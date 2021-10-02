Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

You are here

Algeria has recalled its ambassador to France for consultations, the presidency said on Saturday. (File/AFP)
ALGIERS: Algeria decided Saturday to recall its ambassador to France for consultations, as diplomatic tensions mount with Paris.
The move comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron made critical remarks about Algeria published in French daily Le Monde in which he said the former French colony was ruled by a "political-military system".
"Algeria recalls its ambassador (Mohamed Antar-Daoud) from Paris for consultations," state television said, quoting a statement from the presidency.
It said a longer statement would follow to explain the move.
Le Monde on Saturday quoted Macron as saying Algeria has an "official history" which has been "totally re-written".
He said this history was "not based on truths" but "on a discourse of hatred towards France", according to Le Monde.
The remarks, widely picked up by Algerian media, came in a meeting earlier this week between Macron and relatives of figures from Algeria's war of independence.
It is the second time that Algeria recalls an ambassador from France.
Algiers also recalled its ambassador in May 2020 after French media broadcast a documentary about Algeria's pro-democracy Hirak protest movement.
Saturday's move comes amid tense ties following a decision by Paris to reduce the number of visas granted to citizens from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
The Algerian foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to protest the visa ruling.
France on Tuesday said it would sharply reduce the number of visas granted to people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, accusing the former French colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.
Algeria's foreign ministry handed "a formal protest" to French ambassador Francois Gouyette.
It called the visa reduction an "unfortunate act" that caused "confusion and ambiguity as to its motivation and its scope".
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has described the French move as "unjustified".
There has not been yet an official reaction from Tunisia.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday that the visa reduction decision was "unprecedented".
Paris made that choice, he said, because Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia "are refusing to take back nationals who we do not want or cannot keep in France".
The radio said Macron took the decision a month ago after failed diplomatic efforts with the three North African countries.

Topics: Algeria France

Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister

Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister
Updated 02 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister

Efforts ongoing to resume the Renaissance Dam negotiations, says Egyptian minister
  • Ethiopia says the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population
  • Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent
Updated 02 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there was currently communication between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the three countries involved in negotiations about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia says the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.

Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the safety of the dam and the impact on its own dams and water stations.

Shoukry said his country was “always ready to engage in negotiations,” but stressed the importance of having a legal and binding agreement on filling and operating the dam’s reservoir based on the outcome of a UN Security Council session.

He described the council’s statement on the dam as a “great achievement” that came after a lot of hard work to reach a consensus between the body’s 14 member states, including its permanent members.

He said a DRC delegation had visited Egypt and expressed a number of ideas, and that there were currently high-level communications under the auspices of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

“The goal is to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam within a short, pre-announced period, and that there be an enhanced framework of observers assisting the African Union to provide solutions and proposals,” Shoukry said.

He also responded to statements from Ethiopian officials saying they would refuse to sign any binding agreement: “It is propaganda for Ethiopian consumption and a challenge to the international community. It proves that Egypt has flexibility as a responsible country and it casts shadows on the actions of the Ethiopian government. Egypt does not set pre-conditions for engaging in negotiations.”  

The minister explained that his country involved Ethiopia in “good faith,” but, after a long period of negotiations, both Egypt and Sudan felt these negotiations were “endless.”

“We place our trust in Tshisekedi that negotiations will resume in accordance with what was approved by the African Union office, as well as the outcomes of the presidential statement issued by the Security Council. If the Ethiopian side has the desire to reach an agreement, we are fully prepared. 

“If this intransigence continues, this does not indicate a comfortable situation and I predict more tension at the regional level. I have emphasised many times that the matter is related to preserving Egypt's water needs, and we have seen even after the first and the second filling that Egypt is taking measures that secure its needs and can continue to provide the required protection in different ways.”

The dam negotiations between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt have been suspended since the failure of the last round held in Kinshasa.

Over the course of previous rounds, Cairo and Khartoum insisted on reaching a binding agreement before the second filling, which Addis Ababa has already implemented.

