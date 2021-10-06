Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE has exited COVID-19 crisis

Lebanon’s telecom, internet sector could collapse within days
Dollar exchange rates range from LBP1,507 to LBP16,000; people need a govt that works 24/7, says lawmaker
Updated 06 October 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s telecommunications and internet sector could collapse within days due to fuel shortages, a parliamentary committee warned Tuesday.
Parliament’s Media and Communications Committee said: “The quantity of diesel at Lebanon’s state-owned Touch and Alfa mobile companies and the state-run telecommunications company Ogero, which operates fixed lines and fixed internet, is enough to run for only a few days, otherwise telecom services will crumble.”
Telecom companies in Lebanon have joined the long list of at-risk industries and institutions because of a financial and economic crisis.
Electricite du Liban was unable to secure electricity for institutions and households in recent months, especially after the government subsidy on diesel was lifted. Diesel prices, which were set in US dollars, doubled as a result.
Telecom services, including the internet, were intermittently suspended in several regions in recent months.
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, who heads the committee, said: “The dilemma is not limited to the inability to secure diesel, but also the inability to purchase spare parts, whose prices have become exorbitant. In addition, we have thefts targeting telecom networks in Lebanon, some stolen pieces of spare parts and transmission poles are being sold online.
“It turned out that Touch and Alfa, which get diesel from oil facilities, now have to pay for it in dollars, so now government institutions are required to pay in dollars. This is complicated because companies do not have the right to buy with dollars from the market, and this increases the cost, and this foreign currency is not available.”
The General Directorate of Oil decided in September to set the selling price of diesel at $549 per ton at oil facilities only, after liberalizing imports.
There are no regulators for exchange rates, so Lebanon ended up with four: LBP3,900 to the dollar in commercial banks, LBP14,000 on the Central Bank’s Sayrafa platform, about LBP16,000 on the black market, while the official rate is still LBP1,507 to the dollar.
The state no longer controls diesel sales and has failed to put in place a mechanism for how its institutions, which only deal in Lebanese pounds, are able to buy diesel.
The committee agreed on Tuesday to “open an additional credit for Ogero to meet its needs for fuel and spare parts, at a value of LBP350 billion in the 2021 budget.”
Communications Minister Johnny Korm is expected to present this issue before the Cabinet on Wednesday.
The committee hoped the government would reach a “clear mechanism between the Ministry of Communications, Touch, Alfa, Ogero, and the oil facilities to provide the necessary quantities of diesel in Lebanese pounds.”
Ogero’s director general, Imad Kreidieh, said the internet service in Lebanon would be suspended if diesel was not provided to the corporation’s centers.
Committee member Rola Al-Tabash MP told Arab News: “We would slide into a new crisis that paralyzes everything in Lebanon and isolates it from the world if diesel for the telecom network’s generators is not provided. The Ministry of Energy’s policy over the years has led to this inability to secure power. The General Directorate of Oil, which considers itself an independent administration, has set its prices in dollars, and the state cannot buy with dollars.
“Each ministry is working on its own. Such action cannot help a country move forward. We need a government that works 24/7 and follows an integrated economic plan. After the health and the education sectors have collapsed, will the telecom sector follow suit? I don’t think citizens can bear such a thing.”
Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’
New UN special envoy Grundberg arrives in Aden for talks on implementing Riyadh Agreement
Updated 06 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen will enjoy peace and stability only when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stops undermining the country’s security and blackmailing the world, Yemen’s prime minister said on Tuesday.
At a meeting in Aden with new UN Yemen special envoy Hans Grundberg, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said the Houthis were not serious about making peace in Yemen and had moved ahead with their deadly strikes against civilians.
“Peace will not be achieved in Yemen as long as Iran insists on its aggressive blackmail against the world through its sabotage tools represented by the Houthi militia,” the prime minister said.
He also criticized the international community for not putting enough pressure on the Houthis to accept peace efforts and stop shelling residential areas, as the world did when the Yemeni government was close to seizing control of Hodeidah in 2018.
“Yemenis always compare international stands on Hodeidah with Marib. In Hodeidah, the international movement was collective and the pressures were great. But in Marib, we only see individual statements. This makes Yemenis lose confidence in the peace path,” he said.
