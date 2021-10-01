You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
The decision has caused worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhsz4

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABBABA: Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the decision, expressed full confidence in his staff in Ethiopia and said the UN was engaging with the government “in the full expectation” that the officials would be allowed to return.
According to diplomats, an emergency UN Security Council meeting will be held behind closed doors midday on Friday to discuss the matter.
The White House condemned the ejections of the UN staffers “in the strongest possible terms” with Press Secretary Jen Psaki calling it “unprecedented action to expel the leadership of all of the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations.”
The expulsions, announced by the foreign ministry, came as Africa’s second-most populous country held elections for dozens of federal parliamentary seats, the final round of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government next week.
The seven UN officials, including the local heads of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office, have been declared “persona non grata” for “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” the ministry said in a statement published on its Facebook page.
“According to the letters addressed to each of the seven individuals listed below, all of them must leave the territory of Ethiopia within the next 72 hours,” it said.
Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region has been mired in conflict since November, when Abiy sent troops to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Fighting ground on for months before Tigrayan rebels retook the regional capital Mekele and government forces largely withdrew from the region.
Since then, the TPLF has launched offensives into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, while Tigray itself is receiving only about 10 percent of the aid it needs.

In July, the UN warned that 400,000 people across Tigray had “crossed the threshold into famine.”
The situation has since deteriorated as a de-facto blockade prevents most aid from getting in.
Federal officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but a US State Department spokesman told AFP last week that access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” and that there were “indications of a siege.”
Government officials offered no further explanation for the expulsions, although several of the targets have spoken out about dire conditions in Tigray.
Grant Leaity, the UN’s acting humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia who is on the list, warned this month that stocks of relief aid, cash and fuel were “running very low or are completely depleted” and that food stocks had run out in late August.
Earlier this month, doctors told AFP that Tigray was entering a new phase of widespread starvation of the kind that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
Internal aid agency documents reviewed by AFP said mothers were feeding leaves to their children and that malnutrition cases and starvation deaths were on the rise.
Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
“Now there will be no help for malnourished children. And it’s a blow. We will see a catastrophic increase in dying children in the coming days,” he said.
In the past week, six more children have died of starvation at Ayder Referral alone, he said.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter that the expulsions reflected a “sad but real” situation in which Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, cannot be “counselled into sanity.”
Last month, Ethiopia also ordered two humanitarian groups active in Tigray — the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council — to suspend their activities, accusing them of “disseminating misinformation” online.
Human Rights Watch said Thursday’s decision would affect “millions of Tigrayans... and many other Ethiopians in need throughout the country.”
Meanwhile, Thursday’s parliamentary elections were taking place in the Somali, Harari and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions of the country of 110 million people.
Abiy’s Prosperity Party already secured a new five-year term with a landslide win in June, and Thursday’s contests will not tip the balance of power in parliament.
In a statement after many polls closed, Abiy said the elections would “make our democracy complete” and that they unfolded “without any security problem.”
Abiy is due to be sworn in again on Monday.
US President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order threatening sanctions against the warring parties in Ethiopia if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement.

