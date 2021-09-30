You are here

Croatia's former president thanks Saudi Arabia's counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
Croatia’s former president, Kolinda Kitarović, during her visit to the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter/@etidalorg)
Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
  Kolinda Kitarovic wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) has been praised by the former president of Croatia for combatting extremist narratives.

Kolinda Kitarovic visited the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

Kitarovic said: “Thank you… you are doing an excellent job, and this is exactly what we need to combat extremist narrative by creating counter-narrative and providing knowledge and information to recipients around the world.”

She wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects.

The Croatian delegation was shown Etidal’s most important strategies in monitoring and analysis and the advanced technology used in the field.

Etidal’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari presented a souvenir to Kitarovic, who wrote a dedication in Etidal’s visit book, saying: “Thank you for your dedicated work in combating extremist narratives, indeed knowledge and innovation are essential in spreading peace and understanding for prosperous societies.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Croatia Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) Kolinda Kitarovic

Riyadh book fair begins with Iraq as guest of honor

Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021, where Iraq will be the guest of honor. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021, where Iraq will be the guest of honor. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Riyadh book fair begins with Iraq as guest of honor

Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021, where Iraq will be the guest of honor. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  A publishers' conference organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will address challenges facing regional industry
RIYADH: More than a thousand local, regional and international publishing house representing 28 countries will be in attendance at this year's Riyadh International Book Fair, which gets under way from Friday until Oct. 10.

This year's edition sees the participation of Iraq as the guest of honor, and a number of Iraqi intellectuals and artists arrived on Thursday ahead of their presentations during the fair.

A publishers’ conference organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture — and the first of its kind to be in the Kingdom — will take place on Oct. 4 and 5.

The conference will discuss conditions of the publication industry in the Arab world and ongoing efforts to develop the industry to reach competitive levels internationally across 12 panel discussions with the participation of 42 speakers from Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The new edition of the fair will be held under the theme “New Destination, New Chapter.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh riyadh book fair

Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 44 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 44 new infections
Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 44 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 3 COVID-19 deaths, 44 new infections
  The Kingdom says 53 patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,716.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 44 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,134 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 212 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 12 cases, followed by Jeddah with seven, Buraidah and Khaybar confirmed two cases each, and Thuwal reported one case.


The health ministry also announced that 53 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,178.
Over 42 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 234 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.79 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Saudi, Libyan foreign ministers discuss ways to support Libya roadmap

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi, Libyan foreign ministers discuss ways to support Libya roadmap

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
  They discussed the importance of laying the foundations for security and stability in Libya
  They also reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday, during her visit to the Kingdom.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of supporting all means and international efforts to lay the foundations for security and stability in Libya and move forward toward further development and prosperity.
They also discussed aspects of relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Libya Prince Faisal bin Farhan Najla Mangoush

Saudi crown prince, French president stress importance of regional security

Saudi crown prince, French president stress importance of regional security
Saudi crown prince, French president stress importance of regional security

Saudi crown prince, French president stress importance of regional security
  They discussed aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them during call
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the importance of maintaining peace in the region and supporting efforts to enhance security and stability.
Prince Mohammed received a phone call from Macron on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop them in various fields to achieve the common interests of both countries, in addition to a number of regional issues and developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Emmanuel Macron Mohammed bin Salman

US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day

US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day
US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day

US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day
  Biden praised the permanent relations between the two countries that spanned over eight decades
  Saudi Arabia marked its 91st National Day on Sept. 23 with nationwide celebrations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a letter from US President Joe Biden to congratulate the Kingdom on its National Day, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Biden extended his best wishes to the king and praised the permanent relations between the two countries that spanned over eight decades, which remains a cornerstone of stability, security and economic prosperity in the Middle East.
The US president said he looked forward to continuing joint work in many fields.
Saudi Arabia marked its 91st National Day on Sept. 23 with nationwide celebrations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Joe Biden King Salman Saudi National Day SND91