During his visit to Aden, the UN Yemen envoy will discuss peace efforts to end the war with the Yemeni parties. His office said he welcomed the return of the prime minister to Aden and discussed with him the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and other political developments.
Grundberg also met the leader of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, and is expected to meet leaders of the main political and social forces in southern Yemen.
Hours before touching down in Aden, Grundberg urged the Yemeni parties to fully commit to achieving peace in Yemen and end the war.
“Ending the conflict and reaching a comprehensive and inclusive political solution that meets the aspirations of Yemenis should be the primary and urgent objective of all relevant actors. It is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s full commitment to peace efforts,” Grundberg said.
Amid migration fears, Greece supports visa-free travel of Turks to EU
Turkey currently hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population worldwide
Updated 06 October 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Ankara and Brussels are readying to discuss another milestone for their long-standing relations as European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson prepares to visit in mid-October to launch high-level talks between the EU and Turkey on migration management, including visa liberalization for Turkish citizens.
Amid fears of a potential inflow of refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Syrian quagmire, some key member states, including Greece, are unexpectedly lending support to Turkey’s rights to enter Europe visa-free in return for more cooperation on migration.
Speaking to Die Welt on Oct. 4, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi called on Brussels to stay loyal to its commitments on visa liberalization to Turkey days after the same minister publicly announced that his country would not tolerate a replay of the 2015 migration crisis along its borders.
Similarly, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said last month that Turkey was a key partner in addressing new migration challenges to Europe and needed support.
So far, Ankara has fulfilled 66 of the 72 criteria the union is asking for in exchange for visa liberalization, including requirements regarding fundamental rights, migration management, security and public order, and document safety.
The remaining criteria include revising anti-terror legislation by widening the scope of freedom of expression, signing a cooperation agreement with Europol, cooperating with EU member states on legal issues, implementing an anti-corruption strategy and revising legislation on the protection of personal data in line with EU law, among others.
The agreement signed between Turkey and the EU in 2013 for the readmission of irregular migrants who crossed into the EU — especially to Greek islands — through Turkish soil suggested that after Ankara fulfilled all its responsibilities, Turkish citizens with biometric passports would have been able to travel freely to the Schengen area within a couple of years.
While nearly 861,630 people reached Greek shores in 2015, that number plunged to 36,310 the following year, and the number of missing persons in the Aegean Sea declined from 441 in 2016 to 71 in 2019.
However, the visa-free process stalled due to several political flashpoints that erupted in EU-Turkey relations over the years.
“In 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a circular instructing the relevant ministries to coordinate their efforts with a view to fulfilling all the remaining criteria. However, this could not be accomplished due to other complications in the Turkey-EU relationship and a lack of motivating factors,” Cigdem Nas, an expert on EU-Turkey relations and secretary-general of the Istanbul-based Economic Development Foundation of Turkey, told Arab News.
After a turbulent year in 2020, Turkey and the EU decided to follow a positive agenda to repair their relations and better manage political disagreements.
“This positive agenda involved modernizing the Customs Union, relaunching high-level dialogue on climate, health, security and regional issues, facilitating people-to-people contacts and cooperating on migration. Visa liberalization was, however, not mentioned in this agenda,” Nas said.
According to Nas, talks about visa liberalization gained momentum as the parties cooperated on migration, especially with the flow of refugees from war-torn Syria through the original migration deal in March 2016.
“Greece’s support may be related to the migration issue. Greece has been under much pressure from consecutive waves of migration since the beginning of the Syrian crisis. As it is considered at the border of the EU along the Eastern Mediterranean route, Turkey’s cooperation in regulating migratory flows is essential for Greece,” she said.
“Greek decision-makers may feel that visa liberalization can be a motivating factor for Turkey to engage in more sincere cooperation with Greece and the EU in controlling irregular migration,” Nas added.
Turkey currently hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population worldwide.
According to Nas, although the Afghan crisis has not yet created any pressure on Greece in terms of migration, it may provoke a new wave of mass migration in the near future as other migrants also arrive from the wider Middle East and Central Asia.
