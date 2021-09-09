You are here

Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, administers the oath taking ceremony during the national convention of his PDP-Laban party on Sept. 8, 2021. (Malacañang Palace via AP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, administers the oath taking ceremony during the national convention of his PDP-Laban party on Sept. 8, 2021. (Malacañang Palace via AP)
  • If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges
  • Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term
MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines’ governing party nominated President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits.
The party’s nominee for president, however, declined to run.
Duterte, 76, notorious for vulgar rhetoric and a crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, told the national convention of his PDP-Laban party that he hopes “this will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation toward greater progress.”
Duterte attended the convention in San Fernando City, north of the capital, Manila, in person while others attended online to observe COVID-19 health protocols. The party was the first to hold a convention to select candidates for the May 9 national elections.
“Do you know why I’ll be running for the vice presidency? Is it ambition? Maybe. But is it really a sense of love of country? Yes,” Duterte told the gathering. “Is it really ... because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction? Maybe I can just help.”
Duterte’s popularity has remained strong despite the Philippines’ struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccine rollout.
Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science associate professor at the University of the Philippines, said the fact that Duterte has “the audacity to run” and the party nominated him indicates “they’ve been emboldened by the approval and trust ratings of the president despite the bungling of the pandemic response.”
Polls indicate strong support for Duterte running in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, as the candidate for president — though he suggested he might step out of the vice presidential race if she announces a bid for the top job.
Sara Duterte, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao City and is a member of the regional HNP party, which she founded in 2018. She has supported her father’s party at the national level.
Under Philippine law, the vice president is elected separately from the president and Duterte’s party on Wednesday nominated his longtime ally and former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go for the candidacy.
But Go, who had told the party at the end of August that he had decided not to run for president, in what analysts suggested was a move to pave the way for Sara Duterte’s candidacy, declined the nomination.
“I repeat, I am not interested to run for president in the coming election,” he said in a statement. “My whole heart and mind are focused on serving our countrymen and I have no desire to compete for the highest position in the country.”
No alternative to Go was immediately named.
Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.
If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though the Supreme Court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.
“The constitution is not particularly clear whether the president running as vice president is legal or not, but what is clear is that it’s against the spirit of the particular constitutional provision banning the reelection of Philippine presidents,” said Cleve V. Arguelles, a political scientist at De La Salle University in Manila.
“The provision ended up there because we don’t want presidents ... to enjoy incumbent advantage in a presidential election. And by all means if he will be allowed to run as vice president, then he will have incumbent advantage.”
Critics of Duterte say his bid for vice president is also an attempt to protect himself from possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court, which has said it found reason to believe crimes against humanity have been committed during Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown.
Hours ahead of the convention, Sen. Panfilo Lacson of the Partido Reporma or Reform Party launched his candidacy for president, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his running mate. They vowed to give local governments more responsibility and to win back public trust in institutions.
Lacson lost his first bid for president to Arroyo in 2004.
A rival faction of PDP-Laban led by boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has been touted as a possible presidential candidate, will hold its convention later this month.
Another familiar name who has suggested he might announce a bid for president is Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the ousted dictator whose government was infamous for corruption.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Election 2022

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
  • Among those removed are some high-profile Trump administration officials
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to US military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president’s term in office, according to the White House.
Cathy Russell, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 people named to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy calling on them to resign by close ofbusiness on Wednesday or face termination.
Among those Biden ousted are some high-profile Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Air Force Academy), press secretary Sean Spicer (Naval Academy), national security adviser H.R. McMaster (Military Academy) and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought (Naval Academy).
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the former Trump officials were asked to resign or face firing. It was not immediately clear if any of those asked to tender their resignations did so before a 6 p.m. deadline set by the White House.
“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” Psaki said. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values of this administration.”
Several of those called on to resign pushed back. Conway jabbed at Biden and said, “I’m not resigning but you should.” She went on in a statement to call it a “disappointing but understandable” effort to distract from the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a rise in COVID-19 cases and a disappointing August jobs report.
Vought on Twitter posted the letter he received from Russell and responded: “No. It’s a three year term.”
Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence, said he was “not resigning.”
“As an alum and former naval officer, I believe developing leaders capable of defending our country’s interests at sea — USNA’s mission — is not something that should be consumed by partisan politics. Apparently, President Biden feels differently. @WhiteHouse,” Hiler posted on Twitter.
Spicer, who works for the conservative news channel Newsmax, in his own social media posting criticized Biden for trying to terminate Trump appointees instead of “focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan.”
Later on Newsmax, Spicer accused Psaki of minimizing his military service and that of other veterans appointed by Trump to the boards. He said he intended to take legal action against the decision.

