GCC banks push on with funding; customer deposits remain main source

GCC banks push on with funding; customer deposits remain main source
Updated 12 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 
Ziad Sabbah

  • S&P Global Ratings report says Saudi banks lending pushed regional annualized rate up
Updated 12 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN  Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/CAIRO: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s banking sector continues to show signs of strengths with core customer deposits remaining the main source of funding for the regional banks, a report by S&P Global rating said.

The ratings firm said Saudi Arabia led the region in lending which grew by 7.9 percent. Corporate lending and mortgage activity dominated the scene.

Growth in the Saudi banks’ lending pushed the overall GCC annualized rate to 8.4 percent in 2021, up from 6.6 percent in 2020. 

As compared to the Kingdom, the GCC countries recorded slower growth in their offered loans. Most notably, the UAE had a very small (annualized) growth in lending; amounting only to 0.6 percent. However, S&P expects this to change in 2H 2021 with the start of Expo 2020.

Apart from Qatar, only Bahrain exceeded the 10-percent mark for the net external debt/systemwide loans ratio while other countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE reported negative values; a sign that the majority of banks in the region are mainly depending on core customer deposits not external funding. 

On the other hand, Qatar’s banking system increased its wholesale funding significantly in the last few years as its net external debt/systemwide loans ratio was nearing 40 percent for 2020 and the 2021 forecast, S&P Global Ratings showed. 

The ratings firm said:“Qatari banks are now vulnerable to a shift in investor sentiment or a scaling back of Western central banks’ liquidity support measures.”
Customer deposits in the GCC grew by an annualized 6.6 percent in the first half of 2021, a slight increase from the 6.3 percent recorded in 2019. This rise was driven by jumps in consumer spending and corporate activities, following recovery from the adverse effects of the pandemic in 2020.       

The report stated that Western and local central banks’ interventions were among the primary reasons that protected GCC banks from uncertainty and deteriorations in asset quality. They provided regional banks with the much-needed liquidity injections and regulatory forbearance measures.

Islamic banks and conventional banks’ asset quality were also compared in the report. Asset quality did not differ much between the two types of banks as Islamic banks’ NPL ratio stood at 3.5 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to the slightly higher 4 percent for conventional banks. 

Islamic banks’ maintained a slim upper-hand again in the coverage ratio, recording 157.3 percent in the first half of 2021 while conventional banks’ ratio amounted to 139.5 percent. 

S&P added that: “We consider these ratios comparable and don't read much into the slight differences between the segments.”

The report points out that Islamic banks usually have a higher exposure to the real estate sector than conventional banks due to the asset backing principle of Islamic finance, which results in higher collateralization.

The report stressed that “collateral realization is still difficult in the GCC. In addition, real estate is the preferred form of collateral and its value has been declining in most GCC markets over the past three years.”

The UAE also experienced the biggest deterioration in asset quality as its NPL ratio reached 6.6 percent in the first half of 2021. This is due to a fraud case involving a large corporation and strains on the construction, real estate and hospitality sectors. 

The entire region’s NPL ratio rose to 3.8 percent on average at mid-year 2021, up from 3.1 percent at the end of 2019, according to S&P’s sample of banks. 

S&P expects it to further rise in the next 12-24 months while staying below 6 percent.

