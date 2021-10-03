You are here

No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020

While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE. (REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell)
While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE. (REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell)
DUBAI: Crowds thronged outside Afghanistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday — which was a mystery, because the pavilion remained shuttered despite the opening of the world fair to visitors the previous day.

The mystery was solved by the presence of a sign with a distinctive white and yellow logo pointing visitors in the direction of Albaik, the Saudi fried chicken chain that has an outlet in the same building.

“Afghanistan? They have a pavilion? No, we’re here for Albaik,” visitor Michael Higgins, an Irish expatriate, told Arab News. “Their spicy chicken is the best in the city.”

While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE, where the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall only in June.

Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month Expo, but the country’s pavilion was planned by the government that was driven from power by the Taliban last month, and remains incomplete and closed to visitors. A security guard at the building said they had not seen any one work there in weeks.

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach
  • The man, who remains unidentified, was admitted to hospital in the Baltic port city of Klaipeda
  • An X-ray of his stomach showed up pieces of metal -- some measuring up to 10 centimetres
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

VILNIUS: Doctors in Lithuania said on Friday they had removed over a kilogram of nails and screws from the stomach of a man who started swallowing metallic objects after quitting alcohol.
The man, who was not identified for reasons of patient confidentiality, was admitted to hospital in the Baltic port city of Klaipeda with severe abdominal pain.
An X-ray of his stomach showed up pieces of metal — some measuring up to 10 centimeters (four inches).
“During the three-hour operation with X-ray control, all foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, in the patient’s stomach were removed,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas.
The hospital provided local media with a photograph of a surgical tray heaped with nails and screws.
“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Algirdas Slepavicius, head surgeon at Klaipeda Hospital told local media.
The doctor said that the man had begun swallowing the metal objects over the last month after he had stopped drinking.
The patient was in a stable condition following the operation, he added.

Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him

Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him

Turkish man reported missing joins search party seeking him
  • Beyhan Mutlu, 51, went drinking with a friend in a forest northwest Turkey late Tuesday
  • He realized he was the focus of the search when they began calling his name
Updated 01 October 2021
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: In a scene worthy of a comedy sketch, a Turkish man joined a search party for a missing person not realizing the individual being pursued was him.
Beyhan Mutlu, 51, went drinking with a friend in a forest in the town of Inegol, northwest Turkey, late Tuesday. His wife reported him missing after he did not return home and she heard he had walked away from his friend, drunk.
Gendarmerie and rescue teams were called in to find Mutlu, who had gone to sleep in a house in the forest, Turkish online news site T24 reported Friday.
He came across members of the search party in the morning and decided to help them find the missing person. He realized he was the focus of the search when they began calling his name.
“After a while, they said they were looking for Beyhan Mutlu,” T24 quoted him as saying. “I broke into a cold sweat when I heard my name.”
“I told them I was Beyhan Mutlu, but they continued to search,” Mutlu continued. “They didn’t believe me. The truth came out when my friend Mesut saw me.”
Mutlu said he was part of the search team for more than half an hour.

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira attacked by wild boars 

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira attacked by wild boars 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira attacked by wild boars 

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira attacked by wild boars 
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Latin-Arab singer Shakira has been attacked by a pair of wild boars while walking with her eight-year-old son, Milan, in a Barcelona park.

The part-Lebanese pop superstar shared the incident with her followers on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, saying that the animals attacked her, ripping away her bag.

The boars escaped into the woods with the 44-year-old singer’s purse, where she kept her phone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The star, whose partner is Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, showed her fans the ripped bag and said: “They destroyed everything.”

In the video, the international superstar asked her child: “Milan tell the truth, say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”

Neither Shakira nor her son appear to have been injured in the tussle with the wild boars.

Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai

Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai

Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kris Fade, the UAE’s most prominent radio personality, has been immortalized with a Madame Tussauds Wax Museum sculpture in the soon to open Dubai location.  

After its humble beginnings in 1835 in London, Madame Tussauds now boasts 25 branches across the world, with the latest located in the vibrant island destination Bluewaters next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel.

Fade, who moved to Dubai in 2007, will have his wax figure displayed in the museum’s “Media room experience.”

A team of artists put countless hours into this latest sculpture in a bid to create the most lifelike depiction of the Lebanese-Australian radio presenter, host, and musician.

To cap it off, Fade contributed his clothes to complement his wax figure, resulting in a striking similarity that impressed even his closest family and friends who attended the unveiling.

“It is a great honor to have my character immortalized by this amazing wax figure in Madame Tussauds,” Fade said in the presence of his wife and two children.

“It is a huge blessing that I will remember for the rest of my life, I am so grateful to be part of the Madame Tussauds family,” he added.

The highly anticipated attraction is set to open to the public on Oct. 14, giving visitors a chance to get up close and take pictures with wax figures of 60 global stars including 16 new wax figures of famous faces from the Middle East.

To celebrate the launch, Madame Tussauds Dubai is offering special preview tickets for a sneak peak before everyone else on Oct. 8 and 9.

With seven themed rooms, visitors will witness the mesmerizing world of glamour, sport, music, and entertainment all packed under one roof.

Celebrities from the Middle East, like Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim and Emirati pianist, composer, and singer Hussain Al Jassmi will be paired next to global icons such as supermodel Cara Delavigne and iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

US to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct – media

US to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct – media
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

US to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct – media

US to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct – media
  • ‘Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and to global biodiversity’
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

The ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species will be declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, US media reported.
Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 species and warned that climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common, the Associated Press reported.
“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and to global biodiversity,” Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service, was quoted as saying in the New York Times.
“And it’s a sobering reminder that extinction is a consequence of human-caused environmental change,” Fahey said.
The extinctions include 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two species of fish, a bat and a plant, according to the Times.
The Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