Topics: Ethiopia

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen
Updated 01 October 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen
  • At least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement
Updated 01 October 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian teachers who refuse coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations will face disciplinary action and possibly the sack, the government announced on Thursday. After nearly half a year of online learning, students will start returning to the country’s educational institutions from Oct. 3, with classroom capacities limited to 50 percent.
However, according to Education Ministry data, at least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement of them for getting back to work in person.
Thursday’s announcement by the Public Service Department of the reopening plan came as Education Minister Radzi Jidin warned unvaccinated educators that the government would seek sanctions against them, including termination of their contracts of employment. The PSD has set a deadline of Nov. 1 for all civil servants, including teachers, to get their jabs.
“If public officers have not yet taken the vaccine after the prescribed period without any exemption from government medical officers, then the officers may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with current regulations in force,” the department said in a statement.
Sri, a 48-year-old secondary school teacher in the state of Selangor, told Arab News: “It’s a good move actually. Teachers are supposed to set an example to others. Definitely more will have to opt to be vaccinated.”
Kuala Lumpur-based teacher, Maria, said there were widespread fears among her colleagues about COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
“Maybe it is fear for some of them who are not vaccinated. Some also use all kinds of religious excuses. But this is very worrying as there is a higher risk for all of us,” she added.
Parents and experts are pinning their hopes on those teachers who still refuse vaccination to either quit themselves or that they be asked to leave, especially those who teach kids under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for jabs.
Dr. Lee Boon Chye, former Malaysian deputy health minister, told Arab News: “Once the children are vaccinated, the risk to the children is minimized, but also note that so far there has been no announcement on whether to vaccinate primary school students who are less than 12 years old. Unvaccinated teachers pose a risk to themselves and also to others.”
International Medical University pro-vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, said unvaccinated teachers should be transferred in the “context of risk management,” but after the PSD announcement for public servants he expected that most would obey the requirements.
“A large majority of teachers are in public schools,” he added.
Dr. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the ministry had the right to act against those who posed a possible health risk to others.
“If they are not vaccinated, the likelihood of them infecting others, especially students, is higher. It is your right to not get vaccinated, it is also the right of the ministry to transfer you out,” he added.
The Malaysian Parent Action Group for Education president, Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim, said that while she hoped unvaccinated teachers would change their minds, if they did not, they should not be allowed to hinder the teaching process.
“As the reopening of schools is in stages the need for all teachers to be physically in school is not immediate, there is still time for teachers to change their minds or be changed. Unvaccinated teachers should offer to resign, or take optional retirement,” she added.

Topics: Malaysia Coronavirus

Related

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak may seek re-election to parliament despite conviction
World
Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak may seek re-election to parliament despite conviction
Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes
World
Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

India to introduce digital health ID cards

India to introduce digital health ID cards
Updated 01 October 2021

India to introduce digital health ID cards

India to introduce digital health ID cards
  • Push to digitize health data of country’s 1.3 billion people launched
Updated 01 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is set to digitalize its universal multi-payer healthcare system to create “equitable access to health services,” the government said on Thursday.
In 2018, India’s National Health Authority launched a national health insurance program called Ayushman Bharat to provide healthcare to around 500 million low-income earners in the country. The government’s new initiative — the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission — is an extension of the insurance scheme that will see every citizen issued with a health ID card containing their medical data, which will be stored in a central database.
The scheme was launched earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed it as a “revolutionary change in India’s healthcare facilities.”
Speaking to the media on Thursday, National Health Authority chief Dr. R.S. Sharma said: “We are creating a network of service delivery through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will create affordable, equitable, quality health services for the people.”
India spends around 1 percent of its GDP on health — among the lowest percentage of any major economy. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed 450,000 Indians between March and May, served to highlight the country’s long-standing problems with its healthcare system and lack of access to it.
“We have passed through a very difficult time, and people have realized how important health services are,” Dr. Sharma said, adding that with 1.18 billion registered mobile phone numbers — 800 million of which are used online — the country’s digital infrastructure is strong enough to support the digitalization project.
Each health ID card will contain its holder’s medical history, including diagnoses and doctor observations, which can be shared with any hospital in the country. So far, 100,000 cards have been distributed in a pilot project in six Indian states.
The scheme has been met with skepticism in some quarters.
“It will not serve the (important) purpose of providing health services to the masses,” Mumbai-based public health expert Dr. T. Sundararaman told Arab News. “It will have a limited role to play.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Special India at a standstill as thousands hold nationwide strike against farm laws
World
India at a standstill as thousands hold nationwide strike against farm laws
Special Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers
World
Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 — Draghi

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 — Draghi
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 — Draghi

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 — Draghi
  • Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has recently discussed Afghanistan with other world leaders
  • The international community must also lay down a strategy to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, he said
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

ROME: An extraordinary meeting of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will take place on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and Draghi has recently discussed Afghanistan with other world leaders — including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — in an effort to organize a special meeting to lay down strategies to confront the crisis.
“We have to see whether there are shared objectives among the G20 nations...we have reached a point where we only need to worry about saving lives,” Draghi told a news conference.
The international community must also lay down a strategy to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, he said.
The extraordinary G20 meeting will take place a few weeks before the summit of the leaders scheduled in Rome for Oct. 30-31. Draghi said Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.
The Afghan crisis is fueling worries within the European Union over the risk of massive flows of migrants and some member states have already opposed plans to accommodate refugees.
After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has reportedly announced it would restore the use of severe punishment on lawbreakers, according to comments by an official, including amputations and executions, and curb women rights.
Rome has said the systematic violation of women rights makes it impossible to recognize the Taliban administration but has urged foreign government to guarantee financial support to the Afghan civilians.
“I believe it is the duty of the richest countries in the world to do something to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe,” Draghi said.