“It is important for Greece to keep the momentum up in its relations with Turkey and support the latter’s EU bid, including visa liberalization. Turkey may also request from Greece further cooperation in order to convince other member states to revitalize Turkey-EU relations not only on the visa issue but also on such critical issues as Customs Union modernization and the Green Deal,” she said.
Greece and Turkey resumed exploratory talks earlier this year to find common ground on some long-standing maritime disputes.
Amanda Paul, a senior policy analyst at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, said the upcoming high-level meeting between Turkey and the EU is to be welcomed.
“Having a conversation on migration management is important. There is a need to deepen cooperation in this area, as there are common challenges for both partners,” she told Arab News. “The meeting comes on the back of the Afghanistan crisis, with the EU keen to avoid new flows of refugees arriving in its territory and continue discussions on the future of the 2016 migration deal, which was extended to 2022.”
In the Western Balkans, the EU has a visa-free regime with Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, as well as Georgia and Ukraine. Brussels still continues to monitor the fulfillment of the visa liberalization requirements of these countries through committee meetings and regular reports.
Non-EU citizens from these countries can enter the Schengen area with a biometric passport for 90 days, within a period of 180 days, without a visa.
Exclusive: ‘History has proved my father was right,’ late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s son tells Arab News
Gamal El-Sadat discusses his father’s life and legacy in wide-ranging interview on the 40th anniversary of his assassination
He provides rare insight into the rationale behind Anwar Sadat’s decision to go to war and later pursue peace with Israel
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
Mohammed Qenan
CAIRO: On Oct. 6, 1981, Islamist extremists gunned down Egyptian President Anwar Sadat as he reviewed troops at a military parade in Cairo to celebrate the country’s 1973 war against Israel. Sadat’s bullet-riddled body was rushed to the Maadi Military Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. due to “intense nervous shock and internal bleeding in the chest cavity.”
Two years earlier, Sadat had become the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel — a decision that angered many Egyptians and led to violent demonstrations against him. The peace process continued without Sadat, and in 1982, Egypt formally established diplomatic relations with Israel.
In an exclusive interview ahead of the 40th anniversary of the assassination, Gamal El-Sadat, son of Anwar Sadat and chairman of Etisalat Misr, spoke with Arab News about his father’s political legacy, the values he learned from his father, and his memory of that fateful day.
“I was traveling in the US at that time with a couple of my friends,” Gamal El-Sadat said, referring to his location on Oct. 6, 1981. “I had just arrived in Florida. It was a fishing trip that never happened. It was the only time that I had missed the parade.”
Back in Cairo, a group of officers wearing army uniforms and led by Khaled Al-Islambouli, a lieutenant in the Egyptian army, stopped in front of the parade’s reviewing stand. They then fired shots and threw grenades into a crowd of Egyptian government officials.
Anwar Sadat, who was shot four times, died two hours later as 10 other people were also killed in the attack.
“In the morning, I woke up to a call from the resort manager telling me that there was a shooting in the parade and my father was hurt,” Gamal El-Sadat said.
“I tried to call Cairo, with no luck, then turned the news on. The bulletin said that Anwar Sadat was hurt in his arm, but he was in stable condition. I kept trying to call Cairo until I reached my mother (Jehan Sadat) who told me directly ‘your father has passed away.’”
Jehan Sadat was sitting in the stands at the military parade, just a few meters away from her husband when the deadly attack unfolded.
Gamal El-Sadat remembers very clearly the events that took place immediately after his return to Cairo. His father’s autopsy had not been conducted yet. There was a theory at the time that Anwar Sadat’s murder might have been an inside job.
Gamal El-Sadat recalled arriving directly at the Sadat family home but something cropped up. “I received a call from the prime minister at the time, Dr. Fouad Mohideen, who told me that ‘we would like to have an autopsy done because there is a bullet that is lodged somewhere. We just need to verify because there is a theory that some of my father’s own bodyguards might have assassinated him.’”
Gamal El-Sadat said he would like to be present for the autopsy.
“The autopsy concluded that when the shooting started, my father stood up and he took bullets in his arm and thigh. Those were not fatal,” he said.
