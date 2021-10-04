Golf stars set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic

Superstar Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will line up alongside compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and English legend Dame Laura Davies in a strong field competing under the floodlights at the 15th Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by Emirates Global Aluminium — golf’s only night tournament.
Former world No. 1 Ariya and elder sibling Moriya, currently 23rd and 34th, respectively, in the Rolex rankings, will take to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club from Oct. 27 to 29 alongside world No. 28 Thitikul, a two-time 2021 Ladies European Tour winner, Scottish star Matthew — a six-time LET career winner — and Davies, a four-time major champion.
After COVID-19 safety precautions ensured the 2020 Dubai Moonlight Classic was played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble, fans will be returning to the 2021 tournament, which will feature a range of entertainment and food offerings, while golf taster sessions run by the Peter Cowen Golf Academy will be available for all age groups and abilities.
“The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA is one of the most highly anticipated, inclusive events on Dubai’s social and sporting schedule,” Executive Tournament Director Simon Corkill said. “We look forward to welcoming fans to a celebration of world-class sport, food, and entertainment set against the stunning Dubai Marina backdrop.”
Golf legend Davies, a seven-time LET Order of Merit winner and 20-time LPGA event champion, said: “It is always a pleasure to return to Dubai; the players love to come here and tackle the Faldo. The weather and conditions are perfect for golf, and the atmosphere is always excellent. Playing under floodlights is something unique and it gives the event an attractive dimension for new fans.”
Matthew, the first captain to lead Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup wins after orchestrating a thrilling 15-13 triumph at the Inverness Club in Ohio last month, said: “Dubai has always been a favorite destination for women’s golf and the city is a long-term supporter of the Ladies European Tour. Once again the strong field and the tournament will inspire more interest in the game with a female audience — it would be great to see more young Arab girls playing the sport.”