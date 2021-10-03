You are here

Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL

Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring IPL contest on Saturday. (@DelhiCapitals)
AFP

Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL

Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL
AFP

DUBAI: Avesh Khan's bowling figures of 3-15 and an unbeaten 33 by Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals beat holders Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League contest on Saturday.
Khan and spinner Axar Patel took three wickets each to help restrict five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8, a total Delhi overhauled in 19.1 overs on a sluggish Sharjah pitch.
Delhi, who have already qualified for the play-offs after MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, now eye a top two finish at the end of the league stage in the Twenty20 tournament.
"If we finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and make the final," said Iyer.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have lost three of their four matches in the revived IPL in the United Arab Emirates.
They need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of making the play-offs which will feature four teams fighting for a place in the final.
"If your batters aren't going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games," said Sharma.
"We are not playing to our potential. Hopefully in the next two games, we play the way we are known for."
Khan, who shared the new ball with pace partner Anrich Nortje, took down Sharma in his first over after Delhi elected to field first and later Patel rattled the top order with his left-arm spin.
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 33 but the rest of the Mumbai batting faltered against a disciplined bowling attack.
Delhi wobbled in their reply after Shikhar Dhawan was run out, Prithvi Shaw fell lbw and Steve Smith was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile for nine.
Pant made 26 and then Iyer stayed calm in his 33-ball knock and put together unbeaten 39 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit the winning six in his 20, to take the team home.

Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League
Sport
Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League

Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League

Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League
Updated 25 sec ago

Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League

Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League
Updated 25 sec ago
ABU DHABI: Rajasthan Royals upset Indian Premier League leader Chennai Super Kings with a seven-wicket victory on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive, despite a rapid-fire century by Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Chennai had already secured its place in the playoffs, along with Delhi Capitals which beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in Sharjah. Rajasthan are in a four-way battle for the final playoff spot with two games to play.
Put into bat, Chennai scored 189-4 thanks to a 60-ball 101 not out from Gaikwad. The opener hit nine fours and five sixes, sharing a rapid 55 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15) after the pair came together in the 17th over. Spinner Rahul Tewatia took 3-39.
Gaikwad’s reached his hundred with a hit over the fence off Mustafizur Rahman on the final ball of Chennai’s innings to for his maiden IPL ton. It was the first century of the revived IPL in the United Arab Emirates and fourth of the Covid-hit season that was halted in May due to the pandemic in India.
Gaikwad put on key partnerships including an unbeaten stand of 55 with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 32, to become the tournament’s leading batsman with 508 runs in 12 matches.
“Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad, we’re afraid of a batsman like him. Really a lot of respect to him,” Royals skipper Sanju Samson said of Gaikwad, who was named man of the match.
Rajasthan reached 190-3 with 15 balls to spare after openers Evin Lewis (27 off 12) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21) propelled the side to 77-1 after only 5.2 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored with 64 not out off 42 deliveries. Shardul Thakar ended with 2-30.
After 12 games, Chennai and second-placed Delhi both have 18 points, while Rajasthan and Mumbai are on 10 points.
Earlier, in a low-scoring game, Mumbai reached 129-8 off 20 overs after being asked to bat, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting 33 runs off 26. Pacer Avesh Khan impressed with the ball to take 3-15 in his four overs.
In reply, Delhi finished on 132-6 with five deliveries to spare thanks to a 33-ball 33 not out from Shreyas Iyer.

Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge

Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge
John Duerden

Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge

Question marks hang over the future of Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al-Nassr eye SPL title challenge
  • The Moroccan forward was missing from the team’s win over Abha on Thursday and must settle differences with the club as new coach Pedro Emanuel arrives
John Duerden

Al-Nassr, and their strikers in particular, had a Thursday night to remember.

Talisca scored two spectacular goals and the game ended with Vincent Aboubakar adding a third to make it 3-1 for the Riyadh giants against Abha in the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

It was both a win that lifted the team right into the middle of the title race and a fine display of attacking talent for the fans to savour. There is a question that lingers behind the cheers and applause, however: What’s the deal with Abderrazak Hamdallah?

The Moroccan marksman was not in the squad. He was reported to have declared himself injured earlier in the week. According to rumors, he “picked up” the muscle knock after discovering that he was not in the starting line-up with Aboubakar getting the nod.

There is speculation that he won’t be wearing that famous yellow shirt for much longer. Adding fuel to the fire is talk of interest from the UAE’s Al-Nasr, teams in Qatar keeping tabs on the situation and other clubs started to elbow their way into a line waiting to talk to the hotshot. With Hamdallah’s contract set to end next summer, he can start chatting early in 2022 and there will be no shortage of options.

It would be a blow for Al-Nassr. The 30-year-old has scored 77 league goals in 72 games in the Saudi Professional League, a phenomenal strike rate. He was also the top scorer in the 2020 AFC Champions League. Hamdallah has been one of the best strikers in Saudi Arabia, and Asia as a whole, since arriving in August 2018. This season, however, he has been in and out of the team.