Topics: G20 Italy Afghanistan

Related

G20 split on climate goals as China, India push back on coal phaseout
Business & Economy
G20 split on climate goals as China, India push back on coal phaseout
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Business & Economy
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform

Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan
  • The commander of the Iranian army's ground forces said the drill would test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country's military capabilities
  • The drill, which starts on Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s army put its wary neighbors on notice Thursday that it’s about to conduct a wide-ranging military exercise near its northwestern border amid long-simmering tensions with Azerbaijan.
The commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, said the drill would test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country’s military capabilities. It would involve drones, attack helicopters, tanks and artillery.
The state-run IRNA new agency’s report did not specify the exact area the exercise would cover. But the drill, which starts on Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan — a prospect that has already raised alarm in the ex-Soviet Caspian Sea nation.
Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was stunned by the planned drill in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.
“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” he said, noting it was the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union that Iran was intending to stage such a show of force so close to its border.
Iran long has been skeptical of Azerbaijan over its ties to the West and deep military cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s archrival, Israel.
Azerbaijan and Israel have strengthened their military alliance in recent months, with Israeli-supplied high-tech drones helping to tilt the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku’s favor last year.
Iran’s foreign ministry drew a direct connection between the country’s military drill and Azerbaijan’s ties to Israel in remarks earlier this week.
“It’s clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime, even demonstratively, near its borders and in this regard it will take any action it deems necessary for its national security,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.
The tensions with Azerbaijan have also complicated a vital border passage that trucks use to ferry fuel and other goods from Iran to Armenia. Azerbaijani authorities have detained two Iranian truck drivers in recent weeks for trying to take the route, angering Iran.
The drill comes as the region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.

Topics: Iran Azerbaijan Military drill

Related

Iran says drills near Azerbaijan an issue of ‘sovereignty’
Middle-East
Iran says drills near Azerbaijan an issue of ‘sovereignty’
Beset by US sanctions, Iranians struggle with high food prices
Middle-East
Beset by US sanctions, Iranians struggle with high food prices

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
  • The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole
  • Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

LONDON: A serving London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws.
Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.
Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Adrian Fulford said Couzens misused his role as police officer and the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal.” Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape,” having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail, the judge said.
The seriousness of the case was so “exceptionally high” that it warranted a whole life sentence, Fulford added. The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole.
The body of Everard, a marketing executive, was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body.
Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. He had worked an overnight shift at the US Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.
Everhard’s slaying and the officer’s arrest shocked the nation and raised questions about trust in police. London’s Metropolitan Police department has said it was “sickened, angered and devastated” by how one of its own was responsible for the crime.
In the aftermath of Everard’s killing, many questions were raised about trust in police and how police vet their officers. Some also criticized Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.
After Couzens’ arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice before he murdered Everard, and police is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.
The case touched a nerve with women particularly because Everard was abducted while walking home along well-lit areas of Clapham and Brixton — urban, busy areas of the capital frequented by scores of women and girls every day.
Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman renewed calls for Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police’s first female chief, to step down to allow for the implementation of urgent reforms, including the immediate suspension of officers accused of violence against women.
“Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, not to put them at risk,” Harman wrote in a letter to Dick. “Women need to be able to trust the police, not to fear them.”

Topics: London Sarah Everard Wayne Couzens UK

Related

British police make ‘significant’ arrest over Muslim teacher’s death
World
British police make ‘significant’ arrest over Muslim teacher’s death
Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK
World
Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK

Latest updates

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Riyad REIT Fund invests $6.3m in PwC Belgian office building
Riyad REIT Fund invests $6.3m in PwC Belgian office building
Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say
Almost half of the content people see on Instagram comes from celebrities. (File/AFP)
Saudi sovereign fund to invest $6.6bn in Asir tourism transformation
Saudi sovereign fund to invest $6.6bn in Asir tourism transformation
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.