Golf stars set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic

Golf stars set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic
Fans will be returning to the 2021 tournament after the event was played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dubai Moonlight Classic)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Golf stars set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic

Golf stars set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic
  • Jutanugarn sisters to join compatriot Thitikul, victorious Solheim Cup skipper Matthew and four-time major champion Davies
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Superstar Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will line up alongside compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and English legend Dame Laura Davies in a strong field competing under the floodlights at the 15th Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by Emirates Global Aluminium — golf’s only night tournament. 

Former world No. 1 Ariya and elder sibling Moriya, currently 23rd and 34th, respectively, in the Rolex rankings, will take to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club from Oct. 27 to 29 alongside world No. 28 Thitikul, a two-time 2021 Ladies European Tour winner, Scottish star Matthew — a six-time LET career winner — and Davies, a four-time major champion.

After COVID-19 safety precautions ensured the 2020 Dubai Moonlight Classic was played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble, fans will be returning to the 2021 tournament, which will feature a range of entertainment and food offerings, while golf taster sessions run by the Peter Cowen Golf Academy will be available for all age groups and abilities. 

“The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA is one of the most highly anticipated, inclusive events on Dubai’s social and sporting schedule,” Executive Tournament Director Simon Corkill said. “We look forward to welcoming fans to a celebration of world-class sport, food, and entertainment set against the stunning Dubai Marina backdrop.”

Golf legend Davies, a seven-time LET Order of Merit winner and 20-time LPGA event champion, said: “It is always a pleasure to return to Dubai; the players love to come here and tackle the Faldo. The weather and conditions are perfect for golf, and the atmosphere is always excellent. Playing under floodlights is something unique and it gives the event an attractive dimension for new fans.”

Matthew, the first captain to lead Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup wins after orchestrating a thrilling 15-13 triumph at the Inverness Club in Ohio last month, said: “Dubai has always been a favorite destination for women’s golf and the city is a long-term supporter of the Ladies European Tour. Once again the strong field and the tournament will inspire more interest in the game with a female audience — it would be great to see more young Arab girls playing the sport.”

 

Topics: Dubai

Updated 04 October 2021
ALAM KHAN

Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights

Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
  • Thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield showcases two teams whose rivalry is setting new standards for skill and drama
Updated 04 October 2021
ALAM KHAN

LIVERPOOL: It could be argued that when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, the Spanish giant’s El Clasico encounter with Barcelona lost its standing as the biggest game in club football.

The spectacle of the Portuguese taking on fellow legend Lionel Messi elevated the La Liga clashes to often unsurpassed heights.

Now, for matches featuring the best players, a high level of expectation and sheer drama, there is none better than Liverpool against Manchester City.

Perhaps it is not a traditional rivalry over decades or one spawned from the same neighborhood, such as encounters against Everton or Manchester United.

But in terms of challenging for trophies and showcasing the finest talent, this is as good as it gets in the world right now.

The match ended 2-2 on Sunday, and was a mixture of such breathtaking brilliance and tension that no one wanted it to finish.

As City boss Pep Guardiola said afterwards: “That is the reason in the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there (fighting for the Premier League) because we try to play in this way.”

A first half riddled with errors and excellence in equal measure saw City dominant, but fail to get the important breakthrough.

Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp felt his side “could not play football” as they were opened up and pushed back repeatedly with James Milner’s right side targeted. 

Mohamed Salah had 21 touches, but Liverpool had just one shot — their fewest in an opening period since January 2017 against Chelsea.

The Kop was subdued as City took charge, only to lose control in the 59th minute when Salah sent Sadio Mane clear to slot past Ederson.

City’s response had the hallmark of champions as, 20 minutes later, Gabriel Jesus picked out Phil Foden, who drove a low shot into the corner.

Then followed a moment of genius from Salah — and not for the first time.

On a day when Liverpool paid tribute to Roger Hunt, the club’s second-highest scorer after Ian Rush, following his death last week, Anfield also rose to acclaim their current idol after an astounding goal in the 76th minute.

Deceiving Joao Cancelo on the edge of the box, Salah rolled the ball effortlessly to evade the impressive Bernardo Silva, twisted and turned Aymeric Laporte before firing past Ederson.

It was goal number 101 for the Egyptian king, and come the end of the season he may well surpass Robbie Fowler’s tally of 128, which would leave only Hunt and Rush ahead of him.

Another Liverpool icon, John Barnes, embraced Salah post-match on the touchline, no doubt to praise him for a goal that would stand alongside the finest Barnes had scored in his pomp.

Salah has now scored in his past seven appearances for the Reds in all competitions, equalling his longest scoring streak, last achieved in April 2018. The Reds hero was humble in his assessment, saying: “It would be more special if we won the game, but it is what it is.”

Klopp lauded Salah, adding: “Only the best players in the world score goals like this.”

He said: “If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scores that goal then the world says yes because it’s world class. He (Salah) is one of the best players in the world, that’s how it is. It is not the first goal he has scored like this, I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals, but it is pure world class, what a player. Absolutely exceptional.

“This club never forgets anything and people will talk about this goal for a long long time, even in 50 or 60 years when they still remember this game,” Klopp said.

But City showed great character to come back again, on a ground where they have won only once since 2003, and in a week when they had beaten Chelsea and lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

With nine minutes left, Kevin De Bruyne’s shot deflected in off Joel Matip and Rodri’s heroic block thwarted Fabinho from four meters.

City are now a point behind second-placed Liverpool and two off leaders Chelsea.

De Bruyne said: “I didn’t play here last year when we won, but I think the way we played here with all their supporters, in the six or seven years I’ve been here, was by far the best one. That’s a good sign for me. I cannot fault the performance. We did everything that we needed to do. To come here is a hard test and I think we did really well, the way we played, we should be happy with that.”

