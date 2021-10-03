You are here

Four dead in Aden gun battle as Yemen’s separatists go to war

Members of the separatist Southern Transitional Council man a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Saturday as residents were urged to remain at home. (Reuters)
Members of the separatist Southern Transitional Council man a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Saturday as residents were urged to remain at home. (Reuters)
Arab News

  • Residents of Crater district urged to stay home
  • Armored vehicles deployed to restore order
JEDDAH: At least four fighters died in gun battles in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Saturday in a power struggle among separatist forces.

Residents in the city’s centralCrater district were urged to remain at home and armored vehicles were deployed by the separatist Southern Transitional Council to restore order.

There was heavy gunfire throughout the day in Crater, the area that houses government headquarters and the central bank. Aden has been the focal point of tension between the internationally recognized government and the STC over control of the south of the country.

“We ask citizens in Crater to remain at home during the next few hours as security and counterterrorism forces clean the city from some ... outlaw elements,” the STC’s Security Belt Forces unit said on Saturday. Armored vehicles later entered the area, residents said.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed returned to Aden last week from Saudi Arabia, and is in residence at the presidential palace in Crater along with other government ministers. President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based in Riyadh.

South Yemen has been paralyzed by the power struggle between the government and the STC, leading to protests in recent months over widespread poverty and poor public services. The Yemeni riyal has plunged in value, which the government blames on currency speculators and a “shadow economy” operated by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, who control most of northern Yemen.

Saudi Arabia mediated an agreement aimed at ending the standoff between the government and the STC, including a new Cabinet that includes separatists, but a planned troop redeployment by both sides outside Aden and other southern areas has not taken place.

The Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis but the conflict has dragged on, killing tens of thousands and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

In northern Yemen, fighting continued on Saturday around the strategically important city of Marib.

The Houthis launched an offensive in February to capture the city, which controls most of Yemen’s oil reserves, but have been repelled by government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by Saudi air power.

Falling debris from an explosives-laden Houthi drone intercepted by Saudi air defenses early on Saturday damaged homes and shops in the southern region of Jazan.

The drone fragments scattered over a residential neighborhood in Uhud Al-Masarah governorate, but did not result in death or injury, said Col. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan.

Topics: Yemen Aden Southern Transitional Council (STC)

Sudan factions form new alliance as splits deepen

Sudan factions form new alliance as splits deepen
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

Sudan factions form new alliance as splits deepen

Sudan factions form new alliance as splits deepen
  • Sudan has since August 2019 been run by an administration of military generals and civilians from the FFC through a rocky transition marked by economic woes
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Several political factions including ex-rebel groups announced Saturday the formation of an alliance separate from Sudan's main civilian bloc, in the latest sign of splits marring the country's transition.
The announcement at a ceremony in Khartoum came as Sudan reels from fragmentation within the Forces of Freedom and Change, an alliance which spearheaded protests that ousted president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.
Sudan has since August 2019 been run by an administration of military generals and civilians from the FFC through a rocky transition marked by economic woes.
Splits have deepened within the FFC in recent months, and support for the transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has waned in large part due to a raft of tough economic reforms.
Saturday's ceremony included political parties as well as the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) faction led by Mini Minawi and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) of Gibril Ibrahim.
"We want a united FFC," Minawi said during the ceremony.
"We urge the people on your side who pretend they are from the FFC to sit with us and listen to us," he added, addressing both the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the prime minister.
Hamdok did not attend Saturday's ceremony.
In early September, he was at the signing ceremony for an alliance of other factions within the FFC that also called for unity, calling it a "step in the right direction".
Neither Minawi nor Ibrahim took part in that signing.
In October last year, Minawi's SLM faction and Ibrahim's JEM were among rebel groups that signed a peace deal with the government to end long-running conflicts under Bashir.
Minawi was named governor of western Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region in May, while Ibrahim was appointed finance minister last February.
On September 21, the government announced thwarting a coup attempt by military officers and civilians who it said were linked to Bashir's regime.
The country has been grappling with protests in east Sudan by key tribes opposed to the October peace deal.
Protests have also erupted in major cities including Khartoum condemning the military coup attempt and calling for civilian rule.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis
  • The financial situation is a real existential threat on the agency, says its chief Philippe Lazzarini
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

NEW YORK: The UN agency helping Palestinian refugees is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, health care and other services running, the agency’s chief said.

