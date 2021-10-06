You are here

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia
Saudi universities, such as King Abdul Aziz University, have also introduced programs in Chinese for their students.
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: As one-fifth of the world’s population speaks Chinese, Saudi Arabia has joined a global community incorporating the Chinese language into its educational systems.

It is believed that companies prefer to hire people who speak more than one language so the University of Jeddah made it compulsory for preparatory year students, hoping students will benefit from the added education.

The Kingdom and China have enjoyed stable and profound relations ever since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1990. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman made a historic visit to China in February 2019 and was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The latter stressed his country’s keenness on joint efforts with Saudi Arabia to support strategic relations between the two countries.

After 31 years of solid relations, the incorporation of the Chinese language into Saudi universities and schools will build on the ties shared between the two G20 giants. It will also contribute to the education goals for the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.

Other Saudi universities, such as King Abdul Aziz University, have also introduced programs in Chinese for their students.

In an interview, Ibrahim Saadi, dean of the institute of languages at the University of Jeddah, said that his school started to teach Chinese after the crown prince issued directives to include the language in Saudi educational programs.

“Since the decision was made, the University of Jeddah began its procedural measures to implement the plan of introducing Chinese as a second language at the university along with English,” he said. “The council of the university approved the Chinese language as a teaching and scientific research language in the university.”

In another media interview, Saadi told the Al-Arabiya TV channel that all students wanting to join the university must take a course on the principle of Chinese language skills as it became compulsory for students in the preparatory year program.

As one of the six official languages of the UN, there is a higher demand for learning the Chinese language.

More than 10 million students in the US, ranging from kindergarten to Grade 12, are studying a world language. That makes up approximately 20 percent of US schoolchildren, according to a 2017 survey conducted and published by American Councils for International Education.

In a serious step to further put the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China into practice, the University of Jeddah added the Chinese language to its compulsory course that all preparatory year students should pass.

Spanish was the second most taught language in all 50 US states with 7.4 million students, followed by French (1.3 million) and German (331,000).

Back in the Kingdom, securing Chinese instructors to teach at the university became a challenge over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the project was delayed.

Remote learning, a byproduct of the pandemic, provided another alternative.

The University of Jeddah entered an agreement with the Jinan-based Shandong Normal University as it provided the Saudi university with video-recorded lessons. In Jeddah, a team from the E-Learning and Distance Education Center reproduced and edited the classes while adding Arabic and English commentaries to help students comprehend the content. The university also attracted local instructors who spoke Chinese to join the new program at the university.

According to Talal Al-Asmari, director of the center, the New Concept Chinese was selected as the reference textbook for the course.

“After consulting professionals who specialize in teaching Chinese, we introduced the curriculum to the students who were registering for the course in September 2020,” he said.

Douglas Steedman, an English language instructor at the University of Jeddah, who also speaks Chinese, said that the first semester of teaching Chinese at the school had been inspiring.

“The first semester has been online classes and distance learning and that adds another challenge for students from the very beginning,” he said in a video produced by the UJ.

“So, with my classes, what I try to do is bring energy and enthusiasm and share my passion for this subject. I try to be encouraging, supportive, and patient as we just go at a very reasonable pace through the materials. We do a lot of repetition and try to make the students comfortable and curious about the language so that they enjoy studying it.”

As it was the first time the UJ students spoke Chinese, many of them felt timid to use the language spoken by a fifth of the world's population. Al-Asmari commented that distance learning had given them a precious chance to overcome their shyness and hesitancy to speak Chinese.

Commenting on introducing Chinese in the Saudi educational curriculum, China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, said: “With the gradual popularization of the Chinese language in the Saudi education, it will further promote mutual understanding and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.”

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage
RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, organized by the Ministry of Culture, at the Riyadh Front Expo, is featuring a pavilion that recounts the cultural history of the Two Holy Mosques.
Visitors can learn about the Qur’an, the history of the architecture of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and the written heritage associated with both.
Ahmed Al-Showair, who supervises the pavilion, said: “We are showcasing the Kingdom’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and highlighting these blessed works by making this legacy a cultural beacon from which Arab and Islamic nations may draw inspiration.”
Copies of the Holy Qur’an, some of which are 90 years old, are placed in the corners of the pavilion, in addition to the presidency’s copies of scientific publications and booklets, which are distributed to visitors.
Al-Showair praised the recent efforts of the Kingdom, as the book fair is an extension of others that started a long time ago throughout the country, highlighting its role in promoting cultural enrichment.
The fair will see the participation of 1,000 publishing houses, but it is the books coming from the 28 international publishing houses that have drawn the most interest.

