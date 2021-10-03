You are here

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, calling for his impeachment over his government handling of the pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP)
AP

  • Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.
The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.
Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated and doesn’t usually wear a mask, has underestimated the severity of the virus and promoted crowds during the pandemic. Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people. Demonstrators also protested surging inflation in mainstays like food and electricity.
“It is very painful to see that health and education are being destroyed, and there are many starving people in the country,” Marilena Magnano, a 75-year-old retiree, told The Associated Press. “We need Bolsonaro out of the government, his time has passed”.
The president’s approval ratings have steadily declined throughout the year, but he remains far more popular than prior presidents who were impeached - most recently Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party in 2016.
Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration, but the lower house’s speaker, Arthur Lira, and his predecessor have declined to open proceedings. Division among the opposition is the key reason analysts consider it unlikely there will be enough pressure on Lira to open impeachment process.

Topics: Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Impeachment

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
  • Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: New York City officials have suspended nine firefighters without pay in connection with a string of racist messages and memes they shared on their phones, including ones that mocked the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, according to a published report.
A spokesperson called the suspensions the most severe punishments ever handed down in the history of the Fire Department of the City of New York, The New York Times reported in Friday's editions.
After looking into complaints by several Black firefighters, the department suspended the nine firefighters without pay for periods ranging from a few days to six months, Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. One of the firefighters is expected to leave the agency after his suspension ends, Nigro said. In addition, three fire department officers were reprimanded.
In the messages and memes last April, white firefighters mocked Floyd's dying moments with Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck, the Times reported. It said they also exchanged other racist messages, including one about the use of fire hoses on protesters.
Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department, where leaders have acknowledged that racism, sexism and harassment have been tolerated.
Nigro said the department has embraced diversity initiatives and welcomed historically diverse classes into the academy in recent years. He said the department is working to become more inclusive, but he also admitted fault.
"We’ve welcomed the folks in and now we have to make them feel welcome,” Nigro told the newspaper. “We have to make them feel as if they belong. And in some cases, we failed.”

Topics: NYC firefighters racist

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
  • Menwith Hill is US National Security Agency's largest overseas site
  • Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani was targeted using data sourced from the site
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has linked a UK Royal Air Force base with high-profile US drone strikes, including the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January last year.

The report's release has put pressure on ministers to explain whether Yorkshire’s Menwith Hill base has been directly involved in the carrying out of US drone strikes.

Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani, the former chief of Iran’s Quds Force, was targeted using data sourced from the site, which “acted as a foreign outpost of the US National Security Agency.”

The report was presented at a special meeting of the Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign, and requests that “any US military activity or US security agency activity carried out at Menwith Hill be carried out in such a way as to make those responsible fully accountable to the UK.”

Investigative journalist Barnaby Pace said in the report that both US and UK personnel stationed at the site operated “beyond public scrutiny and accountability.”

Although Menwith Hill is formally classified as an RAF base, it also operates as the largest overseas site of the NSA and has 600 US personnel.

Documents compiled by high-profile whistleblower Edward Snowden implicated the base in the NSA’s global eavesdropping network, which has the capacity to intercept and pinpoint phone and internet traffic in countries around the world.

Pace alleged in the report that key information captured by the network was subsequently used in the execution of drone strikes.

He said: “Intelligence programmes at Menwith Hill have reportedly played a key role in operations to ‘eliminate’ people in Yemen, as part of a deadly drone bombing campaign that has resulted in dozens of civilian deaths in a country that neither the UK nor US has declared war with.”

Pace added it was likely that Menwith Hill played a role in the killing of Soleimani. UK ministers have refused to comment.

“The UK government’s failure to assure the public that the base was not involved raises deep questions about the accountability for actions at the base,” Pace added.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “RAF Menwith Hill is part of a worldwide US defense communications network, with the base supporting a variety of communications activity.”

Topics: UK Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
Updated 02 October 2021

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
  • No group has claimed responsibility yet, but Habibullah accused members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army
Updated 02 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Police said on Saturday they had arrested three suspects and intensified investigations into the murder of a prominent Rohingya leader who was shot dead at a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh three days ago.

Mohibullah, 48, and known by one name, was one of the staunchest advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, speaking on religious freedom at the White House in 2019 and heading his organization, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, since 2017.

He was killed on Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazaar district, home to nearly 750,000 Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Mohibullah was buried at the Ukhiya cemetery the next day, with thousands attending his funeral prayer.

On Friday, police said they had arrested one suspect after his brother, Habibullah, filed a case against “unnamed” people after allegedly receiving death threats.

“We arrested two more Rohingya early Saturday from the camp areas based on specific information about their involvement with the murder,” local Armed Police Battalion Supt. Naimul Haque told Arab News.

“We have come to know that these two persons were involved with the incident, and they went into hiding following the murder,” he said.

Haque added that they were probing the case from “all possible angles,” factoring in Mohibullah’s work with the UN and the Bangladesh government to repatriate the Rohingya to Myanmar.

“Mohibullah was working for the repatriation of the Rohingya, and there are some groups in the camps who are against that. It might be another reason for the killing,” Haque said.

BACKGROUND

Mohibullah, 48, and known by one name, was one of the staunchest advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, speaking on religious freedom at the White House in 2019 and heading his organization, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, since 2017.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but Habibullah accused members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups operating in the Cox’s Bazaar refugee camps, of the crime.

