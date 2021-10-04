Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 

You are here

Security officer stands at Cairo University. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  Ministry spokesman, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, said that the ministry had equipped more than 300 centers to vaccinate students
CAIRO: The Egyptian ministry of higher education has announced that students cannot enter universities or university dormitories without a certificate proving that they have had the coronavirus vaccine.

Ministry spokesman, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, said that the ministry had equipped more than 300 centers to vaccinate students.

“Technical teams and awareness teams are scattered in various Egyptian universities,” he said. Students could get the vaccine on the same day if they went to youth centers providing the vaccination service.

“The vaccination is available at the level of the various governorates of the republic for free,” Abdel Ghaffar said. Students could receive the vaccine in university hospitals, he said.

The spokesman said that was no excuse for students not having the vaccine. “Universities are strict in this matter to ensure safety within all universities, and universities take measures that determine whether the student receives the vaccine or not,” he said.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, adviser to the Egyptian president for health and prevention affairs, said that the possibility of postponing study in light of the increase in infections in the country would be considered depending on the circumstances. The Egyptian supreme committee for the management of the coronavirus was closely following developments related to the virus, he said.

Taj El-Din said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was closely following the issue of vaccinating teaching staff, workers and employees in universities and schools, as well as university students, and said that a large number of these people had received the vaccine.

Tariq Shawky, the Egyptian minister of education and technical education, confirmed that education was taking place in person in schools, with the application of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary
  • The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar’s activities
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The lead judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast will be kept on the case after Lebanon’s court of cassation rejected a legal complaint filed against him, local media reported on Monday.
The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar’s activities. His predecessor Fady Sawan was removed in February after a similar legal filing.

Seven more killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

Seven more killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Seven more killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

Seven more killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen
  • After exiting Oman, Shaheen, which has been downgraded from a cyclone to tropical storm, will make landfall in the UAE on Monday
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Seven more people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account. On Sunday, four people had been killed in Oman and another six also died in Iran due to the storm.  

Oman authorities said Monday that have rescued eight people trapped because of tropical storm Shaheen, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

After exiting Oman, Shaheen, which has been downgraded from a cyclone to tropical storm, will make landfall in the UAE on Monday.

The Al-Ain region is on high alert, closing down schools as coastal areas brace for heavy rain and rough winds.

At its peak, Shaheen brought winds of speeds of up to 120 km/h along with 12m high waves.

It entered the Arabian Gulf over the weekend, hitting northern Oman and south-eastern Iran on Sunday morning.

Egypt can defend itself, says defense minister

Egypt can defend itself, says defense minister
Updated 04 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt can defend itself, says defense minister

Egypt can defend itself, says defense minister
  • Lt. Gen. Mohammed Zaki: Army has professional personnel capable of carrying out all tasks
Updated 04 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt boasts an advanced armament system and is capable of defending itself, said Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohammed Zaki during a military exercise.

At the final stage of the Raad-32 maneuver with live ammunition, which was carried out by units from the Western Military Region in cooperation with the main branches of the armed forces, he added that the army also has professional personnel capable of carrying out all tasks, whatever the circumstances.

Zaki praised the high level of the exercise, indicating a high combat readiness and training that led to professionalism in carrying out the planned tasks. 

The senior officer stated that the maneuver included the management of combat operations to develop the attack with the assistance of the country’s air assets.

He stated that the military drills also witnessed the armored elements and mechanized infantry developing the attack, penetrating hostile defenses, engaging and destroying them in complete harmony between all elements of the battle formation.

He added that the final stage of the Raad-32 drills revealed the high standard of Egyptian forces’ field and combat skills and the use of the latest control and guidance systems for various weapons and equipment.

Zaki said that the maneuver showed the combat readiness of the participating elements and their skill in using the latest means of cooperation and technical and administrative control to carry out both planned and emergency tasks during the exercise.

Tunisians take to the streets to back president’s anti-corruption drive

Tunisians take to the streets to back president’s anti-corruption drive
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Tunisians take to the streets to back president’s anti-corruption drive

Tunisians take to the streets to back president’s anti-corruption drive
  • ‘Kais Saied wants to implement reforms and we support him,’ say marchers
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Thousands of marchers took to the streets of Tunisia on Sunday in demonstrations of support for President Kais Saied’s drive to rid the country of corrupt politicians.

Crowds on Bourguiba Avenue, the main thoroughfare in central Tunis, chanted “We are all Kais Saied, we are all Tunisia” and “The people want the dissolution of parliament.”

As well as Tunis, there were simultaneous marches in the industrial city of Sfax, the seaside town of Sousse,and Sidi Bouzid, Gafsa and Monastir.

With up to 5,000 demonstrators in Tunis alone, the event dwarfed minor protests last week against what the president’s critics call a “power grab.”

Saied assumed executive power under the constitution on July 25, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and began ruling by decree.

The moves command overwhelming public support among Tunisians frustrated by corruption and economic incompetence in a political class dominated by the Islamist Ennahda party, whose leader Rached Ghannouchi was parliamentary Speaker.

BACKGROUND

President Kais Saied, elected in late 2019, has said his aim was to save Tunisia from ‘imminent peril’ during an economic crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saied, elected in late 2019, has said his aim was to save Tunisia from “imminent peril” during an economic crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Official unemployment has soared to almost 18 percent and the economy has grown by only 0.6 percent in the past decade.

Last week the president appointed university lecturer Najla Bouden as Tunisia’s first female prime minister, and directed her to form a Cabinet to free Tunisia of political corruption.

“Saied wants to implement reforms and we back him,” Noura ben Fadhel, a civil servant, said at the Tunis rally.“I came to support change to end the current decline. We’re fed up with it. It’s been going on for 10 years and that’s enough.”

Elyes Ouni, 28, who campaigned for Saied in 2019, said: “July 25 ended a faulty system. Now it’s in the morgue and today we’re going to bury it.” He blamed parliament for the “deterioration of the country.”

Another demonstrator, Noura Bensalah, said: “We demand that Saied dissolve Ennahda and the political parties involved in corruption.”

