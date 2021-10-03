You are here

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official
EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh. (AN photo/Meshaal Al-Qadeer)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official
  • Josep Borrell Fontelles met Saudi ministers, top Gulf official
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Union is applying pressure for a ceasefire in Yemen and to stop the attacks on Saudi Arabia, an EU official said Sunday, adding that Houthi assaults on the Kingdom violated international law.

“The EU countries are Saudi Arabia’s largest strategic partner,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said during a press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. “We fully support a peaceful settlement in Yemen. The European Union supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.”

Prince Faisal confirmed “the seriousness” of the Houthi militia’s practices in Yemen and that Saudi Arabia was in discussion with the US on reaching a solution in the war-torn country.

“The danger is the Houthi militia’s continuation to bet on military options in Yemen,” the Saudi minister said, adding that the Houthis continued to violate ceasefire initiatives.

The two men also discussed the Iranian nuclear deal.

“We are deeply concerned about Iranian transgressions, which contradict Iran's declarations of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program,” Prince Faisal said. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position in support of efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The foreign minister said talks with Iran were still in their “exploratory stage,” and that Saudi Arabia hoped to “lay a basis for addressing the outstanding issues between the two parties.”

The EU official also met the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. They reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the bloc and ways to develop them.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of common interest.

Borrell started his visit to Saudi Arabia by meeting with Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

He tweeted that the meeting aimed to make the partnership between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council more strategic, and to work together on stability in the region and on the issues of climate and trade.

“Our partnership spans over three decades and is built on mutual trust and common interests,” Borrell said.

Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of supporting international efforts to end the war in Yemen through the political track, according to a statement from the council.

Topics: EU Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Al-Ahsa oasis' riddle of the sands

Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands
Updated 13 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands

Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands
  • Researchers dig deep to unravel age-old mystery behind Saudi Arabia’s ‘green gem’
Updated 13 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s natural treasures, Al-Ahsa oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is home to shady palm groves, crystal clear springs — and a centuries-old secret.

Scientists have long puzzled over how the ancient watercourse, the largest self-contained oasis in the world, managed to survive the passage of time, providing its lush, fertile surrounds with the gift of life.

Now researchers have their answer.

Traditional farming techniques stretching back centuries helped preserve one of the region’s green gems, scientists say. These methods are still practiced today, but with a modern twist.

Agriculture specialist Saeed Al-Hulaibi, an Al-Ahsa native, has spent years studying the oasis in a bid to understand how the area has kept its fertility.

The secret to the oasis’ long life is in the different irrigation methods used by farmers, he told Arab News.

Vast underground aquifers deliver an immense volume of groundwater, allowing for a range of irrigation methods that keep the oasis and its “enchanting richness” alive, Al-Hulaibi said.

“From ancient times to the present day, Al-Ahsa farmers resorted to conventional irrigation methods. Al-Ahsa sits on top of a sand layer mixed with mud or fertile clay soil and its altitude is low compared with other areas in Saudi Arabia, so water was always available in the region,” he said.

Al-Hulaibi said that rainwater eventually fills the space between sedimentary layers in a saturated zone below Al-Ahsa Mountains.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Agriculture specialist Saeed Al-Hulaibi, an Al-Ahsa native, has spent years studying the oasis in a bid to understand how the area has kept its fertility.

• The secret to the oasis’ long life is in the different irrigation methods used by farmers, he says.

• Vast underground aquifers deliver an immense volume of groundwater, allowing for a range of irrigation methods that keep the oasis and its ‘enchanting richness’ alive.

“Until recently, the water had a strong gushing flow, and because it is compressed under the mountain, it is released in the form of springs. Farmers need to water their palm trees only once every week or two,” he added.

Al-Hulaibi said that farmers transformed these springs into long channels running above ground to irrigate their crops.

“The more we head east in the Arabian Peninsula toward the sea, the more we find that there is a geological gradient, meaning that water flows naturally from the high region to the lowest area, which is Al-Ahsa.”

Skilled farmers were able to change the course of local Al-Khudood, Al-Dughani, Kulaibwa, Sulaisel, Duraiq and Baraber rivers, turning the region into an agricultural hub due to the abundance of water for irrigation and drinking. 

The rivers pass through the lush palm groves, with new water channels occasionally created to provide improved irrigation. This crisscrossing of water springs has continued for centuries.