That happened last season, too, but that was down to various injuries, as well as catching COVID-19. This season, however, there has been criticism of his performances.

Fans were unhappy last month as he missed a penalty against Al-Ittihad. It was not just that it was a chance to level the score at 2-2 — the best players in the world can miss from the spot — but some felt that his attempted Panenka-style penalty was casual to the point of arrogance as it just looped into the arms of a disbelieving but grateful goalkeeper. It could be one of the defining moments of the season.

It was not only a turning point in a huge game, but had the ball hit the back of the net it may have saved the job of Mano Menezes. The Brazilian boss recognized Hamdallah’s talents and it was noticeable that even though the striker was banned from the second round Champions League game against Tractor of Iran, he was still one of the three non-Asian foreigners registered.

The club is ready to start negotiations to offer the Moroccan a new contract. There have been behind-the-scenes discussions as to whether to increase a salary that is thought to be around $5.9 million (SAR 22 million) a year. If, as seems likely, there is no increase in the offer, it also seems likely that the player will turn it down.

It needs work from both sides. Hamdallah guarantees goals, a lot of goals, and while Aboubakar has started life in Saudi Arabia well, he has a long way to go to match Hamdallah’s consistency. A club looking for titles at home and abroad should not give up such a contribution easily.

Hamdallah has to work hard, too. Much has been said this season that Al-Nassr, while possessing significant individual talent, are not yet a fully functioning team. After his brilliant brace on Thursday, Talisca was at pains to emphasise the need to work together.

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult game and that we would have to work hard to get the three points,” said the Brazilian. “If we continue to play collectively then we will be the tough team to beat and that will come in time.”

There may still be some hope. After all, Al-Nassr are about to get a new Portuguese coach, Pedro Emanuel, and he should take advantage of the situation to hand Hamdallah a new start. The North African may not be happy at the moment playing second fiddle to Aboubakar but he has to fight for his place. Stiff competition can spur the best teams and nobody knows whether the new boss will want to do a Leonardo Jardim or not.

Jardim, the new Al-Hilal boss, has been going with both Moussa Marega and Bafetimbi Gomis up front, and Emanuel will not want to lose one of the best strikers currently playing in Asia. It is in the interests of the club to keep the star, and in the interests of the star to stay. With the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League coming in mid-October (and a winnable tie against Al-Wahda of the UAE in Riyadh) and the looming title challenge in the Saudi Professional League, it is still a relationship that has much to offer both parties.

New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening

New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening
Arab News

New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening

New Al-Nassr coach Pedro Emanuel to land in Riyadh on Sunday evening
  • The Portuguese manager will take over from Mano Menezes until the end of the 2021-22 season
Arab News

Al-Nassr’s new Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel is set to arrive in Riyadh on Sunday evening along with his technical staff, the club has said.

Al-Nassr announced on Friday that a contract had been agreed with 46-year-old Emanuel to take over first team duties until the end of the current season. He replaces the Brazilian Mano Menezes, who was released from his position on Sept. 19 due to inconsistent results, despite taking the club to the last eight of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

In the quarterfinal tie of Asia’s premier club competition, Al-Nassr will face the UAE’s Al-Wahda on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr are in third position in the Saudi Pro League table with 12 points, having lost two matches and won four, the last of which was a 3-1 victory over Abha on Thursday night.

Emanuel coached Saudi club Al-Taawoun during the 2018-19 campaign and the UAE’s Al-Ain last season.

Chelsea seize Premier League top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP)
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP)
AFP

Chelsea seize Premier League top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP)
  • Chelsea sit two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side able to regain pole position if they beat champions Manchester City on Sunday
AFP