“We keep struggling, running after cash,” Philippe Lazzarini said.

“The financial situation is a real existential threat on the organization, and we should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services,” he added, and if that happens “we risk to collapse very quickly.”

At stake is the agency’s ability to keep 550,000 children in school, provide healthcare for thousands, and pay the salaries for its 28,000 staffers in November and December, Lazzarini explained.

The UN Relief and Works Agency known as UNRWA was established to provide education, healthcare, food and other services to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Lazzarini added that it wasn’t clear for agency officials “if yes or no we will be able to keep our activities in November and December.”

He emphasized the importance of the US returning as a major donor to UNRWA this year after former president Donald Trump stopped all funding in 2018. President Joe Biden’s administration announced in April it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to UNRWA.

But Lazzarini said the US funding has been offset by decreased funding from other donors as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no information from potential donors in the Middle East.

He pointed to the UK’s decrease in its overseas aid budget from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of GDP, and the decline in Arab support to UNRWA from $200 million in 2018 to about $89 million in 2019 and $37 million in 2020.

He said UNRWA’s uncertain funding has generated anxiety among Palestinian refugees that the “lifeline” provided by the agency could be weakened, and a feeling of being abandoned by the international community.

In an effort to reverse this trend, Lazzarini said Sweden and Jordan will be co-hosting a conference in mid-November in Brussels whose main aim is to ensure more predictable multi-year funding for the agency.

He said UNRWA is seeking $800 million a year for three years for its “core” activities — education, healthcare, and social protection and safety nets.

UNRWA also has a separate emergency budget which provides humanitarian aid to Gaza and Syria, he said. This year that budget was around $500 million, and he said it will probably be similar in 2022.

There are now 5.7 million Palestinian refugees, including their children and grandchildren, but Lazzarini said UNRWA only helps the 550,000 in school and 2.8 million who have health benefits.

Topics: UN agency Palestinian refugees

US-China rivalry forcing Arab Gulf states to make impossible choices, UAE’s Anwar Gargash tells World Policy Conference

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s presidential diplomatic adviser and former ​minister of state for foreign affairs, was speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. (Screenshot)
Anwar Gargash, the UAE's presidential diplomatic adviser and former ​minister of state for foreign affairs, was speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. (Screenshot)
Updated 02 October 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

US-China rivalry forcing Arab Gulf states to make impossible choices, UAE’s Anwar Gargash tells World Policy Conference

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s presidential diplomatic adviser and former ​minister of state for foreign affairs, was speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. (Screenshot)
  • China has emerged as a powerful economic player in the region and is the Gulf’s biggest buyer of crude oil 
  • China offers lucrative partnerships to Gulf states while the US is a more transparent strategic ally
Updated 02 October 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

ABU DHABI: Economic and strategic competition between the US and China is putting immense pressure on the Arab Gulf states, a top Emirati official told delegates on the second day of the 14th World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s presidential diplomatic adviser and former ​minister of state for foreign affairs, said the geopolitical rivalry is forcing countries in the region to make impossible choices concerning their strategic and business partnerships.

Gargash urged the international community to speak up against such pressure and not to become pawns in a new Cold War. “I think if this message comes across to the Chinese, to the Americans and to others, I think this will, in itself, create, I would call, a moral collective,” he said on Saturday.

“We’re all worried, very much, by a looming Cold War. That is bad news for all of us because the idea of choosing is problematic in the international system, and I think this is not going to be an easy ride.”

The UAE and other Arab Gulf countries have long been close US allies. However, China has since emerged as a powerful economic player in the region and its thirst for crude oil has made it the Gulf’s biggest buyer, presenting nations like the UAE with a dilemma. 

“This is going to be a big challenge for all of us,” Gargash said. “For us here in the UAE, the United States is our predominant strategic partner but China is our number one or two — with India — economic partner.”

Although the Chinese offer lucrative opportunities for trade and business partnerships, Gargash hinted the UAE considers the Americans a more transparent strategic ally.