Topics: Donald Trump US Military Academy

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule
  • Several voice frustration over security woes and fears of poverty
KABUL: A day after the Taliban announced an interim government, ending weeks of uncertainty after their return to power last month, several Afghans said on Wednesday they were struggling to make ends meet amid a shortage of funds due to a cap on bank withdrawals.
Near daily protests erupted across various parts of the country in recent days, with demonstrators voicing frustration over security woes and fears of poverty, posing a challenge to the new Afghan government announced on Tuesday.
Banks in Kabul closed their doors after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Some reopened last week, with a $200 limit on the amount of cash locals can withdraw.
“Still, it’s not enough,” Abdul Bashir, a former government employee and resident of Kabul, told Arab News.
“Today, I was able to take a part of my money from the bank. It gave me only $200,” he added.
In a statement last week, Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, said curbs on transactions were temporary, and it was “working towards a solution.” No further details were provided about access to the central bank’s reserves.
Kabul was largely silent on Wednesday, with Taliban security forces patrolling different areas of the city to stem new protests after hundreds had gathered to rally across Afghanistan on Tuesday in a show of defiance against the new set-up.
The protests ended after Taliban guards fired shots into the air to disperse crowds, with two people reportedly killed in the western city of Herat.
Later on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared an all-male caretaker government, seven days after the last US troops left Afghanistan on Aug. 31, appointing leaders from the group’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.
These include Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, as the acting prime minister with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the group’s political office in Qatar, as his deputy.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated a terrorist organization by the US, has been appointed as the interior minister and Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, as the defense minister.
The war-torn nation of 38 million people will once more be known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and its chief, Hibatullah Akhundzada, will be its supreme leader.
Despite the Taliban’s pledge to form an all-inclusive government, none of the new appointees reflect the country’s political forces and are drawn entirely from the Taliban’s ranks.
Mujahid said several Cabinet posts were yet to be announced, adding that they would “try to take people from other parts of the country,” before declaring that the new cabinet “would begin their work on Wednesday.”
He also sought to allay fears of Afghanistan’s neighbors and the world, saying: “Our message to our neighbors, the region, and the world is that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against the security of any other country.”
The statement further urged foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates and humanitarian organizations to return to Afghanistan, adding that “their presence is the need of our country.”
Locals, however, implored the Taliban to inject much-needed stability into the war-torn country.
“We want economic change and life without fear, as thousands of the new generation are fleeing,” Abdul Qadir, 35, a Kabul resident, told Arab News.
“We call on the Taliban to provide assurances for them and respect people’s rights,” he added.
Tens of thousands, fearing a return of the Taliban’s repressive form of governance, fled Afghanistan in the past few weeks as part of chaotic evacuation efforts carried out by the US ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, girls could not attend school, and women were banned from work and education. This time, however, the group has vowed to honor women’s rights as per Shariah, or Islamic law.
The latest cabinet choices, however, have done little to assuage those fears, prompting sharp reactions from political figures and former government officials.
“There is no professional figure in the Taliban’s cabinet of acting ministers. We believe that all technical ministries would face new challenges,” Mujtaba Paykan, a former government official, told Arab News.
The interim government will also do little to allay concerns among foreign governments, experts say, as the Taliban seek international recognition and are in desperate need of aid.
“International and diplomatic relations with the world are a key for Taliban. The group must understand that Afghanistan relies on international aid; we need to form a government according to the needs of our era,” Qais Zaheer, a Kabul-based international relations analyst, told Arab News.
The Taliban face a massive economic crisis, with the US, other nations and the International Monetary Fund freezing funds since the group’s blitzkrieg last month.
It has thrown the Afghan economy into a state of disarray, with global leaders and lenders waiting to see if the Taliban will stay true to their promise of forming a moderate government, upholding human rights, and staving off a humanitarian crisis.
Russia has said it will only recognize an all-inclusive government while a US State Department spokesman, late on Tuesday, said: “We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
  • Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar's life, the hardline group trashed the library that became her legacy
  • Najiba’s fiancee, her friends and family set up Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education
ROME: Video footage shows books pulled from the shelves, door locks smashed and pictures defaced. Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar’s life, the hard-line group trashed the library that became her legacy.
“I am devastated right now,” her fiancee Ghulam Hussain Rezai told AFP at a hotel near Rome, where he is staying after being evacuated by the Italian military in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
Following Najiba’s death in 2017, he and her friends and family set up the Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education for girls and boys in Afghanistan’s remote Daykundi province.
It even hosted a girl’s volleyball team.
But the building in Nili City was looted when the Taliban swept through last month, according to videos and photos shared with AFP.
“The library and computer lab is partially destroyed,” said Rezai.
He said his team managed to flee from Daykundi but “my family, my friends, my staff at the Najiba Foundation are totally in panic.”
“They are living in hiding, I am worried about their security.”
He and Najiba had been planning their wedding when on July 24, 2017, a Taliban-claimed car bomb struck a bus carrying her and other government employees in Kabul.
The 27-year-old was among at least 26 people killed, her body so disfigured that she was only identified through her engagement ring.
Najiba grew up in a village in Daykundi but blazed a trail for girls’ education by winning scholarships to study computer sciences first in India and then in Japan, where she received her master’s degree.
Her friends and family were stunned by her death, but setting up the foundation “helped me with the trauma, that I did something for Najiba,” Rezai said.
“I cannot bring her back.”
They began with an idea for a library, ending up with around 12,000 books, but also a computer lab to reflect Najiba’s passion and to help youngsters in a region with little Internet access.
Rezai thinks it became a target of the Taliban because the Islamist group is “opposed to girls’ education, and this was a hub for girls and boys.”
And he believes there was another factor: “This was somehow evidence of their crime.”
The foundation aimed to counter extremism through education, promoting open-mindedness and tolerance, and to remind the local community not just about Najiba but also others who lost their lives.
“We stand against forgetting,” Rezai said, emphasising it was important to remember “how many beautiful lives were lost.”
“Everyone in Afghanistan has lost someone... the tragedy becomes normal. I wanted to establish this to show that this is not normal,” he said.
Rezai would like the foundation to continue, if there was a way to do it while ensuring the security of his staff.
But for now he is facing an uncertain future, waiting to hear where the Italian government will send him once he finishes coronavirus quarantine.
NATO-member Italy was a key player in the international military operation in Afghanistan and evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans in the chaotic last few weeks.
Rezai flew out with his 21-year-old sister but left everything and everyone else behind, including his mother and two nephews aged 16 and 21 who were in his care.
His nephews were supposed to travel with him but became separated in the crowds at Kabul airport. For several gut-wrenching hours, he did not know if they survived the August 26 attack by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
Finally he got through to his mother. “Of course they are emotionally affected, but thank god they are safe,” he said.
Looking around the little hotel that is his temporary home, he says the last few years have been “torture,” but adds ruefully: “This is the Afghan way of living.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Najiba Bahar Najiba Foundation