“However, another bullet from an AK-74 assault rifle that was fired from one of the parade’s trucks had ricocheted off the counter in front of my father, took an upward trajectory to enter his chest. The bullet went through his heart and got stuck in his neck.
“This finding laid to rest all suspicions about my father’s murder being an inside job. Members of his security detail used to carry sidearms only.”
Less than two years before his killing, in an unprecedented move for an Arab leader, Anwar Sadat traveled to seek a permanent peace settlement with Israel after decades of conflict.
Sadat’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and address to Israel's parliament were met with outrage in most of the Arab world. The global reaction was different: Sadat and Begin were jointly awarded the 1978 Nobel Prize for peace.
Gamal El-Sadat said: “Before going to Jerusalem, my father went to Syria when he met President (Hafez) Assad to invite the Syrian leader to join him. President Assad was a dear friend of my father but he said ‘No, I will not come with you.’ So, my father told him, ‘Please, I ask you to give me your permission to speak on your behalf. If I fail, it will be me who failed. If I succeed, then we will both succeed.’ But Assad told him ‘No, I will not give you permission to do that as well.’ So, my father left and was very unhappy because it was an offer that had no downsides for Syria at the time.”
Gamal El-Sadat continued: “My father believed that the military had finished its role; there was no way we were going to go any further with the military. It had to be political. It had to be diplomacy. … He had no other choice. (He could not be) the man who looked out for his own fame and kept saying ‘I will throw (the Israelis) into the sea’ and got the support of all the countries, yet not do anything in the end, because nobody was going to throw (the Israelis) into the sea because their safety was guaranteed by the US and the Soviet Union.”
Despite criticism from Egypt’s regional allies, Sadat continued to pursue peace with Begin, and in September 1978 the two leaders met again in the US, where they negotiated an agreement with President Jimmy Carter at Camp David, Maryland.
The Camp David Accords, the first peace agreement between the state of Israel and one of its Arab neighbors, laid the groundwork for diplomatic and commercial relations.
The peace efforts were greeted with suspicion and hostility across the Arab world. In addition to being subjected to political, economic, and diplomatic sanctions, Egypt was also suspended from the Arab League and the body’s headquarters was temporarily moved from Cairo to the Tunisian capital, Tunis.
Today, besides Egypt, five other Arab countries — Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco — have established full diplomatic relations with Israel.
“When my father came to office as president after Gamal Abdel Nasser, he made several proposals for peace with Israel, but they were never met with any seriousness,” Gamal El-Sadat said.
“They were completely disregarded, and he came to understand that the world only listens to power. It was the October war that demonstrated that Egypt would not keep silent regarding Israel’s occupation of its territory.”
Gamal El-Sadat rejects the notion, however, that Egypt did not emerge victorious in the 1973 war.
“The Israelis crossed over to the western side of the Suez Canal, yes,” he said. “They tried to take Suez but could not take Suez, which was a civilian city. And they could not go any further west. The Egyptian reserves blocked the west.”
Gamal El-Sadat continued: “My father understood the (necessity of the) peace deal earlier. He knew that wars were not going to solve the issue. He wanted other Arab countries to join Egypt in the Camp David Accord, and history has shown his vision to be right. Now Arab countries have begun to build strong relations with Israel as they have started to understand that the only solution is politics and dialogue.”
Gamal El-Sadat cited the generosity shown by Anwar Sadat to the dying shah of Iran as proof of the principles his father lived by. Their friendship dated back to the 1970s when Mohamed Reza Pahlavi stood by Egypt during the 1973 war with Israel and sent medical aid and doctors.
After being overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the shah moved between Morocco, the Bahamas, Mexico, the US, and Panama. He then took refuge in Egypt on March 24, 1980, after being received by President Sadat.
Gamal El-Sadat said: “My father did not want to make an enemy of anyone or did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. But he could not deny (the fact) that this man stood by Egypt — not by my father, but by Egypt in its time of need.”
For Gamal El-Sadat, Anwar Sadat was of course not just a president of Egypt whose place in history is recognized and secure. He also remembers his father as a kind and simple person.
“I am biased because I am his son, but I believe this statement is true,” Gamal El-Sadat said. “Anwar Sadat was a man in touch with reality. He lived a hard life and understood what it was to be poor. He appreciated life and understood that life has so many aspects other than money and politics.”
