Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, organized by the Ministry of Culture, at the Riyadh Front Expo, is featuring a pavilion that recounts the cultural history of the Two Holy Mosques.
Visitors can learn about the Qur’an, the history of the architecture of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and the written heritage associated with both.
Ahmed Al-Showair, who supervises the pavilion, said: “We are showcasing the Kingdom’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and highlighting these blessed works by making this legacy a cultural beacon from which Arab and Islamic nations may draw inspiration.”
Copies of the Holy Qur’an, some of which are 90 years old, are placed in the corners of the pavilion, in addition to the presidency’s copies of scientific publications and booklets, which are distributed to visitors.
Al-Showair praised the recent efforts of the Kingdom, as the book fair is an extension of others that started a long time ago throughout the country, highlighting its role in promoting cultural enrichment.
The fair will see the participation of 1,000 publishing houses, but it is the books coming from the 28 international publishing houses that have drawn the most interest.
