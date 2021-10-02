You are here

  Philippines' Duterte says will retire from politics

In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his state of the nation address at Congress in Manila. (AFP)
AFP

  • Duterte is the 16th and incumbent president of the Philippines
AFP

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, potentially paving the way for his daughter to contest the country’s highest office.
“The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

“Today I announce my retirement from politics.”

Topics: Philippines

Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins
  • Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans.
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US fatalities from Covid-19 surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation’s capital Washington.
The grim threshold comes with an average of well over 1,000 dying each day, in a country where 55.7 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After a heavily criticized early response to the pandemic, the United States has since organized among the world’s most effective vaccine roll-outs.
But it nonetheless finds itself having notched the most fatalities in the world, far exceeding other frontrunners such as Brazil and India, and facing a resurgence in cases due to the prominence of the highly contagious Delta variant.
While the latest global coronavirus wave peaked in late August, the virus continues to spread rapidly, particularly in the United States.
The vaccination campaign launched by US authorities in December — which had reached a peak in April, with sometimes more than four million injections per day — has meanwhile slowed considerably.
Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those in Texas and Florida, have sought to ban mandatory masking in their states, citing individual freedoms.
The Democratic state of California on the other hand announced on Friday that Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for all students.
In Washington, hundreds of thousands of white flags fluttered on the grass on the National Mall, not far from the White House, as somber reminders of those who have died of Covid in the United States.
Nearly 4.8 million people worldwide have died since the outbreak began in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

Topics: United States AFP

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
Updated 02 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency
  • Pacquiao announced retirement from boxing on Wednesday to contest election in May
Updated 02 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino boxing icon Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao vowed to fight corruption as he filed his bid to become president of the Philippines on Friday.
The country’s best-known athlete — already a senator — announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday so that he will be free to contest the presidential election scheduled for May 9, 2022.
Pacquiao, accompanied by his wife Jinkee and running mate, house deputy speaker Lito Atienza, was the first presidential hopeful to file his candidacy with the Commission on Elections as the Oct. 1-8 registration period began.
Pacquiao — formerly party president of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) before being ousted by a faction loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte — vowed to fight corruption if elected. He has repeatedly accused Duterte’s administration of being crooked since the two parted ways earlier this year.
“Those taking advantage of the nation, stealing, robbing the Filipino people … your days of taking advantage in the government are numbered,” the boxing champion said. “If the Lord places me there, I promise not only to the Filipino people, but also to God, that you all need to go to jail together in order to give justice to our people, for the economy to grow, and to allow true change to happen.”
He also promised to strengthen the economy, “handle” the COVID-19 pandemic, improve internet speeds and lower electricity rates.
The 42-year-old boxer was nominated by allies in PDP-Laban’s anti-Duterte faction. The other faction has endorsed Senator Christopher Go for the presidency, with Duterte as his running mate. The constitution bars Duterte from seeking a second six-year term in the May election.
As PDP-Laban has nominated two candidates, the election commission said on Friday it would determine within a month which of its factions is a “legitimate” party.
While Pacquiao’s fans have widely expressed their support for his candidacy, some experts question the political viability of one history’s greatest boxers.
“Let’s put it bluntly, he’s offering nothing new,” Ateneo Policy Center senior research fellow Michael Henry Yusingco said in a TV interview on Friday. “He doesn’t know what is required to be president of the country.”
He added that Pacquaio’s running mate’s credentials as a legislator and local executive are in his favor, but may not be enough to convince “doubters” about the boxer’s presidential bid.
“There will still be questions about his competence in running the government,” Yusingco said.
Institute for Political and Electoral Reform executive director Ramon Casiple told Arab News earlier this week that Pacquiao “lacks maturity in politics and leadership.”
“His sincerity is there, we can see that,” Casiple said. “But sincerity is not enough. Leadership and quality are what people want to see, especially now that we are faced with the pandemic and economic crisis.”

