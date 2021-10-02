You are here

Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara

Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara
Bayara is a major manufacturer and distributor of branded snacks in the UAE and the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara

Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara
  • Savola Foods signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of Bayara for $260 million in July
RIYADH: Savola Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Savola Foods Co. obtained approval from the General Authority for Competition to acquire Bayara Holding Ltd, according to a bourse filing.

Savola Foods signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of Bayara for SR975 million ($260 million) in July. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans.

Bayara is a privately held company with business operating out of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded healthy snacks, including raw and roasted nuts, dates, seeds, dried fruits and confectionery, and cooking ingredients, such as herbs, spices and pulses.

This acquisition is in line with Savola Foods’ strategy of entering attractive, value-added categories with increasing appeal within the food sector, the company said.

SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities

SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities
SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities

SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities
  • It aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, diversify the Saudi economy and enhance digital transformation
  • SDAIA announced that the program is now open for registration in its first edition
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has launched an accelerator program to support domestic startups and attract international talent to the Kingdom.

It aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, diversify the Saudi economy and enhance digital transformation in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The SDAIA announced that the program is now open for registration in its first edition, which will focus on smart cities through an intensive three-month training course in Riyadh.

The accelerator program will undergo three phases. In the first phase, startups will register and face selection for a Challenge Day, where projects and innovative solutions will be reviewed. Ten startups will be chosen as part of the second phase.

In the final phase, the chosen startups will enter the three-month accelerator program, which includes training workshops, events and incentives, ending with a Demo Day. The participating startups will showcase their projects developed during the program to potential investors to obtain financial support.

SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi said: “At SDAIA, we work to enhance the accelerator ecosystem in the Kingdom by targeting local and international startups in the field of data and AI. We are determined to place the Kingdom at the forefront of data and AI-enabling countries.”

He added that the program was helped through the “unlimited support” provided by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Al-Ghamdi encouraged innovators with creative data and AI-based solutions to join the program, develop unique solutions designed to serve smart cities, and contribute to elevating the Kingdom’s ranking in indicators to become among the top five countries in the world in the field of AI.

Dr. Mishari Almishari, deputy director of the National Information Center and CEO of the Strategy Management Office at SDAIA, said: “The accelerator program is one of SDAIA’s initiatives in cooperation with Plug and Play, to accelerate startup growth in the field of data and AI.”

He added: “The accelerator aims to support the success and growth of startups by enhancing their networking and exchange of ideas through co-working spaces, incentives, training to acquire necessary skills, as well as communication with potential investors and opportunities that facilitate access to the market.”

Almishari said that the accelerator’s support to startups will continue for candidates who pass the program.

Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play, said: “This is an exciting and perfectly timed opportunity for us as the Saudi economy is undergoing massive economic developments in alignment with Vision 2030, and a big part of that plan focuses on boosting the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem with a supportive regulatory framework and local venture funds. Plug and Play is proud to host an accelerator program in Saudi Arabia. We have acquired a strong associate in the SDAIA, which adds value and reinforces our confidence in the execution of this project.”

Saudi Arabia's budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody's

Saudi Arabia’s budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia's budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody's

Saudi Arabia’s budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement on Thursday is a positive development for the credit rating of the Kingdom, rating agency Moody's said.

“The 2022 pre-budget statement confirmed the government’s plans for further spending cuts during 2022-23, in line with the previously published Fiscal Balance Program. This is credit positive as it underscores the commitment to spending restraint despite significant upward revisions to revenue projections amid higher oil prices,” said Alexander Perjessy, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.

“Furthermore, the government’s preliminary fiscal estimates for the current year indicate that spending overruns relative to budgeted amounts continue to decline,” he added in an emailed comment.

Oil closes the week below $80 as OPEC+ said to plan supply increase; LNG at record

Oil closes the week below $80 as OPEC+ said to plan supply increase; LNG at record
Oil closes the week below $80 as OPEC+ said to plan supply increase; LNG at record

