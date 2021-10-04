Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 

CAIRO: The Egyptian ministry of higher education has announced that students cannot enter universities or university dormitories without a certificate proving that they have had the coronavirus vaccine.

Ministry spokesman, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, said that the ministry had equipped more than 300 centers to vaccinate students.

“Technical teams and awareness teams are scattered in various Egyptian universities,” he said. Students could get the vaccine on the same day if they went to youth centers providing the vaccination service.

“The vaccination is available at the level of the various governorates of the republic for free,” Abdel Ghaffar said. Students could receive the vaccine in university hospitals, he said.

The spokesman said that was no excuse for students not having the vaccine. “Universities are strict in this matter to ensure safety within all universities, and universities take measures that determine whether the student receives the vaccine or not,” he said.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, adviser to the Egyptian president for health and prevention affairs, said that the possibility of postponing study in light of the increase in infections in the country would be considered depending on the circumstances. The Egyptian supreme committee for the management of the coronavirus was closely following developments related to the virus, he said.

Taj El-Din said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was closely following the issue of vaccinating teaching staff, workers and employees in universities and schools, as well as university students, and said that a large number of these people had received the vaccine.

Tariq Shawky, the Egyptian minister of education and technical education, confirmed that education was taking place in person in schools, with the application of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.