Indeed, Anwar Sadat’s personal history simply reflected the tortuous history of Egypt itself in the 20th century. He was born into a peasant family in the Nile Delta. He joined the Egyptian army, took the side of the Axis powers during World War II, and participated in activism against the British, who imprisoned him.
Anwar Sadat was a senior member of the Free Officers who overthrew King Farouk in the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, and a close confidant of Nasser, under whom he served as vice president twice and whom he eventually succeeded as president in 1970.
“My father was a religious person and very humble,” Gamal El-Sadat told Arab News. “He taught me and my siblings to love our country, and always respect people regardless of their position or station. He used to pray with poor people to show me that we are all alike.”
Until her death from cancer at the age of 88 in July, Jehan Sadat spent much of her life dedicated to promoting social justice and female empowerment in Egypt. Long before she became a global public figure, Jehan helped lead a campaign to reform Egypt’s status law which would go on to grant women new rights to divorce their husbands and retain custody of their children.
She was frequently photographed alongside her husband on official visits abroad and in more intimate settings, at home with their family.
Jehan Sadat would go on to earn a master’s and doctorate degree in comparative literature and, in her later years, took on lecturing posts in Cairo and the US.
“Jehan Sadat was a public figure during Sadat’s time and afterward,” Gamal El-Sadat said. “She was really a strong lady. After my father passed away, she would not sit back and stay at home. She continued her career and got a Ph.D. in Arabic literature, traveled to the US, and started teaching as a visiting professor.
“She used to promote women’s rights in our part of the world. She kept doing so until very recent years when she decided to spend more time with her family.”
Jehan Sadat was just 46 when Anwar Sadat was assassinated. She spent the rest of her life trying to preserve his legacy of peace through her travels and lectures around the world.
How Anwar Sadat’s Open Door policy integrated Egypt with developed market economies
Intifah broke with predecessor Gamal Abdel Nasser’s Soviet-influenced centrally planned model
Economy was supported by increased US aid money, Suez Canal revenues and a nascent tourism industry
Updated 06 October 2021
James Drummond
LONDON: In the winter of 1973, Anwar Sadat was enjoying his time in the sun. He was “batal al-ubur” – the “Hero of the Crossing.” The 1973 war against Israel was a huge propaganda success, never mind that the reality was very different from how the Egyptian media portrayed it.
After years of planning, the Egyptian army had successfully crossed the Suez Canal, catching the Israeli army unawares. National pride had been restored and the Egyptian public had bestowed a new title on Sadat.
But at home, Sadat’s problem was the state of the economy. The expectations of the Egyptian public were high following the military victory; confrontation with Israel could no longer be used as an excuse for every privation they suffered.
Defeat in the 1967 war six years previously had near-bankrupted Egypt and seriously harmed industry. Both inflation and foreign debt were high.
Over the course of his 14 years in power, Sadat’s predecessor Gamal Abdel Nasser had courted and won the support of the Soviet Union.
Together, Nasser and the Russians had built the second Aswan dam, a project designed to launch Egypt on the twin tracks of industrial and agricultural development.
The ambitions had not been fully realized. The early years of the dam project were hit with teething problems. Land downstream from the dam was affected by increased salinity and waterlogging.
As Sadat took power following Nasser’s death in 1970, the economy was still run according to the dictates of central planners.
Prices for essential commodities were controlled and investment in projects was centrally dictated leading to widespread shortages and wastage.
Egypt’s youthful population stood at 34.5 million, with rates of growth in the order of 2.5 percent.
The economy was hampered by low levels of productivity, an absence of relevant education and a consequent lack of skilled workers. Farmers were told what to plant. In today’s terminology, price indicators were not effective.
Other problems persisted. One of Nasser’s legacies was the creation of a huge public sector and an overregulated state economy, emulating the Soviet Union.
He had opened up higher education to all and guaranteed a job to every graduate with little heed paid to quality or relevance of training.
College graduates flocked into ministries, municipalities and into state-controlled companies where security of tenure was guaranteed. The result was low levels of productivity coupled with a tendency to obstruct innovation and entrepreneurship.