Topics: Manny Pacquiao

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
Updated 02 October 2021

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh

Thousands of girls married off during pandemic now absent as schools reopen in Bangladesh
  • More than 15.5 percent of Bangladeshi girls had been forced into wedlock below the age of 15
  • The marriage age in Bangladesh is 18 for women and 21 for men
Updated 02 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When 16-year-old Borsha recently went to her local police station with a desperate plea for help to get out of a forced marriage, her biggest wish was to get back to school.
Her simple request for a return to education was one that has no doubt mirrored the dreams of thousands of other girl brides in southern Bangladesh whose classroom seats have remained empty since the lifting of one of the world’s longest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdowns.
Borsha, whose marriage was canceled when police intervened, is one of a large number of schoolgirls in the region believed to have been silently married off over the past 18 months.
Living at her grandparents’ house in Chuadanga district, with her mother who earns $2.50 a day at a local factory, Borsha realizes that the cost of her education is a big expense for her family, but she told Arab News that early marriage was not the way to end such cycles of poverty.
She said: “It’s very tough for my mother to make ends meet and cover my educational expenses but marrying off little girls is not the solution.
“My teacher at school also taught me the negative impacts of child marriages as it creates many health complications for a girl. I want to complete my school first and want to become a journalist.”
Borsha studies at Jhinuk High School which has agreed to waive her tuition fees until she has completed her secondary education.
The marriage age in Bangladesh is 18 for women and 21 for men, but according to UN Children’s Fund estimates from 2019 — before the COVID-19 outbreak — more than 15.5 percent of Bangladeshi girls had been forced into wedlock below the age of 15.
Following the recent reopening of Bangladeshi schools, authorities have been alarmed by the number of girls not attending classes.
Accurate information about child marriages in Bangladesh during the pandemic remains largely anecdotal, but numbers are believed to have increased as quarantines and lockdowns have aggravated existing economic and social strife in communities such as Borsha’s.
In nearby Khulna district, officials have started counting cases.
District , told Arab News: “We noticed many girls were not attending classes when the schools reopened last month. Our school authorities contacted their guardians and discovered that many of the girls had been married off during the closure of the schools. We recorded more than 3,000 child marriages in this district.”
And the actual number may be far higher.
“Financial and social insecurity had led the parents to marrying off their daughters. Our teachers are maintaining contact with the guardians to convince them to allow the girls to attend classes,” he said.
Abus Shahid, a father from Khulna who six months ago married off his ninth-grader daughter, said he had no choice because his earnings had been squeezed.
“At the same time, schools were closed for an indefinite period, and my daughter had nothing to do except sit idle at home,” he added.
Asma Begum, also from Khulna, said she had agreed to her 15-year-old daughter getting wed in order to save her from unwelcome advances and teasing.
“I had to take the decision. Besides, we received the proposal from a good groom. It depends on her in-laws whether they will allow their daughter-in-law to continue studying,” Begum added.
The number of child marriage cases in Bangladesh revealed by the reopening of schools in the country may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed that an underage girl somewhere in the world was forced into marriage every two seconds, and with virus cases still on the rise, the UN has forecast an additional 13 million child marriages over the next decade as programs to prevent them have been disrupted by lockdowns and the global economic slowdown.
Rasheda Chowdhury, a renowned Bangladeshi educationist and director of the Campaign for Popular Education, told Arab News that the issue was already there before the start of the pandemic and immediate intervention was now necessary.
She said: “We failed to address the issue socially and administratively. To prevent child marriages a coordinated effort should be taken.
“Female members of local government bodies should play a role in returning girls to school and preventing further incidents of child marriages.”