LONDON: Timo Werner fired Chelsea to the top of the Premier League as the German’s late goal inspired a controversy-filled 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a frustrating week on a high note thanks to Werner’s contribution to a dramatic finale at Stamford Bridge.
After successive 1-0 defeats against Manchester City and Juventus, the Blues were in danger of another disappointing result with just minutes remaining in rain-soaked west London.
Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener for Chelsea had been canceled out by a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the second half.
But Ward-Prowse was sent off for an ugly lunge on Jorginho and Chelsea took full advantage as Werner restored their lead with six minutes left before Ben Chilwell wrapped up the points.
Chelsea sit two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side able to regain pole position if they beat champions Manchester City on Sunday.
Failure to defeat a Southampton side still seeking their first league win this season would have raised serious questions about the European champions.
So it was a huge relief for Tuchel to get back on track heading into the international break as Chelsea put one of their rare blips of the German’s reign behind them.
“After two defeats we had to be careful that we didn’t start being too sad or too worried,” Tuchel said.
“It was important to have a better performance than the last two games, that we sharpened our mindset so that we are not afraid to lose.
“It was nice to play the way we did and get a deserved win.”
Frustrated by what he labelled a “strange display” against Juventus on Wednesday and an equally lacklustre loss to City last weekend, Tuchel made five changes in a bid to shake up his “tired” team.
For a man who has hardly put a foot wrong since taking charge in January, Tuchel showed he had not lost his Midas touch as three of the players he brought into the team combined for the ninth-minute opener.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek towered above the Southampton defense to flick Chilwell’s corner to the far post, where Chalobah dived to head home from close range.
Werner thought he had doubled Chelsea’s lead just before half-time when he rose above two defenders to head in from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross.
But, with both teams back in position to kick off, a late VAR intervention convinced referee Martin Atkinson to rule that Cesar Azpilicueta had clipped Kyle Walker-Peters’ heel much earlier in the build-up to the goal.
It was a debatable decision and Tuchel was incandescent with rage, waving his arms in protest as he briefly marched into the pitch — an incursion that earned a booking as boos cascaded down from the stands.
“I was very angry because I could never believe this could happen in the Premier League. It was a 50-50 that wasn’t even in close connection to the goal,” Tuchel said.
“I understood before the season that we didn’t want soft fouls, that we wanted a contact game.”
Shaken by that controversial moment, Chelsea lost their grip and Southampton equalized in the 61st minute.
Teenage right-back Tino Livramento, who left Chelsea in the close-season, made an incisive raid that forced a panicked foul from Chilwell in the penalty area.
Atkinson pointed to the spot and Ward-Prowse stepped up to send Edouard Mendy the wrong way with the penalty.
But Ward-Prowse could have no complaints when Atkinson sent him off for nasty foul that left Jorginho writhing in pain with 14 minutes left.
That proved the turning point and Chelsea went in front in the 84th minute.
Ross Barkley sprayed a fine pass out to Azpilicueta and his half-volleyed cross was perfect for Werner to drill home from close-range.
Five minutes later, Lukaku and Azpilicueta hit the post in quick succession before Chilwell steered in the rebound.

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Chelsea Southampton Timo Werner

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus
Sport
Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus
Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty
Sport
Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends decision to rest Ronaldo after Everton slip

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Everton's Andros Townsend walk off the pitch at the end of the match at Old Trafford. (AP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Everton's Andros Townsend walk off the pitch at the end of the match at Old Trafford. (AP)
AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends decision to rest Ronaldo after Everton slip

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Everton's Andros Townsend walk off the pitch at the end of the match at Old Trafford. (AP)
  • United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League
  • Solskjaer's decision to start Ronaldo on the bench will be questioned
AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United let two more Premier League points slip away at Old Trafford as Everton emerged with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League and needed a late VAR call in their favour to avoid a second consecutive home league defeat.
Yerry Mina's late winner for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend's excellent equaliser had cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for United.
Solskjaer's decision to start Ronaldo on the bench will be questioned as the Red Devils have now won just two of their last six games in all competitions.
But the manager defended that call and his side's start to the season as they moved level on points with Liverpool and one ahead of champions Manchester City before those two teams clash at Anfield on Sunday.
"You make decisions throughout the season, you've got to manage the players' workload," said Solskjaer. "The decision was, for me, the correct one today."
"We have started better than last season, but it is still not what we wanted."
Ronaldo's heroics deep into stoppage time against Villarreal on Wednesday saved United from having a mountain to climb to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.
But Solskjaer did not risk the 36-year-old with a third start in a week as he took his place on a star-studded bench alongside Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba among five changes.
Martial's inclusion was the surprise with Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek also left on the sidelines.
The Frenchman struggled to impress in his few previous outings this season and missed a glorious early chance when he mistimed his jump for a free header at the back post.
But Martial made amends two minutes before half-time when he latched onto a Bruno Fernandes pass to fire beyond Jordan Pickford thanks to a slight deflection.
Solskjaer called on Ronaldo and Sancho 10 minutes into the second half as he sought to put the game beyond Benitez's men.
But it was Everton who struck to expose United's frailty on the counter-attack.
Demarai Gray won the ball on the left and freed Abdoulaye Doucoure into acres of space in midfield, the latter played in Townsend to fire home his fifth goal in nine appearances for the club.
"We need to be better at when to risk it and how not to be counter-attacked," added Solskjaer. "We did have enough players behind the ball, we made a couple of bad decisions which cost us in those 10 seconds."
Solskjaer responded by adding another creative threat, bringing on Pogba for Fred.
United's trio of star substitutes nearly rode to their manager's rescue as Ronaldo and Pogba fired narrowly off target from Sancho passes.
Yet, only a matter of inches saved United from a second home league defeat in eight days after Aston Villa's 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend.
Mina tapped home from a Tom Davies cross, but the Colombian had just strayed offside to United's relief.
"We can be happy with one point but it could have been better," said Benitez, who has made a fine start to life as Everton boss.
"Davies saw the position of Yerry and he thought it was a better position. You cannot blame him (for not taking on a shot), he was in the right position it was unlucky for some centimetres it was offside."

Topics: football soccer Premier league Manchester United everton Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Sport
Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests
Sport
Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests

Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL
Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL
Oracle’s Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
Oracle’s Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League
Rajasthan upsets Chennai in Indian Premier League
Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