Al-Hulaibi said that in the 1960s, after the number of rivers fell significantly, the Wakuti company was commissioned to conduct a study into the oasis, especially since Al-Ahsa at the time was an essential source of dates for domestic consumption and export.

“The company submitted its recommendations to King Faisal, who ordered a rescue of Al-Ahsa oasis as part of Al-Ahsa irrigation and drainage project. The government intelligently established the same rivers, but using specialized pumps, pumping water from the aquifers to concrete rivers that still exist today. These rivers went east and north, and their freshwater reached all the farms,” he said.

“The big river divided into a small river, known as Al-Abu, and then into the canal passing through the last stage, Fahl, a specialized channel directly linked to the farm and palm trees.” 

Later, a German company, Holzmann, completed the upgrading, providing high-quality components, as well as superb engineering that still works perfectly today.

In the past, Al-Ahsa farmers irrigated their farms through immersion — flooding the earth with water, an ancient and well-documented method sometimes referred to as “runoff,” meaning the water is “running off” the land surface.

The German company used the same approach, submerging the “hose,” a 3-meter-long movable plastic water pipe, in the palm canal and then pulling it down through the Fahl channel to connect the water to the palm.

The channel is 1.5 meters higher than the Fahl, making the downward suction power highly effective. Hoses are installed in the canal to pass through the pond, which Al-Ahsa residents call Mijassahm, with water flowing out of the pond in a waterfall due to the pressure, passing through the inner channels before finally reaching the water strips. The color of the earth turns silver after being immersed in water.

Al-Hulaibi said that Al-Ahsa’s traditional farmers developed their agricultural and engineering skills without any formal study, but simply by daily work and experience handed down through generations.

“The farmer deals with the sapling that he has snipped from a large palm tree and that weighs around 30 kg with tenderness, as if he is handling a baby who has just come out of its mother’s womb. The sapling is carefully removed and kept it in a mulch.”

Farmers also relied on palm clusters before the advent of plastic bags.

“After the harvest, the clusters used to be placed in water to form a strong rope used to preserve the sapling while in the mulch. When the sapling grows and expands, it automatically cuts off, and the sapling continues to grow. Every part of a palm is fully utilized, and nothing is thrown away.”

Another skill inherited from their ancestors was spreading bean seeds around the sapling. The bean is a climbing plant that protects the young palm from high temperatures and drought. The sapling also benefits from the extra humidity provided by the bean plant.

Al-Ahsa is known for its palm trees, but watermelons, pumpkins and squash are also grown in the area, with farmers using palm leaves to create domes on top of the crops to keep marauding birds away.

Al-Hulaibi said that Al-Ahsa farmers use what is known as “regular irrigation,” explaining that it is poor practice to irrigate a plant that has just been sown, especially in the clay environment and during flowering time.

“It is better to give the plant time to extend its roots and search for water in the soil, encouraging it to grow,” he said.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Al-Ahsa Oasis Saudi Arabia farming Saudi palm trees

Saudi-Iran talks still 'exploratory,' says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi-Iran talks still ‘exploratory,’ says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi-Iran talks still ‘exploratory,’ says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi-Iran talks still ‘exploratory,’ says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan
  • Prince Faisal was speaking at a press conference in Riyadh with Josep Borrell
  • Visiting EU envoy voices support for a peaceful settlement to the war in Yemen
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran are at an early stage but are a basis for addressing major issues between the two countries, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the latest round of discussions had taken place on Sept. 21. “We spoke about our deep concern about Iran’s transgressions on the nuclear issue,” he said.

“These discussions are still in the exploratory phase. We hope they will provide a basis to address unresolved issues between the two sides and we will strive and work to realize that,” he said.

Prince Faisal was speaking at a press conference in Riyadh with Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs. Among other issues, the two men discussed the conflict in Yemen, where Iran supports Houthi militia fighters who have launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Borrell described the situation in Yemen as a “terrible tragedy,” and voiced support for a peaceful settlement to the war.

He said the EU condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and was working diplomatically to prevent them.

“We appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the conflict in Yemen as well as protect its territory,” Borrell said.

Borrell also said he hoped nuclear talks between global powers and Iran would restart in Vienna “soon.” Tehran is under pressure to rejoin the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal collapsed in 2018 when the US pulled out, and talks are stalled in a deadlock over whether Iran or the US should be the first to resume compliance.

Borrell’s visit to Riyadh is part of a regional trip to GCC countries that includes the UAE and Qatar. The EU aims to advance strategic cooperation with the Gulf states on climate change, global access to vaccines and supporting the “green economy,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief told Arab News earlier.

