Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision

Oracle’s Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
Oracle headquarters campus in Silicon Valley, Redwood City, CA, USA. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Oracle’s Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision

Oracle’s Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
  • The hub will provide training programs in collaboration with Tuwaiq College for both students and professionals
  • The innovation hub will also provide online courses
Updated 12 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Software group Oracle will launch an innovation training hub in Riyadh as the global giant expands its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The hub will provide training programs in collaboration with Tuwaiq College for both students and professionals who want to improve their skills and gain recognised qualifications in a range of tech innovations, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Java, and Devops.

The move coincides with the launch last month of a series of technology initiatives aimed at improving the digital skills of 100,000 Saudi youngsters.                                                  

Oracle has previously carried out training in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other cities across the Kingdom.

Fahad Al Turief, managing director of Oracle Saudi Arabia, said: “All these resources offer a valuable pathway to help kickstart a high level of interest in Saudi Arabia’s fast growing IT industry.”

He added: “Classroom learning resources, access to software, and cloud technology will also be made available for all Tuwaiq College faculty & students.”

The innovation hub will also provide online courses.             

The initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s Vision2030, and are being delivered in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The establishment of the center also coincides with the adoption by Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Oracle cloud services as part of its cloud-first strategy.

The fund, which is supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry, is also piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase automation and improve employee and customer experiences.

 

Topics: oracle

Saudi Islamic banks' lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data

Saudi Islamic banks’ lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data
Updated 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Islamic banks’ lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data

Saudi Islamic banks’ lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data
Updated 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Total lending by Islamic banks has risen to SR 1.6 trillion in the second quarter, at a 4.56 percent quarterly growth rate from the previous quarter. The cummulative loans given by Islamic banks stood at SR1.5 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

According to new quarterly data on the Islamic banking system from the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA), this rise corresponded to a year-on-year growth rate of 19.49 percent as the second quarter saw a noticeable increase compared to last year. 

Islamic banks’ total assets also grew by 5.11 percent in the second quarter of this year as it reached SR2.23 trillion.

The SAMA data also revealed that Islamic banks’ deposits increased marginally by 1.88 percent, amounting to SR1.6 billion in the second quarter. This was accompanied by an 11.87 percent year-on-year growth rate as it increased from SR1.5 billion in the second qaurter 2020.

The report added in a note that Islamic banks’ data are based on the audited quarterly financial statements of Saudi banks.

Topics: Islamic finance Saudi Arabia SAMA

'solutions by stc' and Datumcon join forces to bring the 'internet of eyes' to Kuwait

‘solutions by stc’ and Datumcon join forces to bring the ‘internet of eyes’ to Kuwait
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

‘solutions by stc’ and Datumcon join forces to bring the ‘internet of eyes’ to Kuwait

‘solutions by stc’ and Datumcon join forces to bring the ‘internet of eyes’ to Kuwait
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: solutions by stc went into a partnership with Datumcon, a Gulf-based artificial intelligence and data science company, to provide ‘internet of eyes’ to businesses in Kuwait solutions such as AI-enabled video analytics, the companies said in a statement.

The intelligent AI-enabled video analytics solution securely processes video streams and images in real-time to perform intricate, outcome-driven computer vision tasks, the company said in a statement. Similar to the Internet of Things (IoT), the ‘Internet of Eyes’ is a network of cameras and visual sensors connected via the internet that enable the secure exchange and collection of visual data on a scale unimaginable before.

solutions by stc and Datumcon are currently conducting a joint proof of concept with a leading player in Kuwait they didn’t name, with a plan to begin implementation later this year, according to the statement.

“The remarkable growth in camera use by businesses has created tremendous opportunities in the capture, analysis, and interpretation of the large volumes of visual data being generated daily. Our close collaboration with Datumcon now enables us to offer a state-of-the-art video analytics service that delivers tangible results and real, demonstrable impact for businesses,” said Meshari Al Hamad, general manager of sales and account management at solutions by stc.

Topics: IoT Kuwait Saudi Arabia Telecommunication STC

UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai

UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 03 October 2021
Georgi Azar

UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai

UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The EVs will eventually replace the entire UPS fleet
Updated 03 October 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: The world’s first solar-powered vehicle charging point has been launched at Expo 2020 Dubai where it will be used by the courier service UPS to power its fleet of electric delivery vans.

UPS, made the announcement alongside its partners Arrival and DP world, at a press conference at the Expo site on Sunday.

Sunlight will be captured through solar panels on the roof of DP World’s Flow pavilion, with the solar energy flowing through a processing system to an off-grid battery Energy Storage System (BESS) unit which powers the charging station.

The UPS fleet of electric vehicles being used at the Expo are part of the company’s larger transition to a zero-emissions fleet within the next three years.

The two vehicles, produced by UK-based manufacturer Arrival, are part of an initial order of 10,000 purpose-built electric vehicles that will propel the company towards its carbon-neutral goal by 2050.

The vehicles, which come in three sizes, will be dispatched across the UAE at a later date, “in Jebel Ali and other parcel sorting facilities,” Abdulla Bin Damithan, the CEO and managing director of the Dubai-based logistics company DP World, said.

“Our clients and their clients are demanding it,” said Scott Price, the president of UPS International.

“You simply don’t stay in business that long without innovating, which is why our partnership with arrival is very important,” Price noted.

Arrival, a six-year-old UK-based company that has recently emerged from the shadows, first announced the partnership with UPS to develop electric vehicles in 2016, giving the latter compelling commercial and environmental benefits to transition to a zero-emissions fleet.