“China will continue to be extremely important,” Gargash said. “While America’s direction is something you can glean from various readings and conferences and discussions, understanding China’s direction, I think, is more opaque.”

What began as a trade war over China’s economic policies has since evolved into a clash between differing ideologies, leading to mounting tensions in the South China Sea and schisms between the US and its traditional European allies. 

US-China bilateral relations nosedived in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs on China. This was followed by restrictions on China’s access to US tech products and foreign investments involving security concerns and by allegations of unfair Chinese commercial practices.

President Joe Biden has since amplified his predecessor’s policies by strengthening anti-China alliances and implementing additional sanctions. Borrowing from the Cold War playbook, Biden has characterized the US-China conflict as “a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” 

Analysts believe US-China tensions are driven less by economic realities and more by great power rivalries — exacerbated by mutual mistrust over each other’s strategic aims. 

Gargash highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international affairs, arguing it demonstrated the need for greater cooperation rather than confrontation.

“We are really seeing several dimensions to the changes in the international system,” he said. “I think, on the one hand, the pandemic makes it very very clear that our geostrategic priorities need not only be political … but it can be about other issues.

“It will need, actually, from all of us, an understanding … that confrontation is not the way forward, and communication is the way forward.

“It doesn’t mean that we will be able to change Iran’s perception of its role in the region, or Turkey’s perception of its role in the region, or how we see the Arab world and how it should come back to a more lively regional system. But at the same time I think we need to also understand that it is extremely important that we avoid confrontations.”

Topics: World Policy Conference Abu Dhabi UAE US China Anwar Gargash

France's Macron discussed Tunisia situation with President Saied

France's Macron discussed Tunisia situation with President Saied
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

France's Macron discussed Tunisia situation with President Saied

France's Macron discussed Tunisia situation with President Saied
  • Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after his intervention in July
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the political situation in Tunisia with President Kais Saied, and Saied told Macron that a new government would be formed in the coming days, Macron's Elysee department said on Saturday.
On Friday, Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the assembly in session and urged lawmakers to resume work, defying Saied's suspension of the assembly in a new escalation of the country's political crisis.
Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after his intervention in July, when he dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

Topics: Tunisia France Tunisia Crisis President Kais Saied French President Emmanuel Macron

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise
  • The move comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron made critical remarks about Algeria published in French daily Le Monde
  • It is the second time that Algeria recalls an ambassador from France.
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria decided Saturday to recall its ambassador to France for consultations, as diplomatic tensions mount with Paris.
The move comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron made critical remarks about Algeria published in French daily Le Monde in which he said the former French colony was ruled by a "political-military system".
"Algeria recalls its ambassador (Mohamed Antar-Daoud) from Paris for consultations," state television said, quoting a statement from the presidency.
It said a longer statement would follow to explain the move.
Le Monde on Saturday quoted Macron as saying Algeria has an "official history" which has been "totally re-written".
He said this history was "not based on truths" but "on a discourse of hatred towards France", according to Le Monde.
The remarks, widely picked up by Algerian media, came in a meeting earlier this week between Macron and relatives of figures from Algeria's war of independence.
It is the second time that Algeria recalls an ambassador from France.
Algiers also recalled its ambassador in May 2020 after French media broadcast a documentary about Algeria's pro-democracy Hirak protest movement.
Saturday's move comes amid tense ties following a decision by Paris to reduce the number of visas granted to citizens from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
The Algerian foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to protest the visa ruling.
France on Tuesday said it would sharply reduce the number of visas granted to people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, accusing the former French colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.
Algeria's foreign ministry handed "a formal protest" to French ambassador Francois Gouyette.
It called the visa reduction an "unfortunate act" that caused "confusion and ambiguity as to its motivation and its scope".
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has described the French move as "unjustified".
There has not been yet an official reaction from Tunisia.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday that the visa reduction decision was "unprecedented".
Paris made that choice, he said, because Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia "are refusing to take back nationals who we do not want or cannot keep in France".
The radio said Macron took the decision a month ago after failed diplomatic efforts with the three North African countries.

Topics: Algeria France

