Taliban say Daesh cell destroyed after mosque attack

Updated 04 October 2021
Taliban fighters stand guard near the venue of an open-air rally in a field on the outskirts of Kabul on October 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

Taliban say Daesh cell destroyed after mosque attack

Taliban say Daesh cell destroyed after mosque attack
  • A witness at the mosque told AFP that Sunday’s attack at the entrance was carried out by a single suicide bomber
  • Witnesses and AFP journalists heard blasts and gunfire in the capital at the time of the raid
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed a Daesh cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected Daesh attack on a mosque killed five people.
The Taliban overran Kabul seven weeks ago and have set up an interim Afghan government, but still face attacks from the regional branch of Daesh.
The Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening.
“As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the Daesh center was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed,” Mujahid said on Twitter.
Witnesses and AFP journalists heard blasts and gunfire in the capital at the time of the raid, and images posted to social media showed a large explosion and a fire at the scene.
Kabul resident and government employee Abdul Rahaman told AFP that a “large number” of Taliban special forces attacked at least three houses in his neighborhood.
“The fighting continued for several hours,” he said, adding the sound of weapons kept him awake all night.
“They said they were after Daesh (IS) fighters in the area,” Rahman said.
“I don’t know how many were killed or arrested but the fighting was intense.”
The operation took place within hours of a deadly attack targeting a prayer ceremony at the Eid Gah mosque in memory of Taliban spokesman Mujahid’s mother, who died last week.
A government cultural commission official, who asked not to be named, told AFP that five people died and 11 were wounded, adding the casualties included both civilians and Taliban members.
“We have also arrested three people in connection with the blast,” he said.
According to the official, the device was placed at the entrance to the mosque and detonated as mourners were leaving after offering condolences to Mujahid and his family.
A witness at the mosque, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that Sunday’s attack at the entrance was carried out by a single suicide bomber.
Just outside the eastern gate, a dark patch was visible on the ground where the explosion took place and bullet holes could be seen in a wall.
The witness said a group of Taliban members — including senior figures — inside the mosque grounds came under fire after the blast, taking two casualties.
He added that two Taliban units mistakenly opened fire on each other in the confusion following the explosion, but interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti denied there had been any gunfire.
“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the crowd killing three people and wounding a dozen,” he said.
Trails of blood into the mosque, as well as two red pools where the witness said the injured fighters were treated inside, were seen by AFP reporters on Monday.
On Monday, Mujahid told AFP that an investigation was still ongoing but “initial information suggests that Daesh-linked groups may have carried out the attack.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan crisis

Albania rejects deal with 'anti-immigration' Britain to process channel migrants

Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Albania rejects deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process channel migrants

Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Albania will ‘never be a hub of anti-immigration policies,’ foreign minister said
  • UK grapples with sharp rise in number of people arriving on its shores from France via English Channel
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Albania’s foreign minister has denied reports that migrants arriving in the UK will be sent to her country to have their asylum claims processed, calling the alleged plans “fake news.”

Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme was “embarrassing,” following a report in the British press that the UK Home Office was discussing the construction of a processing center in the Balkan country.

The Sun newspaper claimed that a British government source said talks over the construction of a processing center were at the “technical stage.”

But, speaking Sunday, Xhacka said: “So embarrassing the fake news spreading in the British media about an ‘offshore hub in the Balkans’ namely in Albania to ‘detain migrants crossing Channel from France.’

“Albania will proudly host 4,000 Afghan refugees based on its goodwill, but will never be a hub of anti-immigration policies of bigger and richer countries.”

Xhacka added that she had instructed that the Albanian Embassy in the UK demand a retraction of the story.

Endri Fuga, the director of communications for the Albanian government, labeled the story “completely untrue.” In a tweet, he added: “Albania opened its doors to 4,000 Afghans and we are proud of that.”

Australia already processes asylum applications from overseas centers, and the British government is said to be in talks with the Danish government over the establishment of a shared processing center in Rwanda.