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
  • Tomás Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014
  • He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president has revealed he sent a letter to the Israeli government asking for the extradition of a former top security official, Tomás Zerón.
Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances.
Zerón fled to Israel in August 2019, where he may have connections to an Israeli firm that sold the Mexican government spyware during his time in office.
The students from a radical teachers’ college were abducted by local police in southern Guerrero state who presumably killed them and burned their bodies.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed a copy of a letter he sent in September to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, asking him for help.
“I write you to ask for your valuable attention on this extradition process, which is a priority for our country,” the letter reads.
Despite reports that Israel had expressed disinterest in extraditing Zerón, Israel’s Ambassador to Mexico, Zvi Tal, wrote in July that the process was moving forward.
“Israel does not take political considerations into account in extradition proceedings,” Tal wrote. “The goal of the dialogue between the respective Israeli and Mexican authorities is to ensure that the extradition request is properly submitted and considered. There has been no delay on the part of Israel.”
Zerón oversaw the criminal investigation agency of the Attorney General’s Office and also its forensic work in the 2014 case. Most of the students’ bodies have never been found, though burned bone fragments have been matched to three students.
Zerón’s investigation had long been criticized by the families of the 43 students who disappeared in September 2014 after they were detained by local police in Iguala, in the southern state of Guerrero. They were allegedly handed over to a drug gang and slain, and have not been heard from since.
Zerón was at the center of the government’s widely criticized investigation, which has failed to definitively determine what happened to the students. Two independent teams of experts have cast doubt on the insistence of Mexican officials that the students bodies were incinerated in a huge fire at a trash dump.
Many of the suspects arrested in the case were later released, and many claimed they had been tortured by police or the military.
The supposition is that Zerón and others tortured witnesses, illegally detained suspects and mishandled evidence to try to bring the investigation to a quick conclusion or cover up what really happened.

Topics: Mexico Israel Abduction Tomás Zerón

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials
  • Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave
  • The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said “We are not a state”
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven UN officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs.
Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region where children are reportedly starving to death.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s UN Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the UN’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — does not apply to UN personnel.
“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials,” he said.
The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, Haq said. “We are not a state.”
When issues are raised regarding UN personnel, Haq said, “the requirement is that such concerns are appropriately conveyed to the organization.”
“It’s then for the secretary-general to make the necessary determinations and take the necessary steps to address the matter,” the spokesman said.
Haq didn’t answer directly when asked whether this means the UN officials will remain in Ethiopia, and not leave within 72 hours. He reiterated that declaring someone persona non grata applies between countries, and the United Nations is a global organization with 193 member nations.
Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN‘s diplomatic note and the prime minister’s phone call to the secretary-general.
Secretary-General Guterres said Thursday he was “shocked” by the Ethiopian announcement and expressed “full confidence” in UN staff, saying they are guided by impartiality and neutrality. In a statement, he said the UN was engaging with Ethiopia’s government “in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work.”
Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied it. Thousands of people have died in the conflict marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions and the destruction of health centers, with witnesses often blaming Ethiopian soldiers and those of neighboring Eritrea.
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in Tigray under what the UN calls a de facto government blockade. Just 10 percent of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks, he said.
The remarks were one of the sharpest criticisms so far of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with some 400,000 people facing famine conditions. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed around 1 million people and produced images that shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, Griffiths said, “and we fervently hope (this) is not happening at present.”
The AP, citing witness accounts and internal documents, last week reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces.
In a new statement Friday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said “we have sadly observed that some UN staff has failed to fulfill their mission independently and impartially.”
It listed the “grave violations” as alleged diversion of humanitarian assistance to the Tigray forces, violating security agreements, transferring communications equipment to be used by Tigray forces, “dissemination of misinformation and politicization of humanitarian assistance” and “reticence” in pressing for the return of trucks used in aid deliveries.
Ethiopia’s government alleges the trucks are commandeered by Tigray forces; humanitarian workers have said instead that truck drivers fear further intimidation upon leaving Tigray and that there is little fuel.
“We are confident that the provision of humanitarian assistance will not be affected” by the expulsions, the statement said, adding that Ethiopia will continue to cooperate with the UN and its agencies “provided that their activities do not undermine the sovereignty of Ethiopia and pose a threat to its national security interests.”
Haq said the secretary-general also sent a letter to the Security Council informing the UN’s most powerful body of the situation in Ethiopia and the developments regarding UN staff.
The council had already scheduled closed-door consultations late Friday morning on the expulsion order.

Topics: Ethiopia United Nations Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