More twists and turns will follow in this season’s title race, but it will take something very special to top a contest as pulsating as this between two of football’s heavyweights.

Topics: Manchester city Liverpool

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
  • Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

HAVANA: Nine of the 24 players on Cuba’s national team at baseball’s U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.
Cuban officials called the players’ actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island’s National Sports Institute.
The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.
The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the US and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.
In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island’s Communist government into making political changes.
Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Topics: cuba U23 baseball

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021
  • Tie’s second leg will be in Kingdom next March
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Team Saudi lost 5-0 in the first Japan-Saudi Arabia esport match, which took place in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Japan round of the competition was part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Asia’s largest gaming fair. 

The Saudi Arabian leg of the contest was originally scheduled to be held in July this year but has been rescheduled for 2022.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabia Federation of International eSports and the Arab eSports Federation, said: “I’d like to thank the Japanese government, the Japanese eSports Union, the players, and also everyone who’s worked in front of and behind the scenes for the fantastic show this tournament has been.

“The Saudi-Japan esports match is one of the many initiatives that are part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, which focuses on strengthening the relationship between our countries in multiple fields, sports and esports being one of them. It is through opportunities like this, the opportunity to bring two communities together, that are so far apart in distance but so close in passion and in skill.”

Their match was contested in five different games held over the two days: Gran Turismo Sport, King of Fighters XIV, Tekken 7, eFootball, and Street Fighter V Champion Edition. Japan swept the board in a convincing victory.

“We have very much enjoyed this Japan round of this tournament and we very much look forward to the next round in Riyadh in March, and we look forward to evening the score a little,” Prince Faisal added.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia eSports Tokyo Game Show 2021

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool
  • Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game with a moment of individual brilliance
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City twice came from behind to prevent Liverpool moving back to the top of the Premier League in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool weathered a City storm in the first-half and hit the English champions with a sucker punch when Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before the hour mark.
Phil Foden levelled before Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game with a moment of individual brilliance as he jinked around four defenders before firing past Ederson.
However, Kevin De Bruyne’s shot that deflected in off Joel Matip nine minutes from time salvaged the point Pep Guardiola’s men at least deserved.
A share of the spoils leaves the title race tantalisingly poised with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea and City two points off the top in third.
It could have been much worse for City as a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton two weeks ago left them three points off the top of the table ahead of two of the most daunting away trips in the Premier League.
However, rather than being cut adrift from the contenders to take their title, they have laid down a marker in schooling Chelsea on their own patch and doing the same to Jurgen Klopp’s men for the majority of a thrilling contest.
Guardiola’s side won 4-1 when the sides met behind closed door last season, but City have still not won in front of a crowd at Anfield since 2003, long before an Abu Dhabi takeover transformed the club’s fortunes.
They should have ended that run by putting the game beyond doubt in a dominant first-half when, not for the first time this season, they just lacked the finishing touch.
Foden had the majority of the chances before the break, but could not find a way past Alisson Becker.
Bernardo Silva’s mazy run beyond five players cut open the Liverpool defense, but Foden’s low shot was repelled by the Brazilian international.
The England international then had strong claims for a penalty or a red card against James Milner for a foul outside the box waived away by referee Paul Tierney.
De Bruyne headed over a glorious chance with Foden this time the creator before Alisson had to sprint off his line to block from Foden once more just before the break.
Liverpool were clinging on for the half-time whistle, but were able to reorganize themselves at the break to turn the game into a far more competitive contest in the second-half.
Mane hit City with the sucker punch as Salah skipped past Joao Cancelo and played in the Senegalese to slot calmly into the far corner.
Anfield was suddenly stirred and Liverpool’s players crashed into challenges in response as they didn’t allow City to get into the rhythm they enjoyed before the break.
However, one slick move from Guardiola’s men finally saw them find the net to level 21 minutes from time.
Gabriel Jesus skipped across the face of the Liverpool box before finding Foden, who this time drilled the ball low into Alisson’s far corner.
Guardiola was then infuriated as Milner avoided a second yellow card after chopping down Silva.
And moments his later his mood soured even more when Salah’s stunning solo goal swung the game in Liverpool’s favor.
The Egyptian danced around Cancelo, Silva and Aymeric Laporte before firing on his weaker right foot high past Ederson.
Guardiola was then booked for taking his protests too far, but five minutes later he was screaming in celebration as De Bruyne’s effort from the edge of the box deflected in off Joel Matip.
Liverpool had the best chance to win the game in a breathless finale, but Rodri blocked Fabinho’s goal-bound effort after Ederson flapped at a free-kick.

Topics: Mo Salah Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Updated 03 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
  • Herve Renard’s team are currently second in Group B with a maximum of six points from two matches
Updated 03 October 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian national squad on Saturday night took part in their latest training session ahead of the double-header of Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup against Japan and China.

Saudi currently sit in second place — pipped to top spot on goal difference to Australia —  in Group B of the AFC qualification for Qatar 2022 with a maximum of six points from two matches.

Having defeated Vietnam 3-1 and Oman 1-0, the Green Falcons will now face Japan on Oct. 7 and China on Oct. 12.

Following the completion of the latest round of Saudi Pro League matches, Herve Renard’s players convened at the preparation camp in Jeddah, where they were issued with COVID-19 tests according to medical protocols to ensure their safety.

The squad then took part in a night time training session on the side of the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, with the French coach separating his players into two groups.

The first group, which included players who had taken part in their respective clubs’ SPL matches during the weekend, were restricted to simple fitness exercises, while the rest took part in a full session.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Japan China Saudi Arabia