World Bank official predicts 3.3% GDP growth for Kingdom in 2022

Updated 05 October 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: With an improvement in global oil demand, the World Bank has predicted Saudi Arabia’s average gross domestic product to reach 2.4 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent the next year.
Issam Abousleiman, the World Bank’s director for GCC countries, told Arab News that rapid vaccine rollout around the world would lift crude demand, especially in advanced economies, and reverse the massive GDP contraction (4.1 percent) the Kingdom witnessed at the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
The official, however, warned that the bank’s baseline energy projections remained susceptible to pandemic-related risks, most notably the emergence of new coronavirus variants and renewed restrictions, which may result in a fresh fall in global oil demand.
Abousleiman also warned that the current OPEC+ agreement could come under pressure from “a sharper-than-expected increase in US shale output, accentuating concerns of producers about market share.”
Oil prices are currently at a seven-year high and this week OPEC + reiterated its decision, made in July, to raise production by a modest 400,000 barrels per day in November, less than 0.5 percent of the global demand, ignoring political pressure to increase output.
Abousleiman was also bullish on the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector, and the work of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center, which aims to improve innovation and efficiency in planned infrastructure schemes.
He said: “The non-oil sector is expected to resume its growth trajectory in the medium-term, reflecting stronger private consumption, higher capital spending by the Public Investment Fund under its five-year investment strategy, and a pickup in religious tourism following the lifting of an international travel ban in May.”
Along with tourism, Abousleiman pointed to green energy and climate change adaptation as key growth areas as Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy away from oil.
He said: “This could include renewable energy where the Kingdom has a comparative advantage and can produce energy very cheaply for local consumption as well as for export. This could be further enhanced through regional integration of the electricity market, a pilot that has started where the Kingdom is playing a leading role.”
Plans to increase cross-border electricity trade across the Middle East, from the current level of 2 percent to around 40 percent by 2035, are currently underway, accelerated by the pandemic.
Abousleiman, a Lebanese national, who has been with the World Bank since 1989, praised Saudi Arabia’s financial support to the Kingdom’s fast-expanding small business sector during the pandemic.
He said: “SMEs were significantly affected by the pandemic, not only in Saudi Arabia, but also globally.”
He said actions by the government, which included a $21.3 billion support package for firms and additional wage support, along with funding to enable businesses to defer payments and soft loans “clearly demonstrated the government’s commitment to the private sector development and SMEs.”

Bank, property and Aramco shares boost TASI by 0.77 per cent

Bank, property and Aramco shares boost TASI by 0.77 per cent
Updated 05 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Bank, property and Aramco shares boost TASI by 0.77 per cent

Bank, property and Aramco shares boost TASI by 0.77 per cent
Updated 05 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Riyadh: The Saudi stock market ended the Tuesday session up 88.62 points, or 0.77 percent, closing at a high of 11555.53 points — a level not seen since January 2008.

Liquidity amounted to SR7.6 billion, with shares in Aramco, Al-Rajhi Bank, and NCB accounting for the majority of trades.

Some 199 million shares changed hands, in 308 thousand deals.

The biggest gainers were Al-Rajhi Bank by 2.2 percent, which hit its highest level since April 2006, followed by Aramco by 1.8 percent, hitting its highest level in two years, due to the continued rise in oil prices.

The parallel Nomu index rose 67.36 points, or 0.28 percent, closing at 23,714.86 points.

Its liquidity amounted to about SR35.3 million, with 362.3 thousand shares traded, in 1,378 deals.

Shares of 61 companies made gains, led by Jadwa Reit Saudi, by 4.2 percent — after the property fund announced a SR 0.2 dividend for its shareholders — followed by Sipchem, by 4 percent, SIIG and Seera by more than 2.6 percent each.

Some 128 companies' stocks were down, led by UCA 4 percent,  Enaya 2.8 percent.

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Five North American companies are competing for a deal to sell a share of Saudi Aramco gas pipelines.

Aramco is seeking more than $15 million from this deal, which relates to one of its largest operations, a source told Bloomberg.

Companies bidding for the first round of the deal are Apollo Global Management, and Brookfield Asset Management.

BlackRock, EIG Global Energy Partners, and Global Infrastructure Partners made non-binding offers to purchase the share, the source said.

Inflationary pressures easing in the MENA region: Capital Economics

Inflationary pressures easing in the MENA region: Capital Economics
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

Inflationary pressures easing in the MENA region: Capital Economics

Inflationary pressures easing in the MENA region: Capital Economics
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

Inflation is slowing down across MENA countries and should decelerate next year, according to a report by Capital Economics.

The economic research company reached this conclusion after PMI surveys for September revealed a fall in output prices components in the region. 

Capital Economics noted the recent increase in inflation in the region was fuelled by transient factors such as rising food and energy prices.

It expects headline inflation to start decelerating in 2022-23 and the report said: “In Egypt this should open the door for rate cuts to come back onto the agenda.”

The new PMI data bring good news for the region as the non-oil sector rebounds in the Gulf countries in the short term.

The elimination of pandemic-related restrictions and strong vaccination programs will promote strong recoveries in the region, Capital Economics explained, pointing to Saudi Arabia and Qatar as evidence of strong vaccination programs allowing the recovery of domestic activities.

However, Egypt is still at risk as new waves of the coronavirus and domestic restrictions remain a possibility due to weak vaccination rollouts.

Saudi Arabia's gold reserves estimated at 323 tons

Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tons
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tons

Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tons
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tons, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Official data shows that the Kingdom has six factories producing gold and silver bullion with an investment volume exceeding SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has so far issued 477 gold ore detection licenses.