 

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Egypt Grand Renaissance Dam Ethiopia Democratic Republic of Congo Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens

Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens

Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens
  • Evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas including parts of Muscat were advised
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

MUSCAT: Authorities in Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone.
The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management called for the evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas including parts of the capital, Muscat, where Shaheen is forecast to strike on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
Most of the oil-exporting country's five million people live in and around Muscat.
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday it expected Shaheen to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, forecasting rough seas and urging residents to keep away from low-lying areas in case of flash flooding. 

Topics: Oman Cyclone Shaheen

Thousands defy UAE’s searing heat and humidity to be the first into Expo 2020 Dubai

Thousands defy UAE’s searing heat and humidity to be the first into Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 02 October 2021
Peter Harrison

Thousands defy UAE’s searing heat and humidity to be the first into Expo 2020 Dubai

Thousands defy UAE’s searing heat and humidity to be the first into Expo 2020 Dubai
  • Among the day’s visitors was Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who went on a tour of the UAE Pavilion followed by several others
Updated 02 October 2021
Peter Harrison

DUBAI: Tens of thousands of ticket holders attended the first day of the Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday despite smoldering temperatures and high humidity levels organizers said.

Among the day’s visitors was Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who went on a tour of the UAE Pavilion followed by several others.

An impressive 53,000 ticket holders passed through the gates from 10am onwards on Friday despite temperatures that reached highs of 39C and 50 percent humidity levels.

“Given the high temperatures and humidity, we were pleased with the turn-out,” said an Expo 2020 Dubai spokesman.

The day ended with a series of firework displays to mark the start of the six-month-long expo that was postponed from 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit – taking the world by surprise.

This week the Expo will see various events taking place including a conference on biodiversity and a series of special expo national days – the first taking place on Saturday for the French Pavilion.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Dubai UAE

Egypt ‘selected as nominee’ to host COP27 climate talks: US envoy Kerry

Egypt ‘selected as nominee’ to host COP27 climate talks: US envoy Kerry
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

Egypt ‘selected as nominee’ to host COP27 climate talks: US envoy Kerry

Egypt ‘selected as nominee’ to host COP27 climate talks: US envoy Kerry
  • Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties
  • This year’s COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

MILAN: US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt had already been selected as the nominee to host the COP27 UN climate conference due to take place next year.
Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.
Last month Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi officially declared his country’s interest in hosting the COP27 summit.
This year’s COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Topics: US climate envoy John Kerry COP27 Egypt climate change

Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020

Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020

Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 officially celebrated its grand opening on Friday and will be open to visitors for the entirety of the exhibition until March 31, 2022.

INOUE Manabu, Deputy Director-General for World Expo 2025, Commerce and Service Industry Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry greeted the guests, while NAKAMURA Tomiyasu, Commissioner General of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, declared the opening of the pavilion.

“The coming economic relationship with Japan and the UAE has a great potential as a testbed for new business, in addition to the existing sectors such as energy and gateway to other Middle Eastern Markets,” NAKAJIMA Akihiko, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, said at the ceremony.

“The theme of Japan Pavilion, ‘Where ideas meet,’ aligns with the future vision of the UAE, which I would describe as ‘intellectual relaying trade.”

The ceremony also welcomed SEKIGUCHI Noboru, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, ICHINOKI Manatsu, Deputy Secretary General, Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. At the celebration, guests toured the innovative pavilion, observed interactive demonstrations and learned about Japanese culture, heritage, and the latest technology features. Expertly trained team at the pavilion who focus on the latest technology trends and hospitality are prepared to provide customer service to all visitors.

Under the theme ‘Where ideas meet,’ the pavilion will demonstrate how diverse encounters can create new ideas and lead us to join toward a better future.

The pavilion has also launched two websites to provide an engaging digital experience to a worldwide audience. One of them, JUNKAN, designed to share visitors’ voices on issues and solution ideas, is co-created together with Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. The virtual pavilion offers viewers the ideas that can be experienced at Japan Pavilion.

Japan Pavilion also features Kaiten sushi chain Sushiro’s first foray into the Middle East – offering traditional Japanese ingredients and techniques for a truly innovative culinary experience. All halal items are specially developed for this event. Other Japan’s favorite items are waiting for guests.

This story was originally run on Arab News Japan

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Japan

