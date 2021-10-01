Saudi, Swedish envoys discuss peace efforts in Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber held talks with Sweden’s envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and joint steps for a cease-fire and beginning political consultations to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people and to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.
Both sides emphasized support of the newly-appointed UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.
Earlier on Thursday, Al-Jaber, who is also the general supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction for Yemen, met with the chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser.
They reviewed Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two sides in terms of development work in the country.
Al-Jasser was also briefed on over 204 projects and initiatives carried out by the program in Yemeni governorates in the fields of education, health, water, transport, agriculture and fisheries.
These initiatives also include development projects and focus on government institution capacity building.
Meanwhile in New York, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, met with the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, David Grisley, to discuss the latest Yemeni developments and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two sides.