooperate with other countries in the region.”
The ministry said five memorandums of understanding will be signed, including cooperation agreements between hospitals and water and power companies.
Bahrain’s Gulf Air is due to make its first direct commercial flight to Tel Aviv later in the day.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Bahrain Israel King Hamad Yair Lapid Abraham Accords

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab

Tunisia’s first woman prime minister raises spirits despite power grab
  • "I am optimistic about a woman being prime minister, so let's try it," said nurse Amina Ben Hammou
  • President Kais Saied asked Najla Bouden, a little-known professor, to form a government quickly amid a political crisis
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Nurse Amina Ben Hammou beamed with pride when President Kais Saied named Najla Bouden Romdhane as Tunisia’s first woman prime minister on Wednesday.
“I am optimistic about a woman being prime minister, so let’s try it,” she said.
“And I imagine, according to my opinion, that a woman will make Tunisia succeed because women are serious, combative and patient, and these three things are very important.”
Saied asked Bouden, a little-known professor of geophysics who implemented World Bank projects at the education ministry, to form a government quickly amid a political crisis following his near total seizure of power.
But in reality, Bouden will have fewer powers than other prime ministers since Tunisia’s Arab Spring uprising in 2011 because Saied now holds all the cards in his hands.
Last week, he suspended most of the constitution, saying he could rule by decree during an “exceptional” period with no set ending, calling into question democratic gains after Tunisia’s revolution.
Elected in 2019, Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after he dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July in moves his foes call a coup.
However, the appointment of Bouden marks a social advance in the Muslim country, which has some of the most progressive laws governing women’s rights in North Africa and the Middle East.
Religion-based personal status laws govern marriage, child custody, divorce and inheritance although activist say Tunisia still discriminates in men’s favor in inheritance rights.
Saied asked Bouden to propose a cabinet in the coming hours or days “because we have lost a lot of time.”
His closest adviser is also a woman — presidency office director Nadia Akacha. She had been tipped as one of the likely candidates for prime minister before he tapped Bouden.
The president has said the new government should confront corruption and respond to the demands of Tunisians in all fields, including health, transport and education.
Women have only rarely held senior political roles in Arab countries.
But Saied’s actions raise questions over whether Bouden will be given the tools to govern in a nation facing a crisis in public finances after years of economic stagnation were aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and political infighting.
The new government urgently needs financial support for the budget and debt repayments after Saied’s changes put talks with the International Monetary Fund on hold.
Bouden’s appointment lifted some spirits, despite the limitations she will face.
“We were waiting for this moment, and I imagine that any woman, not only in Tunisia, but in the world, and any woman in the free world, is waiting at a moment like this that a woman is appointed to this position,” said teacher Mouna Ben Sad.
“I just hope that she will do a good job and I hope that she will carry out a good program.”

Topics: Tunisia Najla Bouden President Kais Saied

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

Israel investigating after Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
  • Hezbollah group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons"
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.
A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with “suitable weapons.”
“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah drone Lebanon

