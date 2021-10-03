You are here

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering attracted more than $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  • The IPO is the latest move by Gulf oil giants ADNOC and Saudi Aramco to raise cash from outside investors
ADNOC Drilling shares jumped more than 30 percent as the unit of Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC started trading on Sunday after its $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.


ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering attracted more than $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, based on a market capitalisation at listing of about $10 billion.


Its shares surged over 30 percent to 3.05 dirhams in early trading.


"This important milestone will bolster the expansion and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s equity capital markets and further the development of the UAE’s economy and private sector", ADNOC said in a statement.


The IPO is the latest move by Gulf oil giants ADNOC and Saudi Aramco to raise cash from outside investors as they try to diversify sources of income in their oil-dependent economies.


Saudi Aramco listed in late 2019, raising $29.4 billion in the world's biggest IPO.


ADNOC will continue to own an 84 percent majority stake in the unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5 percent shareholding. Helmerich & Payne will hold 1 percent through its IPO cornerstone investment.


ADNOC increased the size of the IPO to 11 percent of share capital because of oversubscription. It had previously targeted selling a minimum stake of 7.5 percent.


The sale is the second public flotation of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE. 

Qatar's economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities

Qatar's economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities
Image: Shutterstock
Qatar's economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities

  • Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter
  • Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of about $1 billion in the second quarter
Qatar's economy grew 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to official preliminary estimates, fuelled mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.


On a quarterly basis, however, gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased 0.3 percent, the Gulf state's statistics authority said on Sunday.


Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities posted a 6.2 percent growth.


Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 41 percent, reflecting the low base last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions.


Transportation and storage activities followed, with a 26.9 percent growth, while manufacturing grew 13.4 percent.


Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of about $1 billion in the second quarter, the finance ministry said in August, citing higher than budgeted oil prices.


In January it reached a breakthrough on a three-year old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries that had imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.

Shareholders plan to list major Jeddah hospital IMC on Saudi main market

Shareholders plan to list major Jeddah hospital IMC on Saudi main market
Shareholders plan to list major Jeddah hospital IMC on Saudi main market

  • This follows a raft of other Saudi companies announcing a potential listing on the Saudi bourse
DUBAI: A Saudi holding group, which owns part of IMC, is planning to sell the hospital’s shares in a public offering, the company said on filing, following a $118 million exit from Dubai’s Amanat. 

Fitaihi Holding Group, which owns 19.25 percent of the hospital, said it will take the necessary measures to “transform it into a public joint-stock company” listed on Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s main market. 

This follows a raft of other Saudi companies announcing a potential listing on the Saudi bourse. 
IMC is a polyclinic medical complex with a total capacity of 300 beds. 
Fitaihi Holding Group said the move is part of the company’s long-term strategy to increase return on equity of its shareholders.

Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs for locals in restaurants, cafes, grocery stores

Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs for locals in restaurants, cafes, grocery stores
Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs for locals in restaurants, cafes, grocery stores

Saudi Arabia implemented additional measures to oblige restaurants, cafes, and grocery shops owners to employ more Saudi nationals.

Under the new measures, which came into effect on October 2, restaurants inside malls and commercial centers must see Saudis making 40 percent of their employees, while those outside of malls will have a target of 20 percent, according to a statement from the ministry of human resources and social development.

The targets for cafes are even higher with 50 percent inside malls and 30 percent outside.

Under the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to lower unemployment rate for Saudis by pushing for more jobs in the private sector.

The ministry, however, is exempting some jobs from the new regulations, such as food preparation and catering services.

The Saudis unemployment rate fell to 11.3 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, reaching the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016, official data showed.

 

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

  • The company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide
PALO ALTO, California: Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.
The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.
Third-quarter sales rose 72 percent over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.
So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the pace of electric vehicle deliveries in the US and China has been strong for the past month or so. That means an “eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for (CEO Elon) Musk & Co.”
Still, Ives estimated that the chip shortage will knock 40,000 vehicles from Tesla’s annual delivery number. He estimates the deliveries to be at least 865,000 vehicles, with a bull case of around 900,000.
“In a nutshell, with chip shortage headwinds, China demand still recovering from earlier this year, and EV competition coming from all angles, Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges this quarter have been very impressive,” he wrote.
In the third quarter, the smaller Model 3 sedan and Y SUV led the way with 232,025 sales, followed by the larger Models S and X at 9,275. Tesla said it produced 237,823 vehicles for the quarter.

IMF steps up probe on Georgieva regarding data alteration for China

IMF steps up probe on Georgieva regarding data alteration for China
IMF steps up probe on Georgieva regarding data alteration for China

  • The board will question lawyers from the WilmerHale firm on Monday about their World Bank investigation report, three people familiar with the plans said
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will intensify its probe of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this week by separately interviewing her and investigators who said she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, people with knowledge of the meetings said.
The board will question lawyers from the WilmerHale firm on Monday about their World Bank investigation report, three people familiar with the plans said.

The report alleged that Georgieva, as the bank’s CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff to alter data in the flagship “Doing Business” report to benefit China.
Georgieva, who has strongly denied the accusations, will appear in person before the board on Tuesday, the day she is to deliver a virtual speech about the IMF and World Bank annual meetings Oct. 11-17, two of the sources said.
The interviews could prove pivotal in either building or eroding IMF shareholder support for Georgieva.
Thus far, the fund’s most influential member governments, including top shareholder the United States, have withheld public comment, preferring to let the review process play out. Britain last week said in a statement to Reuters that it supports transparency in the matter.
The World Bank tasked WilmerHale with investigating the “Doing Business” data irregularities identified in 2020, issuing its findings implicating Georgieva just over two weeks ago. The probe has been led by former US Attorney for the District of Columbia Ron Machen, who is co-chair of WilmerHale’s white collar defense and investigations practice.
The investigation’s report contends Georgieva and former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim’s office pressured staff to manipulate data so China’s global ranking in the “Doing Business 2018” study of investment climates rose to 78th from 85th.
The motive was allegedly to help win Beijing’s support for a major capital increase that the bank’s management was seeking at the time.
An IMF spokesman declined to confirm the planned meetings. Spokespersons for WilmerHale in Boston and Washington did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for Georgieva also declined to confirm the meetings but said in an emailed statement that Georgieva “will not be deterred by these false allegations and remains committed to fulfilling the vital mission of the IMF.”

Process, evidence questions

One person familiar with the plan said the board was expected to question the WilmerHale team about its investigatory process — the scope of its assignment, how it conducted the probe and how the decision was made to publish the results, which came with little prior notification to Georgieva.
Other questions will seek details on the links drawn in the report between the changes to the “Doing Business” data inputs for China and the capital-raising campaign, which resulted in a $13 billion increase to the World Bank’s paid-in capital in 2018 that boosted China’s shareholding.
Another source said there also will likely be questions over discrepancies between witness interviews, the report’s conclusions and later public statements from at least one person interviewed. Shanta Devarajan, the former World Bank economist who oversaw the “Doing Business” 2018 report released in October 2017, said he never felt pressure from Georgieva, and that the WilmerHale team used only half of his statements.
Machen did not respond to a request for comment.