“I’ve been receiving death threats from different corners after I accused the ARSA. ‘We will kill you also as you mentioned the name of ARSA,’ they said. I fear for my life,” Habibullah told Arab News.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army demanded accountability for Mohibullah’s killing, saying it was “shocked and saddened” by his death. “It is time for bringing the criminals to account instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations,” the group said in its statement.

Authorities deny the presence of the group or any militant organization in Bangladesh or at Rohingya camps, with Haque saying it was “too early to determine” who was behind the murder.

“We are not yet sure whether ARSA or any other organization is involved. Mohibullah was a very popular leader among the Rohingya, which may have also triggered this tragic incident,” he said.

Rights groups have called for an urgent probe into Mohibullah’s death.

In a statement on Friday, Amnesty International said the “onus is now on the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite an investigation” into the murder and bring all suspects to justice.

“His killing sends a chilling effect across the entire community,” Saad Hammadi, Amnesty’s South Asia campaigner, said in the statement.

Bangladesh authorities, for their part, have vowed “stern action” in the case.

“The government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing. Nobody will be spared,” Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said in a statement on Saturday.

He alleged that a “vested quarter” had killed Mohibullah “as he wanted to return to Myanmar, his home country.”

Mohibullah came into the spotlight in 2019 when he was invited to the White House and to speak to the UN Human Rights Council when he voiced concerns over the persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar.

That same year, he organized a mass rally attended by nearly 200,000 Rohingya at Kutapalong, the main refugee camp, marking the second anniversary of the community’s arrival in Bangladesh and cementing his position as a Rohingya leader.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah cox's bazar

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain
  • Two Iranian Kurds left with fractured, broken limbs after Dunkirk incident
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Police in France used rubber bullets to prevent migrants trying to illegally travel across the English Channel to the UK, an investigation has found.

The first known case of gun deployment by authorities against illegal migrants is now being reviewed by French national police chiefs.

It comes as growing numbers of boats depart the French side of the strait under the cover of darkness in desperate attempts to reach Britain.

The shooting took place at Dunkirk as eight Iranian Kurds hauled a dinghy towards the water.

But after French police intercepted the group and fired on them with rubber bullets, two of the Iranian nationals were transported to hospital, one suffering from a fractured leg and the other a broken hand.

Other members of the group have claimed that police were “laughing at their injuries” following the incident.

Juanro Rasuli, 24, one of the wounded duo, refused to speak to the media out of fear of reprisal.

Another migrant who was part of the group told the Daily Mail newspaper: “There were eight of us holding the boat near the beach. We were getting ready to launch it for 40 people who wanted to cross to your country.

“Then three or four police arrived in one vehicle. One policeman shot Rasuli at point-blank range. I can’t remember how many times they fired the rubber bullets.

“When the police saw us, they shouted ‘stop.’ We stopped and they still shot us. Then we ran away as best we could.”

The issue of migrant crossings has been a central focus of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has threatened to withdraw £54 million ($73 million) in funding for French beach patrols if the number of migrants reaching Britain is not cut.

So far in 2021, more than 17,000 migrants have reached the UK after crossing the Channel.

Rubber bullets, which are filled with metal and commonly used for riot control purposes, are potentially lethal and have caused blindness and permanent physical damage.

Sources in France have argued that beach patrols resort to “proportionate” force and would only deploy rubber bullets if placed in a “seriously hostile situation.”

Topics: France migrants Britain dunkirk Iranian Kurds

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
  • Senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia 
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Afghan junior women’s football team have asked the UK government for asylum.

They have been staying in a Lahore hotel since fleeing from the Taliban and will need to leave Pakistan once their emergency visas expire on Oct.12.

The 35 girls, who are aged 13-19, plus 94 coaches and family members, have been financially supported by the ROKiT Foundation, and offered assistance by figures in the UK, including Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and the owner of Premier League side Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani.

They cannot return to their homes as they face persecution from the Taliban.

One of the girls, called Narges, told Sky News: “The only thing all of us know is that we don’t want to go back to Afghanistan again. If you can accept us we would be really happy that we can live in the UK and have the UK as a host country for us.

“The only thing we want from your government and your humanitarian institutions is to find a host country for us in order to help us to be happy again and be alive again, to make a new life and be good football players in the future.”

The UK has pledged to house 20,000 Afghans in the next few years, following the withdrawal of coalition forces, and the collapse of the Afghan government earlier this year.

Tugendhat said: “I’ve had … a series of conversations with various members of the Cabinet about these girls and this group and I know that there’s a lot of support. What we need to do now is just get it over the line, make sure that these individuals are recognized as part of the government’s commitment.”

The senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia, but the junior team faced an ordeal leaving Afghanistan after the chaotic way the capital fell to the Taliban, having to hide and then facing issues crossing the border with Pakistan.

Narges said: “The Taliban were violent. They threatened us: ‘We don’t know who you are but if you cannot pass the border we will kill all of you here.’ It was so hard for us to leave the place where you were born and you grew up. Still there isn’t any country to accept us as refugees. We don’t know after these days what would happen to us and what we can do.”

The girls said that, above all else, they just wanted to study and be allowed to play football.

“We were playing football in a backward country like Afghanistan, a country where they don’t believe in women, they have to stay at home,” Narges said. “In such a harsh situation we were playing football we love. We really love football. It means freedom for us. When we are together, we feel we are alive.”

Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of ROKiT Foundation, said: “These girls, who have tremendous courage ... can enrich a community. We would love to have the UK government offer them a visa. They will be taken back to the border if we can’t find a host country to take them on.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan football girls