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 has been instrumental since the outset of the pandemic.
“To date, Saudi Arabia has supported international efforts to combat the pandemic with $825,280,643, of which $119,014,998 was provided through the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center,” the center’s media department told Arab News. “The support included necessary medical and preventive assistance, vaccines, and training for medical staff on COVID-19 protocols,” they added.
More than 30 countries worldwide have benefited from KSrelief’s support, and the center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector. Last week, the center delivered medical aid and equipment to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. It also sent 18 oxygen generation stations, air compressors, oxygen generators, and 360 clinical oxygen concentrators to Pakistan.
KSrelief recently organized a training course on treatment procedures for COVID-19 in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population. The center also delivered medical assistance to Uruguay last month.
Last January, the World Health Organization and KSrelief joined forces to fight the pandemic in Yemen through a new project to support preparedness and response.
Thanks to this partnership, critical support will continue to be provided through rapid response teams in high-priority districts.
KSrelief last month sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam. In April and May, Saudi Arabia shipped oxygen to India amid a considerable shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.
In response to questions regarding contributions by the public, the media center told Arab News: “KSrelief has established an online platform dedicated to external donation. This platform enables the donor to select the country they wish to donate to and choose from multiple humanitarian projects, including the digging of wells, the distribution of food baskets, orphan sponsorship, cardiac operations and specialized surgeries, and other relief programs.”

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s first COVID-19 RT-PCR test, developed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

KAUST startup NoorDX launched the new service at KAUST Health, and university president Dr. Tony Chan was the first to be tested.

Located in the Core Labs at KAUST, NoorDX provides a full suite of processing equipment using biotech diagnostics developed by Dr. Samir Hamdan, professor of bioscience, and his Rapid Research Response team.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000 and 110,000 a day. Saudi Arabia has used kits developed outside the country to meet demand, but in-house capability increases self-reliance while reducing waiting time and related costs. The result is an economical, single-step, multiuse RT-PCR test priced significantly lower than previous tests. 

The service begins at KAUST, and will expand to include communities throughout the Kingdom. People can expect high-accuracy results delivered to their personal devices via QR code in 24 hours, with most results returned in 12 hours. Travelers are good to go after downloading and printing the report. For a premium, results can be returned within five hours.

In addition to being the first Saudi test kit provider, NoorDX will be the first genomics entity in the Kingdom with fully localized capability, offering a portfolio of genomic services from early in 2022. Most clinical tests are currently sent abroad, and localized production is strategic to building genomics expertise within the Kingdom.

NoorDX chief executive Dr. Abdulaleh Alhawsawi said: “This is a great moment, both for KAUST’s ability to provide quality RT–PCR tests, and soon, gene sequencing. NoorDX will cater to Saudi communities with a full range of services and downstream applications, from dry to wet lab technologies, to analytics, to building the Saudi biobank and national genome.”

KAUST is transforming patient care through its partnerships. NoorDX is among a constellation of experts contributing to robust health services from the areas of academia, economic innovation, biotechnology and biopharma. They include Dr. Pierre Magistretti, director of the Smart-Health Initiative; Dr. Samir Hamdan and the Rapid Research Response team; Dr. Arnab Pain, director of the Pathogen Genomics Laboratory; KAUST Innovation; the Core Labs; the Office of the President; the Office of Research; the Department of Health, Safety and Environment; and KAUST Health.

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Who's Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Zainab Hamidaddin is the director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA. As the company continues to grow and evolve, Hamidaddin’s focus is on developing an organizational culture that produces high levels of workforce engagement where people feel a commitment to the company’s core mission and values.

Hamidaddin has been a human resources professional since 2006. Her areas of expertise include total rewards, business partnering, talent development, project management, operations, shared services, and systems.

Before her latest appointment, Hamidaddin was the director of organization excellence and rewards at Saudi Entertainment Ventures, the execution, and investment arm of the Public Investment Fund in the entertainment sector.

She played a key role in developing the overall total rewards and talent development policies that align with the business strategy and generate a competitive advantage for the business in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent and fostering a high-performance culture.

Prior to that, she worked with Nestlé — the world’s largest food and beverage company — in Dubai from 2006 to 2018. She held various positions within the HR department with progressively increasing responsibilities. These positions included regional HR business excellence senior manager, regional HR controller, and regional compensation manager. Throughout her career with Nestle, she led multiple HR initiatives, programs, and projects.

She has pursued courses and training in various human capital disciplines, such as HR management, organization design and business transformation, change management, and managerial skills for leading others.

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region honors teachers on World Teacher’s Day

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region honors teachers on World Teacher’s Day
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region honors teachers on World Teacher's Day

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region honors teachers on World Teacher’s Day
RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders region, attended a ceremony to commemorate World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated every year on Oct. 5. At the ceremony, he praised the efforts of teachers and their role in building the personalities of Saudis. Prince Faisal also talked about the noble message teachers carry and the great efforts they exert in building generations capable of thinking, analyzing, and addressing challenges.

He stressed the importance of a teacher’s role in shaping the future of the nation by educating Saudis and contributing to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030. Prince Faisal said teachers have a huge impact on students, in terms of both the educational and teaching aspects, and by building their skills, shaping their personalities, and instilling confidence. Teachers help students unleash their creativity, he said, and they also promote the values of moderation and tolerance.

Teachers Ghazi Al-Anzy and Nouf Al-Anzy delivered a speech on behalf of all teachers and said their colleagues are motivated by society’s support to give everything they can to prepare promising generations.

Prince Faisal honored the distinguished teachers in the region. Othman Al-Othman, director of education in the region, also attended the ceremony.