The UK has struggled to contain an increasing number of people arriving in the country via small boats across the English Channel.

According to data from the UK Home Office, compiled by the Press Association, over 17,000 people had arrived in the UK via the Channel by the end of September this year — more than double the figure for the whole of 2020.

The growing number of arrivals has put pressure on the government domestically, as images surface daily of young men in life jackets arriving on British beaches. It has also led to tensions and disagreements with its French neighbors, which the UK argues should be doing more to prevent people from attempting the perilous crossing.

Despite the growing number of people arriving in Britain via the Channel, the number of asylum applications that the UK processed actually fell in 2020 — down to 29,456 from 35,737 in 2019.

That is roughly a third of the all-time high in applications of 84,132 in 2002.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are determined to tackle the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings … This is a shared, international challenge and we continue to work with other countries to meet it.”

Topics: UK Albania migrants

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
  • Puigdemont walked out with his lawyers, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was "very happy,"
  • His Italian lawyer told reporters that a decision on extradition to Spain is pending decisions on two questions already being considered by European courts
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

SASSARI, Sardinia: Catalonia’s former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain’s extradition request and said he was free to travel.
Puigdemont walked out with his lawyers, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was “very happy,” as he got in a van and was whisked away.
His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters that a decision on extradition to Spain, where he is accused of sedition, is pending decisions on two questions already being considered by European courts. But he said his client is free to travel as he pleases in the meantime.
“He is absolutely free. The court will set a new date after the European court decides on the two pending questions. One is the immunity of President Piugdemont, and the other is the legitimacy of the Spanish judge to issue the arrest warrant,″ Piugdemont’s Italian lawyer, Agostinoangelo Marras, told The Associated Press.
The Italian court first wants to see how the European Union’s general court will rule on Puigdemont’s appeal to the lifting of his immunity as a European Parliament member that this same court confirmed in July. Secondly, the Italian court will wait to see if the European Union Court of Justice rules that the Spanish Supreme Court has the authority to request the extradition of Puigdemont, after a Belgian court said in January that it didn’t when it requested the return of another associate of Puigdemont.
Puigdemont was arrested on Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived from his home in Belgium to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing.
Puigdemont and fellow separatists Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín had their immunity as European Parliament members lifted earlier this year as requested by Spain after the European Union’s general court said that they didn’t demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.
Ponsatí and Comín were among a contingent of high-profile separatists who traveled to Sardinia to show their support for Puigdemont on Monday, triggering a request sent by a Spanish judge to Italy to have them detained as well. There was no immediate indication they had been taken into custody.
A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!” and waved Catalan separatist flags.
Puigdemont, 58, has successfully avoided extradition since taking up residence in Waterloo, Belgium, after leading an illegal 2017 secession attempt by the wealthy Catalonia region in Spain’s northeast.
After a Belgian court declined to send him back in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany but a court there also refused to extradite him.
Several of his cohorts who stayed in Barcelona were arrested and found guilty of sedition and misusing public funds.
In an attempt to defuse the political crisis he inherited from his conservative predecessor, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pardoned nine imprisoned separatist leaders in June. Puigdemont, and others like him who fled, couldn’t benefit from the act of grace since they have yet to face justice.
The detention of Puigdemont two weeks ago comes with the former regional president struggling to retain his preeminent role in the Catalonia separatist movement, which has surged in popularity over the past two decades.
Puigdemont’s party has lost the regional presidency of Catalonia and is now the minor member of a coalition led by a separatist rival which is leading talks with Sánchez’s government to resolve the festering crisis. Puigdemont’s party isn’t participating in the negotiations which its leaders have criticized as a distraction from rebuilding strength for another unilateral secession bid.
“While some are trying to talk with the Spanish government, there are others like Puigdemont who are undermining the institutions of the state,” said Jordi Puigneró, the leading member of Puigdemont’s party in Catalonia’s government.
Despite already enjoying a good degree of self-rule, polls and election results show that roughly half of Catalans want to form a new state. The other half wants to remain in Spain given the centuries of cultural and family ties linking Catalonia with the rest of the country.
The majority of Spaniards are against the loss of Catalonia, which for decades has represented a land of opportunity for those who moved there from poorer regions.
Sardinia has historic and cultural ties with Catalonia that date back to the 14th century.