“Our electric vans are zero-emission, powered by the sun, and don’t need to be connected to the electrical grid to deliver packages. It’s truly transformative,” Avinash Rugoobur, Arrival’s Chief Strategy Officer, said.

The company announced in Jan. 2020 a $110 million investment from Hyundai and Kia while UPS has also acquired a minority stake.

The two Arrival prototypes will be on display on-site at the Expo site, delivering packages across the 4.38 sq km venue. 

“Expo is where innovation and technology come together to make life better,” Rygoobur noted, highlighting the importance of the off-the-grid aspect of the vehicles.

These vehicles can be used anywhere in the world, with the lack of electric connectivity in remote areas no longer a hindrance.

“The sun takes them off the grid and frees up these vehicles to be used anywhere,” Price said.

Arrival has put forth a new method of assembly using low capital, low footprint microfactories located to serve local communities and profitable from thousands of units, Ryoobur said.

It also makes their vehicles price competitive with fossil fuel-powered commercial vans, buses and other vehicles.

“This paves the way for locally manufactured vehicles in the region,” he added, with Arrival currently operating four plants in the UK, US and Spain.

With no metals and composed of fully recyclable solar panels, these vehicles “transform the way we think of mobility,” Ryoobur, who joined the company almost three years ago, highlighted.

To further its sustainability pledge and in line with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, UPS will purchase carbon offsets for every package shipped at the UPS Expo 2020 customer counters to mitigate its environmental impacts.

“It is our collective responsibility to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly,” Bin Damithan said. 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai UPS

UAE to start marketing first federal dollar bond this week: Reuters

UAE to start marketing first federal dollar bond this week: Reuters
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

UAE to start marketing first federal dollar bond this week: Reuters

UAE to start marketing first federal dollar bond this week: Reuters
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE is expected to begin marketing its first bond as a federation as soon as this week, a transaction denominated in US dollars, four sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The UAE federal government has never issued bonds before, although several of the seven emirates that it comprises have, including the capital Abu Dhabi and commerce hub Dubai.

Banks advising the government on the fundraising exercise include Citi, HSBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and BofA Securities, two of the sources said.

The UAE government media office and Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment from Reuters.

First Abu Dhabi Bank declined to comment, while the other banks did not immediately respond to comment requests.

Two sources said they expected it to be a multibillion-dollar deal, a transaction of benchmark size.

“They wouldn't get out of bed for less than $1-$2 billion,” one of them said.

Topics: UAE bonds

Saudi court issues final order on Algosaibi family's conglomerate ending 12-year debt dispute

Saudi court issues final order on Algosaibi family's conglomerate ending 12-year debt dispute
Updated 03 October 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

Saudi court issues final order on Algosaibi family's conglomerate ending 12-year debt dispute

Saudi court issues final order on Algosaibi family's conglomerate ending 12-year debt dispute
Updated 03 October 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: A court in Saudi Arabia on Sunday issued a final order on the restructuring of the Saudi conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) closing down the largest family debt case in the history of Saudi Arabia.

The Dammam commercial court on Sunday issued the final ratification order for the AHAB restructuring, which is now unappealable, Simon Charlton, chief restructuring officer at AHAB, told Reuters.

“The company will now take steps to begin lifting the restrictions over assets and begin liquidating assets to be able to make distributions to its approved creditors,” he said.

AHAB had reached settlement under Saudi Arabia’s new bankruptcy law, which allows creditors to vote on the debt settlement plan. 

Saudi Arabia’s bankruptcy law, which came into effect in 2019, is an important step toward making the Kingdom more investor-friendly, offering a legal framework to struggling companies seeking to restructure debt following the 2009 global financial crisis. 

Before the introduction of the law, modern bankruptcy legislation did not exist in Saudi Arabia, meaning the main options for defaults were liquidation or cash injections.

Creditors had been pursuing AHAB and Saad Group, another Saudi conglomerate, since they defaulted on about $22 billion in combined debt in 2009.

AHAB’s creditors include local, regional and international banks. About a third of the firm’s debt has been traded for years by banks’ trading desks and hedge funds.

Under the settlement, AHAB’s creditors are expected to receive about 26 cents on the dollar for debt claims totaling SR27.5 billion riyals (about $7.3 billion), Charlton said.

The settlement assets include over SR800 million in cash, a portfolio of publicly traded shares worth about SR3.7 billion, and real estate assets in Saudi Arabia.

The company will retain its core operating assets and plans to rebuild those businesses and the restructured group, possibly by raising external financing, Charlton said, adding that funding plans were at an early stage.

Samah Algosaibi, an executive board member, told Arab News that the conglomerate will now get the final orders uploaded to the online judicial systems (Najiz portal) so that restrictions on the group’s assets are lifted and “terms of the proposal can be fulfilled.” 

The ruling is the first of its kind since the introduction of the new bankruptcy laws, she said it would be difficult to predict the timeframe for the implementation of the procedures.

Algosaibi said: "Through our efforts in recovering assets, we have managed to build up a significant cash balance that can be distributed almost immediately once restrictions are lifted.”

She added: “The publicly quoted shares ought to be capable of being liquidated quickly, so we remain hopeful of making significant distributions before the end of the calendar year.

Real estate will take more time, so the parties have agreed to set up a regulated fund to manage the real estate carefully and maximize recoveries from it. In addition, the real estate fund will be owned by creditors, so the title in the assets will transfer to creditors quickly," Algosaibi said.

Topics: AHAB debt

