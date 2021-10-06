You are here

Tadawul plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO

Tadawul plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing to sell shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it did not name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Foreign investments

Foreign investments in Tadawul rose 14 percent to SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) as compared to SR14.9 billion during the same period in 2020.

Total foreign purchases hit SR134.56 billion during the nine months of the current year, while total sales amounted to SR117.56 billion in the same period, according to data issued by Tadawul.

April witnessed the highest net foreign purchases of SR3.68 billion followed with March with a value of SR3.52 billion.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News that the trend was likely to continue.

He said the increasing interest in the Saudi stock market is a testimony to the success of the ongoing economic reforms to ensure market transparency.

Trading

Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up to its highest in nearly 14 years on Wednesday as oil prices rose.

Oil hit a multi-year high above $83 a barrel, supported by an OPEC+ refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally.

The Tadawul All Share Index was 0.1 percent higher, with Al-Rajhi Bank rising 0.8 percent and Saudi Telecom Co. up 2.4 percent.

The global oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 0.7 percent.

Topics: Tadawul

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated an energy project constructed by Siemens Energy in Dammam.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and it will serve as an integrated services hub for the energy sector.

The energy minister said: “We are keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), who pays great attention to the concepts of local content.”

“We strive to empower the energy sector,” he said.

Later, the Energy Ministry tweeted saying it aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The ministry plans to boost localization of equipment and development of national cadres to achieve the goal, it added.

The expansion project is also in line with the Kingdom’s strategy aimed at localizing 70 percent of the energy products by 2030.

“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy Siemens

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests for property ownership in Saudi Arabia exceeded expectations, with about half a million requests being received on Ehkaam electronic platform so far, Real Estate General Authority (REGA) Governor, Ihsan Bafakih revealed today.

Ehkaam is an electronic platform launched by the Authority in December 2020, to receive requests for ownership and change of properties.

"There are areas that are very crowded with requests, such as Makkah, Al Madina and Asir," Bafakih said in an interview on Al Arabiya.

Those requests are studied by a number of committees, he said.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate General Authority