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond
  • Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of General Robert E. Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue
  • It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota
RICHMOND, United States: A statue of a Confederate general that became the focus of US protests for racial justice was removed Wednesday in Richmond, the Virginia city that served as capital of the pro-slavery South during the Civil War.
The statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the bloody 1861-65 conflict, was lifted off its 40-foot (12-meter) granite pedestal by a crane to be carted away on a flatbed truck as a crowd of hundreds cheered under tight security.
Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.
The Lee statue is among the hundreds of Confederate monuments in the United States that are now widely considered symbols of racism.
Announcing the removal of the statue, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, called it “an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city is “no longer the capital of the Confederacy.”
“We are a diverse, open, and welcoming city, and our symbols need to reflect this reality,” Stoney said.
Tensions over the fate of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, another Virginia city, led to violence in August 2017 when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of demonstrators, killing a woman.
The attack gave new life to a campaign to remove Confederate symbols which first gained momentum following the June 2015 murders in South Carolina of nine black churchgoers by an avowed white supremacist.
During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.
Defenders of preserving Confederate symbols have argued that the monuments serve as a reminder of a proud Southern heritage, and claim removing them is erasing history.
According to historians, however, most of the Confederate monuments dotting the southern United States were erected during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and in response to the civil rights movement.

Topics: General Robert E. Lee George Floyd Richmond

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the “vile trade” of traffickers bringing record numbers of migrants across the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Asked by an MP from his Conservatives when Britain would take direct action to send back boats coming from France, Johnson condemned “the cruel behavior of the gangsters, the criminal masterminds” behind the crossings.
He said they were taking money from “desperate frightened people” to take them on a “very, very dangerous journey” across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The government said that a record number of 828 people crossed over on a single day in late August, as traffickers take advantage of favorable late-summer weather.
The Home Office said 785 migrants arrived on Monday, the second highest daily total this year.
AFP witnessed a group of migrants arriving on a beach in Dungeness on the coast of southeast England on Tuesday after being rescued by a lifeboat.
On Wednesday, one local resident who charters fishing boats said police “hadn’t been able to keep up” with the number of arrivals this week.
“I found five (migrants) sitting over on the beach the other morning — they’d burnt their mobile phones in a fire,” the man, who declined to be named, told AFP.
“You used to get a boatload now and again. Now you’re looking at three, four, five, if not more, in a day.”
The growing number of boats is proving increasingly embarrassing for the government, which has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on the arrivals and pledged tighter border controls after its exit from the European Union.
Johnson praised interior minister Priti Patel for dealing with the problem “in the best possible way, which is to make sure that they don’t leave those French shores.”
In cooperation with Britain, France has doubled police officer numbers on its beaches, preventing more than 10,000 crossing attempts.
But Johnson added that “clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade.”
MPs are scrutinizing proposed government legislation that would make it harder for those who enter the UK to stay by claiming asylum.
Controversially, it would make it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.
Johnson said migrants should “understand that there is a price to pay if they come to this country in an illegal fashion.”
Patel was due to hold talks with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday.
British media reports have suggested London could withhold millions of pounds in funding to help tackle the problem if more was not done.
But a French interior ministry source said there had “never been any question of making payment conditional on numerical targets.”
“Such an approach would reflect a serious loss of confidence in our cooperation,” the source said.

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson migrants English channel