Topics: Catalonia Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont Sardinian courthouse Spain Italy

Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11

Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11

Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11
  • Over 1,000 Arabs and South Asians disappeared and were later deported from the US after the 9/11 attacks
  • A senior lawyer said the detentions were 'pure racism and xenophobia in operation'
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Around New York City in the weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks, as an eerie quiet settled over ground zero, South Asian and Arab men started vanishing.
Soon, more than 1,000 were arrested in sweeps across the metropolitan area and nationwide. Most were charged only with overstaying visas and deported back to their home countries. But before that happened, many were held in detention for months, with little outside contact.
Twenty years later, in the aftermath of all the remembrances and memorials to the events of 9/11, little attention has been paid to the fate of these men and their families, collateral damage of a horrific terrorist act and the hysteria it spawned.
Fahd Ahmed, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group Desis Rising Up and Moving, said after the attacks, his group “started getting calls from women saying, ‘Last night, law enforcement busted into our apartment and took my husband and my brother.’ Children calling us and saying, ‘My father left for work four days ago and he hasn’t come home, and we haven’t heard anything.’”
“There were people who were just disappearing from our communities,” he says, “and nobody knew what was happening to them or where they were going.”
They were, according to the 9/11 Commission report, arrested as “special interest” detainees. Immigration hearings were closed, detainee communication was limited and bond was denied until the detainees were cleared of terrorist connections. Identities were kept secret.
A review conducted by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General said its policy meant a significant percentage of the detainees stayed for months despite immigration officials questioning the legality of the prolonged detentions and even though there were no indications they were connected to terrorism.
Although many of those who were held had come into the US illegally or overstayed visas, it was unlikely they would have been pursued if not for the attack investigation, the report said.
The “blunderbuss approach” of rounding up Muslims and presuming there would be terrorists among them was “pure racism and xenophobia in operation,” says Rachel Meeropol, senior staff attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, who filed a lawsuit in 2002 on behalf of several of the men and continues to fight for additional plaintiffs to this day.
Yasser Ebrahim, an original plaintiff in the lawsuit, was at a shop in his New York neighborhood and noticed people intently watching the television. “I saw these images on the screen, and for a moment there was like some kind of a movie or something,” he says. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
He had been in the United States since 1992 and enjoyed his life. “I loved everything about America,” he said by Zoom from Egypt.
On Sept. 30, 2001. Federal agents showed up at his door in Brooklyn, New York. Ebrahim thought the immigration matter would be straightened out quickly, or he would be deported. He remained in custody until the following June.
For three months, his family did not know what happened to him or his brother. Even then there was little outside communication. And some officers at the facility in Brooklyn were physically and verbally abusive. It was months before he saw his brother. “There was the general feeling that we’re going to be here forever,” he says.
Ebrahim’s brother was deported first.
When Ebrahim was finally allowed to leave, he was given clothes several sizes too big and placed on a plane but without being told the destination. The plane went to Greece and after spending a night in the custody of Greek authorities, he boarded a flight for Cairo.
In 2009 he and four others, including his brother, reached a $1.26 million settlement on the lawsuit. Though not an apology, he says, “we thought it was sort of admitting that something wrong was done to us.”
Umair Anser, was 14 and living in Bayonne, New Jersey, when he and math classmates watched the twin towers fall on a classroom television.
Less than a month later he came from school and found a nearly catatonic mom and a ransacked home. His father, Anser Mehmood, was gone, along with the family’s computers.
“We didn’t know where our father was for the next three months,” Anser said.
When the family did see him again, it was a different man. “He was so weak … I couldn’t see my dad like that,” Anser said.
With their father gone, there was no financial support for the family. Anser and his brothers were bullied at school; neighbors harassed them at home. It became untenable and the family returned to Pakistan, leaving Mehmood behind, in jail.
Mehmood eventually pleaded guilty to working with an unauthorized Social Security number and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was transferred to Passaic County Jail before finally being deported to Pakistan on May 10, 2002, where the family now lives.
Joshua Dratel, co-chair of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ national security committee, says the detentions are a foundational piece of something troubling — an acceptance of more invasive law enforcement for protection from terrorists.
Searches at airports, in buildings, even on subways: “These are things that were once exceptional and extraordinary, and now the exception has become the norm. I think that has put us in a position of vulnerability to more of it and a more malevolent version of it.”
Shirin Sinnar, a law professor at Stanford University, says the extreme measures taken after 9/11 have been normalized to the point that “now we don’t even talk about them. They’ve just become part of the kinds of surveillance and deprivation of rights and profiling that we expect to see.”
The positive, she says: More people seem willing to challenge that.
To a degree, that is true. Attitudes have trended toward people being more wary of the government’s counterterrorism efforts.
But a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that a majority of Americans, 54 percent, still believe it is sometimes necessary to sacrifice rights and freedom to fight terrorism.
The long-running lawsuit in which additional plaintiffs were added after the first five were awarded a settlement has continued. It has ricocheted through the court system with mixed results, including a 2017 stop at the Supreme Court. Last month, a federal district court judge in Brooklyn dismissed the lawsuit.
Meeropol says the initial settlement was proof that the plaintiffs had a compelling case. She says no decision has been made yet on an appeal. That leaves a striking fact: Nearly 20 years later, no individuals have been held accountable for how the detainees were treated, she says.
Ebrahim, now 49, and owner of a company that provides outsource service, including coding, to other companies, said now, he would consider bringing his teenage son to New York City to see sights and sounds that he found “charming.”
But, he has advice for US citizens: “Never twist the Constitution again. What makes America America is the freedom, and the Constitution.”