Oil closes the week below $80 as OPEC+ said to plan supply increase; LNG at record
  • OPEC+ sources said the group was looking at going beyond an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day to supply each month
  • Average LNG price for delivery to North Asia rose 20 percent from last week
RIYADH: Oil stayed below $80 amid reports OPEC+, due to meet on Monday, has discussed how to increase output faster in the coming months, while the White House said it had spoken with Saudi Arabia about oil prices.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 85 cents to $75.88 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 97 cents to $79.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. November natural gas fell 25 cents to $5.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Four OPEC+ sources said on Thursday the group was looking at going beyond an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day to supply each month, Reuters reported.
A senior aide to President Joe Biden raised the issue of oil prices in conversations this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the White House.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met in Saudi Arabia with the Crown Prince on Tuesday to discuss the war in Yemen. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said oil was also “of concern” and on the agenda.
Oil is also finding support as a surge in natural gas prices globally prompts power producers to move away from gas. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have started switching fuels.
Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices surged to a record high this week on sustained demand from China amid a power crunch and high gas prices in Europe as the winter season begins.
The average LNG price for November delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $32 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up nearly 20 percent from the previous week, industry sources told Reuters.
Chinese buyers are seeking more cargoes despite record prices, bidding above market rates as the winter season starts with the country’s gas inventory not full, trade sources said.
Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September.
The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4 percent, up from 3.0 percent in August and the highest since 2008.
The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4 percent increase in energy prices.
The world cannot afford to underinvest in oil, Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Recent periods of underinvestment risk price shocks and energy poverty for developing countries, he said.

Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management

Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management
Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management

Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management
  • Target is part of efficiency measures including using more local suppliers
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance is working to raise employment localization in the asset and utility management sector, it said in its Budget Forecast report on Thursday.

The ministry plans to bring the cumulative number of employed nationals in the sector to 90,100 by the end of this year from 74,800, as part of the government spending efficiency program.

The Saudi government has been working on enhancing spending efficiency and increasing its effectiveness since the launch of Vision 2030, the ministry said.

The government worked on creating different goals to achieve financial savings estimated at SR200 billion by 2023. It achieved more than the target by 2021, with more than double the savings at SR502 billion from 2018 to the second quarter of 2021.

The ministry stated that it aims to achieve additional fiscal savings estimated at SR100 billion from year 2021 to year 2025.

Saudization programs aim to create 213,000 jobs for Saudis during the year 2021, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said during a meeting with businessmen and members of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf region last month.

Al-Rajhi said that the Nitaqat localization program reduced the number of classified activities to 32 and linked the Saudization rates to an equation based on the number of workers to facilitate the private sector’s interaction with the program and increase the participation of more Saudis in the labor market.

Dubai Expo 'new city' will exist for decades, says chief

Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief
Dubai Expo 'new city' will exist for decades, says chief

Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief
  • Most of the vast site will remain in use after the six-month world fair
DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will exist for decades, the head of the event told AFP, promising most of the vast site will remain in use after the six-month world fair.
The $7 billion, purpose-built showground occupies a vast site on Dubai’s outskirts, with hundreds of pavilions and exhibitions sprawling across an area twice the size of Monaco.
Expo 2020, which has sustainability as one of its main themes, wraps up in March. But director general Reem Al Hashimy said the lavish, largely air-conditioned development would not go to waste.
“It was never an investment to host an Expo, it was an investment to create a new city that is equal distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and really the city of the future,” she said in an interview.
“That investment goes into a city to 2040, 2050 and beyond. In addition to that, we have also made a commitment not to dismantle all Expo-related facilities.
“Everything that we’re building, a very large majority, over 90 percent or so, will actually remain for that future city.”
The United Arab Emirates city has witnessed breakneck development in its growth from a small fishing settlement to a major center with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
The Expo project is connected to the Dubai metro and lies en route to the capital Abu Dhabi, the richest and most powerful of the UAE’s seven emirates.

Expo is intended to draw millions of foreign visitors, but pandemic-related travel restrictions worldwide are likely to have a dampening effect.
And whether the 5G-enabled site thrives or languishes after Expo depends on what businesses can be persuaded to base themselves there.
“Given the focus on technology and sustainability we’re looking to attract industries, residents that are inclined to operate in those spaces,” said Al Hashimy, who is also the UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation.
“So in part we’re looking at industries related to climate or green technology if you will, a lot around ag-tech. There’s an interesting combination of new sectors that have emerged that we’re going to be able hopefully to capitalize on by having this Expo.”
Expo’s sustainability measures include Terra, an enormous, satellite dish-shaped construction that is powered by nearly 5,000 solar panels and recycles its own water.
There are also a number of activities on climate and biodiversity, an especially pressing topic in the oil-rich Gulf, one of the world’s hottest regions.
“There was a real conscious decision when we laid out our people and planet program to look at how the Expo activities... could positively contribute,” Al Hashimy said.
“Large global events in general don’t look at long-term sustainable measures,” she added.
“But given that this site will remain almost in its entirety, in legacy, then we are proud to be able to contribute to the larger sustainable agenda.”