Borrell also said that he would convene a joint cooperation council at ministerial level early next year during the Saudi presidency of the GCC.

 

 

Topics: Iran nuclear program Iran-Saudi talks Prince Faisal bin Farhan Josep Borrell

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday held talks with Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in the capital, Riyadh, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop them.
They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Berger also met with President of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad to discuss aspects of cooperation in the human rights field and ways to enhance them.
Al-Awwad reviewed the developments that the Kingdom is witnessing in support of human rights, which resulted in more than 90 human rights reform decisions.
He said that the Kingdom has sought to protect and promote human rights internationally, and has fulfilled the obligations to which it has become a party.
He added that this major shift in the Kingdom’s reform policy was part of the Vision 2030.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany Miguel Berger Adel Al-Jubeir Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) Saudi Foreign Ministry Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad

The 'real Wolf of Wall Street' shares his story at Riyadh book fair

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair
Updated 03 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair
  • Belfort discussed the famous story that was produced into the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”
  • He told the audience about how he lost it all to greed and his triumphant return as an inspirational global speaker
Updated 03 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Known as the “Real Wolf of Wall Street,” globally acclaimed speaker and businessman Jordan Belfort has visited Saudi Arabia to share his life story and entrepreneurship experiences at the Riyadh International Bookfair.

Known as one of the youngest kingpin stockbrokers on Wall Street, who once sank a 170-foot moto yacht and ran up a $700,000 tab on hotel room, Jordan Belfort shared his story in the world of finance. He told the audience about how he lost it all to greed and his triumphant return as an inspirational global speaker.

During a book talk held on Saturday evening, Belfort detailed his humble beginnings and how he knew he was destined for entrepreneurship from a young age.

He described his childhood in New York, where he started a paper trail as his first business, before moving onto bigger endeavors making over $100,000 as a teenager in one summer by selling ice cream through a styrofoam cooler on a busy beach.

Belfort also discussed the famous story that was produced into the film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

He told the book fair about the obstacles he had to overcome to share his story with the public, not only in the writing process of the book, but through the 2013 adaptation of the “Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the two-hour-long book discussion, Belfort said: “You can’t say you want to be like me, you have to learn from my mistakes and model the great things about me, there are certain things that there is no doubt they were amazing but there was bad too.”

Following the discussions on his life story and memoir, Belfort addressed the skills every great entrepreneur needs to start and run a successful business.

He said that a great business man must first be an amazing salesman, before taking on marketing.

At the end of the book talk he answered some questions from the audience and gave advice on business and succes.

“Marketing and sales together are absolutely crucial for an entrepreneur’s business success,” he said.

During his book signing the following evening, Belfort spoke to Arab News about his views on the Kingdom.

“Here in Saudi Arabia the government really does a great job at providing for the people culturally and financially so it’s really a phenomenal country. I hope the citizens know how lucky they are to have a government that is not corrupt like the rest of the world. It’s really bad in some places, with wealth,” the author said.

“I think every country has its own unique heartbeat, heart and soul and a couple things I noticed about Saudi Arabia is that the people are the most gracious people they really are very hospitable and gracious. And I think the government here does an incredibly good job of taking care of its people, which is very rare around the world,” said Belfort.

Belfort also discussed his experience of visiting Saudi Arabia with Arab News. “I love eating with my hands and my wife would not have a reason to yell at me here. I eat with my hands at home and she gets mad at me, and here it’s like I think the food tastes better.”

Topics: riyadh book fair Saudi Arabia The Wolf of Wall Street

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen
  • The warning comes after Cyclone Shaheen caused flooding and landslides in Oman, killing 3 people
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia starting from Monday and lasting until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Sunday.
The warning comes after Cyclone Shaheen caused flooding and landslides in Oman, killing three people.
The authority warned of a depression in air in the Kingdom’s atmosphere, which is expected to cause thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds that may lead to torrential flows in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Makkah, Asir and Najran.
Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for the Eastern Province on Monday and Tuesday, which will move to parts of Riyadh region on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Asir, Najran and Makkah will see moderate rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The center also issued weather warnings for Jazan, Najran, Taif and Asir on Sunday, including heavy rain, low visibility, surface winds, hail and torrential flows.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Province Municipality held a meeting to review its plans for the rainy season and raise readiness to drain and clean out networks, stations and tunnels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense National Center of Meteorology Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense Cyclone Shaheen

