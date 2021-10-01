You are here

Saudi, Swedish envoys discuss peace efforts in Yemen

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi meets UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen David Grisley in New York on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi meets UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen David Grisley in New York on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets Sweden’s envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets Sweden's envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi, Swedish envoys discuss peace efforts in Yemen

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets Sweden’s envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Riyadh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (SPA)
  • Mohammed Al-Jaber also discussed development work in Yemen with the head of the Islamic Development Bank Group
  • Saudi ambassador to UN held talks with the UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Yemen in New York
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber held talks with Sweden’s envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and joint steps for a cease-fire and beginning political consultations to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people and to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.
Both sides emphasized support of the newly-appointed UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.
Earlier on Thursday, Al-Jaber, who is also the general supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction for Yemen, met with the chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser.




Strengthening cooperation on development work in Yemen topped the agenda of the meeting between officials of the Islamic Development Bank Group and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction for Yemen. (SPA)

They reviewed Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two sides in terms of development work in the country.
Al-Jasser was also briefed on over 204 projects and initiatives carried out by the program in Yemeni governorates in the fields of education, health, water, transport, agriculture and fisheries.
These initiatives also include development projects and focus on government institution capacity building.
Meanwhile in New York, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, met with the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, David Grisley, to discuss the latest Yemeni developments and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two sides. 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Group Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction for Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser Yemen Abdullah Al-Mouallimi Sweden

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
  • King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will operate prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation centers in Seiyun, Taiz, and Aden
  • Agreements would benefit more than 8,000 patients and improve the capabilities of the medical staff in the war-torn country
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed three joint agreements on Thursday to operate prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation centers in Seiyun, Taiz, and Aden in Yemen.

The agreements, which would benefit more than 8,000 patients, were signed by KSrelief's assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Abdullah Al-Moallem, director of KSrelief's health and environmental aid department, said that under these agreements, the center will provide physical rehabilitation services for people with special needs along with follow-up appointments and coverage.

He said patients will be diagnosed at the centers as a treatment plan will be identified for each patient on an individual basis. The installation of prosthetic limbs along with functional rehabilitation services will also be included.

Al-Moallem said the agreements also aim to improve the capabilities of the medical and technical cadre in Yemen to reduce the immigration of specialized medical and technical personnel.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Yemen

Japan honors Prince Abdullah Turki Al-Saud

Japan honors Prince Abdullah Turki Al-Saud
Japan honors Prince Abdullah Turki Al-Saud

Japan honors Prince Abdullah Turki Al-Saud
Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki Al-Saud, the former Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority president and Saudi ambassador to the US, was celebrated for his initiatives in strengthening Japanese and Saudi partnerships in a ceremony hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday. 

“For me, this is a great honor, we are solely doing what any civil servant would do,” Prince Abdullah told Arab News.

“This award means that we as Saudi civil servants are doing great things with other nations and that is good for all Saudis.”

The Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fumio Iwai, commended Prince Abdullah on his efforts in expanding the investment opportunities between both of the countries in creating an investment-friendly environment for the Japanese in Saudi and vice versa. 

“I am very pleased to have this ceremony for his highness Prince Abdullah and for his tremendous contribution to build on the bilateral relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia, especially in economic, trade, and investment fields,” Iwai said.

In his previous role as SAGIA president, Prince Abdullah provided continuous support to Japanese companies. The ambassador also highlighted that more than 100 Japanese companies are currently operating in the Kingdom and have partnered with Saudis. 

The ambassador also shared the progression of the Japan-Saudi partnership under Vision 2030 and its accomplishments within energy and infrastructure to emerging areas such as blue or green energy, entertainment, healthcare, and sports. 

In his acceptance speech, Prince Abdullah highlighted the collaborative efforts of each individual and their roles in strengthening the partnerships through various projects. 

“This is honoring and appreciating the great cooperation policies we have had in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world before oil and projects,” Prince Abdullah said.

“It is remarkable that Saudi Arabia has been one of the most successful countries in developing its foreign relations.”

Government officials, as well as businesspersons and representatives, attended the event to show their support. 

One of the attendees, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, expressed his support to Prince Abdullah.