Nasser had also orchestrated the emigration of large communities of Italian and Greek craftsmen, artisans and small-scale businessmen, the so-called mutamasriyun.
While reforms in the 1950s had broken the power of the big landlords, these more minor actors had been alienated by the state seizing their property.
Between 1962 and 1964, for example, all foreign-owned land had been expropriated. The Jewish community had also all but fled the country in the 1950s.
* $3bn - Excess of Egyptian food imports over exports in 1981.
* 90% - Foreign capital’s share of financing of public projects.
The result of the exodus was a collapse in municipal and other services and an absence of skilled workers in the public sector and in utilities like electricity supply.
Sadat had never been afraid of a challenge and was fond of the dramatic gesture. He had worked as a spy for the Germans in the Second World War against the British and then served as Nasser’s deputy. He moved decisively to break with his predecessor by reopening Egypt up to foreign investment.
This was the infitah — or opening — also known as the Open Door Economic Policy. It was a collection of liberalization measures linked to a degree of political easing.
The policy involved a rejection of the close ties with the Soviet Union, building closer relations with the US and Arab Gulf states, and the distancing of the military from the economy.
Following Nasser’s death, Sadat had prefigured the reforms with a Plan for National Action in 1971 and, in 1972, had expelled thousands of Soviet military advisers.
In 1974, he promulgated a new investment regulation titled Law 43. Tariffs were lowered and foreign banks were encouraged to return to the country. Sadat reversed some of the confiscations of private property.
The new law’s main aim was to attract Arab and foreign investment capital. To that end, it created a new organization, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy.
According to “The Experience of Foreign Investment Under Infitah,” by Hadi Salehi Esfahani, the law provided incentives and included a promise to refrain from nationalization and the confiscation of invested capital except by judicial procedures. It exempted investors from a number of labor regulations; it gave a five- to eight-year exemption from taxes on profits; allowed for a deferment on the payments of customs duties, and gave permission to import without a license.
The results were patchy but the trajectory for the Egyptian economy was upward. According to “Egypt’s Development In the 1970s,” by Henry Bruton, private investment under Law 43 was slow at the start, and did not reach 100 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million) until 1979. Investment was heavily concentrated in sectors such as banks, consulting offices, fast-food shops and construction.
However, GDP growth rates rose to 8 to 10 percent per annum through the 1970s and the balance of payments moved favorably. Yields of cotton and rice increased significantly.
Toward the end of the decade, Egypt was massively helped by a relatively sudden infusion of foreign exchange as large deposits of oil and gas came on stream and were monetized.
The economy was also supported by increased aid money from the US, Suez Canal revenues and the beginning of Egypt’s tourism industry. The canal had been closed in 1967 but Sadat reopened it in 1975. Revenues from ships passing through the canal began to flow to the Egyptian state.
The Gulf states also opened to Egyptian labor as their oil and gas reserves flowed. This proved to be something of a double-edged sword for Sadat.
Many skilled and educated Egyptians chose to migrate, to take advantage of the higher wages on offer in the Gulf states and elsewhere. On the brighter side, the workers began to send back remittances — as they do to this day.
Remittances grew from nothing in 1971 to over $2.2 billion in 1979, according to official numbers, but were probably higher if informal transfers are included.
The combination of workers’ remittances, oil and gas revenues, earnings from the Suez Canal, and tourism receipts propelled foreign exchange reserves to $2.5 billion in 1980 from less than $0.5 billion in 1972.
But the budget deficit swelled, inflation spiked, imports rose dramatically and income disparities grew. Defense spending remained a heavy burden.
In 1977, the Central Bank started printing 20-pound notes. In 1979, the pound was devalued and subsequently lost almost half its value, for the first time falling below parity with the pound sterling.
Moreover, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund were prescribing an end to subsidies on basic foodstuffs which was a major cause of the persistent budget deficits.
In 1977, Sadat announced price hikes for flour, rice and cooking oil at the behest of the World Bank. This provoked massive riots by poor Egyptians.
Most major Egyptian towns and cities were hit by violence. More than 70 people died. The fear of provoking similar levels of rioting has gripped the Egyptian ruling classes ever since.