Topics: 9/11 Islamophobia US New York Muslims

US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize for heat and touch work

US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize for heat and touch work
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize for heat and touch work
  • Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said.
“The groundbreaking discoveries... by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world,” the Nobel jury said.
“In our daily lives we take these sensations for granted, but how are nerve impulses initiated so that temperature and pressure can be perceived? This question has been solved by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates.”
Julius, a professor at the University of California in San Francisco and Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, will share the Nobel Prize cheque for 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, one million euros).
Last year, the award went to three virologists for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.
While the 2020 award was handed out as the pandemic raged, this is the first time the entire selection process has taken place under the shadow of Covid-19.
Nominations close each year at the end of January, and at that time last year the novel coronavirus was still largely confined to China.
The Nobel season continues on Tuesday with the award for physics and Wednesday with chemistry, followed by the much-anticipated prizes for literature on Thursday and peace on Friday before the economics prize winds things up on Monday, October 11.

Topics: US Nobel prize

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopia’s PM sworn in for second term as war spreads
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

Abiy Ahmed is expected to made a speech later on Monday

Ethiopia’s PM sworn in for second term as war spreads
  • Abiy Ahmed is expected to made a speech later on Monday
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.
Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.
The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the country, deadly ethnic violence continues and watchdogs warn that repressive government practices are on the return.
Abiy is expected to made a speech later on Monday.
The 11-month war is weakening Ethiopia’s economy, once one of Africa’s fastest-growing, and threatening to isolate Abiy, once seen as a regional peacemaker. Just three African heads of state — from Nigeria, Senegal and neighboring Somalia — were attending Monday’s ceremony.
Ethiopia’s government last week faced condemnation from the United Nations, United States and several European nations after it expelled seven UN officials it accused of supporting the Tigray forces who have been battling Ethiopian and allied forces.
The government is under growing pressure as people begin to starve to death in Tigray under what the UN has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” Last week the UN humanitarian chief told The Associated Press that the situation in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience.”
The US has threatened further sanctions if humanitarian access to Tigray isn’t granted soon and the warring sides don’t take steps toward peace.

Topics: Ethiopia