“He is a worthy servant of Saudi Arabia who devoted his life to the service of his king and country and he well deserves this award,” Prince Turki said.

“This award is also an indication of the close relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan which has been strengthened through the years.”

Topics: Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki Al-Saud Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Vision 2030

Who's Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
Who's Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority since May.
Al-Suwaiyan served as a deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance from 2017 to 2021. He worked as a board member of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property from 2018 to 2021.
He served for nearly two years as a board member of the Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information from October 2017.
He was a board member of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology between March 2017 and December 2019.
He served as a board member at the Communications and Information Technology Commission for more than four years from March 2017.
Al-Suwaiyan held a number of positions at the telecommunications company Mobily. He was a senior systems analyst for two years from 2005. In 2008 he became the company’s executive manager for mediation and charging. From 2012 to 2014, he was the director for network support systems and integration.
In 2015, he served for a year as Mobily’s general manager for customer management applications before being promoted to vice president for application development and planning – a position he held for some six months. Then he moved to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, where he served as a vice president for strategic planning and information technology.
Al-Suwaiyan received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2004 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. In 2010, he obtained a master’s in business administration majoring in finance from Prince Sultan University.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudia Airlines commemorates the founding king's first flight

Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
Saudia Airlines commemorates the founding king's first flight

Saudia Airlines operated a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif, which was decorated with the logo from the 70s and 80s era. (SPA)
  • National carrier celebrated King Abdul Aziz’s first flight in 1945 with a special Boeing B777-300 flight from Riyadh to Taif
  • Statue of King Abdul Aziz was installed at King Khalid International Airport to mark the anniversary
RIYADH: Saudia Airlines celebrated the 76th anniversary of King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman’s first flight on Thursday as a special Boeing B777-300 — decorated with an airline logo from the 1970s and 1980s era — flew from the capital in Riyadh to Taif.
The flight was a commemoration of the first flight the founding king took on Sunday, Sept. 30, 1945, from Afif to Hawiyah in a Douglas DC-3 aircraft. That aircraft was a gift received by King Abdul Aziz during a meeting with then US president President Franklin Roosevelt.
Saudia marked the occasion on the ground and in the air. A statue of King Abdul Aziz was installed in the departure hall at King Khalid International Airport, while airline staff handed out souvenirs and printed boarding passes in the old traditional style.
Onboard the flight, guests were entertained with Saudi national songs as the crew distributed a special package for each passenger that included a special issue of the Umm Al-Qura newspaper with details from the first historical aviation journey of King Abdul Aziz.
The airline’s emergence has been linked to the Kingdom’s developmental renaissance, since the historic meeting between King Abdul Aziz and Roosevelt in 1945. That first Douglas DC-3 aircraft formed the nucleus of Saudia’s fleet, which grew into an international airline and became one of the leaders of air transport in the Middle East.
Saudia went on to become one of the most influential international aviation organizations as it connected all parts of the Kingdom with a network of regular flights and extended air bridges to various other continents.
This celebration coincided with Saudia being named World’s Most Improved Airline at the Skytrax 2021 Awards for the second time in four years, in addition to celebrating the Diamond Jubilee marking the 75th anniversary of its founding.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz Saudi National Day SND91 Boeing B777-300 Saudia

Croatia's former president thanks Saudi Arabia's counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
Croatia's former president thanks Saudi Arabia's counter-extremist center 

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center 
  • Kolinda Kitarovic wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) has been praised by the former president of Croatia for combatting extremist narratives.

Kolinda Kitarovic visited the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

Kitarovic said: “Thank you… you are doing an excellent job, and this is exactly what we need to combat extremist narrative by creating counter-narrative and providing knowledge and information to recipients around the world.”

She wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects.

The Croatian delegation was shown Etidal’s most important strategies in monitoring and analysis and the advanced technology used in the field.

Etidal’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari presented a souvenir to Kitarovic, who wrote a dedication in Etidal’s visit book, saying: “Thank you for your dedicated work in combating extremist narratives, indeed knowledge and innovation are essential in spreading peace and understanding for prosperous societies.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Croatia Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) Kolinda Kitarovic

